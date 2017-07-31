Visa: Valuation And Growth Paradox

Q1 FY2018 will likely disappoint as this will be the first year of the fully integrated Visa Europe numbers - stock price has gotten ahead of itself, appreciating 27% YTD.

Visa has been a best in-class large-cap growth stock; however, I‘ll contend that the growth rate is misleading and the incorrect comparator is being used as a growth barometer.

The Visa Europe acquisition has been a tailwind for the company, translating into phenomenal transaction and volume growth; however, this was expected.

Through the first 9 months of FY2017, Visa has only grown revenue by an aggregate of 2.33%.

Introduction

Through the first 9 months of FY2017, Visa (NYSE: V) has only grown revenue by an aggregate of 2.33%. Q3 FY2017 revenue came in at $4.565 billion relative to $4.461 billion for Q1 FY2017. I previously wrote an article proposing my thesis that growth will slow (not stop) starting with Q1 FY2018 numbers and the latest quarterly results further support this position. As expected, Visa just recently reported another great quarter for Q3 FY2017 with beats on both the top and bottom line.

EPS and revenue estimates were beat by $0.05 and $200 million, respectively. Since its earnings release, Visa has set new to all-time highs of ~$100 per share. The Visa Europe acquisition has been a tailwind for the company, translating into phenomenal transaction and volume growth; however, this was expected. Beginning with the initial quarter Visa started reporting the fully integrated company, these numbers have been fantastic.

Visa has been posting great growth across all segments of its enterprise further accentuated by the Visa Europe acquisition. Meanwhile the company continues to grow its dividends and engage in consistent share repurchases. It’s noteworthy to point out that Visa has been buying back its own stock at near all-time highs as of recent. Visa has continued to be a best in-class large-cap growth stock; however, I‘ll contend that the growth rate is misleading and the incorrect comparator is being used as a growth barometer.

Visa has been a great long-term holding that offered growth and stability independent of banks and/or interest rates; however, based on the revenue growth, I feel that the stock has gotten ahead of itself. The fully integrated Visa enterprise in conjunction with major client wins will likely enable sustained and durable growth, albeit slower, now and into the future. I feel that Visa is overvalued based on the first 9 months of revenue from FY2017 heading into Q4 FY2017 and its true growth test in Q1 FY2018.

Growing Concerns Moving Forward Despite Positive Catalysts

Acquisition of Visa Europe enabled Visa to add 3,000 European issuers, over 500 million card accounts and more than €1.5 trillion in payments volumes. Visa has also managed to gain domestic market share from rivals with Costco (NASDAQ:COST), USAA and Fidelity. As part of the Costco transition, millions of co-branded American Express (NYSE:AXP) Costco cards were switched over to Visa. Fidelity has over 500 million card holders that have been converted to Visa from American Express this year.

USAA is the 10th largest credit and debit card issuer in the U.S. and recently converted to Visa from MasterCard (NYSE:MA). Taken together, the Visa Europe acquisition and major client wins enabled a spike in growth that will likely provide a durable growth driver over the years to come. Although these are all great catalysts, my concern lies in two areas:

When the first full year of the Visa Europe integration results are reported, we’ll have a clear year-over-year growth rate comparison accounting for the fully integrated company. I’m skeptical that this will live up to the expectations that the market is expecting. Thus far, revenue growth over the first 9 months in FY2017 has been marginal, coming in at 2.33%. Unless Q4 of FY2017 is substantially higher, Q1 of 2018 will likely disappoint as this will be the first year of the fully integrated Visa Europe numbers.

FY2017 Earnings – Incorrect Pre-Visa Europe Comparator

Thus far in FY2017, all numbers have been compared to the pre-Visa Europe acquisition numbers. This is an unfair comparator as growth was expected to spike moving into FY2017. Therefore, all three FY2017 quarters have had the same comparator, a pre-Visa Europe. Visa has one more quarter to continue these amazing numbers; however, Q1 FY2018 will be the true growth story since numbers will be compared on a constant basis with Visa Europe under its umbrella.

All of Visa’s numbers have been great when compared to the quarters subsequent to the Visa Europe acquisition. I think these growth numbers are misleading and serve as an incorrect comparator. Taking a look at back-to-back quarterly comparisons from the initial quarter Visa Europe was included in the earnings results, we can see a one-time spike in revenue across the entire enterprise (Figures 1 and 2).

A huge spike in revenue growth in back-to-back quarters of 17% for the first post Visa Europe was reported. This was followed by a 4.7% increase in revenue in back-to-back quarters from the second post Visa Europe was reported. This back-to-back quarterly growth has since leveled off with marginal growth thus far in FY2017.

Figure 1 – Author’s aggregate revenue growth figure from FY2015 through FY2017 quarters with post Visa Europe in Q4 FY2016

Figure 2 - Author’s back-to-back quarterly revenue growth figure on a percentage basis from FY2015 through FY2017 quarters

Forget About EPS, P/E And PEG Numbers

I’m taking the revenue position in this analysis as this is the true measure of business activity and growth. EPS, P/E and PEG can all be misleading in different ways and easily be financially engineered via share buybacks. Visa raised guidance for EPS of growth to 20% for the FY2017. While this is ostensibly great, without revenue growth it’s meaningless.

Looking at the revenue numbers, we can see that aggregate growth has come in at only 2.33% through 9 months of FY2017. This stock has appreciated 27% YTD, is richly valued and possesses a lofty premium relative to other large-cap growth stocks. However, looking at the most recent quarter-over-quarter comparisons and the first 9 months of FY207 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 2017), there was virtually no growth in overall revenue.

Quarter Total Revenue Quarter-Over-Quarter Percent Growth Aggregate FY2017 Growth Q1 FY2017 $4.461 N/A N/A Q2 FY2017 $4.477 0.36% 0.36% Q3 FY2017 $4.565 1.96% 2.33% Q4 FY2017 TBA TBA TBA Q1 FY2018 True Comparator

Table 1 – Detailed revenue numbers and growth rates thus far in FY2017, purposefully omitting Q4 FY2016 as this was the transitioning quarter with Visa Europe

These trends indicate that year-over-year growth rates are largely attributable to Visa Europe and thus an incorrect comparator. After a full year of Visa Europe earnings on the books, these growth rates will likely slow down dramatically considering that the aggregate growth rate through the first 9 months of FY2017 comes in at only 2.33%. Any miss or significant slowdown in future quarterly earnings could derail this stock as it's priced for perfection. I'd look for any significant sell-off in the future to initiate a position at a more reasonable price. This stock trades at a premium even relative to other high-quality large-cap growth stocks.

Future Catalysts And Potential Competition

Future catalysts may mitigate this proposed thesis such as continued strength in the U.S. and E.U. while further inroads into India and China may unlock additional growth opportunities. Visa’s CEO spoke about these potential market opportunities with a positive outlook during a recent interview. Secular trends towards cashless societies bode well for Visa and the entire credit card space.

There’s been speculation that Amazon (AMZN) may be a long-term risk to payment processors based on signs that Amazon is creating a branded staged wallet payment service. Additionally, Amazon Web Services is ready to handle the technology load of processing payments if it decides to explore this payments space. PayPal (PYPL), parent of Venmo partners with Visa; however it is also using bank accounts directly, totally by-passing Visa’s network and relationship.

Conclusion

Looking at the aggregate growth over the first 9 months of FY2017 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY2017), there was minimal growth in terms of overall revenue, coming in at only 2.33%. Taking a look at pre and post Visa Europe back-to-back quarterly comparisons, one-time spikes in revenue and thus growth rate was observed. These trends indicate that the Visa Europe acquisition is largely attributable to these year-over-year growth rates. I feel that these year-over-year comparisons are incorrect since Visa moved from a constant business model to absorbing the Visa Europe business.

After a full year of Visa Europe earnings on the books, these growth rates will likely slow down dramatically as indicated by the first 9 months of FY2017. This growth can be bolstered as many countries continue to make a secular transition towards cashless societies. However, considering Visa's lofty premium and in my opinion slowing growth rate, I'd be cautious in initiating a position and wait for a better entry point while being cognizant of the ensuing slowdown in growth as Visa Europe matures into the revenue stream.

