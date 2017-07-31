Buy Synchrony Financial For Moderate Growth And Income

For investors looking for exposure to the Financial sector, Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a great pick to provide moderate growth and income. Boasting top- and bottom-line growth, great growth prospects, and a modest 1.84% dividend yield, this American credit provider has performed very well lately.

Fundamental Analysis

Corporate Strategy

As a financial services provider with a diversified product offering, SYF’s performance is driven by demand for unsecured debt and time deposits. The company is unique in that it operates an online bank that offers high yield savings accounts and also a traditional credit card division. The success of its loan portfolio is largely dependent upon consumer spending and confidence. One key competitive advantage SYF has over its peers is that it doesn’t have the expenses associated with having brick-and-mortar branches.

Financial Statement Analysis

Income Statement

SYF has posted 11.03% and 1.67% top- and bottom-line growth, respectively, from 2015 to 2016. Despite falling demand for unsecured credit, the company has exceeded expectations partially because of its unique business model. Its Q2 Earnings Report of $.61 bested the expected $.57. This will likely cause analysts to increase earnings expectations going forward and create positive press for the stock.



(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Balance Sheet

SYF has been able to increase its assets and equity without taking on much more debt. This makes for a more conservative investment and frees up cash flow to SYF to give out loans or pay down existing debt.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Valuation, Competition, and Macroeconomics

Although recent defaults caused a slight selloff, SYF’s fundamentals remain strong and present a great buying opportunity. With a PEG Ratio of 1.35 and a Forward P/E of 9.42, the stock is low priced relative to the rate at which the company is growing and the overall market’s P/E of 26.13. While not as profitable as other consumer finance companies, SYF is very much outpacing its peers and competition in the Financial sector with these valuation metrics along with the P/B Ratio. Considering how SYF has a market cap of only $24.61 billion and that the Fed is continuing to raise interest rates and selling bonds on the open market, there is plenty of room to grow with this underpriced stock. Near the bottom of its 52-week range, analysts have set an upper bound price target of $41 which presents an upside of almost 35%. Technical analysis suggests setting a buy limit order of $26.59.

The Dividend

They company has also paid a consistent and growing dividend that is currently projected to yield a modest 1.84%. While it may not seem like much, in today’s low interest rate environment, dividend paying stocks will outperform as income starved investors prefer the safety of current cash flow. The yield is also higher than the average .9% for consumer finance companies. Furthermore, with a conservative dividend payout ratio of only 14.89%, the sustainable dividend is expected to be raised going forward as the company has cash on hand and future expected cash flow from operations.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Risks and Conclusion

While the stock doesn’t appear to be overvalued looking at its fundamentals, it’s possible that SYF is overbought due to momentum in the Financial Services sector the past year and a half. Past interest rate increases and the 2016 Presidential Election have clearly been priced into the stock. Furthermore, being in a cyclical industry, there is a concerning trend in that credit card default rates have been steadily increasing nationwide as seen below. A U.S. recession, however, is unlikely as GDP is growing, unemployment is falling, and investor confidence is high. This up and coming stock seems like a cheap alternative to American Express (AXP) and can effectively be used to get exposure to the Consumer Finance subsector. All things considered, SYF is a buy and most appropriate for investors with a moderate risk tolerance and an investment horizon of 1-2 years.



(Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.