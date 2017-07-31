SPY: Moving To A Key Buy Zone

The stock market exuberance that characterized the early parts of this year has already started to wane, and investors long the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are wondering about whether or not it is time to take gains at current levels. But when we look at the broader trajectory of the market, it looks more as though we are in a period of consolidation rather than a period of reversal in the most closely watched stock benchmarks. For these reasons, we believe that investors should be viewing any short-term declines here as buying opportunities.

Currently, our view is that the major line in the sand comes in at 240.55, which is just ahead of an important psychological handle at 240. Buy positions here limit the potential for downside risk in SPY and create opportunities for the more-than-likely rallies we are about to see through 250. Macro factors support this outlook, and this bias will remain valid until we see indicators of change at the Federal Reserve.



Currently, SPY is showing gains of 10.46% YTD, which should still be considered a strong performance for this part of the year. But since we are still holding below historical return levels, it is important to assess the macro environment in order to make suppositions about where SPY is headed next. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that a more dovish monetary policy path is the safest path to take, as it should reduce growth risks and encourage consumer spending figures into the later months of this year. When we consider the combined total of all recent data reports, this does appear to be the smartest path to take as consumer inflation has completely flattened (and even turned lower) over the last few months.

When we are dealing with possible Fed stances, most of the attention tends to center on consumer inflation levels. This is the case because the Fed mandate requires strict efforts to maintain price stability and uphold the growth prospects that are seen for most households within the national economy. In the chart above, we can see that wage growth has been very volatile and even shows a declining trend at this stage, so the balance of the evidence suggests that we will not be seeing any more interest rate increases from the Fed before the end of this year.

In total, this will make it much easier for large-cap stocks to surpass earnings expectations as we head into the holiday portion of the year. As long we hear the Fed avoid commentary language that suggests a need to "normalize" interest rate policy, we can expect the underlying effects to be SPY positive to the extent that a rally above 250 becomes inevitable.

Here, we should add peripheral factors like the major declines we have been seeing in oil prices. Even with the latest "rallies" that have been getting a good deal of the attention in the financial news media, we are still holding below the $50 mark -- and it should be remembered that we have even dropped below $30 per barrel in WTI crude prices relatively recently. These lower energy costs at the producer level will inevitably flow back toward the consumer, and all of this supports the outlook for better consumer spending figures as we head into the final portions of this year.

In the chart above, we can see that SPY has built its rallies on a steady framework of rallies and periods of consolidation. In the current environment, we are viewing SPY as though we are now experiencing the latter and that this should be viewed as the likely precursor to further rallies once the slow summer trading period has come to an end. The Commodity Channel Index is bullish and holding within mid-levels, so this bodes well for further upside extensions. We will be viewing a drop back toward 240.55 as a primary opportunity to reinstate long positions in anticipation of another rally through the 250 level. Stop losses can be placed below 237.60, as this would suggest another period of stalling and sideways consolidation would be in store for the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.