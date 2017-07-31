Resource Sector Digest: Topping Dr Evil?

Tanzania's apparent attempt to one-up Dr Evil will be discussed in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 99 - July 31, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In this edition we shall:

set the scene,

highlight actionable ideas,

comment on news releases and

link to relevant articles.

Please consider our cordial invitation to join Itinerant Musings for exclusive access to actionable research on mining and energy stocks.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

Remember the scene in the Austin Powers movie where a monetarily challenged Dr Evil is holding the world to ransom for $1M -- oops, make that $100B? We can't help wondering whether the Tanzanian government was in fact inspired by this very scene when they slapped Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) with a $190B tax bill for allegedly under-reporting mineral exports from the country. The amount certainly seems equally challenged and off target as Dr Evil's first shot.

Let's put this number into context. $190B equate to almost double the revenue generated by all gold miners in 2016, with Acacia's 2016 revenue amounting to just about $1B or around 0.5% of the tax bill. Or taking a different view and depending on who you ask, Tanzania's total debt currently stands somewhere between $20B and $25B, and the GDP prints about twice this number. Very obviously, the $190B tax bill is well and truly a fantasy without any hope of ever getting paid. The number as well as the cited reasons are so far removed from reality that one has to wonder what the Tanzanian Government is actually aiming for.

According to the World Gold Council Tanzania was ranked third within Africa in terms of gold production in 2016, trailing only South Africa and Ghana. Gold mining in the country is regulated by contracts between the individual mining companies and the government, and industrial relationships have been un-easy for years due to allegations of corruption and human rights abuse. The current crisis is linked to the election of Mr John Magufuli to President in October 2015, whose campaign centered around fighting corruption and also featured improvement of Tanzania's benefits from the country's mineral wealth.

His actionist hands-on approach has earned him a degree of respect with his electorate, and by and large his actions targeting gold miners in general, and Acacia in particular seem to enjoy popular support. Two lines of action have been taken with regards to the metals mining industry so far: firstly, an increase in royalties and export taxes; and secondly, a ban on the export of concentrate. While the former is targeted at all gold miners in the country alike, the latter is only of concern to Acacia. In our view, waving the $190B tax bill stick is most likely a round-about way of asking the country's gold miners to accept these latest changes to the country's mining law, as both large gold miners with operations in the country, namely Acacia Mining and AngloGold Ashanti (AU), have already initiated arbitration in protest of the increased taxes, while representatives from Acacia's largest shareholder, Barrick Gold (ABX) are still involved in direct negotiations with government officials.

A recent mine invasion at North Mara points to yet another layer of complexitiy in the relationship between Tanzania and the gold miners. Allegations of human rights abuse at this mine have already abounded for years and will probably also feature prominently in ongoing negotiations. These allegations represent an achilles heel in Acacia's position. Canadian miners already brought to account in Canada for their alleged human rights abuse in developing countries include Hudbay Mining (HBM), Nevsun Resources (NSU), and Tahoe Resources (TAHO). Barrick Gold is Acacia's majority shareholder and former owner of the North Mara mine and must be acutely aware of the potential implications of these allegations.

Contrary to other commentators we don't believe that Tanzania is looking for a pre-text to nationalize gold mines. Mr Magufuli is an industrial chemist by education, and almost certainly able to appreciate the complexities of gold mining operations. As such we suspect he would agree with us that these mines cannot be operated successfully for long without the know-how brought to the table by the international mining companies. And he would also be aware of the implications for his country in the likely event of losing in the ensuing arbitration procedures as well.

Foreign investors considering projects in Tanzania will certainly not be encouraged by the situation; and companies already committed to the country are facing the consequences of the sudden change in their political risk profile. Acacia's stock has become toxic, as the conflict appears to be escalating, and shareholders of other gold miners in the country also have plenty of reason for concern. These include Anglogold Ashanti and Shanta Gold (OTC:SAAGF), and by association Metalla Royalty and Streaming (OTCQB:EXCFD) which owns a metal stream on Shanta's New Luika gold mine. The prospects of various junior explorers and developers are equally affected, among them most prominently Tanzania Royalty (TRX) and also Helio Resources (OTC:HELOF) which is currently being taken over by Shanta Gold. And the two majors Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Barrick Gold will need to re-consider their ambitions of selling the Kabanga nickel project after having spent some $250M on the property. Shareholders of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) on the other hand have reason to celebrate a lucky escape as the company has terminated merger talks with Acacia Mining only a couple of months ago.

And contrary to Dr Evil in the Austin Powers movie we believe that Mr Magufuli will manage to eke out improvements in Tanzania's position once all is done and dusted. He certainly won't get the $190B fantasy bill, and he probably won't be foolish enough to nationalize any gold mines; but we believe it is highly likely that gold miners will eventually grind their teeth and agree to increased royalties and taxes.

Actionable Ideas

Peter Arendas sees potential for near-term gains with New Gold (NGD), and The Investment Doctor still likes Newmont Mining (NEM). Both have some strong points to back up their respective calls.



Drill Result Summary

Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) continues to find plenty of high-grade gold at its Cariboo gold project in BC, Canada, with true widths currently not known. The number of drill rigs on the property will increase from 8 to 10 shortly.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) continues to find plenty of high-grade gold at its Cariboo gold project in BC, Canada, with true widths currently not known. The number of drill rigs on the property will increase from 8 to 10 shortly. Richmont Mines (RIC) has extended the Island gold deposit down plunge with some impressive hits.

(RIC) has extended the Island gold deposit down plunge with some impressive hits. First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF) tried to impress us with a headline intercept of 202m at 1.39 g/t from infill drilling at Goldlund. On closer inspection long intercept consists of 4m at 2.25 g/t plus a couple of narrow high-grade intervals from 188+m depth -- embedded in 192m of 0.68g/t waste. The drill hole interval calculator does not lie.

(OTCQX:FFMGF) tried to impress us with a headline intercept of 202m at 1.39 g/t from infill drilling at Goldlund. On closer inspection long intercept consists of 4m at 2.25 g/t plus a couple of narrow high-grade intervals from 188+m depth -- embedded in 192m of 0.68g/t waste. The drill hole interval calculator does not lie. Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) reported two impressive hits from the HGS vein at the Clearwater project. The ongoing 10,000m drill program will feed into a resource update scheduled for release in September.

(OTCQX:EANRF) reported two impressive hits from the HGS vein at the Clearwater project. The ongoing 10,000m drill program will feed into a resource update scheduled for release in September. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) is apparently still focusing on the newly discovered Lynx zone at the Windfall project. The latest drill results certainly justify this decision.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) is apparently still focusing on the newly discovered Lynx zone at the Windfall project. The latest drill results certainly justify this decision. Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF) announced first results from this year's drilling at the company's namesake silver project in the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. The company is also assaying for base metals and this additional effort is already paying off with significant lead and zinc values in the reported intercepts.

(OTCPK:DOLLF) announced first results from this year's drilling at the company's namesake silver project in the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. The company is also assaying for base metals and this additional effort is already paying off with significant lead and zinc values in the reported intercepts. And if zinc and lead is what you are looking for, then consider Vendetta Mining 's (OTC:VDTAF) latest news release from the Pegmont project in Queensland, Australia. The drill program is still ongoing, and these latest results will do their bit to increase the already impressive resource of this project.

's (OTC:VDTAF) latest news release from the Pegmont project in Queensland, Australia. The drill program is still ongoing, and these latest results will do their bit to increase the already impressive resource of this project. Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) believes that its McCoy-Cove project represents "one of the highest grade recent discoveries in Nevada" and has proceeded to back up this claim with more drill results. We are already looking forward to the PEA on the project to be completed by year end.

(OTCPK:PIRGF) believes that its McCoy-Cove project represents "one of the highest grade recent discoveries in Nevada" and has proceeded to back up this claim with more drill results. We are already looking forward to the PEA on the project to be completed by year end. Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF) is expanding the minerlized footprint at the Aurizona mine in Brazil. The ongoing exploration success is not only good news for shareholders of the company, but also for Sandstorm Gold (SAND) which not only owns a large stake in the company, but also a 3% - 5% sliding scale NSR on the mine.

(OTCPK:LWLCF) is expanding the minerlized footprint at the Aurizona mine in Brazil. The ongoing exploration success is not only good news for shareholders of the company, but also for (SAND) which not only owns a large stake in the company, but also a 3% - 5% sliding scale NSR on the mine. NuLegacy Gold (OTCQX:NULGF) reported the discovery of yet another zone at Iceberg in Nevada and reported 50.3m of 1g/t from the discovery hole. Follow-up exploration will be promptly performed, along with the ongoing drill program on the property.

(OTCQX:NULGF) reported the discovery of yet another zone at Iceberg in Nevada and reported 50.3m of 1g/t from the discovery hole. Follow-up exploration will be promptly performed, along with the ongoing drill program on the property. News flow from Marathon Gold 's (OTCPK:MGDPF) Valentine Lake project seems to be starting up again. The latest release has some good results from infill and extensional drilling at the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits.

's (OTCPK:MGDPF) Valentine Lake project seems to be starting up again. The latest release has some good results from infill and extensional drilling at the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits. Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) reported more bonanzy drill results from the Platosa silver mine in Durango, Mexico. Hits like the headline 2,318 g/t over 6.76m are more meaningful now than previously as apparently the de-watering program has been successful and the high grade ore can actually be mined. The third quarter should finally provide the proof of that pudding which investors have already started to eat.

Wheelings and Dealings

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) is using the momentum after the receipt of a positive recommendation by the Nunavut Impact Review Board a couple of weeks ago, and is raising C$6M at C$2.85 per share in a flow-through placement to fund further exploration at the company's Back River project.

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) is expanding its footprint in New Brunswick by acquiring another mining lease within trucking distance to its Caribou mill. The zinc miner has also released highly encouraging drill results from the Heath-Steele property last week.

Mandalay Resources (OTCPK:MNDJF) has scrapped its dividend and re-structured its corporate debt following the force majeure at the Cerro Bayo mine in Chile. This is a quality miner, and recent events have more than cut the share price in half. At some point this story will turn into a very attractive investment proposition indeed.

Other News

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is well on track to exceed already high expectations at its Ity project in Cote d'Ivoir. Last week's resource update bodes very well for a formal investment decision to build a large CIL plant at the Ity site once the Hounde team becomes available later this year.

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF) has also issued a resource and reserve update for the Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia. Underground reserve grades have doubled thanks to the Lower Phoenix system, and the mine is looking at a mine life of around 5 years if the geological model for the reserve can be confirmed. This update is also good news for Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF) which owns a 2% NSR on the gold mined from this asset.

And yet another resource and reserve update to please investors has reached us from IAMGOLD's (IAG) Rosebel mine in Suriname. The 80% increase in reserves and 55% increase in resources are already highly positive, and this tally does not even include contributions from Saramacca for which a maiden resources estimate is scheduled for September.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) reported the death of six security persons in an incident at an alleged illegal mine on the company's Buritica project in Colombia. The incident puts a serious question mark behind the company's assertions that illegal mining activities have been terminated by last year's efforts by the government "in an orderly and peaceful manner".

Randgold (GOLD) served up another riddle that was in fact a news release. The title "Mali mines power ahead and new project secures production profile" actually translates to: we still haven't resolved our tax issues in Mali, and by the way, we feel that the mining code requires improvement.

And here we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all next week when the Investment Doctor will be taking the issue count of this newsletter to the triple digits.

And Before We Go...

Please consider a subscription to Itinerant's Musings, with exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas, a lively community, and regular commentary and outlook on metal prices. We'd love to have you on board.