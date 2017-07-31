Navigant Consulting's (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Jennifer Reddick - Interim Director of IR

Julie Howard - Chairman and CEO

Stephen Lieberman - CFO, EVP and Member of Executive Advisory Board

Lee Spirer - Chief Growth & Transformation Officer and EVP

Analysts

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Timothy McHugh - William Blair & Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research Associates

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

William Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Jennifer Reddick

Good morning and welcome to Navigant's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We have posted our earnings release as well as supplemental information about the quarter on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before I turn the call over to Julie Howard, Navigant's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to highlight the disclosure at the end of our earnings release for information about any forward-looking statements that may be made or discussed on this call.

Please review this information and the reconciliations in the schedules attached to the press release along with the risk factors included in the company's 2016 annual report for potential factors which could affect the company's financial results and cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Julie Howard.

Julie Howard

Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings results call. Thank you for taking time to join us today. I am going to provide some color on our second quarter performance and will then turn the call over to Stephen Lieberman, our Chief Financial Officer, to review our financial results in greater detail and walk you through our revised guidance. We look forward to the Q&A portion of the call today, so that we can respond to your specific questions. Stephen, Lee Spirer and I will be available during Q&A.

For the benefit of this call, I will assume that you have reviewed our Q2 press release. Clearly, we had an unexpected and disappointing quarter with respect to our performance which was below our plan and expectations and those of our investor base. Several unrelated shifts in the demand environment coalesced in this quarter, creating revenue pressures in each of our segments.

At a high level, uncertainty in regulatory focus coupled with inactivity stemming from shifting priorities driven by the U.S. administration along with the normal quarterly ups and downs of our project-based work caused delays in both the sales cycle and the implementation time line of numerous projects. While we did experience growth in two of our segments, Healthcare and Energy, these factors impacted all of our 4 business segments relative to our expectations.

Demand for our services started out weaker early in the quarter, but improved throughout the quarter. We took immediate performance improvement actions, including staff reductions in our businesses and a variety of cost-reduction measures to better align our expense base to revenue potential.

Our performance improvement actions were necessary, but we were also careful to maintain capabilities to support our expectations of improved performance in the second half. Let me provide more depth for each of our segments and shed more light on our expectations in the second half.

I'd like to start with our Healthcare segment which continued to deliver organic growth in the quarter, but not at the rate we had anticipated. This was partially the result of longer conversion and ramp times for some of the large strategy-led transformation engagements for health systems that we secured in the quarter.

We do not believe that Congress' efforts to repeal and replace ACA fundamentally alters the dynamics that are facing the industry and driving demand for our services. None of the plans under consideration increase revenue to the typical health system. Health systems will need to continue to drive operational efficiencies, enhance clinical outcomes and migrate towards value-based fee structures. We believe health system leaders recognize the direction of policy and their extra considerations of late reflects the magnitude of change that lies ahead and the need to prepare their respective organizations to engage in material and sustainable partnerships with Navigant.

Also in the quarter, certain revenue-cycle managed services contracts did not grow as expected. We expect growth to resume in the second half.

We have been very pleased with the performance of our life sciences practice. Over the course of the first half, demand for our commercialization services increased and is expected to maintain current levels over the balance of the year.

So on balance, we remain very optimistic about the demand environment and growth potential broadly in Healthcare and specifically, in the areas in which we operate, provider, payer, physician and life sciences sectors. Given our deep expertise in all 4 arenas, we bring a holistic and well-informed strategic approach to our client base.

I will now turn to our Energy segment. For clarity purposes, our Energy business is unique and is focused on providing solutions and services to help our clients navigate the energy transformation. And the way we produce and use energy is fundamentally changing. As a result, the energy sector around the world is in the early stages of significant transformation toward a clean, decentralized, intelligent and mobile power grid which is requiring traditional strategies and business models to evolve.

Let me just share a few data points. 43% of the Fortune 500 are investing in greenhouse gas reductions, sustainability and renewable energy strategies. Investment in electricity surpassed investment in oil and gas in 2016 for the first time in recorded history. In 2016, natural gas, solar and wind represented 93% of all U.S. generation additions. And distributed energy resources are growing 3x faster than central station generation. Because of these and other factors, we expect that there will be increased demand for the breadth of our service offering going forward.

Our most recent quarter was a Tale of 2 Cities, opportunities for our commercial sector clients that are aligned with these emerging needs, but offset by declines in spending by our federal government clients. We've previously discussed how this decline impacted us in Q1 and indicated that we expect it to remain throughout the year. As a result, we expect to generally maintain our Q2 level of revenue performance in the third and fourth quarter of this year, but with improved operating margins.

Turning to the Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment, our results were most unaffected in this business. As I had mentioned on several calls, we did expect a deceleration in our growth from an extraordinary high of 22% organic growth in '16. Early in the year and continuing into the second quarter, we experienced a stark shift in the buying patterns with compliance services related to consumer finance services regulation. We believe some of the change is due to weariness of constant regulatory change and the uncertainty of regulatory focus by the current administration. As a result, more of our opportunities this year have been smaller in size and scope than in prior years.

We also remember our growth in 2016 was driven by large engagements for financial crime-related services, many of which concluded late last year. However, we believe that this remains a strong demand environment and we're encouraged by new large financial crimes-related opportunities that emerged in the second quarter which are expected to drive improved revenue performance in this segment for the second half of the year.

As a result, performance improvement actions were modest in this segment to ensure that we have maintained critical resources and capabilities in anticipation of this improving demand environment. In combination, we expect that the improved backlog and pipeline in financial crime-related services will more than offset revenue pressure on compliance-related services, leading to a much improved anticipated performance for the segment in the second half.

And finally, our performance in Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology was below expectations, primarily due to a decline in regulatory enforcement focus and actions impacted by other priorities facing the Department of Justice. This decline significantly impacted our Legal Technology Solutions business and we also experienced weakness in general commercial litigation.

We continue to experience strong demand for our disputes expertise in construction and financial services matters, but it was more than offset by the pause in the regulatory and investigations environment. We did experience improved performance as the quarter progressed and we have an increasing flow of opportunities in the pipeline to support a stronger second half.

In summary, while there were bright spots in our portfolio, our overall performance in Q2 was an unexpected disappointment, driven by a confluence of issues that limited our revenue realization. While we saw improved performance as the second quarter unfolded, took the necessary actions to align supply with demand where possible and have strong expectations for growth in the second half, we do not anticipate we will be able to deliver on a full year basis at our previously anticipated guidance range.

As Stephen is going to discuss with you in more detail shortly, we feel that it's prudent to modestly revise our full year guidance downward. And while we're disappointed that our top and bottom line growth will not meet our original expectations, we're confident that these challenges are temporary.

I'm going to turn the call over to Stephen now and look forward to Q&A with all of you following his remarks. Stephen?

Stephen Lieberman

Thank you and good morning. I'll begin by echoing Julie's sentiment that we're disappointed with our second quarter 2017 results. While we saw an improvement in June, second quarter results failed our expectations on prior year results. Consequently, we took performance improvement actions during and after the quarter that are expected to provide $13 million of cost-reduction benefit in the second half of this year.

As for our overall financial results, second quarter 2017 revenue before reimbursements or RBR, was consistent with the first quarter of 2017, but declined 1% against prior year to $235.2 million. Total revenues decreased 2% to $256.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $261.7 million for the prior year quarter.

Segment operating profit was down 17% to $70.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $84.2 million for the same period last year, primarily driven by lower-than-expected revenues and maintenance of certain resources and capabilities to support anticipated improved performance in the second half of this year. Segment operating profit also included $3.3 million of severance expense, resulting from recent employee actions within some of our business lines.

We continue to realize improved operating leverage by increasing administrative efficiencies and implementing business support improvements. For the second quarter 2017, general and administrative expense, excluding bad debt, but including $1.1 million of severance expense, was $40.6 million or 17.2% of RBR and was 3% improved versus the prior year period.

For the second quarter 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million, down from $37.2 million during the same period of 2016. The lower adjusted EBITDA reflects maintaining certain resources and capabilities in anticipation of revenue growth that did not materialize during the quarter. We did see our adjusted EBITDA margin decline commensurately.

The Financial Services and Compliance segment has historically been our most profitable segment due to the size and operating leverage of its engagements. With the majority of buying conservatism felt in this segment during the first half of this year, the impact of this revenue decline on our EBITDA was more pronounced.

As Julie mentioned, at the end of the second quarter, we saw improvements in pipeline and backlog and expect them to translate to improved margins in the second half of this year.

Combined depreciation and amortization expense held steady for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period of 2016, reflecting ongoing IT infrastructure and leasehold improvements investment, offset by lower levels of acquisition-related expenses.

Net income declined to $8.8 million or $0.18 per share compared to $14.8 million or $0.30 per share for the second period of 2016. Second quarter 2017 adjusted net income of $11.5 million or $0.24 per share also decreased from $16.1 million or $0.33 per share during the same period of last year. Further details on adjustments used to compute both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are identified in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included after our financial statements in our press release.

Our second quarter 2017 effective income tax rate was 32% compared to 38.8% for the same period of 2016. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was largely driven by tax benefits from divesting restricted stock units during the quarter.

Beginning in January 2017, the company adopted new accounting guidance that requires the excess tax benefits and deficiencies recognized on share-based compensation expense to be recorded in the income statement.

Our balance sheet remains solid with a leverage ratio of 1.37x 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter 2017 compared to 1.46x at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and 1.25x at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Free cash flow decreased to $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $24.4 million for the same period of 2016, primarily driven by a $10 million earn-out payment related to the McKinnis acquisition which was paid in the second quarter.

Second quarter 2017 CapEx increased $2 million year-over-year to $7.1 million, driven by residual build-out of our new Chicago office in addition to continued IT investment.

Navigant's business model continues to generate good cash flow. While we intend to be prudent in our spending, we continue to use this cash to invest in our people, processes and technology capabilities while, at the same time, returning capital to shareholders via our share repurchase program.

During the quarter, we repurchased $9 million of our common stock which was a 33% increase of our return of capital to shareholders over the prior year quarter.

Let me now review the performance of each of our 4 segments in more detail. The Healthcare segment RBR increased 5% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period in 2016, primarily on an organic basis. While the second quarter growth was below our expectations, this was the highest RBR quarter ever for this segment. In addition, as Julie commented, we continue to be pleased with the pipeline of Healthcare opportunities despite recent long conversion and project ramp times anticipate improve growth in the second half of this year. Segment operating profit decreased 4% to $28.1 million in the second quarter 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 for the Healthcare segment, but increased from $27.6 million in the first quarter of this year.

The Energy segment RBR increased 8% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2017, driven by continued demand from our commercial clients and growth due to the Ecofys acquisition. As we discussed during our first quarter earnings call, our commercial clients work was offset by lower U.S. federal government spending. The U.S. federal government continues to be an important component of the segment's client base and is anticipated to contribute at current levels for the remainder of 2017.

Second quarter 2017 segment operating profit for the Energy segment grew modestly to $8.5 million from the respective period of 2016. The remainder of this year, we anticipate similar revenue levels, but expect improved operating margins as severance actions taken at the end of the second quarter improve our staffing utilization.

The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment RBR for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 16% compared to the very strong period of the year ago and was up 2% versus the first quarter of this year. Similarly, segment operating profit decreased 30% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 as we maintain staffing resources to meet future anticipated demand. We anticipate that FSAC segment will see improved RBR and segment operating profit for the remainder of this year.

The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment RBR declined 5% year-over-year to $75.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Segment operating profit for the segment was down 26% in the second quarter 2017 compared to respective period of 2016, reflecting lower revenue and $1.9 million of severance expense as we took action to improve segment performance. Severance actions were largely taken at the end of the quarter and thus, not fully reflected in our core second quarter staffing level.

To reiterate, while disappointed with the quarter, we remain encouraged by our pipeline of opportunities and market position. We anticipate an improved second half of the year and have taken significant performance improvement actions to bolster profitability.

However, we're modestly reducing our 2017 full year guidance to reflect our recent results and market conditions. We're now targeting full year RBR in the range of $955 million to $980 million. The midpoint reflects growth of approximately 3% over full year 2016. We expect a range of $1.04 billion to $1.065 billion for total revenue for the full year 2017. The pace of growth is anticipated to be progressive through the remainder of the year with Q4 being the stronger of the quarters, partially driven by higher levels of anticipated success fees.

Our outlook for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is in the range of $135 million to $145 million. Adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 is estimated to be in the range of $1.19 to $1.29 per share. We're expecting free cash flow for full year 2017 to be in the range of $60 million to $75 million. Capital expenditures for full year 2017 are anticipated to be in the range of $35 million to $45 million. As this guidance reflects, we anticipate progressive financial improvement over the course of the second half of the year and we'll maintain our focus on managing the business in an efficient and proactive manner.

Thank you for your time. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is coming from Tobey Sommer with SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

I was wondering if you could elaborate and provide a little bit more color on the Healthcare outsourcing projects in the ramp. What kind of factors are slowing that down in some cases and giving you confidence that we're still in a kind of on-track for growth in the back half of the year?

Julie Howard

Yes. So we have various performance metrics that we work to achieve and various goals that we have with some of our health system clients and we didn't see some of those goals materialize which then turns into revenue growth for us as expected in the second quarter. We have -- though, we have the opportunity to work through some of those issues and some of those integration and transition issues and are confident that we're back on track for the second half of the year.

Tobey Sommer

Could you comment about what demand is like for those services as you see it right now, particularly in light of the lengthy debate in Congress about kind of changing the structure under which hospitals operate?

Julie Howard

Yes, Tobey, I think as I mentioned in my comments, the things that are going on in Congress, et cetera, from our perspective really aren't going to be impacting the demand environment, both for health care consulting and for managed services. The pressure remains. The financial pressure, the reimbursement pressure remains on the health systems and on the payer environment and opportunities to help them to be able to deliver quality care, to be able to work better and more efficiently with their physician base, to be able to think about how to create value-based outcomes going forward, that remains. And so we feel that the demand environment is still very, very positive in health care. And yes, as I said in the second quarter, our team felt that because of the magnitude of pressure on health systems, it's causing leadership teams to really think carefully about how they go forward because the kind of work that we're doing with them is significant, both in its impact on their strategies and their operating initiatives and the scope and size of the engagements that we have.

Tobey Sommer

And when we think about the financial regulators and maybe regulators broadly, is the -- are the changes that you're seeing there a function of not having a lot of political goal appointees at the agencies so they can undertake whatever initiatives they want to? Or is it more a function of a relaxed regulatory regime?

Julie Howard

I think that as we talked about, it really impacted our compliance-related services and consumer finance and we felt it was maybe all of the above in activities stemming from the fact that some -- there are some bodies that don't have political appointees, some loosening of enforcement focus on CFPB, just kind of the general distractions that are out there right now from a regulatory perspective. So all of that. And as I mentioned, some weariness, I think, from the constant responding to regulatory change. So in the compliance arena, we -- as I said, we felt pretty much a stark shift there and the work that we're obtaining is smaller in scope and size than it was previously. On the flipside, financial crimes-related opportunities for large non-U.S. based financial institutions have been improving in the environment for us. So we see that more than offsetting that change in compliance services right now.

Tobey Sommer

Just two last ones for me on the cash flow balance sheet side. Would you expect to continue to have a balanced deployment strategy for your cash? And then how does the earn-out payment for McKinnis compare to what was contemplated when you signed the deal?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, thanks, Tobey. So yes, we do highly believe that we should be looking at a continued balanced capital allocation strategy. I would also say that it was just pointed out to me in my opening remarks that I mentioned that it was $9 million of our common stock. It should have been $9 million of repurchase of our common shares during the second quarter which was an increase. So to your point, we're following through on the balanced capital allocation strategy and returning cash to our shareholders. On your second point on McKinnis, that has been a very positive acquisition for us. That $10 million was really at the top end of the potential earn-out range which reflects how well that business has integrated into Navigant.

Our next question is coming from Tim McHugh of William Blair & Company.

Timothy McHugh

Just on the Healthcare side, was the weakness, relative to your expectations, the consulting projects being delayed or more related to the managed services contracts and the performance on those?

Julie Howard

Well, it was a combination. I mean, we still had organic growth in the quarter and we still expect actually really good growth in the Healthcare business in the second half, but it was, as I said, a combination of both. So some, what I would call, implementation delay, conversion delay with some of our larger transformation projects, we just anticipated that to start earlier in the quarter. And then on the managed services side, we had expected more growth relative to the work that we do with our health system clients and the revenue goals that we have for that. So I don't know if there's anything further that -- Lee, do you want to add anything further?

Lee Spirer

I think Julie's outlined that I think these are just big projects and big decisions, both in consulting as we're doing these larger transformative engagements and clearly, large outsourcing is a significant decision. It's not the regulatory environment that's driving it. It's just the lack of commitment to move forward.

Timothy McHugh

Okay. And then on the Energy side, I guess, the -- you had talked about government being weak as you said on Q1. So is that weakness worse than you expected to, I guess, cause the shortfall in the quarter relative to your expectations as well as seems you brought down the years? So I guess, how are you thinking? Is that entirely reflective of the government side of the business? Or did the commercial side change as well?

Julie Howard

No, it was -- it's the government side and I guess we had hoped that our commercial would offset it more than it did. But we had experienced that decline in the work and maybe weren't sure that, that would continue throughout the year and we feel pretty confident that on the federal government side, we understand what our backlog is for that business for the balance of the year. So I don't know, Stephen, you want to add something?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, I would just say that, I mean, our commercial business, we had some nice organic growth. It was just that business was offset by the lower level of government work and I think we talked about it in the first quarter and it's kind of playing out how we expected. And so we anticipate it's going to continue to be an informed part of our mix for the rest of the year, but just at a more reduced level, consistent with what we're seeing now.

Timothy McHugh

Just on financial risk, the improvement in the second half, I guess, one, can you clarify, is it mostly the investigation side versus expecting compliance to improve? And can you -- any comments about your full year expectation for that to seg or practice to, I guess, frame how much of an improvement you're expecting?

Julie Howard

So I'll take a portion of that and I'll let Stephen kind of talk about numbers. But yes, it's mostly on the anti-money laundering and investigation side channel where we expect significant improvement in the business in the second half. Those tend to be larger engagements, longer lives. We tend to get great leverage from those. And when you have them, it's great and then you have a period of time where you're reworking to -- working to rebuild that backlog which I think is pretty much what we expected or experienced during the first half. We expected to get going a little bit faster in the second quarter on some of the new engagements and didn't until the end of the quarter. And I don't -- Stephen, if you want to give some specifics?

Stephen Lieberman

Yes, I'll just mention it was certainly a down quarter on a couple of fronts for us versus prior year. But as mentioned, what we're seeing as far as engagements picking up, we're expecting for the remainder of the year some nice improvement, particularly, as Julie mentioned, on the financial crime side. So we're seeing and built into our guidance an improvement in that segment.

Our next question is coming from Kevin Steinke with Barrington Research.

Kevin Steinke

Following up on -- yes and on the Financial Advisory and Compliance, the financial crimes projects that you're talking about ramping up, have they -- those projects already begun or are they anticipated to begin? And if so, when? Just trying to think about timing of -- you said stronger fourth quarter, but just wondering if those projects have started up at all yet or if they're anticipated to start up later.

Julie Howard

They have. They have already begun, Kevin, at the end of the second quarter which is why I mentioned that you didn't see as many performance improvement actions in that segment as perhaps in another or others because of the need to maintain our strong capabilities there.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, good. And so it looks like the revenue guidance came down by $25 million at the midpoint. So I'm just wondering if it's possible to attribute that to the various segments at all just in terms of magnitude.

Julie Howard

We try not to do segment guidance because, as you know, as a project-based organization, things don't always go within the segments as planned quarter-to quarter. As I had said in my commentary and I think Stephen did, it was prudent for us to revise our guidance to reflect our performance in the first half. We have a lot of confidence for the second half, but we had to take into account where we're midway through the year. And I don't think we want to break it down by -- I mean, I think you, just by looking at our segment performance, will know where in terms of the majority of that came from, from the first half.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, that makes sense. Just asking about the guidance another way. You referenced some normal quarterly ups and downs in the quarter. So as you think about that reduction, how much was related just really to maybe slower ramp-up of projects? So basically, revenue just being pushed out a little further versus certain demand or revenue just kind of going away that you anticipated?

Julie Howard

So again, we're not going to attribute it to anything specific, but I think I gave you all the components. Like we said, compliance-related services and financial services really seem to have declined given the regulatory environment. Financial crime-related work, I think it's your normal course of ups and downs with project starting and stopping. The government work is a decline that we talked about in the first quarter and we now know that's going to be booked for the balance of the year. So in each of those segments, I talked about each of the components and it's unfortunate that everything kind of coalesced for us in the second quarter. And some of it is the legislative environment that we're operating in right now, but a lot of it is just very distinct and specific to a particular issue in each of those segments.

Stephen Lieberman

But I think as Julie mentioned, we're anticipating a better second half of the year and that's going to progress in Q4 being the stronger of the two. But we're already seeing some improvements in a couple of areas, in particular in our financial crimes business.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Lastly, I think you already kind of answered this, but just kind of wanted to confirm in terms of the longer ramp-up times of some of the large strategy-led projects in Healthcare. You don't attribute that at all to the regulatory or legislative environment, just kind of clients taking a wait-and-see attitude. It was just more, like you said, big transformative projects take a while to get people on board and moving forward. I mean, is that the way to characterize it?

Julie Howard

Yes. I mean, we don't believe that, that delay was tied to anything going on in Congress around ACA in the quarter. The situation is not going to change. There isn't going to be a greater revenue opportunity in the future under any scenario for health systems. So the pressure remains on them to be able to deliver quality care at a quality price and still make money. And so the work that we're doing just really touches all facets of the health system and it can be quite large. And the other maintenance view is that leadership takes that decision very seriously. And so we just feel like there was greater consideration in the quarter and that was about it.

Our next question is coming from Marc Riddick with Sidoti & Company.

Marc Riddick

I wanted to touch on the litigation comment and wanted to get your views on that. We've heard some of the weakness in litigation out there and I was wondering if, from your vantage point, of what you're seeing and generally speaking, if you view that as a bit structural or whether or not there's opportunity for improvement there. If not by the end of this year, going into next year.

Julie Howard

The business, it is a business that is the most event-driven for us in the organization and so a little bit harder to predict which is why we've always maintained kind of that we would target a relatively flat business absent a significant event in the marketplace. Yes, commercialization was a little light. Probably the greater impact in that business in the first half of the year was the regulatory investigations environment and how that impacted our Legal Technology Solutions business. So there were some larger matters that were kind of put on hold as other issues were being considered in the regulatory bodies. I think us and our competitors have said we've seen that start to turn. So it was predominantly impacted by the Legal Technology Solutions business. And I will say that our construction dispute is doing phenomenally well here and abroad. Our financial services dispute business remains strong. So the disputes market has always got a lot of opportunity, but it does ebb and flow depending on the issue.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great. And then, I guess, my final one. I was wondering going back to the anti-money laundering engagement. So I was wondering if there's anything we should be thinking about from a revenue or margin mix standpoint within the segment that we should be thinking about as to those types of engagements or opportunities that you see going forward.

Stephen Lieberman

Yes. So internally, as we were mentioning, it was a little bit slower in that area this quarter and that is a highly profitable business for us with some good leverage built into it. As we mentioned, we anticipate the number of engagements and the size of those engagements improving as we move into the third quarter. As a result, we're expecting that, that will have a positive impact on our margins for that segment as we look forward into the third and fourth quarter.

Our next question is coming from Bill Dezellem of Tieton Capital.

William Dezellem

I had a couple of questions for clarification. First of all, in Healthcare, when you make reference to the managed services contracts, is that the same as the revenue cycle management business? Or is that something different? And would you talk, I feel like I'm beating a dead horse here, but in a bit more detail as to why that was slower than anticipated?

Stephen Lieberman

Well, we do a couple of different size of revenue cycle business. Certainly, we have a consulting practice, but you may also be thinking about, within our BPMS business, we certainly provide a lot of revenue cycle management services from an outsourcing perspective. So I think our comments were reflective within the business process outsourcing side and we just had some transition of engagements. It was a little bit slower versus our expectations of growth in that segment. Nonetheless, we feel that it continues to be a good environment, where the different providers out there are looking for opportunities to improve their operations and cost efficiencies. So we're still optimistic about where that business is going and then as far as our ability to go ahead and provide value to our clients and for us to be benefiting from that.

William Dezellem

So just for clarification again, that managed services really is talking about the BPO business which is the one that I was thinking about.

Stephen Lieberman

Correct.

Julie Howard

That is correct.

William Dezellem

Great. And so the slowness that you felt in this quarter, does it mean anything in terms of the long term implications for the business, your competitive position, et cetera? Or is it literally just timing of activities that did not work in your favor this quarter?

Stephen Lieberman

So we were still up this year, year-over-year. It's just relative to our expectations on the continued growth of that business.

Julie Howard

Yes, Bill, it doesn't change our opinions on the opportunity before us in this area and we'll continue to support and invest in that regard.

William Dezellem

Great. And then the financial crimes improvement that you've referenced, is that specifically due to the anti-money laundering opportunities...

Julie Howard

I'm sorry. You cut out. Is that specifically due to what?

William Dezellem

The anti-money laundering opportunities that you referenced on the call.

Julie Howard

Predominantly, yes.

We have another question that's coming from Tobey Sommer with SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

Julie, from a big-picture perspective, how do you view the portfolio of assets that are -- that the firm has now they're kind of more recurring and repeatable, scalable businesses versus the more traditional expert consulting? Is the mix where you want it? Or is there more evolution to come near and medium term?

Julie Howard

That's a great question. Of course, we would like to get more repeatable, more stabilized revenue and -- but we're in consulting and it's project-based and that's always going to be a core aspect of what we do as an organization. I mean, we're really good at it and we're specialists. But there are ways that we can help to augment that and build in other solutions into the organization that help drive and develop repeatable assets and more recurring revenue and we've been very focused. As you know, it wasn't that long ago that we had a very small percentage of our revenue base. And today, it's a much, much larger percent and we're going to continue to want to drive that. Is that helpful, Tobey?

Tobey Sommer

Yes.

We don't have any further questions on the queue.

Julie Howard

Great. Well, I thank everybody for joining the call today and hope that the color was helpful in your thinking about the firm. And we look forward to talking to you again in the third quarter.

End of Q&A

Julie Howard

Thanks very much.

