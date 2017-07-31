KLA-Tencor Is Firing On All Cylinders

There is still some upside in the shares, as they're not expensive.

The company is firing on all cylinders, its markets are growing, margins are expanding and it is gaining market share.

Here is a fairly simple thought; NAND and DRAM prices are going through the roof as these memories are finding a home in ever more devices, and so do chips in general.

Now, you can invest in memory makers themselves, like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or Micron (MU), and you will have done very well. Prices are rising, volumes are up so sales are really booming.

But the rally in Micron is stagnating (at least for now), and by far the most logical explanation of that is that market participants fear the end of the road for the price surges, as companies increase capex a lot. This is the natural next phase of the cycle. And indeed, from EETimes (our emphasis):

IC Insights expects flash memory capital spending to increase significantly in 2017, with nearly all of the new investment going toward 3D NAND flash memory technology. Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, Intel, Toshiba/SanDisk, and XMC/Yangtze River Storage Technology each plan to significantly ramp up 3D NAND flash capacity over the next couple of years, and new Chinese players may enter the market, putting the likelihood of overcapacity in the market for 3D NAND over the next few year very high, IC Insights said.

Overcapacity is bad news for memory producers like Micron (although this will take considerable time), but the capex surge is a boon for the likes of KLA-Tencor (KLAC). Of course, in the end, that will also slow capex spending, so even these companies cannot escape the cyclical nature of the industry.

Now, investors in KLA-Tencor have also done well, but we have a feeling that they can hold on a little longer to this upswing.

Q4 results

For starters, Q4 results were very good, beating EPS by 5 cents to $1.64 and revenues by $15M to $939M

You also might want to marvel at the following:

Yes, you're seeing that right. The company produced $939M in revenues and $463M in cash from operations and $452M in free cash flow; that is a whopping 48% of revenues.

We can't remember having seen anything like that. Free cash flow might exceed $1.1B for CY2017 (out of revenue levels of $3.6-$3.7B), certainly a remarkable achievement. There is little doubt that results have been good lately:

Company growth

And the good times are going to last, here is a figure we borrowed from an article by SA contributor Amigobulls:

The global semiconductor equipment market will grow 19.8% this year and another 7.7% the next. Some segments, like wafer processing equipment, will do even a little better. Indeed, here is management, from the Q4 CC:

Last fall, it seemed like the industry wasn't contemplating anything more than $35 billion WFE through – really through next year. And today, we are on track to see more than $40 billion in spending in 2017.

However, the process control market (which is much more relevant for KLA-Tencor and it's the market leader with a 50%+ share) does not necessarily follow the overall semiconductor equipment market and, indeed, it grew considerably slower the last couple of years.

What does the company itself have to say? Here are the noteworthy points from the Q4 CC:

The company has a seven-month backlog ($1.8B), an all-time high.

The momentum is actually growing during the first half of CY 2017 and it adjusted its internal order forecast for CY 2017 to the upside by almost 20%. CY 2017 order forecast is over $225M higher than three months ago and shipments for the second half of CY 2017 are expected to be up mid-single digits compared with the first half.

Key drivers of that growth are memory, China and service revenues.

Demand from China has exploded; it will double in CY 2017 and that's just the domestic Chinese business. This points to a very good start of FY 2018. A significant part of it isn't cutting edge (10-nanometer, let alone 7-nanometer) but older lines which is good for its service business as well (which is growing at 7%-9% pace).

Here is how the company is adjusting its growth model (from a recent presentation at Cowen):

Here is how the Chinese market is growing:

You might have noticed in the first graph that KLA-Tencor is actually expanding its market share as well; indeed, see the right part of the graph below:

But you might have known this already from the excellent articles of SA contributor Robert Castellano.

Q1 and 2018 Guidance

To avoid confusion, Q1 is its September quarter. It expects revenue to be between $910M-$970M, shipments between $945-$1025M and non-GAAP EPS between $1.50-$1.74 (GAAP EPS just 2 cents lower), with non-GAAP gross margin at 62.5%-63.5%. Operating expenses will be up to approximately $250M (from $238M in Q4).

That is, at midpoint, there will hardly be any revenue growth nor EPS growth. This isn't surprising as September is traditionally the weak quarter, but now it is expected to hold up.

And here is management's view for CY 2018, from the Q4 CC:

Obviously, NAND flash will probably be a higher level of investment next year. China's probably bigger. DRAM is probably flat to a little bit lower. Foundry is probably on the margin a little weaker.

Note this is calendar year and note as well it's not terribly exuberant.

Margins

It's not only sales that are booming, margins have been expanding considerably as well:

Valuation

First, a few things to consider taking on board:

The company has $3B in cash and investments (an increase of $313M for the quarter), but $2.68B in long-term debt, so $370M in net cash.

Analysts expect FY 2018 EPS to come in at $6.68 (up from $5.94 this year), rising to $7.07 next year, and these estimates have been rising considerably the last couple of months.

The company has managed to raise dividend since time immemorial and at present yields a 2.3% dividend.

The fact that the increasing profits are originated more from margin expansion as compared to increasing sales is reflected in the different path of different valuation measures.

While the price to sales ratio is trending up, the others are trending down or remain roughly constant.

For a company which produces 30% of revenues in the form of free cash flow and a 2.3% dividend yield, we don't think the 2018 P/E (its 2018 fiscal year has already started in June) is particularly onerous, even if revenues only grow at a single-digit pace.

Conclusion

The company is doing very well, its markets are growing nicely, it's gaining market share and margins are expanding. This will continue for a while, especially with the increasing demand from China. We think there is still upside in the shares as they're not really expensive, but we don't see any dramatic rise anytime soon. Sooner or later some worries will start to creep in whether the good times can last.

