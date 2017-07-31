GNC: Solid Sequential Improvements In Q2 2017

Today’s GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) trading action is yet another friendly reminder that when you battle the Masters of the Universe, you must prepare for a marathon in every sense of the word. Not surprisingly, the sell side knows where its bread is buttered (by supporting its lucrative prime brokerage trading relationships), so perhaps, it was unrealistic for me to think that any analysts would throw in the towel and move from a GNC “sell rating” to neutral. Using common sense, if GNC didn’t hit $6 after its dreadful Q4 2016 results (released in February 2017) then how can Goldman Sachs’ analyst maintain a $5 price target with a straight face, after two better than expected quarters?

Source: Google Finance

Anyway, it is crystal clear, to me at least, that GNC has stabilized the ship and its New GNC turnaround is working.

Check out the sequential improvement over the past six quarters.

A) Look at the improvement in same store sales.

B) Look at the stabilization of cash flow operations (before changes in working capital).

C) Next look at consensus estimates for Q3 and Q4 2017 (they look WAY too low).

As I said in my last piece, GNC is lapping very easy quarter over quarter comparisons from Q3 and Q4 2017 (for SSS, revenue, and EPS).

Yes, there is some seasonality in GNC’s business, but not that much. Therefore, based on the improving second derivative and qualitative progress, estimates for Q3 and Q4 2017 should slowly move up. This bodes well for GNC’s stock.

Consensus EBIT (July 21, 2017)

Consensus Revenue (July 21, 2017)

Consensus EPS (July 21, 2017)

Moreover, if you read GNC’s 10-Q you will note that GNC’s Q2 2017 revenue was down 4.8%, but these two items were the culprits (see pg. 25 of GNC’s 10-Q). Therefore, underlying revenue results were sneaky strong.

• The change in our loyalty programs resulted in a decrease to revenue of $15.1 million primarily due to the impact of the discontinued Gold Card program in the U.S.

• The decrease in our average corporate store base contributed an approximate $6 million decrease to revenue.



Somehow the Masters of the Universe were able to call in aerial cover and knock GNC's stock back down under $10. However, GNC’s fundamentals and turnaround is vectoring in the right direction. I have no idea who is short 27.3 million shares as of July 14, 2017.