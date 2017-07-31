Magna International Is A Buy

Investment Thesis

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is the largest auto parts manufacturer in North America and has strong contracts with many of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. With strong earnings growth projections, the company is likely to continue to be profitable for investors. Especially with a low PEG and robust earnings yield, the company is very cheap for the upside it could produce.

Strong Earnings Potential in Future

(Source: NASDAQ)

Magna International is expected to display strong earnings growth over the next couple of years as a result as its return to strong profitability. This strong projected earnings growth is likely to result in strong dividend growth in the future and is likely to result in consistent share price growth in the next couple of years.

Strong Financial Efficiency Is Catalyst For Growth

Magna International is a strong investment in the long run because of how financial efficient they are currently. Investors should

Low Debt/Equity

With a total Debt/Equity of 23.99%, this is a strong indication that the company is operating on low debt and volatility. Investors should recognize that low D/E represented low leverage, which represents a lower risk because their returns would not be as volatile versus a competitor with higher volatility. In addition, investors should recognize that the company is not using debt as an instrument to finance CapEx and major assets.

High Free Cash/Share

MGA Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Magna International has show incredible growth in their free cash flow over the past year. Investors should see this indicator as a reason to go long on the equity because strong cash flow growth at a ratio this high indicates the company in the long run will be able to sustain potential quarters of reported losses and large CapEx expenses. Growing FCF is a reason to also be bullish on the intrinsic value of the company.

Strong Dividend Growth

MGA Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last couple of years, we have seen strong dividend growth from Magna International. This is a strong indicator of tremendous upside because this strong dividend growth will result in stronger overall returns for investors. Investors should see this strong dividend growth as an indication of a strong upside and investor interest.

Magna International is Undervalued

Magna International Is Growing At A Reasonable Price

With a PEG ratio below 1 (0.87), Magna International is very undervalued. Magna International is growing at a reasonable price. This low PEG is an indication that the market is underestimating the company's growth because their earnings growth is outpacing P/E growth. Investors should recognize this low PEG as an indication that the company share price is cheap for the value that investors would get for its earnings growth.

Earnings Yield is OUTPERFORMING Interest Rates

US 10-Year Government Bond Interest Rate data by YCharts

An earnings yield of 11.48% is incredible for a company like Magna International. Another indication for investors that the company is very undervalued is by comparing the company's earnings yield to our current national market interest rates. Investors should see much lower opportunity cost and higher upside from investing in Magna International versus investing in a US bond.

Investor Risk: Trump Protectionism

While most of the US markets have been very bullish in response to the policies of the Trump administration, Magna International has the potential to be a victim of Trump's protectionist policies. With a potential for strong border taxes for auto parts, this could severely hurt this Canadian company as good chunk of their market is in the United States. This strong financial risk could hurt the company's operations. This policy could lead to higher prices for the company's products, which could hurt both customers and the company. Most of Canada's cars are produced in the United States, so this could lead to higher prices for cars that use this company's products in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.