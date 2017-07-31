Trinity Mirror's (TNMRY) CEO Simon Fox on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trinity Mirror plc (ADR) (OTCPK:TNMRY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017 04:00 AM ET

Executives

Simon Fox - Chief Executive, Executive Director

Vijay Vaghela - Group Finance Director

Analysts

Gareth Davies - Numis Securities

Nick Dempsey - Barclays Capital

Malcolm Morgan - Peel Hunt

Simon Fox

Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us this morning. Welcome to Trinity Mirror’s Half Year Results Presentation. I will take you through some brief highlights before handing over to Vijay to discuss our financial results in more detail. I will then return to update you on some of the operational and strategic progress we’ve made over the first part of the year.

Before I start, you would have seen in our announcement this morning that David Grigson, our Chairman, has indicated his intention to step down during the next calendar year. By which time, he will have completed two, three-year terms in office.

So on to the financial highlights, and you would have seen from our announcement this morning that we delivered a resilient performance in the first half with operating margin increasing by 1.2 percentage points to 19.6%. Despite a difficult print advertising market, thanks to our strong management of the cost base, we mitigated our profit decline in the half year to 9.4%, delivering an operating profit of £62.6 million and EBITDA of £72.9 million. Our net debt reduced by £8.1 million to £22.4 million, and our IAS19 pension deficit fell by almost £60 million. The Board remains committed to our progressive dividend policy, and has approved an interim dividend of 2.25 pence, up 7.1%. We also made strong operational progress during the first part of the year.

Once again, the news agenda was relentless with a series of dreadful terrorist attacks, the Grenfell Tower disaster and the surprised general election, amongst others. Our journalists were at the heart of all these events. The recent bombing in Manchester showed our ability to rise to the occasion of modern storytelling on mobile with 61% of the local population reading this on mobile devices during the week of the attack. At just giving page that was set up almost immediately after the incident raised over £1 million in its 48 hours.

The Mirror’s political position and relationship with Jeremy Corbyn perhaps allowed us to capture the mood of the nation more closely than any other news brand. In digital, we continued to make stronger progress, growing page views by 9% and display and transactional revenue by 18%. Our city-based live sites performed particularly strongly, and in the period, we launched a number of new digital products, including Football London and In Your Area.

In prints, we’ve continued to manage our business ever more effectively, delivering structural cost savings of £10 million in the period, and increasing our full year estimate of savings from £15 million to £20 million. We were pleased to secure a new five year contract to print the Guardian and observe in newspapers, as well as winning the publishing contracts for the Football World Cup in Russia next year. We’ve also changed and simplified the management structure of our regional business with a view to improving its performance in the second half.

Let me now hand over to Vijay who will take you through the numbers in more detail.

Vijay Vaghela

Thank you, Simon. Good morning, everyone. As you're all aware, this year is a 52 week year and 2016 was a 53 week year. And the extra week’s trading in 2016 was reported in the first half. Throughout the presentation, I will focus on adjusted results, reconciliation between statutory and adjusted results for both periods and between the actual and like-for-like revenue for 2016, is shown in the appendices in the slide packs. Whilst there is no difference between statutory and adjusted revenue, I will refer to revenue trends on a like-for-like basis as set out on this slide. I will start with our performance before moving on to cash flow, pensions and financing and then conclude with an outlook.

The ongoing difficult trading environment contributed to revenue falling by £54.7 million or 14.6%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue fell by 9.3%. Strong cost mitigation and the benefit of structural cost savings contributed to an increase in operating margin of 1.2 percentage points to 19.6%, which limited the fall in operating profit to 9.4% or £6.5 million, and this is despite like-for-like revenue falling by £32.9 million. The Group delivered EBITDA of £7.29 million.

Earnings per share fell by 6.3%, that's lower than the fall in operating profit due to lower interest costs, a lower tax rate and a benefit from the share buyback. The business continues to generate resilient cash flows, which enabled net debt to fall by £8.1 million to £22.4 million. I will now provide some more detail on our performance by segment, starting with publishing.

Revenue fell by 14.2% to £296.4 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue fell by 9.8%. A like-for-like decline of 11.9% in print revenue was partially offset by continued growth of 5.9% in digital revenue. We have continued to drive through efficiencies and this in short operating margin increase by 1.1 percentage points to 22.5%, limiting the fall in operating profit to £7.3 million even though revenue on a life-for-like basis fell by £32.1 million.

I will now talk through the print and digital revenue trends, starting with print. Publishing print revenue fell by 16.6%. On a like-for-like basis, the decline was a reduced 11.9%. Circulation revenue, which represents 57% of print revenue, fell on a like-for-like basis by 6.3% with volume declines partially mitigated by cover price increases. The rate of decline has remained fairly consistent throughout the first half. Print advertising, which represents a reduced 37% of print revenue, experienced continued volatility throughout the period with a like-for-like decline of 20.9%.

For the first four months of the period, advertising revenue fell by 19.3% with an increased rate of decline of 24% in May and June as a result of tougher comparatives due to the European Football Championship in 2016. Display and other advertising revenue fell by 17.9% on a like-for-like basis, driven by a continued fall in spend from retail, including supermarket and furniture, and reduced spend from bookmakers. Classified trends remained very challenged with a like-for-like decline of 22.5% with the key drivers of this decline being recruitment and property, which fell by 35.3% and 34.3% respectively.

Whilst these two categories are expected to remain volatile, they now only represent 16% of total print advertising in the period. Other print revenue remained in line with last year on a like-for-like basis. Other revenues were supported by growth in sports media from contract publishing and syndication revenues, which have mitigated continued declines in leaflets and business enterprise revenue. Publishing digital revenue grew by 5.9% on a like-for-like basis with display and transactional revenue growing by 18%, partially offset by 23.9% fall in classified advertising. The majority of classified digital revenue is up-sold from print and reflects the impact of falling volumes in print advertising. In particular, recruitment advertising, which represents 53% of classified advertising, fell by 33.3%.

We continue to maximize our digital classified revenue, but recognize this will remain under pressure as revenues are linked to print. Display and transactional revenue, which is linked to audience, accounts for 79% of digital revenue and grew by 18%, which is higher than the 9.4% growth we delivered in page views. Simon will provide some further detail on our digital performance.

I will now briefly talk you through our other businesses. On a like-for-like basis, printing revenue fell by 4%. The decline is driven by reduced volumes from our contract print customers and newsprint supply, partially offset by an increase in paper and plate based paper prices. Cost for printing continues to be tightly managed with charges to the publishing division falling by 9.1%. Revenue for the specialist digital business remained in line with 2016 on a like-for-like basis. Tight cost management ensured operating profit increased by £0.1 million.

Central costs fell by £0.7 to £7.9 million, reflecting cost reduction measures and our share of income from associates increased by £0.1 million.

We have reported a non-recurring charge of £7.4 million. This comprises £7.5 million increase in the provisions we're dealing with civil claims in relation to phone hacking, which we announced in June; a £0.2 million profit on the disposal of a property and £0.1 million share of non-recurring cost incurred in associates. We incurred £6.4 million of restructuring cost and delivery of the structural cost savings of £10 million. For the full year, we are now targeting structural cost savings of £20 million. This includes synergies of £5 million from the acquisition of Local World an increase of local world 5 million on our previously announced target and anticipates restructuring costs of £15 million.

We continued to maintain resilient cash flow during the period with net cash flow of £24.4 million before distributions to shareholders and any related pension contributions. Key items of note in the period; are £1.2 million net proceeds from disposal of our offices in key sites; ongoing pension deficit funding payments of £18.1 million; continued progress on dealing with historical legal issues with payments of £10.2 million in the period; £15.4 million of the provision remains unutilized at the period end; broadly flat working capital movements, whereas 2016’s benefited from the extra week’s trading and the timing of the period end; and £7.1 million expanded on the share buyback and related pension contributions.

Before going through financing, I'll provide some detail on pensions. The IAS19 pension deficit fell by £59.2 million to £406.8 million. On a post tax basis, the deficit fell by £49 million to £336.1 million. After merging the three [marrowskies] at the end of 2016, the ensured liabilities held in one of the old schemes with transfer to the insurance company together with the insurance contracts relating to these liabilities. This amounted to £173.3 million. Excluding the impact of this, assets have increased by £28.8 million due to strong asset returns during the period and the benefit of Company contributions, which were partially offset by the payment of benefits of £45.8 million and expenses of £1.2 million.

Excluding the liabilities transferred, liabilities fell by £30.4 million due to benefit payments and the adoption of the latest demographic assumptions, which have been partially offset by a further fall in the corporate bond rate and an unwind of the discount applied to liabilities for the first half of the year. The discount rate fell by 5 basis points to 2.6%. With inflation remaining unchanged, this contributed to the real discount rate falling to a negative 0.6%.

The liabilities are very sensitive to movements in the discount rates. A 0.5% increase in the discount rate with other assumptions remaining the same would result in liabilities falling by £173 million and the deficits falling by £162 million. To reduce volatility, we now have less than half of the invested assets, excluding insurance contracts in equities, and have 9.6% of the liabilities fully hedged through insurance contracts. Though there are deficits in our schemes, there are no liquidity issues and the schemes continue to meet the majority of their benefit payments through investment income and company contributions. We are in the process of finalizing the trail evaluation of all the pension schemes and this will need to be completed by March 2018, and the recovery plans will be reduced as part of this. We are aiming to finalize these valuations at the end of this year.

The positive cash generation of the business enabled net debt to full by £8.1 million to £22.4 million. During the period, we repaid the £68.3 million in U.S. private placement lend notes through cash and by drawing £30 million on the £110 million revolving bank facility. The only debt that remains outstanding at the period end is £30 million drawn on the RTF. The RTF is committed until December 2021 and reduces by £10 million in December this year and then by £8.3 million every six months during 2018 to 2020, with an outstanding facility of £60 million for all of 2021.

Net debt is after £6.9 million being expanded on the £10 million share buyback and having paid £7.5 million to the pension schemes in relation to the buyback by the period end. This illustrates the financial flexibility the Group continues to maintain.

I'll now conclude with current trading and our outlook for the remainder of 2017. In July, like-for-like Group revenue is expected to fall by 8% and represents an improvement on the 9% decline in the first half. Whilst the economic environment, in particular for Print, is proving more challenging, the Board continues to believe that our strategy will meet our objectives to deliver sustainable growth in revenue, profit and cash flow over the medium-term. At this stage, the Board expects the full-year results to be in line with expectations.

Thank you. I will now pass you back to Simon.

Simon Fox

Thank you very much, Vijay. So our vision is to be an essential part of people's daily lives, and we continue to see engaging differentiated content at the heart of our business. It's this content that makes the central to our audiences’ lives and it's our context that makes us so valuable to advertisers. Our values remain unchanged as is our determination to make Trinity Mirror a dynamic place to work and an employer of choice for talented individuals. Our financial objective is to deliver sustainable growth in revenue, profit and cash flow in the medium-term. The four pillars of our strategy, namely grow, build, protect and consolidate, are all designed to ensure that these financial objectives are met and to ensure that in the medium-term, growth from digital and new revenue streams outstrips print declines. Let me now discuss each of these pillars in turn.

Our first strategic pillar is to grow digital audience and revenue. This slide illustrates the underlying health of our digital business model. We continued to attract new users to our sites, up 6% on last year. Each user is reading more pages and watching more videos. As a consequence of this growing audience, we’re able to serve more ad impressions. And by correctly managing the yields of these ad impressions, both through direct sales and increasingly through the use of data led programmatic trading techniques, we’ve been able to increase our digital and transactional revenue faster than ads served, leading to the underlying growth in revenue of 18%.

We have built a digital business of real scale with more monthly unique browsers in the UK than any other commercial news brand. As I’ve mentioned before, whilst national scale is important, what we’re particularly focused on for our regional news brands is the reach that they are achieving within their local communities. It is this reach that indicates the level of relevance we have with local audiences and the response that we can deliver for local advertisers. The graph on the left shows the weekly reach we are achieving in some of our most important cities and the graph on the right shows how that reach has grown over the year.

At the beginning of the year, we set ourselves some clear objectives to grow monthly page views by 10%, video views by 50% and publishing digital revenue by 15%. We’ve achieved the first two but we’re not quite where we need to be in respect to digital revenue growth. Although, this planned transactional revenue did grow by 18%, our digital classified revenue was down by 24%, resulting in total digital revenue growth of 6%. I am optimistic, however, that the initiatives that we’ve taken in the first half will help us to accelerate digital revenue growth in the second half.

Over the past six months, we’ve upgraded nine ex-Local World site to the Trinity Mirror digital platform. These sites have seen significant increases in page views and video stream, a further 16 sites will be upgraded by the end of September. In addition, we’ve taken a number of steps to improve the viewability of our ad works, particularly for video, which will drive video revenue in the second half.

Furthermore, our new digital vertical team, which sales to the education, travel and professional services sectors across the entire Trinity Mirror network, is now in place and will benefit the second half of the year. The second pillar of our strategy is to build new products, in order to bring forward the point at which we reach total revenue growth. I’m particularly encouraged by the performance of our first three live sites; Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow Live. These sites are not linked to any of our print news brands, and have been enjoying strong audience and revenue success. They target a young city-based audience with news, what’s on sports, traffic and travel.

They are strategically important, because they pave the way to a future where we could potentially open new Web sites in cities across the UK where we have not previously had a print presence. Any new products were built-off the core assets we already have, name great editorial content and a large engaged audience. Football London is an example of one such new product, which launched in January and is already delivering over 5 million monthly page views. We're very encouraged by the early success of these sites.

Another new digital product is InYourArea.co.uk, which launched in May. If you enter your postcode into this site, you will receive a feed of the very latest news, events, crime data, counsel updates, Twitter posts and other information related to your postcode. The site offers a self service advertising too, and it's fully automated. So we don't employ a single journalist or ad sales person on this product.

We launched other new products too, such as Insider.co.uk which is a Scottish business news site and Manchester United app. As I've mentioned before, none of these products are significant in their own rights at the moment. But our intention during 2017 is to identify a number of such products that have the potential of scaling up over the coming years.

Events have always been important for Trinity Mirror. In addition to Pride of Britain, we operate around 230 events across our portfolio each year. Last October, we acquired 50% in brand events Trinity Mirror Limited, which operates events in sports, craft and food. We had particular success this year with our newest formats, the Pop-up Picture Company and Pub in the Park. Based on this success, we'll be growing from five to at least 12 events next year.

We need to continue to protect our print brands by efficiently delivering quality products. We led out clear targets for our print performance in 2017, which is detailed in light blue on this slide. In the first half, we achieved two of our three targets with print advertising currently declining slightly worse than national market trends. This was due to tough comparatives last year when we outperformed in the European Football Championships and also from a strong travel print advertising market, which has benefited some of our competitors more than us.

For those of you who follow the monthly ABC circulation figures, it's important to understand why these figures shown in blue on the left hand graph do not tell the whole story for the Mirror. Our focus is on our paid for sale shown in pink on both graphs. The ADC figures on the other hand include a number of free or heavily discounted copies, such as those you might pick up at an airport, a suspend and safe promotion, for example, at Waitrose or unsold foreign copies. Previously, it made sense to beef-up circulation with these copies to support print advertising.

However, these are now heavily loss making for us. And so in May, we withdrew our airport copies and in July, we’ve changed the way our Spanish copies are circulated. Both moves drive significant cost savings, but have a marked impact on our published ABC figures. I would encourage you to focus on the graph on the right, which shows how our paid for circulation has performed compared with our red top competitors, and with the total tabloid market. We believe our performance is creditable, particularly given our higher cover price.

We will continuously improve the process, by which we produce our papers so as to maximize financial performance; looking for ways to work more efficiently is a core strength of Trinity Mirror. A number of initiatives to deliver £20,000 of structural cost savings in 2017 have already been implemented. We are, in addition, conducting a restructure of the managements of our regionals business, both to improve the cost base but more significantly, to drive revenue performance more strongly. We undertake ongoing portfolio reviews and in the first half, have closed five free regional titles. In addition, any digital sites that do not have the potential to become profitable within a reasonable time period are also being rationalized.

We continue to use our fixed asset base very efficiently and in this regard, our contract win for the Guardian and Observer titles will ensure our five print plants, remain working at close-to capacity. And following on from the success as the official program publisher at the Rugby World Cup, we're delighted to be the tournament publisher for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. And increasingly, we're looking to commercialize our journalistic content beyond the newspaper and into books. This year, we're expecting to publish 13 books and of those published to-date, two were Sunday Times bestsellers. Next year, we're looking to extend that by publishing 30 books. All are stories that originated from one of our news brands.

And the final pillar of our strategy is to seek out strategic opportunities that drive value. We're good at doing this as evidenced by the Local World acquisition. We will continue to exercise rigorous discipline in considering any acquisitions. Any such acquisitions are likely to fall into two types; firstly, small diversification opportunities that leverage off the core assets, I mentioned earlier; and secondly, we see ourselves as a consolidator in the newspaper industry and we'll continue to look for strategic opportunities that meet our required financial returns.

In summary, we delivered a resilient performance in the first half of the year in a difficult marketplace. We improved our operating margin, reduced net debt and grew digital revenue. As such, the Board has declared an increase in the interim dividend of 7.1%. Looking ahead, we’ve taken a number of actions. But in addition to easier comparatives, we’ll benefit our revenue performance in the second half, including a restructured regional management structure, the upgrade of all ex-Local World sites to the Trinity Mirror platform, improving video streams and video revenue, and a new digital vertical sales team, which is now in market.

Thank you for your time and attention. Vijay and I will be delighted to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gareth Davies

Gareth Davies from Numis. Firstly I mean you touched on video in your last slide, I'm certain that you used, particularly on the regional side systems, a very significant step up in terms of regional content. Can you talk how discussion on monetization is being so far, and how meaningful is at the moment and sort of what the opportunity is there and just expand a little bit more your full process there? And then secondly, there has been some more improvement, minus 9 to minus 8 in terms of advertising performance into July. Can you just expand a little bit more on cash grades and what you’re seeing and where that improvement has come from? Or should we see that more as a comp based improvement?

Simon Fox

Thanks Gareth. On video, you’re absolutely right. So we’ve made a significant investment in putting video journalist in each of our digital newsrooms and they are now in place. We may add a few. But they’re just getting up to speed. Around 10%, I think of page views have a video stream now within the regionals, it's higher for Mirror. And we’re very much focused on where a story would be enhanced by having a video, which should have the video. So it's led by the story. But of course video does come with commercial benefits, because it enables us the opportunity to serve pre-role advertising as long as the content is being brand safe. And we’re very strict on that. It's really important. We don’t serve pre-role before a piece of content that an advertiser would not being brand safe.

So we are monetizing that pre-role pretty effectively, but there are still more things we can do to ensure the video is seen. You might have noticed now we have what’s called the floating video player. So if you actually scroll down the page, the video scrolls down with it. That does ensure that you have to watch it pretty much and you have to actually click to close it and that ensures that we deliver the requisite viewability stats. And I think users find it convenient, they can easily close it if they don’t want to. But there is, we think, still significant opportunity to improve both the amounts of video we do and the yields that we’re getting.

Gareth Davies

And record buying regionally for that or are they typically buying that nationally?

Simon Fox

National campaign at the moment. In terms of July trends, obviously, the toughest comparative is the year where in June, although there was some spillover as well in July from the football. So we saw a broad tick-up in digital and print in July. I don’t think we’d attributed to any single category. Hopefully, it's because of the initiatives that we are taking that hopefully will gain momentum as we go into the second half.

Nick Dempsey

Yes, Nick Dempsey from Barclays. First of all, with classifieds falling so heavily at the moment, but it's still my sense that the consolidation in regional newspapers ahead of voice specifically, a continuing heavy fall in all of their classified advertising. And can you comment on their mix or your competitors’ mix in terms of classifieds versus display compared to you? And the second one, the MGT, we saw minus 9% of them in print advertising and I think that was the advertising was in the quarter to end June. Your growth in the low 20s declined. Another mix differences and I’ve football, but I wonder if you could talk about market share? Thanks.

Simon Fox

I think we shouldn’t comment too much on the MGT other than say, if you look into their market share, they appear to jump particularly well in travel. As I mentioned in my presentation, we tend to underperform in print travel advertising data and to over perform, they have a very strong business, cruising business and other categories where our customer base, I guess, take a different type of holiday. So in terms of market share versus our other two Red Top Group, we think we’re performing broadly in line.

In terms of -- again commenting on does regional consolidation make sense. The trends in classified are undoubtedly unlikely to change. So if we were to make any formal consolidation moving classified, we would bear those trends very carefully in mind and make sure that despite that there was financially compelling logic to any transaction that we were hypothetically to undertake. The classified display mix, I don’t think will be different in out looking at other regional peers versus our own regional business.

Vijay Vaghela

Yes, I think sometimes there is a marginal difference on that mix. So when we acquired Local World, we were in metropolitan markets. Local World had less metropolitan, so they came with slightly more classified where we had the buyers to display because we had daily titles in those key metropolitan markets. But I think as we look at the remainder, they probably have a more classified relative to the former traditional sites, the title we had. But now the mix will be similar, because Local World changed their dynamic after we acquired it. By the time we said, when we acquire a business, we have to look at the trajectory and it's not just the pure multiples thing.

Unidentified Analyst

[39.35] [indiscernible] I know it's not a big number. But could you just talk about the digital recruitment advertising, because that minus 33% like-for-like is that the figure you said; seems a big number, even bigger than print general declines and particularly given a decent UK employment backdrop. So is there something else going on there, is it a new digital competitor or is it reflection of the regions you’re exposed to. Is it either something more going on than just the general malaise print?

Simon Fox

I think it's the general malaise print, but it’s also the new platforms. So the growth of platforms like indeed Monster, LinkedIn to some degree the competition for jobs online is pretty intense. And we are evolving our offer and we do a number of things I hope that will start to stabilize those trends. But we’ve seen that it has been one of the most intensely competed markets with huge number of competitors, both national and local.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you just remind us of the pounds million number that you’ve got in there?

Vijay Vaghela

So, I think just to what Simon said, I think, most of that recruitment spent is up sold from print. So the volume declines also reflect what’s happening in print recruitment as well. So digital classified on recruitment is £4.5 million in the half year, print recruitment is £5.4 million in the first half.

Malcolm Morgan

It's Malcolm Morgan, Peel Hunt. Can you expand a bit please on the event side, and specifically how brand events Trinity Mirror joint venture coexists with what you’re doing in your own right?

Simon Fox

So it's relatively, as you can see new JV brand events real specialists in large scale outdoor events. They ran, for example, Top Gear Live Fast & Furious Live, so big scale in that case most of shows. We didn’t buy into the motoring part of the business. But what we did buy into with there, so the sports events, which is the Keswick Mountain Festival, foods and crafts and they are really, really good at running events. Obviously, the largest, one of the largest parts of their cost base, is marketing. Because we have access to a huge regional audience, we can use our brands to market at negligible costs, practically zero cost. And so we tried out the partnership this year by launching some new events where we used our marketing power and their expertise to see could we run a successful event. And the events we ran were very successful as they sold out. Particularly the pick the proper picture concept, which is essentially taking a cinema to a beautiful venue, like Clifden, I think Chewton Glen, running it for three weeks and serving a nice meal while you watch the movie.

And having established a concept that works and we can fill the venue, if you like, very quickly we've now identified the next year a number our regional cities where we'll be taking these events next year. And although, the profit of each event isn't significant they are all profitable events. And obviously, the idea is to scale up as quickly as we possibly can. It's an interesting partnership I think.

Operator

There are some questions from the webcast. The first question is from Christopher Rodgers, concerning the acquisition of the 80% of Local World that the Company did not already own. Has this been a successful investment where all the cash flows from this investment justify the amounts paid?

Vijay Vaghela

Yes, it has been a successful investment. And I think that's shown in the way the leverage for the business has come down pretty quickly after the acquisition of Local World. So if we go back prior to the Local World acquisition, at the beginning of '15, net debt was around £20 million and net debt at the moment is around £30 million. And having acquired the 80% we then previously owned, we were able to actually repay the term loan we took out for the acquisition within literally just over 12 months.

So I think it has been a successful acquisition. I think yes, the revenue trends are probably slightly worse than we have expected at the time we did the acquisition. However, the scale of synergy benefits and the cash flow generated by Local World purely justifies the acquisition.

Operator

Second question is from the Alex DeGroot from [indiscernible] [45.30], he has three questions. First one is, with Print App trends so weak in half one, why has project Arena/Juno fallen apart. Is that scope for industry wide consolidations? Question two, how much of current digital revenue, £41.4 million, is on a revenue share with Facebook or Google or other aggregator platform? And the last question is, please clarify full year expectations?

Vijay Vaghela

So expectations for the full year; revenue is up £631 million, operating profit up £121 million with EPS of 34.4 pence is the full year expectations. Of the revenue that with the £41 million of revenue, third-party likes of Facebook would be around £3.5 million.

Simon Fox

And in terms of your first question, why is it very difficult for competitors to get together and pull their sales houses and present a consolidated phase. I mean, the short answer is because it's difficult, because we still are competitive and you will, I'm sure, have read at various initiatives reaching the core project Juno for the industry to come together, work together. That isn’t straightforward. We all have different audiences we will have a different approach to market. And it is difficult to prove, I guess, that by coming together we will be able to stand the declines more effectively and selling independently. So there are chances that these conversations could lead to something, but if it were straightforward, we would have done it but it isn't straightforward.

Operator

The next question on record is from Alec Margin from Liberum. Some of your peers seem to suggest that they expect the print advertising decline to bottom up next year. Is that something you expect as well? And if so what exactly drives your confidence?

Simon Fox

It's not something we're calling out, I would say. I mean, most estimates if you look, for example at Enders, they would have print advertising forecast for somewhere between 15% to I think 18% decline forecast for next year, something like that. I think we will continue to plan prudently that won't deter us from selling aggressively and absolutely, doing everything we can to outperform the market, but we're not expecting to see above to print advertising next year.

Operator

No further questions on webcast.

Simon Fox

Very good. Well, thank you all very much for your time this morning. We appreciate it. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.