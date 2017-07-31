Is There A Dollar Bottom In Sight?



The USD is currently trading at one-year lows and is down a rather noteworthy 10% year to date. The weak dollar has been one of the central influencers behind the recent spike in precious metals, oil, stock, and other speculative asset prices.



The Fed has vowed to resume the normalization process, and has publicly committed to shrinking its balance sheet. Both initiatives should have been positive for the dollar, yet, the buck has continued to crater. Are the markets not buying what the Fed is trying to sell them? Could market participants be mistaken concerning the pricing of certain assets? Could a short to medium term bottom in the USD be near, and if a reversal occurs what could happen to some key assets that are influenced by the buck?



For this analysis we will use the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is a USD index fund that mimics the movement of the greenback. The fund is designed for investors who want a cost effective and convenient way to track the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of the six major world currencies - the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.



Why the Extensive Selloff?



It is possible that the large selloff in the USD could in part be the aftermath of the significant rally in the dollar index in the run up to and following the presidential election. Trump’s America first narrative caused the dollar to surge into the inauguration, however, it has been sell the news ever since. Furthermore, cracks in economic data, the trump agenda, and expectations of prolonged accommodative Fed policy have added to the dollar weakness and the bleeding has proved difficult to stem. However, the dollar cannot go down indefinitely, and could very possibly catch a significant bid soon due to extreme oversold conditions and significant fundamental factors (mainly the Fed) that may help strengthen the buck.



Wishful Thinking?



It appears that the market does not fully buy the Fed’s narrative pertaining to normalization, and despite the relatively hawkish tone Chair Yellen took following the last hike’s conference the odds of another rate hike occurring this year have decreased significantly over the last month. In fact, the odds of rates staying the same throughout the rest of the year have increased from 38.6% to 54.4% in the last month, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool. This could very well be the predominant force pressing the USD lower as of late. However, is this change in sentiment justified, what gave market participants this idea that the Fed would move away from their stated strategy?





This may be nothing more than wishful thinking, and the Fed may be more intent on raising rates than is currently factored in to U.S. equities and financial markets in general. Therefore, once the markets are ready to properly reflect the reality of rates going higher and the Fed performing essentially QE in reverse, certain asset prices might reprice rather dramatically.



Why Would the Fed Ruin a Perfectly Good Party?



So, why would the Fed do anything to disrupt markets, especially with some not so good data coming in? There could be lots of reasons, some of which may be rising inflation, full employment, overvalued asset prices, etc. However, the one that seems to jump out most is the fact that the U.S. economy could be towards the end of an expansionary cycle. There are numerous indicators such as near peak employment, declining auto sales, poor retail data, increasing layoffs and many other indicators that are suggesting just that. Therefore, the Fed needs to make some tools available to combat the next downturn. This will be difficult to accomplish with rates near zero and an extremely bloated balance sheet. Thus, any movement away from rates being near zero would be extremely positive for the Fed right now.



Technical Image



The UUP chart illustrates an image of an extremely oversold dollar which is down approximately 10% year to date. Some key indicators such as the CCI and RSI are illustrating these severe oversold conditions. Moreover, the RSI is at around 26, a level rarely seen in the USD, and it is by far the lowest level in 12 months, reiterating the extremely oversold conditions surrounding the dollar.



Furthermore, we can clearly see that on the way up the 50-day moving average crossed the 200-day moving average approximately two months before UUP peaked. We can also see that the reverse phenomenon occurred approximately two months ago when the 50-day moving average crossed the 200-day moving average to the downside this time. The underlying phenomenon could be an additional indicator suggesting that a bottom may not be too far in the U.S. dollar index.



(Stockcharts.com) Incidentally, the S&P 500 appears to show the reverse scenario, stocks that have moved up approximately 10% year to date. However, this chart seems overbought and it appears a correction could occur in tandem with the dollar’s rebound.





The Takeaway



The dollar could rebound and rally soon as fundamental and technical factors appear to be coming together that could reverse the current downward trend. Furthermore, the dollar rally could be detrimental to stocks, gold, oil, as well as to other dollar denominated assets in the short term. Therefore, it may be strategically wise to take some profits in gold, oil, stocks and other dollar sensitive assets in the short term.



For traders seeking more alpha, perhaps a good entry point into some dollar long currency pairs may prove to be profitable. In addition, a dollar rally may help trigger a correction in equity markets in which case certain short positions may make sense. A 5%-10% correction in the S&P 500 could occur in the next few weeks, while the dollar may rally a similar amount in percentage terms.



UUP end of year price target: $25.50