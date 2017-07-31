Impac Mortgage Prepping For The Next Phase

Every July, Impac Mortgage (IMH) holds their annual meeting in sunny Irvine, California. I counted myself among the handful of shareholders that attended the annual meeting this year and it was well-worth the trip.

Temperatures in Irvine (and nearby Laguna Beach) last week were in the mid-70s. Meanwhile, in other areas of the United States, temperatures reached 100 degrees or more. This might be a perfect analogy for Impac, the mortgage market, and the overall economy. While Impac is just now gearing up for growth in new business, the rest of the economy is extremely hot. The potential macro-economic outcomes are varied. This could push the company in multiple directions. In any case, there is a bullish outlook to be found.

Impac's biggest detractors have claimed that the company is a mono-line lender, specializing in refinance mortgage business. That may have been true at one point, but interest-rate policy may not have as much of an impact on Impac as many once thought. If interest rates rise that may actually benefit Impac's growing Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) origination and mortgage servicing businesses. As interest rates go up, more borrowers will be pushed out of the conforming loan credit box and those mortgage servicing rights will become more valuable. So whether you believe this economy will continue to grow and interest rates rise, or you believe the economy is about to collapse and rates drop, Impac may be positioned for future growth. As long as the next market crisis is not centered in the mortgage sector, Impac could do well.

The current expansion into Non-QM and mortgage servicing has been under way for months. Yes, Impac is currently in a state of flux. Since the financial crisis of nearly a decade ago, Impac has gone through several cycles. They have survived and then thrived through each cycle, emerging as a new company at each turn.

The first cycle was a hyper-critical survival stage. Shortly before the mortgage bubble burst, the company began pulling back from risky areas of the mortgage market. Then, they cut costs, slashed dividends, and retained cash. These actions helped them avoid bankruptcy. The company's executive team and board of directors remained in place. In fact, until recently, most of these leaders have been firmly entrenched for almost 20 years, or more.

The second cycle was a renewed slow-growth stage. The company sold AmeriHome Mortgage and acquired CashCall Mortgage. Investors, like Richard Pickup, injected capital and cash into the firm on multiple occasions. This cycle culminated in the acquisition of CashCall. At the end of this cycle, the company had $25 million in equity, but a clear strategic path and a limited number of nimble competitors. Many others in the sector had already invested heavily in servicing rights. Those companies performed poorly as interest rates dropped. Other companies did not navigate the highly regulated market well. The call center model is cash efficient and the company has been able to work through regulations.

The third cycle began with the integration of CashCall Mortgage and the rapid expansion of the business beginning in 2015. The CashCall acquisition included a three-year earn out period. In this period, through earnings and equity offerings, the company grew total equity capital to nearly $300 million, while also paying out large cash sums for performance of the CashCall division. In this period, $126 million in equity growth has come from earnings, $108 million from the issuance of common shares, and $29 million from conversion of notes and trust preferred stock.

The fourth post-crisis cycle is about to begin. This cycle may possibly include large free cash flows and will be driven by the following areas:

A new member of the Board of Directors will bring change. Thomas Akin has a strong record of performance with Dynex Capital (DX). Mr. Akin's recent success began with Dynex as a member of their Board of Directors in 2003 and stayed on as a member of management until 2014. During that time span, the company's common stock nearly doubled, while the company also rewarded shareholders with quarterly dividends since 2008. More than $9 in dividends have been paid on the stock since 2008 and the stock traded at around $5 when Mr. Akin started. Perhaps more importantly, Dynex survived the financial crisis without a serious drop in their company's stock, adding consistency to the returns. Total Return Price: The prices in this series are adjusted on dividend ex-date by reducing the price prior to the dividend payment by applying a dividend adjustment factor calculated as (1 - Value of Dividend/ Previous Day's Close Price). Using this method the Total Return Price will always be equal to the Price after the most recent dividend but always lower than the Price prior to any dividend payments. By calculating the percentage change of the Total Return Price between any two points one can see the performance of the security including the re-invested dividends.

The CashCall earn out will end on January 1, 2018. CashCall will be fully integrated into Impac. In 2016, the company paid $54.1 million in earn out payments associated with the CashCall acquisition. After 2017 payments are made, all CashCall earnings will be retained for the benefit of Impac shareholders.

The company's Mortgage Servicing portfolio is expected to reach $20 billion sometime in 2017. The servicing portfolio and resulting mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) will provide strong cash flows. The company expects $50 million in servicing revenue from the portfolio.

Non-QM Securitization will provide a new channel to sell loans. With interest rates at lows, the appetite for higher yielding debt is strong. More importantly, as rates rise, the non-QM market will also grow, creating demand for their product. So far in 2017, the company has been able to quadruple Non-QM production versus last year.

During the annual meeting, Joe Tomkinson, Impac's long-time CEO, disclosed that Impac was in the middle of due diligence to prepare for Non-QM securitization. If securitization moves ahead, the company may emerge as a dominant player in the sector. They expect to create a $400 million Non-QM security with this first round and due diligence is expected to be complete around the early part of September. A successful securitization will open up the Non-QM market for the company.

That's not all really. The company is also pursuing innovative technology with a potential smartphone app. This may drive loan production among millennials and other tech-savvy borrowers. Investor relations can provide no timeline on the potential release date of this software, but it is creating a buzz internally within the company. Impac has consciously made an effort to avoid brick and mortar operations, which is evident by the CashCall business model, but the introduction of a smart phone app may push them further ahead of other lenders.

The company is also working to produce a new Home Equity Line of Credit product. Little details were released during the annual meeting. It appears that the company may still be deciding on key areas like the maximum loan to value ratios. Offering additional loan products makes a lot of sense however, as not all borrowers fit in one tiny box.

To value investors, the new products and technology might not be very exciting. Those investors might be more interested in the $20 billion in loans being serviced and the end of the CashCall earn out payments. Those two big changes could eventually create cash income of $50 million to $100 million annually. A steady flow of revenue and predictable profits are just what the company needs to recognize their Deferred Tax Assets (DTA). The valuation allowance on the DTA was reported at $254.6 million as of December 31, 2016. This means that the DTA is being carried at a nominal value and this is a potential asset that might eventually be recorded. With tax reform expected by some, it is also good that the asset has not yet been recorded. A lower corporate tax rate will also create a negative effect on the overall potential value of the asset, but it is still sizable.

Conclusions

While the company doesn't comment on the possibility of paying a dividend in the future, Joe Tomkinson, the CEO, spoke extensively during the annual meeting about the impact of Non-QM securitization on the company's cash flow. In the past, sizable dividends were paid to investors and he indicated the dividends were a direct result of this business. New Board of Directors member Tom Akin's influence with Dynex Capital and the company's dividend payment history should also not be ignored. It should be noted, that the company amended debt agreements in February to allow for the payment of dividends on certain classes of stock.

Expect investors to be rewarded for their patience. If the company hits targets for Non-QM securitization and the $20 billion servicing portfolio, then the stock should move higher. If a dividend is declared, the common stock will be valued based on yields. The company could earn about $4.50 per share in the future, based on the estimates of analysts. A dividend payout ratio of 25% would result in dividends of about $1.12 per share. If the dividend yield was 4.5%, then the stock would be worth $25 and the P/E ratio would still be low at 5.5. (These figures are rough estimates and rounded off for simplicity.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long IMH Preferred Stock