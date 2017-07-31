More Questions Than Answers At NetScout

Based on the size of the revenue stream and comments on the NTCT earnings call, the Tier-1 carrier putting the brakes on spending with NTCT is clearly Verizon who is aggressively investing in NFV/SDN.

But Mr. Singhal also previously said NTCT lost the AT&T NFV transformation based on pricing. We now know RADCOM had a better product which scored 100% in the AT&T trials and a better pricing model based on functionality, not capacity.

Yet CEO Anil Singhal said NTCT is "at the front of the line" at this carrier and others for any new projects.

This customer is expected to moderate spending by $100M this year, which was also down more than $100M last year from the comparable two year-ago periods.

This is becoming a bit of an obsession for me: finding inconsistencies in statements made on NetScout (NTCT) earnings calls regarding the competitive landscape in the network functions virtualization (NFV) market.

So here we are: another quarter passed, another round of analyst questions and inconsistent management explanations which only raise more questions.

First, NTCT's recently reported 1Q FY2018 numbers help paint a bit of the bleak picture. NTCT reported 1Q FY2018 revenue down 18% YoY, primarily reflecting "a moderation in spending from one of NTCT's large tier-one carrier customers." In dollar terms, revenue was down $43.2M YoY, and that generally comports with the $35-$40M purchasing delay for a service assurance deal with a large Tier-1 carrier customer discussed on the NTCT May 2017 earnings call. I'll discuss this in more detail below, but this customer is almost certainly Verizon (VZ).

NTCT CFO Jean Bua also indicated NTCT 2Q FY2018 revenue should be around $250 million (down ~10%, from $272M in 2Q FY 2017). That's $20-$30 million less than 2Q FY2017, and the reason again is that Tier-1 customer - likely Verizon - moderating spending. To that point, RadiSys (RSYS) also disclosed two of its customers delayed purchasing decisions, of which one was likely Verizon and related to the DCEngine product line.

While NTCT didn't update its revenue guidance for the remainder of FY2018 (which is projected to be flat to slightly up YoY), the company is off to a rocky start given the underwhelming 1Q performance and 2Q expectations. While it is true that the business historically generates more of its revenue and earnings in the back half of the year, I wouldn't be surprised if NTCT has to revise revenue guidance downward as the year progresses given communication service providers (CSPs) continue to eschew traditional network equipment manufacturers - Ericsson (ERIC) revenue was down 8%, Nokia (NOK) down 5%, etc. - in favor of NFV and software-defined networking (SDN) investments rather than proprietary hardware appliances.

To further highlight the direction of network investment, Verizon posted 49 job requisitions using the keyword "NFV" in the past month. Many of the jobs are located in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where Radcom (RDCM) COO Eyal Harari relocated to from Israel in late 2016.

According to the job posting for a Senior NFV Product Manager, Verizon considers SDN and NFV "disruptive technologies that will reshape the IP and Managed Services portfolio." To add to that notion, AT&T wrote in a blog article:

Our network virtualization initiative will go hand in hand with our mobile edge computing program. Our goal is to virtualize 75% of our network functions by 2020. We aim to cross the halfway mark this year, reaching 55%. As we’ve said before, we think 5G and software defined networking will be deeply intertwined technologies. We don’t think you can claim to be preparing for 5G and EC if you’re not investing in SDN. We’re all in. Now.

Taken with the fact that NTCT said the Tier-1 carrier customer in question was going to spend $100M less in FY2018, on the back of spending more than $100M less in FY2017 over the comparable two year-ago periods, clearly something significant is happening for over $200M in spending to disappear.

Yet CEO Anil Singhal continues to tout to analysts that:

We are in the front of line everywhere, including this carrier, and - but only when they increase their spending for one reason or another, then we - our first in line position will deliver our revenue.

But for investors watching this story unfold, we know NTCT wasn't at the front of the line for the AT&T NFV transformation project, however. Or if it was initially, it ended up losing the deal when it was clear RDCM had a better product (MaveriQ) and pricing strategy. In my view, this NFV theme and its disruptive characteristics on the CSP vendor market appears like it has some legs given the level of spending that is being reallocated among vendors/technologies.

In addition, when NTCT uses the term "software form factor" on its calls and marketing materials related to its product strategy for service assurance, it is my view that its solution is not fully virtualized for the cloud, or cloud-native. RDCM makes this point in a new whitepaper:

For a service assurance solution to provide the required functionality and value, being native to that environment is essential. That means CSPs need a cloud-native service assurance solution (something designed and built specifically for a cloud environment), not a legacy solution, copied and pasted into the new network environment as software.

If one looks at the benefits a RDCM customer - AT&T (T) - is experiencing as a result of its NFV transformation - now 40% of its network is virtualized, with the goal of 55% by year-end - it becomes abundantly apparent Verizon must invest in next-generation, cloud-native technologies to keep up with fierce price competition, unlimited data plans, increasing mobile video traffic and with the cost advantages AT&T is now experiencing as a result of NFV.

AT&T reported 2Q operating costs down $1.5B YoY, or about a 4.3% reduction (off a $34B base) which led to an 11.6% improvement in operating margin while competing in a tough wireless pricing environment, while keeping the customer experience high and churn low. It appears that Verizon is marching down this path as well given spending moderation at incumbent vendors such as NTCT, and increasing numbers of job requisitions related to NFV.

Top Two North American Vendors & Spending Habits

Now to some more interesting dialogue regarding the top two Tier-1 carriers in the US, and their spending habits over the past several years with NTCT. From the comments below, we can infer that the great spending moderation that started with AT&T is now making its way to Verizon.

Analyst Jean, maybe to put a finer point on the Tier-1 contributions, can you help us think through maybe how much your your top two or three Tier-1 customers spent a few years ago versus FY2018? I'm just trying to get a sense of the bottoming effect of that spending cycle. Jean Bua, CFO NETSCOUT In the two top Tier-1 customers when you think about their coverage in the US and their rate for subscribers, they probably spent in a year where they were actually deploying and optimizing their 4G LTE networks, a magnitude of about 10 times larger than any of the other Tier-1's. So in FY2014 over FY2015, we saw a similar decline in the other Tier-1, about a $100 million decline on a year-over-year basis. That particular customer has leveled off and now spend about 2 times on average what the other Tier-1's or other carriers around the globe. However, that particular customer, to echo something that Anil had said, you know the products that we have and the value that we add, that particular customer has grown anywhere from the mid to low double digits over the last couple of quarters. So that type of pattern is what we are seeing with the other large Tier-1, so we expect that they will reach a level that they are probably 2 times more than other Tier-1 carriers or other international carriers, and will probably equate to their largest Tier-1 competitor [in the US]. That said, we expect they will continue to decline this year by about $100 million, and as Anil had mentioned, we have a long-term relationship with them and have many projects mostly just focused on their economic condition today and where their network evolution is. It's not a result of market share, or any kind of competitive, um, issues. Anil Singhal, CEO NETSCOUT I think maybe just to add to that because your real question was about spending bottoming out, if you look at the three or four top carriers, one of them was a NTCT customer and the others were Tektronix customers. The NTCT customer bottomed out about 3 years ago and then we had a big spend we announced earlier this year about maintaining our incumbency and that was a big deal we had announced [author's note: presumably Vodafone (VOD)]. The second one had bottomed out last year and we see a slight increase in that this year. And the third one is in the process of bottoming out this year which is what Jean was talking about. And so that is basically the situation on the top Tier-1 carriers.

There are only two carriers in the US that could possibly spend 10 times the amount of other Tier-1 carriers in the US, and that is clearly AT&T and Verizon. And we know that AT&T is already a RDCM customer. In fact, it appears that Verizon actually was spending more than AT&T given the level of spending moderation with NetScout was bigger. Moreover, I understand Verizon uses more probes in its network architecture which could also be a reason the spending is dropping off faster than AT&T for physical network probes.

Conclusion

Perhaps I'm too close to this story and, as a result, biased. But that said, I still can't make sense of NTCT comments given my other research in the industry. Something doesn't smell right about the NTCT earnings commentary, coupled with what seems to be transpiring in the marketplace for cloud-native service assurance, in particular virtual probes (vProbes) versus the legacy physical probes/"software form factor" probes.

Time will tell how it plays out, but I still think betting on the disruptor rather than the incumbent who appears on the verge of being displaced by next-generation, cloud-native NFV service assurance is the far superior risk/reward play.

The next big chip to fall is likely Verizon for reasons cited above. And if NTCT loses and RDCM wins, there should be an amplified effect to each valuation given the implications this potential deal/customer has for future contract wins in the NFV service assurance space and competitive positioning of each vendor.

