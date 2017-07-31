EdR's (EDR) CEO Randy Churchey on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EdR (NYSE:EDR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Drew Koester - SVP of Capital Markets & IR

Randy Churchey - Chairman & CEO

Christine Richards - EVP & COO

Thomas Trubiana - President

Bill Brewer - CFO

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Drew Babin - Robert W. Baird

David Corak - FBR

Nick Joseph - Citigroup

Juan Sanabria - Bank of America

Ryan Meliker - Canaccord Genuity

Alex Goldfarb - Sandler O’Neill

Gwen Clark - Evercore ISI

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Drew Koester.

Drew Koester

We would like to remind you that during today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your question may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon current views and expectation. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statement may include those related to revenue, operating income, and financial guidance, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Risk factors relating to the Company's results and management statement are detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2016 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website.

Forward-looking statements refer only to expectations as of the date on which they are made, EdR assumes no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Randy Churchey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Randy?

Randy Churchey

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the EdR second quarter 2017 earnings call.

We had a very active first half of 2017 with many accomplishments including core FFO per share growth of 11%, winning five new P3 on-campus developments, adding two new pedestrian to campus 2018 developments at Colorado State and Iowa State, maintaining a strong balance sheet with debt to gross assets and taking into account our forward equity sales of just 16% and winning an industry leading six innovator awards from student housing business. All in all, a nice first six months of 2017.

First, internal growth. As part of our second quarter earnings release each year, we provide the first look at new supply expectations for the next leasing year. Our initial expectations for 2018 is that student housing supply growth will tighten compared to 2017. With new supplies, percentage of enrollment in EdR's markets declining from 2.1% in 2017 to 1.6% in 2018. At that level, growth in supply is expected outpace projected enrollment growth in 2018 by approximately 20 basis points which compares favorably to a 70 basis points gap in 2017.

The anticipated dynamics for 2018 supply enrollment growth also compares favorably to what we experienced in our markets over the last six years when EdR produced same community revenue and NOI compounded average growth rates of 3.6% and 3.8% respectively.

We believe the combination of these favorable industry fundamentals, our best-in-class portfolio of on- and off-campus student housing assets, and our outstanding property operations team will continue to produce consistent internal NOI growth going forward.

Our portfolio of communities post the following characteristics; 89% of our NOI is from pedestrian to campus and on-campus assets, 31% of our NOI is from on-campus assets reflecting our enduring strength in the on-campus development marketplace, meeting distance from campus one-tenth of a mile, average enrollment of universities served is nearly 28,000, average age of our portfolio, eight years, and average monthly rental rate of $805 per bed.

A further note about our portfolio, 100% of our current on-campus portfolio, and 86% of our portfolio including 17 and 18 active on-campus developments serve universities in the Ivy League or Power Five conferences, a very impressive and enviable on-campus portfolio of owned assets.

Next, external growth. I am pleased with the positive activity in the on-campus P3 marketplace. In 2017 already, American Campus announced seven new on-campus developments, and we’ve announced five. These recent wins along with the 30-plus opportunities we are currently pursuing are a clear indication that the on-campus market is robust, and EdR is positioned to win our fair share.

Our current development pipeline represents significant embedded external growth through 2019. This prefunded growth represents a 47% increase in our collegiate housing assets over December 31, 2016. Importantly, 28% of our new developments are located on-campus, and 96% are on-campus or pedestrian in campus.

Furthermore, our opportunity to build a meaningful pipeline of 2019 deliveries and beyond remained robust. In closing, the outlook for student housing industry and our company remains very positive. Enrollment growth averaging 1.4% annually through 2024, manageable near-term new supply, and the modernization of on- and off-campus student housing taking place across the country provides a favorable macro environment. Additionally, the P3 on-campus market remains vibrant, and our pre-funded development pipeline will create meaningful value for EdR.

The opportunities for EdR to create meaningful share to value from both internal and external growth are outstanding. We have a team along with the financial resources to seize upon entry opportunities to continue growing the company in the years ahead.

Now, Chris will discuss property operations.

Christine Richards

Thanks, Randy.

I’m pleased with the performance of our core operations for the first six months of the year. Year-to-date, same-community revenue grew nearly 2% and direct operating expense growth was controlled at just under 1.5%. With the anticipated 18% growth in real estate taxes mainly due to a tax pilot that expired this year, our same-community NOI for the six months was flat prior year.

Our asset management initiatives along with the commitment and diligence of our community team have combined the whole direct operating expense growth at our same communities to just 70 basis points this quarter and maintained our position of delivering best-in-class same-community operating margin of 60% on a trailing 12-month basis.

With the first half of 2017 completed, the busiest season for student housing operations is upon us. Our teams at our communities are preparing and, in some cases, already in the middle of our annual turn. This month, we will be opening six new owned communities and welcoming over 45,000 residents across our owned and managed portfolios. We will be ready and are looking forward to it.

At the same time, leasing for this fall is not yet complete, and our sales and marketing staff is intently focused on a strong finish to the 2017-2018 season. Excluding our same-community beds at the University of Kentucky, our same-community leasing portfolio is flat prior year at 92.7% leased compared to 93% prior year.

Our same and new community beds at the University of Kentucky are currently 98% implied for fall compared to 106% at this time last year with an anticipated rate growth of 3% to 4%. With only a few weeks until Big Blue move in on August 18, we are finishing up summer conferences and preparing for move-in day.

While we continue to manage the moving parts of the on-campus application and assignment process at U.K., we expect the same community leasing portfolio including the same community beds at Kentucky to open the 2017/2018 lease term with occupancy flat to prior year and rate growth of 2.5% to 3.5%.

Turning to new communities, our 2,954 new community beds are currently 74% leased for the fall. This excludes our new on-campus beds at Boise State, Northern Michigan and Kentucky. Boise State and Northern Michigan are currently 100% and 185% applied for the fall respectively.

Other communities which for leasing purposes represents our community at North Carolina State is 100% leased for the fall compared to 88% at this time last year. Working together with the University over the past several months, we recently executed a mass release for our remaining available beds. This is a great near-term result for a community we originally expected to be around 50% leased for the fall, and we continue to work toward a long-term solution for this community.

In summary, industry fundamentals are strong with modernization more than offsetting the slight supply demand and balance. This favorable operating environment is expected to continue with our forecast that 2018 new supply will be below 2017 level. We have the team and resources to continue managing our existing properties at the high level we are accustomed while successfully integrating exciting new communities into our portfolio.

I will now pass the call to Tom.

Thomas Trubiana

Thank you, Chris. Good morning.

I’d like to start by discussing opportunities in the on-campus development market. As Randy stated in his opening remarks, EdR was awarded the rights to negotiate two new on-campus development opportunities this quarter, which brings our total on-campus awards so far in 2017 to five.

The first is a one-plan development on the campus of Lehigh University that is expected to include 425 beds for a target of delivery in the fall of 2019. The approach at Lehigh, which has an enrollment of approximately 7,000 students is similar to the one that we took at Northern Michigan, where we received credit enhancements which greatly improved the risk profile of a smaller institution. Lehigh is an investment graded by both S&P and Moody’s.

The second award was from Mississippi State University. We have been awarded the right to begin predevelopment services on a possible one-plan development for new on-campus housing anticipated to include 650 beds for a targeted delivery in the fall of 2019. This award has the potential for an additional 950 beds in subsequent phases.

Both of these on-campus developments are subject to final negotiation of definitive agreements with the universities they serve. In addition to these recent awards, the level of university interest remained strong. EdR is currently involved in over 30 active pursuits including several that has moved beyond the initial RFP stage and have short listed possible candidates.

Some of the active processes that are public include the University of California System which is looking for approximately 14,000 on-campus beds across 8 campuses, the University of South Carolina for the addition of approximately 3,000 on-campus beds and Cornell University where EdR has already been awarded two developments has initiated a proposal for 2,000 undergraduate on-campus beds.

We continue to see growth in the number of universities interested in P3 financing to solve the university’s housing needs, as more universities see the benefits of these successful partnerships. The need to replace older on-campus housing and demands on institutional funds for academic and support service initiatives, combined with the decline in state support for higher education is driving this increased interest in P3s. Preserving debt capacity for academic and research initiatives is primary the motive for universities seeking equity financing for their housing needs.

Next, the off-campus developments. First, Oklahoma State. Despite our lead development partners’ consistent efforts to work with the general contractor and utilizing all contractual terms and remedies at their disposal, it became apparent in late June that the contractor would not be able to deliver any of the project for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Our development partner, who is at risk for delivery on time and within budget, notified the bonding company and terminated their contract with the general contractor. At that time, we notified incoming residents, we released them from their leases, and provided them assistance in finding alternative housing for the upcoming school year, all of which went extremely well.

We’re moving forward to finish the project and deliver the asset in 2018. At this time, the final resolution of [NOI] remedies from the general contractor, the bonding company or the developer are not yet known. This has been very disappointing. We go to great lengths to guard against this type of situation.

I am confident that our team did everything they could to resolve the issues our general contractor was having with delivery of the project as originally scheduled. We’ve run into similar circumstances over our company’s 50-year history and, with the exception of this one, we have successfully managed all of them to successful openings, which is a fearless track record.

With the exception of this project, our development and construction oversight teams are working hand in hand with our property operation staff to successfully open nine developments in the month of August, representing more than 4,900 beds. With these 2017 deliveries, we will have delivered 41 projects on time with over 24,000 beds for total development cost of approximately $1.9 billion since 2010; a very successful track record.

Looking forward our 2018 development pipeline is set and our development team is actively pursuing numerous developments both on and off campus for 2019 and beyond. In total, EdR has $1 billion of active development projects for delivery in 2017 through 2019, which represents a 47% increase in collegian housing assets over December 31, 2016.

With first-year economic deals that represent an approximate 30% premium to current market valuations pursued in housing assets pedestrian to Tier 1 universities, our development pipeline is creating real value for EdR and its shareholders. All of our active developments are on schedule and within budget, including our Hawaii development which we have increased confidence will openly be moved to a 2018 delivery.

Turning to the acquisitions and disposition markets, our last acquisition was 319 Bragg at Auburn University in late February of this year. Our guidance was that we would purchase an additional $72 million this year with the July 1 midpoint. The acquisition market is hot with core assets pedestrian to Tier 1 schools trading in the mid 4 cap range.

Given our current share price and then we have a 47% growth in assets from our development pipeline which is fully funded, we see no reason to stretch our underwriting for acquisitions at this time. Consequently, we did not anticipate that we will be active in the acquisition front until circumstances changed.

In fact, we’re currently planning to sell between $100 million and $200 million of assets in the first half of 2018 to take advantage of the current low cap rates. The proceeds from these sales will be primarily used for our anticipated 2019 development pipeline.

In closing, EdR’s external growth priorities continue to be delivering all remaining developments on time and on budget with operating performance and keeping with our underwriting, win more on-campus ONE Plan developments, trade a meaningful pipeline of off-campus developments for 2019 and beyond, and disciplined monitoring and selected purchasing of assets in the acquisition market when appropriate.

EdR’s external growth opportunities both on and off campus are vast. We will continue to be opportunistic in the acquisition market. And our development team has abundant opportunities to add for our development pipeline for 2019 and beyond.

With that report, allow me to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Brewer.

Bill Brewer

Thank you, Tom and good morning, everyone.

Our result for the first six months of 2017 were largely as expected for the same community portfolio revenue growth of about 2%, and strong direct operating expense controls were offset by the growth in real estate taxes resulting in same community NOI for the first six months being flat to prior year.

Year-to-date core FFO increase $15 million or 24% to $75 million and core FFO per share grew $0.10 or 11% to $1.02. The strong growth in core FFO was mainly the result of an $11 million or 13% increase in total community NOI, a $2 million reduction in interest expense, and a $2 million increase in third-party development consulting services revenue. Please refer to our financial supplement for additional details on our community operating results and same community expenses.

Turning to our capital structure. Our balance sheet strategy is to maintain conservative current and future leverage metrics when factoring in our development pipeline and any acquisition commitments. As previously communicated, our debt to gross assets leverage target is 25% to 30%.

We feel this leverage target puts the company in the best position to not only fund its current development commitment, but more importantly to take advantage of additional external growth opportunities as they present themselves.

As of June 30, 2017, our debt to gross assets was 26% and we had $305 million of completed but not yet settled forward equity transactions under our ATM program. If we had drawn those proceeds prior to quarter end, our debt to gross assets would have been approximately 16%. In the second quarter, we also lock rates on a total of $150 million in unsecured private placement notes. The notes are evenly split between a 12-year and 15-year maturity and will bear an average fixed interest rate of 4.26%.

We are now targeting the close on the notes by the end of the third quarter and anticipate using the proceeds to pay down the balance on our revolver. Keep in mind that this commitment has customary contingencies and closing of the transaction is not guaranteed.

We currently have 7.3 million forward-settling shares already sold under our ATM forward sales program that have not yet been settled. These shares were sold at a weighted average net price of $42.57, which currently represents approximately $305 million in future funding for our capital commitments.

The use of this innovative funding mechanism allows us to lock in the funding for our equity capital requirements at the time we make an investment commitment while delaying dilution from the issuance of shares until the funds are needed. We have the option of settling 6.9 million of these shares at any time prior to December 31, 2017.

The remaining completed forward sales and any additional sales under the current authorization can be settled at our option through December 2018. We did not sell any additional shares under the ATM program since the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Please keep in mind that EdR short interest of approximately 12% is elevated due to the outstanding forward sales under our ATM program and is not indicative of market sentiment toward EdR stock. The 7.3 million outstanding forward-settling ATM shares represent approximately 80% of the short interest.

Please refer to the financial supplement as I discuss sources and uses of capital. At June 30, 2017, our capital requirements related to announce the acquisitions and active development totaled $1 billion with $625 million remaining to be funded. $290 million will be funded in 2017 and the remaining $335 million in 2018. We currently anticipate funding these commitments with existing cash, debt capacity and settling our existing $305 million of ATM forward shares that have already been sold but not yet settled.

As you can see with our low leverage and use of the ATM forward program, if we were to find 100% at our 2017 to 2019 acquisition and development commitment with cash on hand settlement of the forward equity sales and existing debt capacity, our debt-to-gross assets will be approximately 24% at the end of 2017, and 29% at the end of 2018 within management’s targeted leverage range of 25% to 30%. What a great place to be built-in growth and collegiate housing assets of 47% already funded.

Turning to 2017 guidance, with regards to fall leasing in full year same-community results, while there is still work to accomplish including final lease up, turn and move in, at this point we believe that the fall lease up will result in 2.5% to 3.5% same-store rental revenue growth which when combined with the first six months actual results would equate to full year revenue growth of 2% to 2.5% and NOI growth of between 1% and 2%.

Finally, as disclosed in our earnings release, we have reaffirmed our 2017 core FFO per share guidance range of $1.90 to $2. With that overview, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Austin Wurschmidt

Just touching on the $100 million to $200 million of asset sales that you guys were talking about. Can you just give us some additional details of how many assets you’re taking to market, what are the characteristics of them, and what was, kind of, the process you ran to identify these assets for sale?

And then, could you also provide a sense, you mentioned cap rates in the mid-4% range, and where you would expect these asset sales would shake out from a cap rate perspective?

Thomas Trubiana

On a quarterly basis, we evaluate each of the assets in our portfolio. That evaluation looks at new supply, changes in university policies and essentially, what we’re looking at is because it’s really a forward look. Our expectations has to - in particular assets ability to deliver value to our shareholders.

Fortunately, there are people who may view those assets differently than we do and that’s the reason there are buyers and sellers in the marketplace. At this point in time, there is some seven or eight assets that we’re looking at. They tend to be assets that are in the primarily secondary markets because we’re seeing a significant amount of interest in what people might perceive as value add opportunities, and at this point in time, other assets in - of that yolk are trading in the low sixes.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then could you provide some additional detail on the term and the master lease at NC State and then what your long-term plans are for this asset?

Christine Richards

So this is a one-year master lease. We’ve had a relationship on that campus for, over 28 years. So we worked all year with the university the kind - to come to some type of agreement like the alternate outcome of the master lease. When they thought they had a need on-campus, they came to us. We’re still working on a long-term solution. We still need one, but we’ve been able to continue that relationship with U Towers with this master lease.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then long term, any plans to sell the asset or pursue some other type of long-term agreement with the university?

Thomas Trubiana

That’s in our plans, to pursue something with the university but we’ll see what the outcome is.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then just last one for me on pre-leasing. A little bit of de-sale since the prior update and just curious what kind of gives you that confidence that you can get back to that flat occupancy assume year-over-year on the guidance?

Christine Richards

Austin, it’s 30 basis points. So year-over-year we're essentially flat at this point in time that we do, but I have confidence that we will get back to flat to last year in occupancy.

Operator

Our next question is from Drew Babin with Robert W. Baird. Please state your question.

Drew Babin

Quick question on maintenance and repairs expense other than the property taxes and was kind of one of the driving expense growth this quarter. What was that specifically and is there any visibility for the rest of the year or when to expect that?

Christine Richards

That was a timing issue. We have - our on-campus projects have a little more flexibility in managing their turn expenses. So, last year, we did most all of our turn expense occurred in Q3. And this year, just based on the way we managed kind of the summer conference inventory and the way we were able to manage our human resources, it was more effective for us to do the majority of the turn in Q2. So, it is simply a timing issue, and we will pick up that deficit in Q3.

Drew Babin

And then one a pre-leasing question here. In the assets that were better occupied in the past, growth expectations, I think there are 3.8 currently. What sort of high watermark for the universities where you’re exceeding that? If you are able to talk about what universities those are, just kind of if you could provide us any examples of universities where you think you’re strongest probably in the next year.

Randy Churchey

We’re not going to provide you that. We really don’t want to provide developers with a road map of where they ought to be developing new product. But I think when you look at our same-store stats by assets, the highest has a percentage increase and rate of 7%.

Drew Babin

And one last question on the pipeline. The JV projects that are slated to be delivered next year, could you talk at all about your confidence in the contractor selection there and then kind of highlight anything that you’ve done to kind of make sure that those things get done on time?

Thomas Trubiana

Percentage was - Oklahoma State has been painful. So, hear that loud and clear. But, indeed, this company has had an amazing track record, not only just for the past 10 years, but in its 50 years it’s been doing student housing.

And so, we take great care embedding and checking references with our general contractor. We make sure that they are bonded, the fact that they’re able to be bonded, that someone is willing to ensure their delivery on time and on budget. We have as much of that risk onto - in the case of Oklahoma State, our actual development partner, and they in turn pass it onto the general contractor themselves. So, all of the other deliveries at this point in time are going extremely well.

And then, as it relates to Hawaii, that contract was actually scheduled for a delivery in fall of 2018, but I think most people know that Hawaii has been challenged with other developments, but late delivery. So, we thought it’s prudent to actually target into 2019, but at this point in time, it’s going extremely well. Our general contractor is on schedule. And probably, within the next quarters, we’ll be making that final determination as to whether or not to move it up into 2018.

Randy Churchey

Let me add one thing about Oklahoma State real quick. We’ve had a few investors and a few analysts question why we did not postpone the entire development back at the last earnings call to 2018 versus what we did which was said that half of it wouldn’t be completed. We were hopeful or believe that the other half would be completed this summer.

We realized that if we would have announced back at the second quarter or first quarter earnings call, if we would have announced that the entire building was not going to be open for occupancy in the summer of 2017, then that 100-and-some-odd leases that we had, they had gone to zero that next day because the local market would have figured it out.

So, we believe there was a reasonable shot for half the property we opened by the summer, and that’s why we made the declaration that we did. It would have been very, very sad for us and our investors if we’d opened half the building and had zero leases.

So, that’s why we made the decision that we made. We still think it was the right decision from a disclosure standpoint because we did believe they were going to open half of the building at end of 2018.

So, as Tom just mentioned at Hawaii, we announced 2019 and we think it might be 2018. I think we have been reasonably conservative when it comes to when projects are going to open. Our Oklahoma State just did not work out the way we expect it.

Operator

Our next question is from David Corak with FBR. Please state your question.

David Corak

Just starting off with Kentucky. The application percentage fell a bit from the June release as I guess you would expect. Now, it’s around 98%. Can you give us just some color on the melt there and how that stacks up historically? And then maybe just give us a sense as to how you’re feeling about the 95% number, better we’re seeing as when you gave it?

Christine Richards

There are plenty of moving parts to arrive at the final occupancy for the leasing season at U.K. The prior year stat, we believe is not exactly indicative of predicting final occupancy for this year for a variety of reasons but namely last year, we in need of university we’re attempting to renew the applications because we were over applied at 106%. So, this year, we’re doing the opposite such as stabilizing the applications that we have in the leases.

So, the pace of the change in culture just didn’t keep up with the pace of the new deliveries.

Historically U.K. entered fast and we were encouraged to move off-campus and that mindset is what we’re trying to change. So, I feel the same. I feel the same that we’ll still achieve 95% even with the small decline.

David Corak

And then, looking at the new community pool, 74% leased obviously, a lot of progress there since NAREIT. But I guess my question is how does that 74% stack up versus your expectations from the beginning of the year adjusted for Avid Square? Maybe another way to ask is, where were your occupancy and rate assumptions excluding Avid Square and where is that stack up today?

Christine Richards

In that new pool, gosh, 30% of that belongs to Corvallis which is an acquisition, so it’s over 1,000 beds and that Corvallis Oregon school is a quarter school that doesn’t start until the end of September. So, it’s a later market.

So, our expectation was that new would sit about 74% about this time and also whenever it doesn’t include Boise, NMU or U.K., any of our on-campus stuff, so this is purely 3,000 beds of our off-campus stuff. So, as far as our leasing velocity expectations for the new development in any of our acquisitions, we’re right in line with what we expected we would be.

David Corak

And would you say the same thing about the rate that you’re achieving on those beds?

Christine Richards

Yes. In line with our expectations for sure.

David Corak

And then just going back to the NC State master lease and just the university there, maybe you can just talk a little bit about the on-campus housing needs at the NC State kind of going forward, has that been kind of over saturated right now or how’s does that change going forward?

Christine Richards

I mean, they implemented the freshmen live-on requirement this year and they have a need for overflow. So, for us it proves they can still all of it with the freshmen live on in upper class and they can fill all of their beds and they still have a need.

Operator

Our next question is from Nick Joseph with Citigroup. Please state your question.

Nick Joseph

Just want to go maybe start on guidance. Same-store NOIs, you wanted 100 basis points, it sounds like. Can you talk about what’s driving that? Because it sounds like the pre-leasing is generally as expected? And when you gave initial guidance, this academic year was already in place in terms of the occupancy in rate growth.

Bill Brewer

You were talking about the same-store revenue guidance. I mean, as you recall, right, the original full year guidance was 2.5 to 3.5 with fall leasing at 3.5 to 4.5 and sometime in April around the Interface Conference, we took the fall leasing down 100 bps on both sides. So, that’s what’s driving the vast majority of the same-store revenue change.

Nick Joseph

And then, just in terms of kind of the impact on overall core FFO, obviously, NOI is going to be below what you initially expected. So, what are the offsets to get you to the midpoint of maintained guidance?

Randy Churchey

Well, one, it was a wide range of guidance to start with, right? $0.10 was $8 million of FFO. But offsets, I mean, there’s numerous offsets, third-party management fees, as Tom has mentioned, some changes in the acquisition outlook, change the requirement for capital. So, it’s still just various moving points, Nick.

Nick Joseph

Did you think – I mean, typically changes in underlying same-store assumptions would be put in the press release in your quarter earnings rather than put out on a conference call. How do you think about disclosure in terms of material change like that?

Randy Churchey

We thought the disclosure was perfect.

Nick Joseph

Do you think it was necessary to put it into your earnings release this morning to clean some street rather than releasing it on a conference call when the market is open and watching your stock drop 2%?

Randy Churchey

Well, Nick, it came out in April. So, we didn’t disclose any new news.

Operator

Our next question is from Juan Sanabria with Bank of America. Please state your question.

Juan Sanabria

Just thought that you could speak to FFO guidance. I think you talked about a bit of a hit, 1.5% I think from Oklahoma State and the delivery being pushed out. And if you could just give us a sense of where you feel the most comfort within the range kind of taking Oklahoma State and now pulling out acquisitions from the guidance for FFO?

Randy Churchey

Well, as we stated in the press release and in the script, we’re still comfortable with the FFO guidance range of $1.90 to $2. The street’s at roughly $1.93, $1.94. So we think in the aggregate, the street is about in the right place.

Juan Sanabria

And then on the supply for next year, a couple of your bigger exposed university is Arizona State. Florida State have a fairly big increase in supply. Any sort of watch list or areas of concern as we start to think about the next school year lease up and how you’re thinking about that process?

Christine Richards

No. I mean, Arizona State, yes, does have – is one of our largest new supply increase market, but our location in products are fabulous. That’s been a very robust and strong market, so we’re not concerned there. Florida State, we’ve operated in that market for over 20 years.

So, we are essentially not adding – we’re adding a few new beds to that market, but really is for placement because we’ve demolished that project and we’re rebuilding it. Kept the same name, we have a great reputation and we filled that project in the high-90s every year the entire 20 years. They’re not concerned about Florida State, nor they are missing it as an on-campus project, although they are seeing new supply, our project is actually on-campus.

And then University of Mississippi is the market that was essentially a bit softer last year and we’re seeing some softness in the market this year. So there is some concern. You got to get out early, get out ahead a bit early before we can get our fair share of the market, but out of the four market, where we’re seeing 5%, Mississippi would be the one that I would have some concerns.

Juan Sanabria

And just one last question on Oklahoma State. Do you guys have any liability risk potentially or is that all being offset or per to developer and the GCA, just wasn’t clear from your prepared remarks.

Randy Churchey

All of our contracts has all of the responsibility on to, in our case, our developer risk are partnered and they in turn have entered into a contract with the GC. So contractually, we have no liability.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Ryan Meliker with Canaccord Genuity. Please state your question.

Ryan Meliker

Bill, I just wanted to kind of talk about guidance a little bit again. If we go back to January, when you guys issued initial guidance for the year, was in the same $1.90 to $2 range that you guys are reaffirming today and that’s great. But there’s been a lot of moving pieces since then, from Oklahoma State to same-store NOI coming down for the year to the University of Kentucky portfolio occupancy being expected to be materially lower, the removal of the acquisitions, but then the NC State master list that was just announced this morning.

Is there any way for you guys to kind of break us down the buildup of all the positives versus all the negatives and what those impacted FFO? Because it seems like there were a lot more things that would be weighing FFO down from that initial outlook than up, which would lead me to believe that FFO, the range may have either been conservative at the start of the year, built in something that we – that are missing or something else has changed? Can you give us some color on kind of that buildup and how things have changed?

Bill Brewer

Well, I think you hit on all the high points, Ryan, when you guys do the math based on all of those stuff using your assumptions. You can calculate what you think the impact on absolute core FFO dollars is. And, obviously, the outset is it was a wide range to start with and there’s also change in timing of the development spend and acquisitions which drives the need for capital which would result in a lower weighted average share count.

Ryan Meliker

But if I recall, your weighted average share count hasn’t changed, right? It’s still the same 76.8 million shares.

Bill Brewer

That was in the supplement. But as you look forward for the remainder of the year, it will probably come down.

Ryan Meliker

Okay.

Bill Brewer

And you know what, depending on whether we’ve guided to removing the acquisitions from the forecast, but we still look at stuff, so.

Ryan Meliker

So, then, I guess, for me to interpret that in other way, the 76.8 million shares in your guidance outlook for weighted-average for the year might be on the higher end and maybe more likely for us to see that number come down to help you with that $1.90 to $2 FFO?

Bill Brewer

Correct.

Ryan Meliker

And then another follow up – congratulations on the two follow up prior partnership opportunities that you were able to win at the Mississippi State and Lehigh. Can you give us any additional color on the other opportunities that you guys have been short listed on and how quickly you think things may materialize?

Thomas Trubiana

This is Tom. It’s tough to predict that. In some cases, we’ve been short listed and we have been asked to keep our being short list confidential. But we have been short listed for a number of potentially exciting opportunities and a sense of it is and the next two to three months hopefully there will be some additional announcements, and hopefully EdR will win more than its fair share of those.

Listen, the on-campus market, I mean if you look at our supplemental on page 16 and ONE Plans, those being built or those being targeted when you add Lehigh in. And at least early indication is Mississippi State will also be a ONE Plan, Cornell, east of - so, we have some nine, ONE Plan developments and then there is still lot of activity with the tax-exempt bonds or third party.

And if you look at Page 19 of our supplemental there are five projects there when you consider those being delivered and we’re adding South Flor-St. Pete and Thomas More which we were awarded.

So, it has never been more robust and it’s not just the numbers, the status of the schools. Cornell, University of California System, University of South Carolina, Mississippi State. So, it seems to be turning. And so we see this as being a real significant area of growth for the company going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Alex Goldfarb with Sandler O’Neill. Please state your question.

Alex Goldfarb

Just a few questions here. Can you go over the tax pilot? And how many more you have left out there? And what the expectations for any of that may expire in 2018 that would hit expenses?

Randy Churchey

Yeah, Alex, as we talked about this before, the impact on the 2017 year is about $1 million from one property that rolled off in late 2016. And as you look going forward, we have four or five properties that currently have tax pilots that expire over the next four years but the impact is not nearly as significant. As we look at it today, the annual increase from tax pilots expiring is about $250,000 a year.

Alex Goldfarb

So, sort of taking from Ryan’s question, as we look towards next year, we’re backing out of acquisitions for this year but we’re layering in a few cents dilution from the dispositions that will be in the first part of next year. There’s a little bit of increase from property tax. What would be some of the positive offsets that would go against these negatives heading into next year?

Randy Churchey

Alex, we’re not giving guidance for 2018 on this call. You know that.

Alex Goldfarb

I know. But we’re here midyear and you’ve given us some new information on the dispositions side. So, was just looking for some of the stuff that may swing the numbers the other way. So, okay, the next question actually is just for Chris.

Chris, on the U.K., what do you expect for the normal – you know, as you guys are 98% applied for, what do you expect for the normal sort of – I know you said you plan to get to 95% but what’s the normal spread between applied for and actual lease, and do you think this year with some of the changes that have gone on as far as the other cultural step that you mentioned, do you think that that same spread holds or do you think it may be different?

Christine Richards

Alex, we’re creating a new normal, so we don’t have the historical data to go back to – we’re kind of creating our own path here. In the past, they didn’t have the inventory to house those upperclassmen. So, they didn’t give them an opportunity to be assigned to a bed to make an application. They cut off their returners.

So, we’re really creating a new normal. So, last year’s number historically don’t really even apply to this year’s numbers because of the additional 1,000 beds for returners. So, I wish I have – if I have that answer, all of our lives would be a lot easier, but I don’t.

Operator

Our next question is from Gwen Clark with Evercore ISI. Please state your question.

Gwen Clark

Can you just talk about the third-party management income and whether the guidance for the year for both management and development is still maintained.

Bill Brewer

I mean, those things are dependent upon development spend. There can be some savings associated with some of the third-party development that you can’t really forecast until the project is over and settled with the contractor and the owner. So, at this point, they may be running a little bit ahead from the timing standpoint. But at this point, we’re not going to change guidance.

Gwen Clark

And then just really quickly, can you talk about the pace of expenses throughout the remainder of the year from a quarterly perspective?

Bill Brewer

Yes, when you look at the same-store OpEx, Gwen, the first quarter was at 5%, the second quarter was 4.5%, which get us to around 4.8% for the year. The full year guidance was 3% to 4% which we reiterated. So, mathematically, that means the third and fourth quarter were lower.

As Chris talked about, some of the term spend got pulled forward to the second from the third. We think a good piece of the real estate tax increase came in the first six months versus the last six months. So, from an overall OpEx, same-store OpEx expense guidance, we’re still comfortable.

Gwen Clark

And just to make sure I understand, is there going to be any lumpiness from 3Q and 4Q in terms of the variance between the quarterly growth?

Bill Brewer

I’m not sure how you define lumpiness. But as we look at the numbers, we don’t think they’re lumpy.

Operator

Our next question is from Wes Golladay with RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Wes Golladay

Across commercial real estate, we’re seeing a lot of delays for construction projects, whether it’s apartment, hotel, student housing. Have you seen that across your competitors’ products and has this changed the way you view development, maybe start projects a little earlier?

Randy Churchey

Absolutely. And up until recently, in fact, I would suggest it’s still taboo. You don’t miss openings in student housing, and we’re seeing numerous cases of that happening. And that kind of takes those marketplaces because then students become concerned that the product won’t get delivered.

So, I guess, a year ago, we moved everything up where our contractors were required to deliver at least 30 days prior to students taking occupancy. We have recently moved that back to where they now have to be done 60 days in advance. It just gives added cushion.

And I would suggest that part of that is the labor market or sub market is what drives that. But, yes, we have seen that and we’re trying to be prudent and changing our standards for the delivery.

And let me explain that, as of date they are not just a date that’s 60 days prior to students taking occupancy. It is a date by which the general contractor would be found to be late and start to pay penalties for being late. So, it has to have real theme.

Wes Golladay

And then looking at the 2018 supply it looks like it is going down the 1.6%, is that driven by delays or just lack of construction starts due to Basel 3, larger factors?

Thomas Trubiana

We think it’s the latter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Nick Joseph with Citigroup. Please state your question.

Michael Bilerman

It’s Michael Bilerman again with Nick. So, I just want to circle back on the guidance to make sure we all got the fact straight. So, May 1 was your first quarter call, and on that call and the annual FASB of our guidance and whether there’s any changes.

And, Bill, you said, at this point, we’re not changing any of the guidance. I mean, in the same-store revenue, we’re on the lower end. Expenses are trending fine. And as we look at the outlook now, NOI is still the same. So, no changes in any of the detailed metric. Today, you’re saying it’s down and this is after being the FASB preference in early April. So, just help us understand what is changing?

Bill Brewer

Well, Michael, it’s just the portfolio as a whole. As we get further down the leasing season, things changed. I mean, remember, a 1% change in same-store revenue is $2 million based on the full year. So there’s - there are numerous properties that are up and down that aggregate when we look at it now with the actual six months.

The actual six months came in real close to guidance when we were up to and down to on the revenue side so it’s just the aggregation of individual properties. There’s no one single item to call out beyond the items that we’ve called out historically.

Michael Bilerman

In response to my comment previously, you said there was a change in the InterFace conference which it wasn’t because the, once you call it, it can be reiterated, the NOI would be the same but now you’re saying it’s going to be 100 basis points lower, pre-leasing is the same. So, something in the math have to change.

Bill Brewer

Sure. It changes every day when real estate tax bills come in a little bit higher than you think or a different property operating metrics or anything in the individual mix of the pre-leasing.

Michael Bilerman

So, I mean, what’s the shift? I mean, how much more expenses, how - what changed the rate and what changed the leasing to have it now come in even lower to where you expected back in May?

Randy Churchey

I’ll jump in. As Billy said, 1% yields $2 million of FFO on a full-year basis. So, if you’re talking about the back half, it’s 5, 12 so $2 million which is a $0.01 per share. So, in our guidance of $1.90 to $2 a share, the numbers aren’t particularly big.

We do have a lot of things that happen in the business. It’s an operating business. We have revenue expenses, we have pre-leasing. Of course we have third party management, third party construction, and the timely development spend. So we have lots of moving parts.

So, the reiteration of our FFO per share guidance for $1.92 is the same as what we said before. Maybe we didn’t quite have the dates correct on the interface versus earnings but I don’t think that was significant. We’re talking 1%, I don’t want to sneeze at 1%, we’ve rather have it back than not have it. But I think we’ve done a good job of being as transparent as we possibly can.

Michael Bilerman

I mean, I think the market would argue otherwise and I think there is a focus maybe to intently sometimes on same-store growth but I think as you build up to your earnings you want to be as transparent in written materials as possible, and not be releasing things on a conference call you should have written down, so the people can track them and understand the changes.

Randy Churchey

We disagree with your comments, but thank you.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. Well, I’m sure it will be debated with others. Thank you.

Michael Bilerman

Very good.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Randy Churchey

Well, thank you for your interest in EdR and to the people out in the field. Thanks for all you do with the annual turn and final preleasing and the completion to developments. We look forward to updating you guys in the future. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

