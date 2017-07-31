CVR Refining's Q2 Earnings Call Is Bad News For Its Investors

While CVR Refining's unit price has declined sharply from its Q1 highs, additional losses are feasible based on the information provided in the earnings call.

Worse, the earnings call indicates that Congressional action will be required at a time when this appears to be increasingly unlikely.

Merchant refiner CVR Refining (CVRR) reported Q2 earnings last week that beat on revenue but missed on diluted EPS, with the latter coming in negative and down sharply on a YoY basis. Investors, spurred by the still-worse news that the company has again decided not to pay a quarterly distribution, immediately forced its unit price down by double digits in response (see figure). The press release that accompanied the earnings release was short on explanations, with CEO Jack Lipinski simply stating that "Renewable Identification Numbers [RINs] remain the single largest headwind we face."

The unit price dropped by another 4.4% the following day after CVR Refining's Q2 earnings call, resulting in a total post-earnings decline of 20% that brings it 39% below its 2017 high. Given some of the statements made by Mr. Lipinski in the call, however, the real surprise is that an even bigger loss didn't occur.

CVRR Price data by YCharts

CVR Refining is, as a U.S. refiner, required to submit a predetermined number of biofuel blending credits to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] every year. These credits can be obtained by either blending biofuel with refined fuels for retail or via purchase on the open market. CVR Refining, like many other merchant refiners, has only limited access to blending capacity and meets its obligation via RIN purchases instead. Its annual RIN expenditures have steadily grown in recent years, exceeding $200 million in 2016.

It was against this backdrop that the company's unit price rallied strongly after then President-elect Trump named CVR Refiner's owner Carl Icahn his administration's "regulatory reform" czar. Mr. Icahn has publicly pushed a proposal to reduce merchant refiners' blending requirements since last summer, and the share/unit prices of merchant refiners such as CVR Refining (among others) rallied strongly after Mr. Icahn's appointment in expectation that his proposal would become reality. At the same time the price of D6 RINs, the largest of the mandate's categories, fell by 67%.

CVR Refining became embroiled in controversy after reports emerged last spring that the company had shorted tens of millions of dollars worth of RINs in a bid to reduce its 2017 RIN expenditure amount. Opposition Democrats in Congress were quick to call for investigations to determine if Mr. Icahn was profiting from his position in the Trump administration via his status as a major CVR Energy (CVI) shareholder (which in turn operates CVR Refining as a subsidiary); proponents of investigations into the relationship argue that Mr. Icahn's proposal caused CVR Refining's unit price to soar by pushing RIN prices down.

The phrase "market manipulation" was frequently used as Democratic members of the U.S. Senate unsuccessfully tried to prompt the launching of a Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigation into Mr. Icahn's role.

The Q2 earnings call

This background is especially relevant when examining CVR Refining's Q2 earnings call. The word "manipulation" was used in connection with the RIN market no fewer than seven times during the call. In each case, it was used by Mr. Lipinski, however, as he attempted to attribute the company's poor quarterly earnings to "extreme volatility" in the RIN market and high RIN prices. The company did report Q2 RIN expenditures totaling $106 million compared to $51 million YoY.

This was partially offset by an improved crack spread (in keeping with the academic theory that RIN price fluctuations are captured by refiners via crack spreads), and the company reported a net negative RIN expenditure in Q1 due to its short position as RIN prices collapsed, but management reports that it still expects to spend up to $250 million on RINs in 2017. Even assuming some exaggeration (Mr. Lipinski spent more time attacking the biofuels mandate than he spent on any single other topic), this would represent yet another annual record following what was a new record in 2016.

That is the first major warning signal for CVR Refining's investors. The company is either unwilling or unable to mitigate its RIN expenses; other, that is, than by one-time measures that result in calls for market manipulation investigations by federal policymakers. This is not conjecture, as Mr. Lipinski stated as much in the Q2 earnings call when he justified management's decision to once again withhold the quarterly distribution on the grounds that "we don't know where the stupid [biofuels mandate] will take us."

The company's unitholders, in other words, are at the mercy of RIN prices, which are in turn at the mercy of either Mr. Icahn (according to Senate Democrats) or the company's larger competitors (according to Mr. Lipinski).

Still more concerning is the fact that D6 RIN prices averaged a mere $0.60 in the first half of 2017, down from $0.76 and $0.66 in the same periods of 2016 and 2015, respectively. CVR Refining's total RIN expenditures are increasing even as RIN prices move lower on average, suggesting that the company has little control over its expenses under the mandate.

This could explain Mr. Lipinski's harsh words for both RIN traders and oil majors as he accused the two groups of "manipulating the RIN market." Management must be especially concerned now that D6 RIN prices are approaching their pre-election levels, having more than doubled since March (see figure).

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

Of course, CVR Refining's management has long been outspoken about its inability to mitigate its RIN expenditures via conventional means. The company's unit price was one of the largest gainers among merchant refiners after Mr. Icahn's appointment to the Trump administration was announced in large part because of the especially heavy impact that it has felt in that regard relative to its peers. The company's primary hope of reduced future RIN expenditures was via action at the federal regulatory level, something that was not expected to occur before Mr. Trump's unexpected presidential election victory.

Investors should be especially worried, then, by Mr. Lipinski's earnings call admission that "I think the EPA has come out and said that the real fix must be [C]ongressional" in relation to the ability of the Trump administration to reduce merchant refiners' RIN expenditures via regulatory reform. This is startling, not least because the statement was made shortly after the GOP's leadership, which commands majorities in both bodies of Congress, announced that it had been unable to implement the repeal of Obamacare that it has pledged for the last seven years, let alone replace it, and was "moving on."

If President Trump is unable to convince Congress to repeal legislation that he himself has pledged to repeal at least 68 times, what are the odds that he will be able to convince Congress to pass a proposal that is opposed by both the oil majors and influential Corn Belt politicians? This is a question that CVR Refiner's investors need to be asking themselves at this time given its relationship to management's future earnings expectations.

This week's damage to CVR Refining's unit price has brought its valuation quite a bit below its post-election levels (see figure). That said, investors should be aware that its P/E ratio is still above where it was a year ago, and that doesn't account for the likely downward revisions to analyst earnings estimates that are likely to occur following the Q2 earnings call. Given the company's worsening RINs position and shifting investor sentiment, further declines to its unit price are very feasible in light of management's recent statements.

To quote from the company's own Q2 earnings press release, "the EPA must fix [the biofuels mandate] or small, independent merchant refiners will remain in financial distress and at risk of closure." If the earnings call is any indication, however, this fix looks to be as unlikely to occur as it has since last October.

A return to CVR Refining's forward P/E ratio from last summer would result in an additional decline to its unit price of 23%, even assuming that its earnings estimates are not revised lower. Investors seeking exposure to the merchant refining sector would do well to look at one of its peers, as CVR Refining's unit price still has too much potential downside despite last week's price action.

CVRR PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

