Johnson Controls: Time To Change The CEO? (A Buying Opportunity)

Once again, investors sold off Johnson Controls International plc's (NYSE:JCI) shares by several percent after its latest quarterly earnings report. We were hoping for better, but once again our hopes were dashed. Long-term JCI investors, still angry about the adverse tax effects relating to the company's tax-inversion acquisition of Tyco International (Tyco"), are getting frustrated with the company's results. As a long-term JCI investor. we plan to hang in there with JCI shares but we cannot help wondering if JCI will become a "mini-General Electric (NYSE:GE)" in terms of performance. In other words, "Are JCI and its shares set for a decade-long sideways move?" We cannot say, but we certainly hope not. Of course, when one thinks of GE's many missteps and poor share performance one cannot overlook the company's recently departed CEO Jeffrey Immelt. Now, whether GE's poor performance was all Mr. Immelt's fault (or a combination of other factors out of his control), that is a debate for another day in another article. In an article about JCI, however, the man to discuss is CEO Alex Molinaroli. While we would like to see Mr. Molinaroli succeed, a review of his background at JCI makes us wonder if he is the person that is looking out for shareholders' interest first. His outsized pay package is outrageous, excessive and a symbol of all that is wrong with corporate executive pay.

At the time of the Tyco acquisition announcement, Mr. Molinaroli was set to receive at least $20.5 million and as much as $79.6 million for completing the acquisition. In particular, he was entitled to collect the total value of his deferred compensation and pension plan ($20.5 million) as a lump payment. In addition, the $20.1 million value of his stock options, which would vest after 18 months. Further, an almost $39 million termination fee if he is fired within two years after the acquisition. Mr. Molinaroli plans to stay with JCI as CEO for 18 months after the acquisition closes. Finally, if he has to pay additional taxes because of the accelerated payouts, JCI will pay for his taxes. A sweet deal if you can get it. We should note further that he has a controversial past which includes: 1) having an affair with a management consultant who was working with the company; and 2) being caught up in a Ponzi scheme, but bankrolling the criminal defense of the scheme's perpetrator. For JCI shareholders, it is a lose-lose situation considering the company's poor post-Tyco acquisition performance. Needless to say, we look forward to Mr. Molinaroli departing as soon as possible. He is hardly a "Boy Scout" and is not someone we want steering JCI into the future.

Despite circumstances surrounding JCI's CEO, we still think investors should give more time to management to achieve their promised benefits of the Tyco acquisition. With this in mind, let us look at the company's latest earnings report. JCI recorded earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.59. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.71 per share, an increase from $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The company is seeing many of its businesses and its regions are experiencing some good growth and others have fallen short. The company also noted that within its buildings business that the Tyco merger created some near term distractions that have contributed to it not achieving its revenue objectives. JCI, however, continues to offset the revenue shortfall by its continued transformation strategy and productivity benefits. As such, the company guided to the low-end of its prior earnings estimates of $2.60 to $2.62, representing growth of 13 percent. JCI remains confident that its strategy and the strategic platform that it is creating will drive revenue/earnings growth. For the latest quarter, JCI's sales increased 1 percent to $7.7 billion. Organic revenue growth in its buildings business increased 2 percent that was partially offset by a modest decline in its power business.

JCI has completely realigned its leadership structure to eliminate costs and redundant layers of management as well to optimize sales and service productivity. As such, the company remains committed to achieving its synergy/productivity savings targets. For example, during the latest quarter the company recorded about $80 million (about $0.07 a share) in year over year savings. JCI remains on track towards the high end of its original $250 to $300 million range in cost synergies and productivity savings for 2017. With this in mind, the company's building business sales were flat versus the prior year at $6.1 billion due to 2 percent organic growth being offset by adverse currency effects and net divestitures. The company saw continued momentum in its global applied HVAC business while its fire and security business declined. The company's product business recorded a 4 percent of organic sales due to very strong growth in our North America residential and light commercial HVAC business, which benefited from a significant amount of new product launches, despite beginning to lot more difficult comparisons. The company's Hitachi business recorded a high-single-digits organic sales increase due to a recovery in the timing of shipments. JCI's fire and security product businesses recorded stabilized results and was flat with the prior year.

JCI's trailing EBITDA increased 7 percent to $908 million. The company's segment margins increased to 15 percent due to a strong synergy and productivity savings with modest volume leverage in a favorable mix more than offsetting planned incremental product and channel investments during the quarter. The company's power solutions business recorded sales that increased 6 percent to $1.6 billion. Organic sales for the business decrease 2 percent due to a decrease in global unit shipments with declines in both the original equipment and aftermarket channels. Power Solutions business EBITDA was $304 million, an 8 percent increase. With these earnings highlights in mind, JCI expects upcoming quarterly earnings to be $0.86 to $0.88, a 13 percent to 16 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. The company also continues to believe there will be $0.09 of benefit in the next quarter related to cost synergies and productivity savings. JCI also reduced its upcoming quarter's organic revenue growth to the low end of its previously provided range of $2.60 to $2.62, which represents a 13 percent increase from the prior year.

While JCI's results continue to disappoint investors, we believe that patient long-term investors will be rewarded. Earlier in 2017, we referred to Barrons which highlighted a part of JCI's businesses that is likely to reward investors. Such business that is likely to excel includes energy efficiency of buildings, which includes air conditioners. While the shares of other air conditioner companies have performed well, JCI's shares have performed poorly and traded at a discount to such competitors despite the company's exposure to the long-term trend of building owners upgrading building technology to decrease operating costs and emissions. We have noted in the past that such discount would disappear and it shares would rise once the company would realize its full potential in the markets it sells into like the building technologies market and the energy efficiency trend that supports it. While JCI is making progress with its integration of Tyco, it continues to exceed its cost savings forecasts from its productivity/integration cost savings efforts. Over the past year, there has been commentary that JCI should divest its volatile battery business as such commentary indicates that the battery business would be a better with another company. Such a divestiture would then improve JCI's free cash flow conversion to an amount more in line with its competitors.

JCI has finished much of its transformation to exit low-margin industrial businesses to focus on less cyclical higher-margin markets that are experiencing higher growth rates. Such transformation, however, has yet to satisfy analysts/investors sufficiently to drive JCI's shares higher. As noted above, the company is likely to experience continued strength in its air conditioning/energy solutions businesses, while its volatile battery business may impede the company's progress until it is ultimately divested. In addition to JCI's transformation efforts, the combined JCI/Tyco businesses should benefit by combining each company's offerings of complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap, along with significant revenue and cost synergies. The combined companies will also drive growth through product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. With JCI continuing its Tyco integration efforts, it will also continue to focus on its market-leading building business that includes its heating and air conditioning equipment for commercial buildings, and on its devices for monitoring and regulating electricity usage, temperature and security. The company will also focus on its profitable but volatile automotive battery business that will benefit from fuel economy regulations due to its advanced lead-acid battery technology.

We believe investors should consider JCI shares on any overall market sell-off. As an investor waits for the company to fully realize benefits from its transformative activities, they will collect about a 2.50 percent dividend that is likely to be increased. With much of its transformative activities behind it, JCI will also be able to show more consistent revenue/earnings growth over the long term, and the shares will be assigned a price-to-earnings ratio more consistent with its competitors.

Our view

JCI's turnaround efforts to position itself towards more consistent long-term revenue/earnings growth have certainly been slow to impress analysts/investors. Investors tend to be risk averse to uncertainty, and even more risk averse to companies such as JCI that have undertaken multiple transformative activities with a goal of transforming towards higher-growth businesses in higher-growth markets. Investors understand that there are many moving parts to the transformation that the company has undertaken, and any misstep could adversely affect its results. We believe, however, that JCI shareholders will benefit from the Tyco acquisition if JCI can achieve its stated cost/productivity synergy goals. JCI's shares trade at a discount when compared to its competitors due to the uncertainty of it Tyco integration efforts. The company, given its exposure to energy efficient-building market trends, will benefit from the fact that energy is the most significant expense for commercial building operators. Further, given that high-energy-efficiency buildings are able to obtain higher rents, such buildings are also able to sell for premium prices. JCI stands to be a main beneficiary of such building upgrade trend.

JCI will also benefit from: 1) JCI/Tyco offering complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap, along with strong revenue/cost synergies; and 2) product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. As noted above, as the company integrates Tyco into its organization, JCI's profit margins will increase and its price-to-earnings ratio will expand and be more comparable with that of its competitors. Earnings estimates for JCI are $2.63 for fiscal year 2017 and $3.06 for fiscal year 2018. (Estimates have decreased slightly for both years in recent months and prior to its latest earnings report.) Shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates and 12.95 based on fiscal year 2018 estimates. While investors could buy JCI shares now, we believe that since the overall markets are at 52-week highs, investors could pick up shares even lower if a strong overall market sell-off occurs. Over the long term, a combined JCI/Tyco, the company's energy solutions business (including its air conditioning business) and other transformative actions will reward long-term investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCI, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.