The Medicines Company Stock Attractively Priced Ahead Of FDA Decision

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) stock shows signs of stabilizing after seeing some steep decline in its value in the last couple of months. The stock is expected to show further strength as the company nears a major catalyst involving the drug candidate Vabomere. The FDA is expected to announce its decision regarding the drug in the coming months. The company has a strong case for the drug and is expected to hear a positive decision, creating a new revenue stream. The Medicines Company's stock is further expected to receive a boost from the company's other drug candidate Inclisiran, which is in Phase II study.

The company reported positive results from an interim analysis of the TANGO-2 trial of its fixed-dose, investigational antibiotic combination, meropenem-vaborbactam, for treating patients with serious infections suspected or documented to be caused by Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE. The company prematurely halted the randomization in the trial as the data proved that the drug candidate's efficacy is statistically significantly better than the best available therapy for clinical cure at the test of cure visit in the protocol-specified primary population. The concerned universe consisted of patients with microbiologically-evaluable CRE. The data also showed lower mortality rate, lower rates of renal adverse events and increase in serum creatinine. This positive result boosts the company's prospects in moving ahead with Vabomere, which is its trade name for meropenem-vaborbactam. The company reported that the trade name has been approved by both the US and EU regulators.

The positive results from the trial are likely to enhance the company's prospects in penetrating the infectious disease market, which is an emerging market and has seen increased interest from public health authorities. The Medicines Company's current trial is co-funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Vabomere also has a Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation from the USFDA. These features will help in the smooth launch and adoption of the drug when it hits the market as it confers additional market exclusivity, if approved. The PDUFA date for Vabomere for treating Complicated Urinary Tract Infections or cUTIs - whose NDA derived from the successful TANGO-1 trial - is set in the third quarter and this is likely to be a major catalyst for the stock which is currently showing depressed valuation, making it a highly attractive investment avenue.

The company's current Infectious Disease portfolio consists of Orbactiv and Minocin, designed for treating adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections or ABSSSI by certain Gram-positive microorganisms and infections due to susceptible isolates of designated microorganisms, including Acinetobacter species bacteria respectively. The addition of Vabomere will further boost the portfolio and will let the company benefit from synergies and scale of operation. The UTI market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2015 and is set to grow at CAGR of 2.1 percent over the period of 2016-2016, giving The Medicines Company a lucrative market to address. Another USP of the company's Infectious Disease program is that it is dedicated to bringing therapies for the conditions which are resistant to current available treatments, thus giving its therapies an unchallenged position in the market.

While the immediate catalyst for pushing the stock up, the forthcoming FDA decision for Vabomere in cUTI, is expected to work well for the company, there are some causes of concern as well. The Medicines Company has four products in the market viz. Angiomax, Ionsys, Minocin and Orbactiv. For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported its global net revenue at $24.2 million, down from $50.3 million it had reported for the corresponding period of the previous year. The decline is mainly due to Angiomax losing patent exclusivity. However, the company is in a position to remedy the situation as it has already ramped up the marketing and distribution network for Vabomere launch, pending the approval. The company's revenue and ultimately the stock price is expected to receive a solid fillip from the positive FDA decision.

The company's liquidity may be another cause of concern as the company has another important drug candidate Inclisiran in the pipeline. It ended the quarter with $436.7 million in cash and cash equivalent, down from $541.8 million at the end of 2016. However, The Medicines Company took various steps to improve its liquidity. In 2016, The Medicines Company divested its several non-core assets including Argatroban. The sale of the drug assets to Chiesi brought $260 million in cash and entailed up to $480 million in milestone payments. The divestment not only brought in funds but also restructured the business to put more focus on lucrative segments such as Infectious Diseases market.

The Medicines Company stock is currently 32 percent below its 52 weeks high of $55.95, making the stock cheaply valued. The valuation of the stock is expected to show growth as it gears up to launch its new product Vabomere. The company's progress with other drug candidates such as Inclisiran may also fuel the stock's growth, making it a viable investment avenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.