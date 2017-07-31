Alliance Holdings' (AHGP) CEO Joe Craft on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP)

Brian Cantrell

Thank you, Brian, and welcome everyone. Earlier this morning, we released 2017 second quarter earnings for both Alliance Resource Partners or ARLP and the Alliance Holding GP or AHGP, and we’ll now discuss these results as well as our outlook for the balance of the year. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions.

Before beginning however a reminder, that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, that are contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are also reflected in this morning's press releases. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, neither partnership has any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law to do so.

Finally, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained at the end of the ARLP press release, which has been posted on our website and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. With the required preliminaries completed now, we have a lot of ground to cover this morning. So at this point, I'll turn the call over to Joe Craft, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joe Craft

Thank you, Brian, and good morning everyone. ARLP and AHGP made tremendous progress during the first six months of 2017, delivering strong operating and financial results while achieving segment milestones and heavy Alliance Partnership well positioned to continue to deliver on our goal of creating long-term value for our unitholders.

Turning first to our results, ARLP's performance for the 2017 quarter was in line with our expectations despite the unforeseen impact of customer force major events and shipment deferrals impacting sales by approximately 1 million tons. Operationally, ARLP continued to benefit from our strategy of shifting production to our lowest cost mines as expenses per ton fell 11% compared to 2016 quarter.

Our continued focus on controlling costs and minimizing capital has allowed ARLP to achieve attractive industry-leading margins and strong distributable cash flow in the phase of lower coal sales prices. Our marketing team also continued to strengthen ARLP's contract for oil since our last report, booking and additional 3.2 million tons of coal deliveries through 2020.

And keeping with our previously stated objective of opportunistically deploying capital to generate sustainable cash flows that a complement to ARLP's core coal business, we made a new oil and gas midstream investment a couple of weeks ago. This $100 million investment is structure to provide ARLP for a quarterly cash or payment incline return as expected to be immediately accreted to our results.

Our view at the second half of 2017 remains positive. We anticipate that our customers will make up the force major tons and deferred shipments, I mentioned earlier over the next six to nine months. And with nearly all of our plan production for the year now under contract, we believe coal volumes and revenue should be within our previous guidance ranges for 2017.

We expect our strong operating performance to continue, getting us the confidence to confirm ARLP's full year guidance for net income, adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. We are also pleased that ARLP was able to resume increasing distributions to our unitholders. As previously discussed, we felt ARLP would be in a position to again consider growing unitholder distributions once the previous uncertainty in the debt capital markets was addressed.

Completion of our 2025 bond offering and extending our revolving credit facility to 2021 successfully have alleviated these debt market concerns, providing ARLP with a stable long-term capital structure and ample liquidity. We have a conservative balance sheet intact for the foreseeable future and consideration of our strong performance and positive outlook, the Alliance Board elected to meaningful increase distributions by 14.3% at ARLP and 32.7% at AHGP compared to 2017 and sequential quarter. I think that should be in 2016 and sequential quarters.

I'm optimistic that ARLP is low cost operations and strong market position will support additional quarterly distribution increases in future. Finally, I want to address the exchange transaction we announced last period. This all equity, tax free exchange transaction is a first step towards simplifying our partnerships structure. Our both ARLP and AHGP will remain publically traded following the exchange transaction. The Alliance Partnerships are positioned for a second step transaction at a later day whereby ARLP would begin sole reporting and trading entity with the substantially larger public vote.

Management will be evaluating the timing and structure of any such second step transaction and any recommendation in this regard is subject to market, strategy considerations and regulatory conditions including the ultimate outcome of any tax reform currently under consideration by the U.S. Congress. The streamline economic structure of the Alliance Partnership is intended to enhance value or unitholders of both ARLP and AHGP. Elimination of the IDRs should lower ARLP's cost of capital and create flexibility for equity capital market transactions by ARLP whether in a form of additional common unit issuances, if needed to pursue further growth opportunities or common unit repurchases to return long-term value to all unitholders.

I will now turn the call over to Brian for a more detailed look in our results for 2017 quarter. Brian?

Brian Cantrell

Thank you, Joe. As announced this morning, the Alliance Partnership reported results in line with our expectations for the 2017 quarter. Coal sales and production volumes increased 6.3% and 13.3% respectively, but by strong performance at our Hamilton, Gibson South and Riverview mines during 2017 quarter compared to the 2016 quarter. Offsetting these increased sales volumes however was the anticipated reduction in coal sales prices due to the exploration of higher price legacy contracts, which pushed total revenues down 9.7% in the 2017 quarter compared to the 2016 quarter.

ARLP continued to benefit during the 2017 quarter from ongoing efforts to shift production to our lowest cost operations. As total operating expense totaled 5.3% and segment adjusted expense per ton improved to 11%, both as compared to the 2016 quarter. The 2017 quarter also benefited from the receipt of better than anticipated performance from our investments in oil and gas minerals, which increased $3 million compared to the 2016 report.

Reflecting lower coal price realizations and the negative impact of the deferred coal shipments Joe mentioned earlier as well as the $8.1 million make hold payment incurred upon early repayment of our private placement notes, net income fell to 63.2 million for the 2017 quarter compared to 82.7 million for the 2016 quarter. Excluding the make hold payment adjusted EBITDA was also lower in the 2017 quarter, decreasing each of $141.1 million from a $164.2 million for the 2016 quarter.

Comparative results to the sequential quarter were similarly impacted by the factors just reviewed as well as ARLP's exceptionally strong start to the year as coal volumes, revenues, adjusted EBITDA and net income were all lower compared to the first quarter of 2017. Year-to-date, ARLP posted increases to all of our major financial and operating metrics with coal sales and production volumes, revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA all higher compared to the 2016 period.

In comparing ARLP's results for the 2017 quarter and period, I also want to briefly address earnings per unit. Logically, you would expect ARLP's lower net income for the 2017 quarter to result in a lower EPU compared to the 2016 quarter. As an AMP, ARLP first allocates its net income to the general and limited partners' interest based on amounts distributed and expected to be distributed and then allocates the difference between the net income and such amount based on the respective ownership interest.

However because of the units issued in the exchange transaction were not outstanding as of June 30, 2017, weighted average units outstanding are not impacted. Since the elimination of the IDRs in the exchange transaction occurred before the upcoming record date for distributions, the allocation of ARLP's net income to the general partners is significantly reduced and is reflected in ARLP's results for the 2017 quarter.

Because of how EPU is calculated creates a lack of comparability between periods, we will be providing investors in our quarterly 10-Q filing with the SEC, a detailed pro forma presentation of the above described impacts for ARLP, as if the exchange transaction had occurred on January 1, 2016. As Joe mentioned, ARLP is confirming its previous guidance estimates for 2017. Based on the results to-date and expectations for the remainder of the year, we continue to expect full year results within the following ranges.

Coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tons, wholesales volumes of 38.5 million to 49.5 million tons, revenues exporting transportation revenues of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, net income of $290 million to $330 million and adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $645 million, in addition ARLP is maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145 million to $165 million. Total investments are now estimated in a range of $120 million to $130 million, including the $100 million investment in Kodiak and $20 million to $30 million related to the acquisition of oil and gas mineral interest.

Turning now to the balance sheet. As indicated during our last call in May, we paid off the $50 million balance remaining on our term loan A and repaid in full of a $145 million Series B private placement notes due June of 2018. As a result, we reduced total debt by $63.6 million further lowered our leverage total 0.78 times total debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA and end of the 2017 quarter with strong liquidity of $625.6 million.

Our 2025 unsecured bonds have performed well, recently trading approximately 116 basis points to 123 basis points tighter than our 7.5%. With the strong market benchmark, our newly simplified structure and our conservative balance sheet, ARLP has ample capital market access and capacity to execute our plans and pursue future opportunities.

This concludes our prepared comments, and now with Brian’s assistance, we'll open the call to your questions. Brian?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mark Levin with Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Mark Levin

Thank you very much. Congratulations gentlemen on another good quarter particularly in the Illinois basin, where with the cost keep coming down, it feels like you guys are getting yourself all the way down to the low end of the cost curve. But with regard to the transaction that you announced on Friday night, after the close. Can you talk about the timing of it of doing it now versus maybe waiting until tax reform and some of the issues in Washington were more settled? Is there a reason why there is this intermediate step rather than just doing it all it once, once everything has been settled?

Joe Craft

I think once we completed our financing, we felt it was timely to go ahead and make this exchange on the IDR that we do not need to wait for that particular issue. It allowed us to increase our distribution for the level we did, so we fell the laying that step really was not in a -- was not necessary, as we waited to see when we should focus on our next step. So we wanted go ahead and bring to that value to the table since we got the debt issue reacted well to the debt market situation. And we are successful with our bond offering and our financing only the revolver. We feel the time was right to go ahead and do the transaction with the IDR. And we will wait and evaluate the second step, as we stated in our press release.

Mark Levine

Got it, now that makes sense. And then with regard to the distribution increase and the coverage ratio, I think in the press release it references, at the mid-point of the ranges and assuming that the current distribution increase you'd be roughly 1.8 times covered. Is there -- I assume this is not a one fell sort of move that there will be -- I guess, is it fair to assume that there will be consistent quarterly distribution increases from here and out? And what is the coverage ratio or the target coverage ratio that you think or what the Board would be comfortable with?

Joe Craft

Yes, the expectation is that we will continue to be on a path of growing our distribution on a quarterly basis. As far as the amount and the timing -- the amount and the coverage ratio of question, that will be determined on a quarterly basis. I think we never really looked at a coverage ratio target. I think as Brian mentioned, we have paid down our debt and we have very attractive debt coverage ratio as well. So we really also -- I mean, we really have no capital needs. Now, we are fully invested in our capacity so I don’t know that we have to maintain a high coverage ratio in anticipation of reinvesting in the coal mines for example. So the decision will be made on quarterly basis. And the answer is, yes, we would expect gradually increase our distribution on quarter basis going forward.

Mark Levin

My last question has to do with the M&A environment. I know it's something that's been discussed on previous calls. Is there still an appetite for M&A in the coal space? I know you made this rather large oil and gas investment that you announced today, but is this moving anyway -- I put cursor getting a lower cost of capital perhaps to finding opportunities -- or in the -- to consolidate whether it's in the Illinois Basin or Northern App? And are those opportunity still out there in your view?

Joe Craft

My answer is same as it has been. We will continue to evaluate opportunities we grow in the coal business. Within the Illinois basin and Northern App whether there will actionable items in the near-term, it's possible but it's always difficult to make an acquisition in coal business or whatever reasons. So I can't comment beyond that.

Next question comes from Paul Forward with Stifel Nicolaus. Please go ahead.

Paul Forward

Just want to ask about the Kodiak investment. Are there any -- is there any further detail that you can give us in terms of either multiples paid or the growth trajectory you expect or may be some greater qualification of the assets that you made an investment in, anything you can give us?

Brian Cantrell

Probably not a whole lot more detail, Paul. I mean this team at Kodiak is very experienced in this area. They have a track record of showing meaningful growth and value creation. They do have a significant pipeline of future activities that our investments will help them undertake. Look at it to say, accretive attractive return and it's not anything other than we saw an opportunity, we have the capacity and we elected to deploy the cash. So that we could grow cash flows in the future and as we have done with oil and gas minerals investments, generate cash flows that will support our coal profit.

Paul Forward

Okay thanks, Brian. On the customer deferrals these were, I guess, I would ask -- these were just kind of individual power playing service issues or was it demand driven that need to defer those deliveries? And then was there any -- we've heard coal miners talk about difficulties on the rails, any problems with any rail service issues related to any of that or those entirely separate issues?

Joe Craft

Majority of the deferrals was force major which gets reflected. Issues at couple of power plants, those tons will be made up. So, those are forgiven so we'll -- and those issues have been resolved. So we do expect that those tons will be delivered in the second half of the year and it may still over into the first quarter, depending on rail service to beat that. So that will at the end -- those tons will be made up at the price. I want to make sure we’re clear on that. As far as the other deferrals, the weather was and we did have a slow start to the summer, so some shipments did impact flow into the third quarter. They’re not significant deferrals. It was just sort of month-to-month type deferrals that more likely was weather related. And as far as the railroads, we had some delay, but I wouldn’t characterize it anymore differently than what we’ve had in the past. So it really wasn’t transportation related, but there was some tonnage was impacted. It will be again, I would characterize that more month-to-month type transaction timing than a systemic issue for us.

Paul Forward

Thanks. And Joe, you’re not -- are you concern that there might be that what you think about deferrals going into the second half of the year or first quarter next year? Are you worried about rail service possibly deteriorating overtime? Or is that just not something you’re seeing yet?

Joe Craft

No, I’m not worried about it. I think that when you see some of your competitors complain about rail service, they are in different markets than we are in. I believe their complaints really don’t tie to the areas where we’re operating. But having said that, Mr. Harrison of [CFX] made it clear that they need to be changed, he -- I think, he is striving like all others to try to focus on increasing their efficiency. We’re trying to do the same. I think that’s prudent for all companies to focus on how they can reduce the cost and increase their resource utilization.

So, that's exactly how that develops. I would characterize the communication that he's signaling is that the old model in the coal business, the way that utilities and the rail and the producers conducted business, it needs some change. If our prior customers are going to continue to deploy a short-term buying strategy then the three of us need to come together the producer, the rails and the customers. We got to come together and find a win, win, win solution because we can’t continue to do business in the old model and deliver the low cost efficiencies that he has -- he’s acknowledged, he’s striving for and I support.

So, it’s in our customer best interest, the utility customers to sit down with the rails and producers to come up with a way that we can achieve their objective, wanting to adopt a short-term buying philosophy. But at the same time, make sure that when may need the tonnage that the capacity of the equipment and the production is there to meet their needs. So, I’m hopeful that it will happen. I know we’ve had the conversations with the both railroads to service us as well as our customers to seek opportunities to be responsive to our customer, but at the same time make sure that we are there for them and the rail there for them.

So, we -- so, I don’t -- I am not worried about it, but at the same time there is opportunities for some disruption, if we don’t come together and clarify exactly the timing for deliveries so that the equipments there or production there when the customers needed. As we looked at the second half, there is the potential. If you looked at July temperatures, they have been running slightly above normal. Our forecast that we follow up suggest that August is going to be above normal for our market area. So when you combined those two with some additional export opportunities we see, it is possible that the second half shipments can come hand above where we have been running. And we need to make sure our transportation providers are there to allow us to take advantage of those opportunities. We will have to do that with communication.

Paul Forward

Thanks Joe and well just along the same lines last question. As you look at 2018, you probably only got about half of your coal committed to customers and I guess that goes along the same lines of, is the -- your customers are looking for a new shorter term model, but at the same time you have got a lot of uncommitted coal for next year. Do you see the risk rising that you will have to scale back again? Is the risk that you won’t be able to place all of the uncommitted, say 18 or 19 million tons and you’ll have to cut back as or do you anticipate that your customers will be more active in locking up to 2018 tons over the next few months?

Joe Craft

It's more than that. I don’t think we will have to cut back. I believe that the customers will be out in force in the next quarter and in fourth quarter to fill substantially a lot of their open position. I believe the low cost producers are going to be able to secure tonnage. I would hope that we could actually increase volume next year. But we will see how the market response, as we have mentioned in the past, we think there are some higher cost producers that have supply in the market today on the basis of higher price legacy contracts. Those contracts expire at end of this year. So we’re confident at this moment in time that we will able to place our tonnage for next year at comparable levels that we have in 2017, if not improve or increase those volumes.

Next question comes from Lucas Pipes with FBR Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

So I wanted to ask you Brian on the pricing side and I am sure you can appreciate this question because of some of the pricing points that we see on our screen. They seem awfully low kind of in comparison to where you're selling your coal in the second quarter or expect that to sell in June 2017. Brian where, would put kind of the pricing range for 2018 when you put tons to that, not looking for an exact number, but just I think this is something that’s on investors mind they would appreciate kind of, is it code in terms of what they should be penciling in?

Brian Cantrell

I think on our previous call, we indicated that we at that time expected price realizations in '18 to be comparable to our what we're seeing in 2017. Joe just indicated, depending on how your coal supply reacts and what natural gas pricing looks like et cetera, it could vary a little bit. If we'd look at them as we may have them bit of a bias to being a little bit better in 17 compared to '18. But, it could be compared to -- I'm sorry '18 compared to '17. But it does remain fluid and there is a lot of factors if you know that go into where prices ultimately settled. But we’re comfortable with our prior comments around 2017 and in 2018, they we expect them to be comparable with not a little bit better.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Okay. That’s helpful and then.

Joe Craft

When you’re looking at your screen, the fiscal markets are trading appreciably higher than that. Again, you have to think in terms of the high cost producer, they try to model the prices that you see on your screen, that’s going to accelerate the shutdown, is that I talk about earlier. So we don’t anticipate -- the markets are appreciably higher than that. At the same time, they're not high enough to keep that tonnage on market in our view. So that sort of this considers them with what was I was trying to say a few minutes ago.

Brian Cantrell

Yes, and Lucas, as we talked in the past, the things you see on the screen are may be directional indicators. But you have to consider the qualities that reflected on those screens, BTU content chlorine et cetera. Where it's delivered and you have to factor all of that in compared to the various qualities, transportation advantages that we can bring to the market. So it’s a tough to generalize and we have opportunities to do better than what the screens may otherwise indicate.

Joe Craft

The biggest issue is volume. So many of indexes that you're looking at or train-by-train or vessel-by-vessel type price that not have done transactions.

Lucas Pipes

That’s very helpful. And maybe to switch over to the cost side, again within towards 2018, Joe I think you just mentioned that you're looking to maybe sell more coal in '18 versus '17. What would you say is going to be the impact on the cost side and directionally for 2018? What else do you think the opportunities in terms of cost cutting? And when you put that all together, where do you think is kind of a good cost number to use going forward?

Brian Cantrell

I think on the cost side, we do believe that the costs that you're seeing are sustainable. We believe that there is opportunity to continue to make some efficiency improvements. I believe with the Trump Administration being able to fill out certain positions across the government it might help, help our efficiency as well as far as how that ties to the cost. I mean I think that we should see them comparable through 2017 numbers that would be my guess. If we brought on additional production, it's not going to be a lock. So that could help incrementally, but I don’t see it being a substantial of number that's going to move the needle significantly.

Joe Craft

But to the on efficiencies going forward, we do have excess capacity within our existing installed infrastructure. So, regardless of addition tons that we bring on, the costs of those incremental tons is very attractive, and if we’re able to do that, it should help us from an overall perspective.

The next question comes from Eric Pallone with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Eric Pallone

Hi, thanks for taking my call. I just want to follow up on the Kodiak investment. You guys or can you guys disclose some of the economics around that deal like what the coupon payment would be on that preferred investment and maybe the triggers for pick for cash pay? And how I guess Kodiak will make that determination? Thanks.

Brian Cantrell

We are not able to disclose the specifics around the economics under our agreement with them. And there are -- they do have some optionality over the next 18 months or 24 months or so I believe in terms of whether they pay us through pick or through cash or combination thereof. Once that initial period lapses then it'll all best turn to cash, so they have some optionality on how they perform, and it’s difficult to get precise there. But I will tell you that the structural the term is very attractive for us, and as we said in the release and in our comments that will be accretive to our results.

Eric Pallone

Okay. That’s helpful. And then would economics realize from that transaction, the included in your EBITDA guidance for this year or that offshore if there is cash flow statement item?

Brian Cantrell

It is included in EBITDA guide for this year, yes.

Next question comes from Nick Jarmoszuk with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Regarding potential acquisitions, you guys were looking at. How do you balance the use of your equity versus debt? And how should we think about maximum leverage you guys are willing to incur?

Brian Cantrell

Historically, we have not use the equity in financing for acquisitions. We haven’t done a lot little lot of acquisitions. We have grown organically, but we mostly finance those with internally generate cash flow with our high coverage ratio that we have on our existing operations. I would expect that any acquisition or asset transaction will probably the finance similar to the way we done it in the past. We can never rule out using equity depending upon the opportunity, but historically we have not done so.

As far as the debt that we would take on that we have mentioned in the past that, we like being in the one times range, that’s in depth EBITDA. We have also mentioned in the past that if we did an acquisition, we could take it up to two times for temporary basis, if we expect -- if we could see the opportunity to get it back into the one-time range within a reasonable time period. So hopefully that answers your question.

Nick Jarmoszuk

In terms of the reasonable time period is that over, what sort of redefined?

Brian Cantrell

Sorry.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Redefined years.

Brian Cantrell

It will be transaction specific, but within reasonably determinable time.

[Operator instructions] The next question comes from Joseph Pizzano, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I am just curious of all these changes as far as stock prices. Could we see any hopefully an increase of stock price? I know sorry to say on everything, but I am just curious.

Brian Cantrell

It's hard to predict how the markets will react but if you look at the yields that we were trading now prior to the distribution increase if yields just stay constant with an increase in distribution you would expect a nice uptick in equity prices as well markets are not always efficient so obviously we can’t give you precise answer, but we are hopeful that by increasing returns to our unitholders that our equity price will react favorable as well.

Next question comes from Lin Shen, with HITE. Please go ahead.

James Jampel

This is James Jampel in for Lin Shen. I just got a couple of questions. I think you mentioned that coverage will decline overtime. Could you foresee going to something like a one-to-one coverage ratio and then varying distribution quarter-to-quarter based on cash flow?

Brian Cantrell

No that was that we were talking about.

Joe Craft

Yes, that was debt leverage not distribution coverage.

James Jampel

So there is no change in your coverage ratio for equity going forward?

Brian Cantrell

The coverage ratio is based on our distributable cash flow and the level of our distribution. Midpoint of our guidance for this year, we're just out of 1.8 times and assuming that the $0.50 distribution we declared for this quarter is remains intact for the balance of the year. If we continue to increase distribution as we’re hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to nicely distribution coverage trend down a little bit but in terms of going to a one-to-one no that’s not something what’s driving forward and then particularly we are not driving forward going through a variable distribution model.

If you look back overtime, we generally gotten down into the 1.5 times level plus or minus depending on the particular period and we like knowing that we have a solid coverage so that any distribution we declare we have confident it is sustainable over the long-term.

James Jampel

Okay, fair enough. In your view, should the G&A burden at AHGP cause it to trade it at discount? And what run rate should we use for the G&A at AHGP?

Brian Cantrell

No, I don’t think it should cause it to trade at the discount at all. The total G&A of AHTP I believe is about $2 million a year plus or minus. There will be opportunities, if we do ultimately fully simplify the partnerships starting to reduce that. But it's not meaningful enough at the GP level that it should have any impact on how it trades.

Joe Craft

There still remains 1% interest GP interest at AHTP also, so there will be additionally cash flow other than the distribution rolling in that can help to cover that too many dollar cost.

James Jampel

Right, thanks for that clarification.

Brian Cantrell

Yes, it should be pretty transparent.

Joe Craft

Yes. To what the distribution is whatever we get from of ARLP or the units owned more likely will be distributed out.

Brian Cantrell

Yes, the GP has generally been in the -- because there is no operating activity at that level. We distributed no right around 1.1 times' levels. And our coverage has been in the 1.0 to 1.1 times' level and we don’t see any reason for that to change. So essentially all the cash flow that come into the GP will be paid out to its unitholders.

James Jampel

Great. And last one from me. How would different outcomes on tax reform change the desire to consolidate the two entities? What are you looking for to come out of Washington?

Joe Craft

Well, again, there are several things we're looking at, not only taxes that have resulted in the decision to do this transaction and two-step transaction. So tax is one to prior to just understand what the new rules are. So it's not that we're looking for anything, it's just wanting to know what the rules are before we do something. And then if the law changes, we fit it well. We thought this was going to be the result, but if they change the law and we didn’t anticipate that it could give you different result. So that is a factor but there are other factors not that we'll also go into the decision for the second step.

Brian Cantrell

Tax considerations are important, but Joe said, they are not the only thing. You guys know what’s well. We’re very deliberate. We want to thoroughly evaluate all of our options and alternatives before we take the next step in most situations and this circumstance is no different.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from [indiscernible] with Davenport. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just was wondering just given a lack of yield compression we've seen so far to-date. Would it make sense to lay out some sort of minimum long-term distribution increase guidance? Just at the minimum level something that won't get you, over your skies that might give the market confidence in future increases.

Joe Craft

We haven't done that in the past and our Board is more comfortable making decision on a biannual basis. We've made our decision for this quarter. As we look in October, we’re going to have more clarity back for the question that was raised earlier about how the tonnage volumes will -- what we expect the volumes to be. And I expressed what I believe they will be, but we will have more certainty in the October time period with what those will be based on what we anticipate to be significant amount of proposals coming out from our customers. So, our Board is not comfortable at this moment to give that guidance, but I believe when we roll into the October earnings call or the next earnings call that we will have more clarity on that, I haven’t the better feel for what our volume in 2018 and pricing will be that can give you that the guidance you’re seeking.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back to Brian Cantrell for any closing remarks.

Brian Cantrell

Thank you, Brian. And thanks to everyone for your time this morning as well as your continued support and interest in both ARLP and AHGP. As Joe mentioned, our next quarterly earnings call and the release are scheduled for late October and we look forward to discussing our results for the 2017 third quarter with you at that time. This concludes our call. And thanks to everyone again for your participation.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

