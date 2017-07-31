Amgen Looks To Enhance Its Cholesterol Drug

Recently, Amgen (AMGN) announced that the FDA had granted priority review for the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for its cholesterol drug Repatha (evolocumab). The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) for December 2, 2017. If Repatha is already approved by the FDA, why does Amgen have a need to update the label? That is because for Repatha to perform well on the market it has to show payers, doctors, and insurers that it carries a benefit of improving heart health. If you notice now, Repatha can't show that it improves heart health. That is indicated by the front page of the website under "Approved Use":

"The effect of Repatha® on heart problems, such as heart attacks, stroke, or death, has not been determined"

Amgen wants to update the label for Repatha to include risk reduction of major cardiovascular events. This will be based off a large outcome study known as FOURIER. I believe that the FDA will likely allow Amgen to include this safety data for an updated Repatha label. After all, priority review is only given to those drugs that treat life threatening conditions, where patients don't have too many other options available.

Safety Study

Amgen's ability to update Repatha's labeling is on the large FOURIER study, which was established to produce important cardiovascular outcomes data. That outcomes data will show that patients who took Repatha were able to improve in heart health. The trial recruited a total of 27,564 patients with high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. The whole point of the study was to show that the combination of Repatha with statin therapy was able to reduce cardiovascular risk compared to a placebo with statin therapy. The primary endpoint of the study was time to cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, hospitalization for unstable angina, or coronary revascularization. The secondary endpoint was the time to cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction or stroke. The trial met the primary endpoint in that there was a statistically significant 15% reduction in Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (OTCQX:MACE), with a p-value of p > 0.001. The secondary endpoint was also met with a statistically significant reduction of MACE by 20%, with a p-value of p < 0.001. In my opinion, this study sought out to set a key difference of improvements of cardiovascular health between Repatha's treated group, and the placebo treated group. I feel as though, the study meeting its criteria, establishes Amgen in a perfect spot to fight for a new label for Repatha.

Current Therapy

Current therapy for patients with high cholesterol is statin therapy. A popular type of statin therapy given to patients is Pfizer (PFE) Lipitor (Atorvastatin). Lipitor was used as treatment in both arms of the FOURIER safety study noted above. The Repatha drug arm, and the placebo drug arm. The main incidence in the FOURIER study was to show that Repatha with Lipitor could reduce cardiovascular risk greater than placebo with Lipitor. The biggest problem with statin therapy is the the terrible side effects. It's not to say that Pfizer's Lipitor doesn't work at reducing cholesterol, it does, but it has many side effects that make taking the drug a problem. Back in 2014, Pfizer was hit with a wave of lawsuits after the labeling in 2012 was changed to say that patients taking Lipitor may develop memory loss and type 2 diabetes. It was noted that women were at an increased risk to develop type 2 diabetes. Men were also at risk to develop type 2 diabetes as well. Patents for Lipitor have expired, as generics came into the market in 2011, but since the launch of the drug in 1996 it has produced $130 billion in sales. With that in mind, Lipitor has been the best selling prescription drug of all time. With these side effects and many others, new therapies are needed, and that's where Repatha comes in. Not only does Repatha not cause type 2 diabetes or memory loss but its side effects are smaller:

Pain, bruising at injection site

Back pain

Cold symptoms, such as sore throat and sneezing

Flu-like Symptoms

Dizziness

stomach pain

The biggest advantage that statin therapy has is that it costs pennies on the dollar, compared to Amgen's Repatha. In addition, Repatha treatments are given to patients who have first not responded to statin therapy. Hopefully, this new cardiovascular study by Amgen will push insurers to be more inclined to pay for drugs like Repatha, and not stick with statin. A drug like Repatha that not only reduces LDL cholesterol, but also improves heart health should be welcomed by doctors, benefit managers, and insurers alike.

Market Opportunity

According to the American Heart Association, the treatment of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. incurred a $555 billion cost in 2016. The American Heart Association also noted that cardiovascular disease costs could grow to $1 trillion by 2035. The FOURIER study noted above was a crucial study, and it clearly hit its mark. With the FDA allowing Amgen to include the study as part of its package for relabeling Repatha, it could be a game changer for the company. Repatha has had a slow start in the market place. First quarter sales in 2017 for Repatha were $49 million. Analysts were expecting sales to reach at least $71.6 million. That's not to say that the reported revenue is bad. That is because the $49 million in sales still represented a 26% year-over-year sales growth. At least sales were able to nearly double in the second quarter to $89 million. Still, Amgen's Repatha costs $14,000 per year for treatment. With discounts and other cost reductions, the drug can drop to between $7,700 and $11,200 a year. Insurers and pharmacy benefit managers have been pushing back on the drug. It could be the cost, and because they don't see Repatha as a better go-to treatment for cholesterol patients with cardiovascular risks. The fact is that at least 75% of prescriptions written for Repatha have been denied by insurers. That's where this safety study comes in to play. With Amgen showing that Repatha improves cardiovascular outcomes in patients with cholesterol, insurance companies will be more inclined to not block such prescriptions. That will translate to more sales of Repatha, and for Amgen that means an increase in revenue.

Competition

The possible relabeling of Repatha will not only be crucial to obtain more sales, it will be important to maintain sales as well. That's because Repatha is a PCSK9 inhibitor that blocks a protein that stops LDL from being removed from the blood. Well, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) have their own PCSK9 inhibitor drug named Praluent. Although, Regeneron and Sanofi remain in an appeal process in the court system for their drug. That is because in January of 2017 Regeneron and Sanofi lost a patent battle in court. The appeal process will likely continue for quite awhile. In the mean time, sales of Praluent have continued. After the FOURIER study data was released on March 17th, all the way to April 21, 2017 sales of Repatha had increased by 11%. In that same time period, sales of Praluent were only up by 2%. In my opinion, that cardiovascular study by Amgen really pushed its drug over the top. With the FDA deciding on the updated Repatha label in December, that is a huge catalyst for Amgen to look forward to. The company has a huge opportunity to boost sales of Repatha.

Risks

There are still inherent risks with respect to Amgen. For instance, Repatha's label may not be updated. If the FDA doesn't feel that the data from the safety study is enough to update the label, then it will reject the PDUFA. In that case sales of Repatha will continue to remain relatively low in growth. Another risk to consider is that sales of Praluent could start to pick up, and in that case sales of Repatha would suffer. The thing is that Repatha remains an injectable drug, and statin therapy is a pill. It will be tough for Repatha to break the barrier of patients first being prescribed statin therapy (pill form), like Lipitor, over injectable drugs.

Conclusion

I feel that sales of Repatha will climb as soon as the FDA updates the label of Repatha. As noted, cardiologists are more inclined to prescribe the new class of drugs like Repatha, if they show at least a 20% or more reduction to cardiovascular events. With Repatha meeting the primary endpoint of the study with 15% reduction of cardiovascular events, and 20% on the secondary endpoint I don't see why doctors won't be inclined to prescribe Repatha over statin therapy. If you think about it a 15% to 20% reduction in cardiovascular events is better than nothing. With the side effects that statin therapy has and the minimal impact on cardiovascular events, I don't see why a doctor wouldn't want to prescribe Repatha instead.