Indra Nooyi May Be Entering Her Final Act As PepsiCo CEO

Analysis

PepsiCo gets another President



PepsiCo (PEP) recently named Ramon Laguarta, the head of its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) operations as its new President, marking the third person to fill the role during current CEO Indra Nooyi’s term.



Nooyi, who has been Pepsi’s CEO since 2006, has shepherded a threefold rise during that span, for a compound annual return of around 9% – or about 3 percentage points better than the return on the S&P 500 during the same span. Of course, this performance trails that of its main rival, Coca-Cola (KO), which has added 10.4% a year over the same period.



Nooyi hopes to add more ‘pep’ to Pepsi’s sails through the implementation of its Performance with Purpose strategy that, among other things, could see a significant reduction in its overhead costs through more efficient resource utilization while also heading off concerns regarding the negative perception of the high levels of sugar in its beverages and the salt and fat content of its snacks.



Even so, one has to wonder whether Laguarta is the ‘one’ who will eventually replace Nooyi and see the initiative through to its end and, if so, what investors can expect from him.



Dividend and recent performance



Pepsi released its second quarter earnings two weeks ago and the company reported ‘core’ EPS of $1.50, beating the Street’s estimates by $0.11 per share. This marks Pepsi’s fourth straight quarter of reported results that have exceeded expectations – and was its biggest beat in the last four quarters.



Consequently, it’s not surprising that Pepsi’s shares have added nearly 12% in the year-to-date – or around 5 percentage points better than Coke’s 7% rise or the Dow Jones US Food & Beverage Index’s 4.7% return. Pepsi’s year-to-date performance is also 220 basis points better than that of either the Dow or the S&P 500.



Even so, Pepsi’s shares still retain an attractive dividend yield of around 2.8%, which is considerably better than the yields of both major indices and about 90 basis points better than its peer group’s yield.

Operating performance is improving but some headwinds remain



Owing to various restructuring efforts, Pepsi’s operating profit margin rose by 1 percentage point compared to a year earlier with the company registering positive productivity gains in its US Beverage, Frito Lay and notably, its ESSA operations (i.e. Laguarta’s former shop), which saw revenues rise by 6%.



Pepsi has already started with its PwP plan, meaning that it has slowly begun reducing the fat, salt and sugar content of its newer offerings. At the same time, it has been more aggressive in pushing its products to underserved markets, with sales in the ESSA and Latin American regions reflecting this. We expect that its AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) regions will catch up soon as Pepsi accelerates its marketing efforts in this region.



Investors should note that the operating performance of the company would have been far more robust were it not for cost inflation, which the company mentions as a headwind for each of its operating divisions. This suggests that while its restructuring efforts have allowed them to extract better output from their raw material inputs, they’re only barely outpacing the rise in the cost of these inputs.



This could be cause of concern going forward particularly as global output accelerates since large buyers of raw materials like Pepsi will have to compete with accelerated buying from producers in emerging markets and elsewhere.



It’s also important to note that PepsiCo ESSA’s revenue pick-up added a full percentage point to Pepsi’s overall revenue growth for the quarter and was the only operating unit to register organic volume growth in both snacks (+5%) and beverages (+1%). These could explain why Laguarta was promoted to President. It also sheds some light as to how he’ll operate as President (and perhaps, down the line, as CEO) – by driving channel sales, reducing overhead and disposing of non-performing assets.

Good Times Ahead?



Pepsi is so confident of its current performance that it raised its core profit guidance for 2017 from $5.09 per share to $5.13. Moreover, dividend-focused investors will be pleased to note that the company reiterated its $7 Billion free cash flow guidance for the year.



This is important because Free Cash Flow directly impacts Pepsi’s ability to increase its dividends going forward – so while the company anticipates just $4.5 Billion in dividend payments this year, its significant liquidity reserves ($17 Billion plus receivables of $7.5 Billion) and cash flow expectations augur well for another quarter dividend increase in the $0.50 range.



One area where Pepsi could see further traction is in expanding its beverage portfolio to move away from its traditional focus on its core sweetened soda brands to newer offering like sparkling water, which emphasize flavor – but without the high sugar content of the former. This is another area where Laguarta could add value as Pepsi’s President: the European beverage market has always been partial to sparkling water and who better to help drive the company’s efforts in a market that’s growing by 20% a year than the man previously in charge of its European operations?

Conclusion

Pepsi is currently in the midst of a strong patch of growth as its offerings catch up to current consumer tastes – indeed, over the last 12 months, its revenue growth of 3.4% has dwarfed its 0.8% growth rate of the last five years. Meanwhile, EBITDA growth is coming along at nearly 20%. All this suggests that a company that is frequently regarded as trailing its blue chip rival Coca-Cola is actually surpassing it (Coke’s EBITDA has contracted by close to 15% in the last 12 months).



This suggests that Pepsi’s performance is in the midst of an acceleration that could last over the next 3 to 5 years – or the perfect time for Nooyi to cement her legacy as CEO – and give her the perfect backdrop to eventually hand over it to Laguarta.



What’s more, on a forward basis, Pepsi is trading at just 23 times earnings based on its own guidance – compared to over 25 times earnings for its industry. In our view, considering Pepsi’s historical performance, it is likely to beat its revised guidance by around $0.05 to $0.07 per share, which would imply an even lower forward P/E of just 22.5 times.



If we normalize Pepsi’s P/E with that of its peers, we get a price target of $130 per share. That would mean a total return of nearly 14% for Pepsi shareholders – not a bad return for a non-cyclical consumer stock.