Sienna Senior Living: Well-Positioned For The Wave Of Baby Boomers Retiring

Investment Thesis

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) ((TSX:SIA)), owner and operator of seniors residences in Canada’s BC and Ontario, is well-positioned to grow. Canada’s population is aging quickly, and as a result, the need for retirement residences and long term care will continue to increase. This strong demand should allow Sienna to continue to grow its revenue and retain its margin. Currently, the company offers a dividend yield of 5.1% based on today’s unit price. Its payout ratio of 61.6% is also healthy. Because its nature of business makes it resilient against any economic downturns, it is a perfect choice for income investors seeking some protection against economic cycles.

Source: Company Website

Sienna Overview

Sienna currently operates its senior residences in Ontario and British Columbia. Its portfolio can be categorized into three segments: Retirement suites, Baltic communities, and Long Term Care. Since Sienna’s initial public offering in 2010, the company’s portfolio of senior housing has grown from 4,423 beds/suites in 2010 to 8,365 beds/suites in 2017. In 2010, its funded beds consist of 98.2% of the total beds/suites and its private pay suites only made up of a small 1.8%. Since then, Sienna had expanded its private pay beds/suites to 1,687 or 20% of its total portfolio in 2017.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Whereas revenues for funded beds are based on rates negotiated with government and may be prone to government policy change, revenue for private pay beds/suites are market driven. As baby boomers reaching retirement age, it is expected that the demand will continue to be very strong in the near future. Below is the chart that shows the increasing trend of senior population in Canada. As can be seen, seniors over 75 years of age will grow to near 4 million by 2025 from the 2016 level of a little over 2.6 million. Sienna’s increasing portfolio of private pay beds/suites is well positioned to grow its earnings from the aging Canadian population.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the chart below, the strong demand for senior residences has resulted in an improving occupancy rate. Since 2013, Sienna’s occupancy rate improved greatly from 82.9% to 93.8% in Q1 2017. Together with organic growth and accretive acquisitions, Sienna’s net operating income also grew by 116% over the same period. Both numbers are impressive.