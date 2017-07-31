Natural Gas Plummets As Bearish Weather Is Forecasted

Traders find the drop in price a compelling opportunity to go long again.

Welcome to the "oh no, it's Monday" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are taking a beating today with September contracts trading below $2.80/MMBtu.

The price drop came as a cold onslaught sets in during the 6-10 day timeframe. See charts below:

Source: Commodity Wx Group

The impact to our storage injections due to the weather revisions were 25 Bcf. As price decrease however, we expect power burn to increase as less coal to gas switching takes place. In addition, elevated natural gas exports combined with a stable production base will help alleviate some drop in demand.

Lower 48 production below:

Source: HFI Research

Natural gas total exports (LNG + Mexico) below:

Source: Genscape, HFI Research

In the eyes of the traders we speak to, the latest drop in price presents a compelling opportunity to go long again. Any weather related sell-off during the summer that takes price to the lower end of a trading range should be bought, as one trader explained to us.

The impact on storage did warrant the sell-off today, but we think with prices hovering around $2.80/MMBtu, power burn should get a decent boost.

For readers interested in our more detailed analysis of the natural gas market and trader commentary, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We offer a discounted service for natural gas only write-ups. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.