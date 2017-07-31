ServiceMaster Global Holdings' (SERV) CEO Nikhil Varty on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Brian Turcotte

Thank you, Carlos. Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before I review the agenda and introduce the other speakers, I’d like to remind you that throughout today’s call, management may make forward-looking statements to assist you understanding the Company’s strategies and operating performance. As stated on slide two, all forward-looking statements are subject to the forward-looking statement legends contained in our public filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are subject to the risk factors contained in our public filings that may cause actual results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today’s call speaks only as of today, July 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on today’s call.

This morning, ServiceMaster issued a press release filed with the SEC on Form 8-K highlighting our second quarter 2017 financial results and we have posted a related presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. We will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures throughout today’s call and we have included definitions of these terms in our press release, which is available on our website at www.servicemaster.com. We have also included reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in our press release and presentation in order to better assist you in understanding our financial performance. All references on the call to EBITDA today are to adjust EBITDA as defined in our press release.

For those of you that may have missed it, on Wednesday July 26th, we announced the appointment of Nikhil Varty as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. We also announced that ServiceMaster intends to separate its American Home Shield business from its Terminix and Franchise Services Group businesses. That announcement was filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and is also available on our website.

Let’s turn to the agenda. Joining me on today’s call are ServiceMaster’s new Chief Executive Officer, Nik Varty; and Chief Financial Officer, Tony DiLucente. For those of you who haven’t had a chance to download the investor presentation from our website, I’ll walk through the agenda items shown on slide three. Nik will lead off with some opening remarks by his early observation and the new direction at ServiceMaster. Tony will follow and summarize our consolidated second quarter financial results and discuss some of our key business initiatives. He will then review the business new [ph] results, provide more details on our consolidated results and then speak to the updated full year outlook. Nik will then provide summary comments after we take your questions.

I’ll now turn the call over to Nik. Nik?

Nikhil Varty

Thanks, Brian. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today for our second quarter 2017 earnings call. I’m very excited to join the ServiceMaster team and to be part of the new direction for the Company. Although, I’ve been in my role for less than a week, I’ve already met with a significant portion of ServiceMaster management team and people and spoken with a number of our shareholders.

If you’ve read my background, you know I have expensive experience leading large organizations and driving revenue and growth profitability including some service businesses. It’s clear to me from my initial discussions with the Board and some of you that we agree that there is a significant opportunity to unlock value at ServiceMaster by sharpening our focus on results on operational excellence.

My first few days on the job confirm my belief in the strong potential of the ServiceMaster brands. We took the first step in that process last Wednesday, when we announced our intension to separate American Home Shield from the Terminix and Franchise Services Group into a separate publicly traded company to a tax-free spin. I’m very supportive of the Board’s decision to separate AHS business and believe that is the right and necessary step at this point in time. The separation will better position both companies to focus on the unique business needs and market opportunities, and grow according to their own distinct business strategies. We believe it will enable investors to evaluate and invest in each business with greater clarity based on their individual merits and very attractive future growth prospects.

We expect the separation to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. I know that our shareholders and debt-holders, as well as employees, vendors and partners have a number of questions regarding this transaction. And we are committed to keeping you informed as this process moves forward. My immediate focus will be on providing leadership and strengthening the execution at Terminix to deliver consistent growth and profitability. I’d also like to mention that we are on schedule to move the ServiceMaster headquarters to the new downtown Memphis location in the first quarter of 2018. Once again, I’d like to say how excited I have to join ServiceMaster, and I’m looking forward to sharing my vision with you in the coming quarters.

I’ll now turn the call over to Tony to review our second quarter results and full year outlook.

Tony DiLucente

Thanks, Nik and good morning everyone.

Turning to our consolidated results, as shown on slide five. ServiceMaster produced solid revenue and EBITDA growth in the second quarter. Revenue grew $60 million or 8% compared to the prior year. Our results were primarily driven by organic growth at American Home Shield, where we continue to see strong demand for our products in both the real estate and direct-to-consumer channels, coupled with the favorable impact of our acquisitions of OneGuard Home Warranty and Landmark Home Warranty last year. Terminix delivered nearly 3% organic revenue growth versus prior year and the Franchise Services Group grew organically by 8% excluding the impact of a converted Merry Maids branches to franchises.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased $7 million or 3% compared to the prior year. The increase in EBITDA was primarily the result of the conversion of higher revenue, driven by organic growth and acquisitions at the American Home Shield and royalty fee growth at the Franchise Services Group. The planned strategic reinvestment in field operations, sales force growth and training, and higher commissions drove margin compression at Terminix versus the prior year. What’s encouraging is that we’ve begun to see the benefits from these investments as evidenced by the organic revenue growth this quarter and firmly believe that we’re on a clear path to improve customer retention and organic growth. I’ll cover the second quarter performance of Terminix in more detail in a moment.

Our adjusted net income for the second quarter was $93 million, flat versus prior year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.69 was up over $0.01 versus the prior year. This slight increase in EPS was largely driven by the share repurchases reducing the weighted average common shares outstanding by 2.6 million shares over the past year.

Turning to slide six, I’d now like to take a few minutes to discuss some of the key focus areas for 2017 to improve the customer experience and organic growth at Terminix. As the graphic shows, we’re significantly upgrading field routing and scheduling. We continue to staff our branches to the optimal levels to provide superior service and maintain those staffing levels while using our new multi-day planning tool or MDP to optimize technician capacity. As we mentioned on the first quarter earnings call in April, the MDP process enables us to improve route efficiency and service by stabilizing our production schedules and improving on-time delivery.

Additionally, Terminix now has deployed our new mobile digital service platform to all branches nationwide. The system allows real time customer engagement through text messaging, on my way notifications and instant post service feedback to enhance the customer experience and improve service productivity. Also, the use of the mobile digital platform combined with optimizing routing and scheduling helps our technicians effectively meet customer requests and efficiently deliver service at scale. The platform also gives leadership visibility into each and every interaction as they happen, and this is ensure successful outcomes and allows us to address the customer needs in real time.

We’re also sharpening our focus on product and pricing where we’re developing alternative pest control billing options for our customers as well as piloting optimal pest control service delivery solutions. The third key focus area is how we engage and retain customers. We know that a 1% increase in Terminix customer retention produces a $10 million to $12 million increase in annual revenues.

As I mentioned a moment ago, the use of the digital mobile platform gives leadership visibility into each and every customer interaction and should drive increased field technical engagement with our customers which together will improve customer retention. We are currently piloting new route technician paid plans to stress service, not production metrics, which will drive improved customer retention.

I’m pleased to share that leading customer retention indicators are improving at Terminix. Our analysis indicates that Net Promoter Score or NPS is the most highly correlated leading indicator for pest and termite control customer retention, and our efforts to improve service are driving higher NPS. For example, our second quarter monthly pest control and termite NPS was significantly higher than prior year. Although we anticipate NPS to be variable on a month-to-month basis going forward, the trend is definitely in the right direction as we are trending up each month and we should see an impact on customer retention as we move throughout the year.

In combination with these efforts, we are making additional sales and marketing investments to drive higher levels of customer acquisitions.

I will now review the performance of Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group.

Turning to slide seven and the second quarter performance of Terminix. Revenue increased $14 million or 3% versus the prior year to $428 million as the increase in core termite control, termite renewals, wildlife exclusion, core pest control and mosquito sales, was partially offset by the expected decline associated with Alterra, a company we acquired in November 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter declined by $7 million from a $112 million in 2016 to $105 million in 2017. If you view the waterfall chart on the bottom of slide seven and starting on the left hand side, you will see that higher revenues conversion contributed about $8 million in the second quarter. Moving to the right, we incurred about $3 million in additional production labor cost, $2 million from having more route technicians and $1 million for more supervisors. This investment was made to improve safety, customer service and retention. We found that to meet our customer service expectations at the outset of this effort that we need to allow for more time for services but anticipate optimizing the process going forward which should reduce the labor cost.

The $2 million increase in termite damage claims reflects increased warranty claims in the second quarter of 2017. The increase reflects timing associated with satisfaction of our obligations under termite protection plan. Because our best-in-class guarantee extends over a year and longer when our customers renew, we normally will see variances from period-to-period. We currently anticipate the termite damage claims will be $1 million unfavorable in the third quarter versus prior year to $1 million favorable in the fourth quarter or flat overall in the second half of 2017. The $1 million increase in our insurance programs was principally driven by an increase in the number of company-owned sales vehicles versus the prior year. The $1 million increase per quarter versus prior year should continue in the second half of the year.

The $4 million increase in sales and marketing costs was driven by $2 million of higher commissions, primarily attributable to growth in core termite and $2 million of incremental marketing investment to drive growth. Please note that we are planning to spend about $10 million more in sales and marketing in the second half of 2017 versus prior year, to continue to drive organic growth. The unfavorable $4 million shown in the other bucket includes legal settlements and other reserve adjustments and investments in sales and service mobility, partially offset by favorite field prices.

In summary, regarding the additional costs, we are investing in growth as we realize the benefits of new processes like multi-day planning. We should eventually see efficiencies that will improve margins. However, we believe that full year 2017 EBITDA margins will now be between 200 to 300 basis points lower than the prior year due to the increased investments to improve sales and service at Terminix.

Turning to slide eight and the Terminix revenue drivers for the second quarter. Termite revenue including termite renewals increased 5% versus prior year, while organic termite revenue also increased 5%.

Starting on the left side of the chart, revenue from termite completions or new termite sales and other services of $93 million is an increase of $5 million or 6% of the prior year. Termite renewal revenue increased $4 million or 4% to $84 million. During the second quarter, about 75% of this $93 million in termite completion and other service revenue was derived from the sale of core termite completions meaning a first time termite service. Core termite revenue increased about 5% year-over-year, continuing the trend established in the fourth quarter 2015 of year-over-year increases in the number of core termite completions. The remainder of the $93 million of termite completion and other revenue comes from services such as exclusion and installation, and this revenue stream increased about 7% year-over-year. Termite renewal increased by 4% compared to the prior year, driven by price, a favorable change in the timing of service delivery, and an initiative to upgrade our paid monitoring [ph] stations for a small subset of our customers.

Pest control revenue of $229 million in the second quarter increased by $3 million or 1% versus the prior year. As previously mentioned, organic pest control revenue growth was significantly impacted by an expected $5 million organic revenue decline associated with Alterra. Excluding Alterra, organic pest control growth was $5 million or 2%. Based on the traction we’re getting in organic growth of Terminix, we are increasingly confident that we have taken the right steps to improve service quality, retention in growth, and still expect organic growth at Terminix to range from 1% to 2% for the full year.

Let’s turn to slide nine and discuss American Home Shield’s second quarter performance. American Home Shield or AHS had a strong quarter with strong top-line and bottom-line growth versus the prior year. Revenue increased from $282 million to $326 million or 15% with organic growth contributing slightly over half of that growth and acquisitions driving the remainder. The organic revenue growth was mostly driven by growth in customer count which accounted for 7% of AHS’s 8% organic growth. Higher prices accounted for 1% of the organic growth in AHS. The OneGuard and Landmark acquisitions contributed about $21 million or 7% of the growth.

Revenue growth was solid in both of our two key channels to market. Year-over-year organic growth in direct-to-consumer channel was 7% and 8% in the real estate channel. We remain focused on sustaining our strong growth rates through optimizing our advertising, promotion and direct mail campaigns to drive new sales units as well as improving service quality to improve retention rates.

Second quarter gross margin was relatively flat versus prior year at approximately 50%. EBITDA increased year-over-year by $11 million or 15% and with flat margins at 25.3%. With that said, excluding the impact of acquisitions and prior year investment gains, the EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points.

To understand the drivers of EBITDA growth, please turn your attention to the waterfall chart on the bottom of slide nine. Starting on the left side, the largest contributor to the increase in EBITDA was $9 million of flow-through from organic volume growth. On a percentage basis, we had 8% of organic revenue growth comprised of 7% growth from volume and 1% growth from price increases.

Price net of inflation on claims costs provided an additional $2 million of EBITDA benefit in the quarter as higher pricing more than offset normal inflationary pressure on the underlying cost of repairs. There were no measure year-over-year variances related to claims incident rates or the mix of claims for replace versus repair.

Acquisitions contributed about $5 million in the second quarter. On a year-to-date basis, the acquisitions of OneGuard and Landmark have contributed $8 million of incremental EBITDA and we expect these acquisitions to contribute another $4 million of EBITDA improvement in the second half of 2017.

A $2 million decrease in sales and marketing costs is advertising campaign timing related as the spend move to the third quarter. We plan to increase our marketing spend by about $7 million in the second half of 2017 as compared to the prior year. The $4 million increase in call center service costs was driven by higher labor costs resulting from both an overall increase in call center staffing levels to improve response times and staffing levels that were too low in the second quarter of 2016. Call center costs should be approximately $2 million higher in the second half of 2017 versus the prior year. And finally, we lapped prior year investment gains of $3 million that did not reoccur in the second quarter of 2017.

As we mentioned on the first quarter earnings call, the AHS team continues to upgrade their contractor base, both with respect to total capacity as well as quality. We manage over 15,000 contractors and believe this provides us with the necessary scale, competitive advantages, and capacity to continue to grow going forward. In total, our contractor base as of the end of June 2017 was 7% higher than it was as of the end of June 2016 and our preferred contractor count improved by 9% during this timeframe as well.

Regarding contractor quality, AHS is driving several initiatives to continuously upgrade contractor performance which in-turn should drive higher customer retention. In the second quarter, the results continue to be impressive as every trade increases overall contractor quality ratings versus the prior year.

Moving on to slide 10, let’s now cover the Franchise Service Group’s second quarter performance. Revenue increased $2 million year-over-year or 5%. The increase was driven by higher domestic disaster restoration fees and janitorial national account revenue, offset in part by the 2016 Merry Maids branch dispositions impact of $2 million. Excluding the conversion of the Merry Maids branches to franchises, revenue was actually 8% higher year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $22 million, which is $3 million or 15% higher than the previous year. This improvement in EBITDA was driven primarily by ServiceMaster Restore fees revenue related to extreme weather and other disaster events and higher franchise development license sales. The branch to franchise conversion for Merry Maids in 2016 had a negligible impact on adjusted EBITDA. The Franchise Services Group improved the EBITDA margin by 380 basis points in the second quarter versus prior year to 41.6%.

In the first half of 2017, the Franchise Services Group EBITDA has grown 17% over the same period in 2016, thanks in large part to higher fee revenue arising from disasters in Canada and elsewhere. Although we cannot predict what may or may not occur with respect to natural disasters and other events in the rest of the year, we do expect the lower level of fee revenue in the second half of 2017.

Turning to the consolidated P&L slide 11 and looking at ServiceMaster in its entirety, the year-over-year revenue increase of 8% or $60 million including $38 million or five percentage points of net organic growth. The remaining $22 million of revenue increase comprises of $3 million due to acquisitions within Terminix and $21 million from the acquisition in AHS, partly offset $2 million of revenue divested due to converting the Merry Maids branches to franchises.

Gross margins are slightly lower versus the prior year. The decline in Terminix margin driven by our investment in improving sales and service delivery more than offset higher margins in the Franchise Services Group.

The year-over-year SG&A increase of $19 million primarily reflects $4 million of Terminix sales and marketing costs, $7 million of cost from acquisitions in AHS, $4 million of call center service cost at AHS, and $3 million of higher depreciation expense, primarily related to vehicles and the investment in technology to upgrade the mobile digital platform at Terminix. As a result, SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased by 50 basis points to 25.5%.

Net income of $85 million for the quarter is up $69 million. As a reminder, we had pre-tax charges of $88 million in the second quarter 2016 related to a Terminix fumigation matter and a $23 million insurance reserve adjustment. Adjusted net income for the second quarter is $93 million which is flat with the same period in 2016.

Moving on to slide 12, let me cover the bridge from adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income to help explain how higher EBITDA in the second quarter 2017 translated to flat adjusted net income. As previously noted, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $210 million, which is $7 million or 3% higher than the same period of 2016. However, depreciation expense in the second quarter was $4 million higher than it was in the same period of 2016. Additionally, the effective tax rate in 2017 was higher. The increase in depreciation and the effective tax rate offset the year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in essentially flat adjusted net income versus the prior year. The higher depreciation expense was driven by prior year investments in technology as we discussed in prior calls, as well as from acquiring company vehicles for our Terminix outside sales professionals.

With respect to cash flow on slide 13, free cash flow was $117 million in the quarter which was $7 million or 6% lower than the same period in 2016. The decrease in cash flow was driven by the timing of interest and tax payment in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016. We generated $117 million of free cash flow in the second quarter and $225 million year-to-date. For the six months ending June 30, 2017, the free cash flow was $225 million, $13 million or 6% better than the prior year.

Free cash flow conversion to EBITDA was 66% for the six months ending June 30, 2017, versus 64% for the same period in the prior year. In the second quarter, we used $34 million to buy back ServiceMaster common stock and paid down $32 million of debt including $70 million for purchase and cancellation of a portion of our 7.25% 2038 bonds. Our overall cash balances increased by $81 million since the end of 2016.

Regarding the $34 million of share repurchases made in the second quarter, 872,000 shares were acquired at an average price of $38.67 per share. Through June 30, 2017, we have reacquired approximately 3.9 million shares of common stock since we began the program at an average price of $37.59, which totals a $145 million or 48% of the approved program to-date. We currently have $155 million remaining from the original $300 million share buyback program.

Finally, moving to slide 17. We are revising our full year outlook for 2017 as follows: We’re raising our full year 2017 revenue expectations to a range from $2.9 billion to $2.92 billion or an increase of 6% compared to 2016, reflecting higher revenue growth than originally anticipated at Terminix and American Home Shield. Due primarily to increased investment in sales and services at Terminix, we are lowering our full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA expectations to a range from $675 million to $685 million or an increase of 1% to 3% compared to 2016.

We are adjusting our EBITDA guidance downward to reflect the fact that it’s requiring more investment in growth than originally anticipated to achieve higher levels of organic growth. For example, technician labor levels are higher than originally anticipated to achieve the level of service necessary to drive customer retention. Additionally, we have increased our expanding or marketing to drive lead generation and increased our staffing of sales technicians to help spur new organic sales.

Although these investments have a short-term impact on margin, we’re confident that they will eventually generate strong organic growth. We also believe that the implementation of new operating processes and systems like multi-day planning will eventually create cost efficiencies to allow us to claw back margin erosion. Please note that our 2017 outlook excludes the impact of any potential acquisitions during the remainder of the year.

With that, I’d now turn the call back to Brian so we can move into the Q&A portion of the call. Brian?

Brian Turcotte

Thanks, Tony. As a reminder, during the question-and-answer session, we encourage you to ask any questions that you may have but please note that guidance is limited to the outlook we provided in our press release and webcast presentation. Additionally, please limit yourselves to one follow-up question, so we can get to everyone in the allotted time. Carlos, let’s open up the line for questions.

Toni Kaplan

It sounds like some of your initiatives to try to drive growth in Terminix may already be starting to show some benefits on your top line. Can you discuss why you’re increasing your investment again? And just provide a little more color on where the investment dollars will be going. I know you mentioned marketing and sales would be about $10 million in the second half, but just some of the other areas and specifics that you’re planning on spending on.

Tony DiLucente

Okay. Thanks, Toni. Besides the $10 million of increased sales and marketing in the second half, also should be noted that our experience in the second quarter shown that our technicians are spending more time on average on servicing work orders with our customers, and so we’ve increased technicians labor as well. We also mentioned that our termite claims cost is trending higher, although in the second half of the year that should be fairly flat, maybe a little bit more in the third quarter and a little bit less. I think those are the primary areas where we’re investing in. Really, sales and marketing is probably the biggest impact in the second half in the aggregate. But, our labor is going to be -- our technician labor is -- as I mentioned is going to be little bit higher, based on experience that we’re getting, mainly through better tools and processes and managing it through our multi-day planning process. We’re just committed to making sure that service level is great, and that’s where we’re coming from on that.

Toni Kaplan

Great. And then just follow-up. Nik, I know it’s very early days for your, but just wanted your sense of what you have found so for to be sort of what the execution issues have been that have been in the Terminix business recently and sort of what your approach will be to sort of tackle it? Thank you.

Nikhil Varty

Thank you, Toni. First of all, I want to start at the outset saying how excited I’m to become part of the ServiceMaster, company and its strong brands with such impressive penetration across America. In the last couple of days I have met with several people across the group, not just Terminix, American Home Shield and Franchise Services Group and the business. To your question, I see this more as execution issues and taking route. I think the Company completely understands where our problems are, where our issues are. We still have a long way to go in fixing some of the key fundamental issues, so we can get to a consistent level.

The culture I want to instill in the Company is one of consistency and delivering on commitments, and to there, we definitely need to improve the granularity with which we follow some of our initiatives, how we track and monitor and continue to improvise on what we’ve already got in place, but even increasing new ideas. Getting new technicians in place is one thing but getting them to the same level of expectation that we need them to be to deliver high level of, not only from outperformance perspective but also from a productive level, takes its own time. So, I think the Terminix business, people are on the right track. There are going to be some initiatives we will have to take in terms of making sure we have the right people in the right place. But, I will be updating you as time goes by in a fairly short amount of time. But my first blush, I am really encouraged. I am also encouraged with the strength of the brand itself and how customers react in terms of the service levels we provide them.

Sam Eisner

Yes. Good morning, everyone. So, just going back to the guidance for the year, on the EBITDA guidance, I think at the midpoint of the prior range of the new range is about a $27 million delta. Can you walk through the various pieces of it? Obviously, you guys gave some information, $10 million higher in Terminix; you called out about $7 million the marketing spend in AHS. So, is there a way to maybe break down all the pieces just so we know kind of at the midpoint what the variances are, the changes are in that guidance at the midpoint?

Tony DiLucente

Yes, Sam. I mean, the primary -- the two primary areas where we’re really investing for growth are, number one, sales and marketing. And as I just mentioned, sales and marketing is going to be $10 million higher in the second half of the year versus the same period in the prior year. We think this is absolutely critical to continue to keep us on a path for growth. So that’s probably the biggest bucket in the second half of the year as far as year-over-year investments in growth to sustain some of the progress we saw in the second quarter.

The other -- the second area again is labor. As I mentioned on the call last quarter, we added about $1 million, $1.2 million in service manager investments so we can reduce spend to control. And as we said then, that would continue. We did bring on technicians earlier this year than we have in the past. But, what we are finding and what’s changed in effect, what we are noticing in the second quarter is the actual time that each technician spends on performing the service that we’d like them to perform and taking more time, so we have adjusted our labor cost upward for the rest of the year. And that’s probably the second most significant area of increase.

The termite damage claims are going to run higher this year in the aggregate, somewhere probably around $3 million to $4 million. And so, this is just one of these areas that it’s quite variable from year-to-year and even quarter-to-quarter, the business has grown over the years and of course termite claims could grow a little bit with volume. But those are the primary areas that I am seeing that are causing us to have the margin erosion being more of the 200 to 300 basis-point range than the 100 basis-point range that we commented on earlier

And we think these investments are absolutely critical. We are committed to organic growth. We are going to evaluate our progress in that regard continuously everyday and we are going to report on that every quarter and let you know how we are doing on that. But we are encouraged by the early returns we’re seeing.

Sam Eisner

That’s helpful. And then to the point about labor costs and spending more time at individual calls. I mean, I hesitate to ask the question, [indiscernible] an answer. But how do we think about the long-term margin profile in Terminix business? If you’re commenting on the call that you are spending more time, the actual kind of volume might decrease, the cost per services is actually going up. Are you signaling that the long-term margin potential of Terminix is not as strong as it once was and we should continue to expect kind of lower margins in the same range going forward? I guess, how would you ultimately answer that question?

Tony DiLucente

That’s a good question. We’re pretty excited about our multi-day planning, which is our routing and scheduling tool. We think that’s going to eventually improve efficiency, as well as the improvement in service level that we’ve already seen. So, we expect over time, to claw back some of the margin erosion that you’re seeing this year. We can’t give any specific guidance on exactly how much. But I’m very confident we’re going to see some level of cost efficiency. Nik?

Nikhil Varty

Yes. I’d like to add to that, Sam, here it’s very, very important for us to ingrain that raising of service capabilities and delighting our customers to continue to have strong retention and engagement of new customers coming in, so getting that growth rate. But, we’re not going to lift our foot of the pedal on productivity. And I think these initiatives that the mobile digital platform, multi-day planning, improving the efficiency will definitely provide us the balance to ensure that we continue to generate higher margins as we go forward as well.

Andrew Wittmann

I wanted to ask my first question on the sales and marketing spend increase. And, I guess the question is, is the service model in place? Obviously, you’ve invested a lot in it but a lot of these changes are new. Is this service model in place to services to the standard that you need, to service to that, to deliver this increase in marketing spend? And also related to that sales and marketing expense. What data are you looking at that’s showing that incremental spend is going to drive incremental returns and not diminishes returns?

Tony DiLucente

So, let me address the second question first, Andy. We constantly look at lead generation and tie that and correlate that to our advertising and promotion spend to make sure that we’re getting a return on investments. And as you know, we mentioned in the second quarter, we’ve invested a little bit more in some, I would say TV and radio advertising. And so, we’re now assessing what that’s actually doing for lead generation. It will continue to monitor that and other metrics to make sure we get our return on investments that we really would like to get. Could you articulate the first part of your question, again?

Andrew Wittmann

I just want to make sure, presumably -- I mean, this is a very large increase in sales and marketing spend. I just want to make sure that you guys are still confident that the service model is in place to service such a new higher level of expectations. And I think color you could just give us that says the new people you hired, the new technicians, sales managers, service managers that you hired are ready for what could be a material uptick in growth?

Tony DiLucente

Yes. What we’re most encouraged about Andy and what -- and this metric has the highest correlation to customer retention. The Net Promoter Score has increased significantly in the second quarter and it’s trending higher as we go. That to me is probably one of the most important metrics that shows that we are improving. I will say this, we still have some way to go to get to where we want it to be, to get it to the standards that we’re pursuing. But, we’re pleased with the progress but there is more to do. We’ll continue to monitor NPS and total on-time delivery and other service metrics to make sure we drive towards excellence.

Nikhil Varty

Given the -- further on that, [ph] obviously, this comes from a fairly limited view in the last few days, but I am encouraged with the scores we have, I am encouraged with the initiatives we’re building on but I think we’re -- I still would like to get more knowledge about it but I think we still have a long way to go and ensuring we can do this on a consistent deliverable basis. So, we’re heading in the right direction, I think we’re putting where our monies need to be put where we’re putting the customer at the center of everything that we’re doing, but to ensure that we can actually deliver back with strong productivity. So there are initiatives to deliver productivity as well. But to do that both on a consistent basis is something we’re going to work really hard on in the next coming months and weeks.

Andrew Wittmann

Great. I wanted to then switch over to the American Home Shields business for my follow-up question and really kind of a two-part question here. One, Nik, I think I’d like to get to your initial thoughts and what you see in this business and the customer promise behind it. It’s obviously fairly unique business in the public markets. And given that the spin is part of the future, I’d love to hear some of your impressions about the quality of this business and the outlook for this business. And Tony, I just wonder, as you’re looking at the business here, I just wanted to get your sense about what you think the right incremental margins are for this business longer term?

Nikhil Varty

Again, from few meetings with the key people in the business and the people down the line here, I must say, staffed with group of high quality individuals, very talented people. As you know, it’s got over 2 million customers which demonstrates a very, very strong penetration across the market. But, what’s more encouraging is that penetration continues to increase as is evidenced by not only the quarterly results but what we’ve been sustaining. While it’s not perfect in terms of service delivery, I find very encouraging that the customer escalation complains has driven down significantly lower over the last quarters and it’s at an extremely low level.

So, with 2 million customers, we get about 3.8 million service requests as evidenced last year and a percentage of customer complains that get escalated is extremely low. What I like is the culture in that business which takes these every single complaint so seriously and are attempting to further improve those as we go. So, I must say -- I think from a standalone perspective, I am very confident and I am fully supportive of the Board in terms of the timing. The other thing I believe that not only because of a strong history and penetration we have doing, but it has several avenues about potential growth going forward. And that’s something, apart from ensuring I provide leadership for Terminix is going to be how I a challenge American Home Shield to achieve its full potential and work on the new avenues of growth that are available to it just given the kind of penetration and satisfaction we have with the customers.

Tony DiLucente

So, I’ll take the question on incremental margins, Andy. I am actually glad you asked that question. I’ve been looking at that pretty closely since the first quarter call. And I can give you some more specific information on Q2. If you back out the acquisitions and just look at the organic EBITDA conversion, we are talking roughly 42% incremental margins in the second quarter and a little bit higher than that year-to-date. But I would still say that if you look at it more on a full year basis, the 35% is about what we think it’s going to be going forward.

I think when I commented on this previously, I did really understand the full impact of the impact of these acquisitions had on the margins. And after looking in more detail, the 35% number is a good number after thinking about with respect to incremental margins going forward.

Anj Singh

Thanks for taking my questions. First off, Tony, I was wondering if you can give us a sense of your comfort around whether these investments in Terminix are going to be enough to drive the growth that you are targeting, realizing that these are critical investments as you stated. I was wondering if you can speak to the likelihood of another step down in margins as you look to sustainably grow this business, more explicitly, is the 21.5% EBITDA margin implied in your guidance for that segment. Is that the right way to think about as a trough level?

Tony DiLucente

So, first off, the first question, do I think the investments are the appropriate investments to drive growth ultimately. The answer is yes. And I could say that because I see the underlying metrics are all improving that will drive higher retention, NPS and total on time delivery and all the key things that we are looking at manage and monitor service level are having an impact. So, I feel confident in that.

As far as your question on going forward what to expect, I expect that our margins are going to stabilize in the guidance that we gave this year. And I do think over time, we will claw back some of that as we get efficiency in things like multi-day planning and other areas of the business that we are going to look at in depth. So, I am encouraged with what I see there and I am encouraged most importantly on what all these investments have had the impact that’s having on the underlying metrics that we follow that will drive growth.

Anj Singh

Okay, got it. And then for a follow-up on AHS, the organic growth in home warrantees seems to be a little bit slower versus recent trends at 6ish percent. So, is that just related to the loss of the financial institution customer you’ve referenced in previous quarters, is there something else happening this quarter? And if you could update on your latest thoughts with regards to the sustainable long-term growth algorithm for AHS, any changes there between what is the right way to think about pricing versus volumes? Thank you.

Tony DiLucente

The organic growth was actually 7% from volume, from customer account growth. And we think that the overall organic growth including price, 8% to 10% is the range that we think of in this business, and we were about 8.5% when you drove price on top of the 7%. So, we are comfortable given what we are currently spending on our marketing investments that we could sustain that going forward. The main reason is because the market itself is under penetrated, only 4 million homes out of the 71 million homes in the U.S. have a warranty, and we are four times bigger than the largest competitor in this segment. So, we have a unique opportunity to sustain that level of growth going forward. So, nothing has changed there. We’re still very confident in the long-term strategy there and achieving that level of growth.

Judah Sokel

First question is around Terminix organic growth. The second quarter clearly saw an encouraging step-up in the organic grade, particularly within pest control that was a highly encouraging sign coming after 1Q decline. Maybe, you could help us think about, why the reiteration of the full year guide. Is that just a function of maybe 3Q seeing tougher comps, particularly because of termite control or is there something else going on that caused Q2 to bump up so significantly that might go in the back half?

Tony DiLucente

Well, I think we’re encouraged first off about what we’re seeing in Q2, definitely a turn in the organic growth for the pest control and then the continuation, pretty good growth rate with respect to termite completion. As we look forward to what we need to do going forward, to sustain growth and to further improvement, we realize that we have more work to do in improving our underlying processes. And so, we’re going to take it one quarter at a time and we’re going to basically evaluate what we’re doing each quarter and what result we’re having. I’m sure, we’ll make further adjustments in some of the actions we’re taking to improve organic growth, but we’re really encouraged about what we see going forward.

Gary Bisbee

Nik, so question for you. I guess, can you give us just a little color on your background including you mentioned having worked in some services or led some services related businesses and maybe an anecdote or two, on why you think you’re well-positioned to lead the Company forward here through the change that needs to happen?

Nikhil Varty

Thanks for the question. If you’ve seen my background, you see I bring about three decades of leading large, complex and global organizations. And most of my time has been spent in transforming businesses either from turnaround situations or taking good businesses to great. My experience of -- the most recent experience I had in the years is doubling the size of the business in seven years. And a lot of that came from adding the service aspect to what was a very part centric, OEM centric business in the fields of aftermarket and even taking it to a level where we started serving much as a customer to the customer’s customer. And this was a global approach where we learned how to have -- very similar to the technician approach and ground field approach that we have with Terminix specifically, where we had to develop a large amount of workshops, drivers in the commercial vehicle field, which created a significant amount of brand loyalty and pull-through for the product. And obviously, from an aftermarket perspective, it also helped develop a lot of improved profitability for the business.

Even from a regional business that I drove after that, the whole orchestration was how do we not only satisfy our OEM customer, but how do we take it to the field, how do we develop a field of dedicated loyal technicians, workshops, dealer networks and customer loyalty that goes to our product. So, it was a very B2C approach compared to the B2B approach that I picked the business with when I started it seven years before.

Gary Bisbee

Great, thanks. And a follow-up. Tony, could you give us some sense on how the technicians at Terminix are responding saw the changes? It seems to me that it’s got to be a pretty big cultural change for them to go from efficiency, meaning how many stops today they could deliver to, hey, now, we really want you to be focused on customer service and for some of you were testing new comp that’s focused on service rather than number of stops et cetera. Is there -- are they behind this? Is there a group you’re going to have to change out because they don’t like the new approach? How are you managing that? I guess just any color to help us understand how that’s going outside of hiring which you’ve already talked a lot about? Thanks.

Tony DiLucente

That’s a great question. I mean, as you know, changing culture in a business of this size is a challenge and the challenge we embrace, but it’s one that we are on a journey right now with rolling out all of the things that we’ve done, improved service level. And obviously there are going to be some of our technicians that either don’t want to or can’t adapt to that. And that process is ongoing and we’re making -- we’re bringing new people in and some people are trading out. But I would say in the aggregate, I think it’s being well-embraced by the group. We still have a ways to go. We’re not -- this journey is not complete by any sense of the word. Overall, I am encouraged that how it’s being received by the technician labor force that there is going to be some thoughts or some that just don’t fit into the new culture.

Nikhil Varty

And for me, to follow up on that, it’s a matter of instilling a culture that ensures consistency in outperforming markets and raising the bar on what our entitlement is, not just getting incremental growth and ultimately focuses on delivering superior results, so having that culture, not just at the leadership level but across the board. What I see in the last few days is a group of highly passionate individuals bringing the best work, but we still got holes we need to fill. I think I’ve seen a lot of areas where there is still more promise that we can build on. But by far, I see the fundamental infrastructure and the direction that’s taken is in the right direction.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Well, good morning. Tony, perhaps this one’s for you. My question is related to the balance sheet. Firstly, the two companies post-spin, what kind of financial leverage would you expect of each company to support on a standalone basis? If you’re not comfortable putting a number at this point in time, perhaps if you can comment on whether each of these standalone companies can support higher or lower leverage versus the consolidated company today?

Tony DiLucente

Yes, sure. There’s a lot of details that we have to work through on the spin and we don’t -- we’re not going to release anything at this point as far as targeted leverage ratios for each of the individual companies. I will see say this, both companies have strong cash flow, and that gives us a lot of options. But, we’re going to go through this methodically and come up with the right capital structure for both companies and in due time that will be disclosed.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you be able to share whether or not the current balance sheet bank and bonds would be refinanced post-spin, or would they stay in place?

Tony DiLucente

Again, we are not going to go through any of those details. It’s just premature to get into any of that right now. And we will be back in due time with all of that information when it’s the right time to do it.

Dan Dolev

Hey, thanks for taking my question and congrats on the new role. Have you ever -- as part of your plan, have you actually thought about how many technicians you need to add, have you ever quantified the number of technicians that you would need to add to get to a steady state? Thank you.

Nikhil Varty

First of all, I want to thank you, Dan, for your wishes. I am not going to stand here in three days and tell you exact numbers and stuff, but I’ve gotten great deal for it, I am looking into it. I think we are investing in the right places. I think we are investing in the right kind of people and we are investing in the right kind of processes and systems to aid that.

We will continue down on this path to not only improve our growth profile but also challenge the business to think about what our real entitlement as a company is. We have a strong brand which should allow us to continue to build on its strength. And I think we are taking the right steps in the direction, but it would be a bit premature on my part to give an exact number of what number of technicians and all we should have. But, you will see me coming with very transparent stories as we keep going forward, as I keep getting intimately familiar with my businesses and getting my hands deep into the business.

Dan Dolev

Excellent, thank you. And do you expect to -- second question, do you expect to maybe make any management changes within Terminix now or is it kind of where we are is sort of the right sort of management team?

Nikhil Varty

I can’t say where we are given the limited exposure. But definitely, my goal is to provide personally, provide leadership to Terminix that’s one of the highest priorities apart from executing a flawless spin and position both these companies, not just Terminix but ensuring that I position both these companies with the best talent that they deserve and they can have for succeeding as independent companies. So, obviously, the focus will be a lot on the internal candidates ensuring there are the right people in the right place. But we are not going to be bashful of bringing talent from outside, from benchmark companies or competition or where it might be which is best suited for us to drive the destinies of these businesses forward.

Nikhil Varty

I would like to turn your attention to slide 16 in closing. Our strategic focus will be to gain sustainable traction at Terminix and continue to build on the successes at AHS and FSG to deliver superior results. One of my primary goals is to drive a culture that consistently delivers on the commitments we make.

On the strength of our very strong market penetration and brand entity, we will continue to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth. A key component of our effort is to unlock shareholder value, to efficiently execute the spin-off of AHS into an independent entity while developing the right talent for both companies to succeed in the future. Our overarching goal is to flawlessly execute on these initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

I want to thank all of you for joining our call today. And we look forward to reporting on our continued progress on the next earnings call.

Tony DiLucente

Thanks Nik. I just want respond to one question, Anj from Credit Suisse. I misunderstood your question, I gave you a wrong answer. Organic growth for AHS in the second quarter was 8%, it was 7% for direct-to-consumer and 8% for real estate or 8% overall. So, I apologize for that, for misspeaking.

So, thank you again for your participation in today’s conference call and webcast. As a reminder, a replay of the call will be available on our website at www.servicemaster.com in about one hour from now. We look forward to speaking with you again on our third quarter 2017 earnings call at a date to be announced in October. Thank you and goodbye.

