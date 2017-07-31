Revolution Lighting Technologies' (RVLT) CEO Robert LaPenta on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

July 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert LaPenta - CEO

James DePalma - CFO

Analysts

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Amit Dayal - Rodman & Renshaw

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert LaPenta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Robert LaPenta

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Revolution second quarter earnings conference call. As I indicated in our press release, I'm very pleased with our financial performance in the quarter and year-to-date. And as I indicated its in line with our expectations for the year. We did about $43 million in revenue in the second quarter, had positive EBITDA and for the half we did $74 million and again had positive EBITDA.

But what we are most excited about is the progress we have made during the second quarter, and preparing ourselves to what we think is going to be a very robust second half for Revolution Lighting. We ended the quarter with over $35 million to $40 million of backlog, which is a record for revolution, as we are building our pipeline. And that goes well for our future.

Right now, we've expanded our marketing sales and rep organization and we've added several very impressive industry executives from very prestigious competitors to bolster our government, our control and our national sales organizations.

Some highlights from the quarter, we are selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000. This is important to us because we are now looking to expand and upgrade our investor base. We're looking to bring on partners that will grow with us over the future. So that's an important achievement for our company. We received U.S. Navy Certification for our tube and we expect our first award momentarily, actually, but certainly within the third quarter.

We opened a new 60,000 square foot facility in Simi Valley, California. Our people have done a terrific job in setting that operation up and shortly after completing it, we've already shipped over 200,000 tubes.

Regarding the BAA and TAA certification requirements, we're seeing many more customers wanting to acquire made in U.S.A. products. This gives us that ability and we're very excited about the opportunities that that manufacturing facility adds. What we didn't mentioned in our press release and I think it's important also, we're also adding -- we're very close to adding additional manufacturing space in a partnership with a company that will greatly expand our product line.

Right now, we bid about 20% to 30% of the lighting requirements on any given opportunity. Our partnership with this new company, which will remain unnamed today, but which we hope to announce in the next week or two, will enable us to bid on over 70% or 80% of that lighting requirements. So, we're really excited about that and we look forward to our partnership with that company.

We were selected by the city of Stamford to retrofit the lighting in their schools. We've got a great relationship with Connecticut, and I'm going to talk a little bit more about later. But also, we are the number one, we are the fastest growing tech company in Connecticut, which I think is pretty impressive. We secured a new agreement with a Eversource, with a Connecticut Small Business Energy Advantage Program administered by United Illuminating and this is in addition to the award we achieved last year with Eversource in their Small Business Energy Advantage Program.

These programs offer good earnings and sales potential for us going forward and we are considered the number one provider in those programs. We were awarded a contract and I've alluded to it several times with probably the largest retailer in the world. We're delivering on that contract and we believe that this is going to provide us with a great upside opportunity in the future as they plan to retrofit their entire retail stores. So, it's a large opportunity. We are waiting for the approval of the customer to announce it. And we hope we can do that very shortly.

We're continuing our penetration and our success in the government market beyond ships, Navy ships with our award that we announced, Tinker Air Force Base and most recently, we were awarded a nice sized contract with Fort Riley. So that will be shipping in the third quarter.

Jim will be taking you through the numbers talking about the profit and the investments we're making in marketing and sales and I'll quickly go to our guidance for the year. In the third quarter, we're expecting revenue in the $52 million to $55 million range, which is about a 25% increase over our second quarter sales of $43 million. We're expecting positive EBITDA in the 8% to 10% range.

We're keeping our guidance at $195 million to $205 million. But I want to make you aware of one issue, potential issue. We all know that Connecticut has a difficult financial budgeting environment. They currently are running a deficit of over $2 billion and Governor Malloy is working feverishly to reduce that deficit. I think you're going to hear that they have made a lot of progress in doing that.

But one of the issues is the Republicans, in trying to balance the budget, have taken some of the money away from the Connecticut Energy Saving Program in order to use it to balance the budget. It started at 160 million and it's now down to 90 million. The good news is the Governor is a big proponent of energy saving technology and programs. We had a meeting with the Governor last week in our office and I can't tell you how impressed and surprised I was in this support for energy [Indiscernible]. But I mention this to you, because of that reduction could create $5 million to $10 million of softness in our revenue for year.

On the opposite side of that and probably one of the more exciting things that has occurred during the quarter, we are looking at an opportunity in Connecticut that would be beyond game changing. We are in the prime position on this opportunity. I can't talk a lot about it, we're having a meeting this afternoon that is extremely important with some key customers in Connecticut and I can only tell you that if we are successful in this award, it would be game changer for Revolution Lighting and also it would be a major addition to our performance in the future and our way in doing business. So, stay tuned and we hope to have something positive to tell you in the near term about that.

But again we're still looking at a 195 million to 205 million, which is an increase of somewhere between 13% and 19% over '16, EBITDA of 10%, positive cash flow of over 15 million, which we'll use to reduce our debt. So overall, we're in a very positive position. We're excited about the second half, we're -- right now we're looking the sales north of 115 million to 120 million, versus 74 million in the first half.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jim to give you some more color on the numbers, and then we'll open it up for questioning.

James DePalma

Thank you, Bob. We have filed our 10-Q and issued our press release this morning and I'm going to take you through the financial highlights. Revenue for the quarter was $43.4 million versus $43.1 million for the same period last year and 42% higher than the first quarter of 2017. The increase reflects higher sales volume across most key product categories as the demand for LED lighting continues to rise, offset by lower pricing on certain products.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 33% compared to 31% a year ago. The improvement in our margin percentage primarily results from operating efficiencies through the consolidation of our operation and effective sourcing.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.2 million and in line with our expectations and comparable to last year. Our current quarter EBITDA was impacted by additional selling and marketing expenses, as we added approximately 15 professionals over the past nine months, as we expand our presence in government, education, national and large retail accounts, ESCO's, distributors and selected agents and representatives across the United States.

We reported operating income for the period of around $100,000 compared to an operating loss last year of around $500,000, reported GAAP net loss for the quarter was $0.7 million or $0.03 per share loss, excluding amortization, depreciation, stock based compensation and other net income approximated $1 million or $0.03 per share for the current quarter.

Overall, we had a quarter we expected a good quarter, but as Bob indicated, we are seeing great things happening with our expanded sales and marketing team, key leadership additions in our manufacturing and sourcing operations, multifamily business and turnkey energy efficiency division and improvements company-wide. We continue invest in our processes and systems, driving significant improvements in customer service, inventory management and operational control.

We are investing in our future to ensure we deliver quality products, our customers demand and exceed the customer experience they expect. As a result, we are seeing growing customer base and a significant and expanding pipeline. Our cash use in operating activities for the quarter primarily reflects in investment and inventory, and in preparation for quarter three sales activity. We continue to focus on minimizing the increase on working capital needs as we grow by focusing on improving cash collections and inventory turns.

Bob already covered the forecast for third quarter and I'll give it back to Bob. Thank you.

Robert LaPenta

Okay. Thanks, Jim. And with that we'll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Irwin

So, the first thing I wanted to ask about Bob is, the retail customer contract that you guys have been pursuing. Can you comment whether or not you have the project in hand already, do you have an actual order that you'd expect to deliver to in the current quarter? And how big do you think this customer could be over the next couple years? Is this a potential repeat customer that will provide a base of business over the next couple years?

Robert LaPenta

Yes, Craig. We have an order in hand, there was a competition held and in the initial award, we received one-third of the award. There was another large provider that received the portion and another smaller provider that received the portion. Our product we're currently shipping, we're going to ship the bulk of the order in the third quarter. They love our product, our people have been in the stores.

The customer loves the product, it relights their stores, it brings their products out. And this retrofit will provide a substantial reduction in their energy utilization of this company. We believe when it's completed, this will be a project that will be over $175 million and generate savings north of $60 million or $70 million a year to this customer. We believe that our product is superior and we believe that we will get at least half of the next buy. But again, nothing is guaranteed so far everything is going well. Our installations are going well. Our product is operating flawlessly and we're excited about this opportunity.

Craig Irwin

Great. So, the next thing I wanted to ask about was backlog. I was kind of surprised to hear you talk about $35 million to $40 million in backlog. I was hoping if you could clarify for us whether or not that was at the end of the quarter, or if that's backlog in-hand today. And is the majority of this fast book-and-burn business, where it should be burned in relatively short number of weeks or is this backlog that has the character more like some of the Connecticut Small Business Energy Advantage stuff that I guess will come over the next few quarters? And then the Stanford School stuff, where I guess you have an install program with an extended timeline. I mean, if you could give us any color there, it would definitely help.

Robert LaPenta

Sure. I've been talking about our pipeline building, our new marketing rep, an agent network now gaining traction and I talked about how excited we are about the industry management and executives we've added to our marketing team over the past four months to six months. You've seen in the investments we're making and we believe now you going to start seeing the benefit and the revenue and the income generated from those investments.

That $35 million to $40 million was backlog and I'm going to say that that's a record backlog for us, that we see and represent a lot of the orders that we have booked, a lot of it will be shipped in the third, and I want to say the majority of that $35 million to $40 million will be shipped in the second half of the year, maybe as high as 80% to 90% of it. So, it's a quick churn business, our pipeline is increasing and that backlog gives us added confidence in being able to achieve what we consider to be a very robust second half effort.

Craig Irwin

Great. My next question is about Simi Valley and the startup cost there. So, anytime anyone brings facility online, there is frictional costs and inefficiencies. And I didn't see you break it out in your release, was that included in the $0.9 million sort of transition costs and other things that you highlighted or is this incremental and maybe if you could share with us an approximate number that that might have contributed as far as a headwind on the P&L in the quarter?

Robert LaPenta

Right. So, if you were to look at that, the $900,000, there are a couple of things that happened in the quarter. As we've been discussing, we closed down our Chicago office and distribution outlet, we closed down Minnesota, we also closed our manufacturing operations in Oxford, and that all was done for the most part in the first quarter and second quarter. We have some ancillary work to do in the third quarter, but that will be all done by the end of July.

With respect to the opening of Simi Valley, we have some additional operating expenses related to rental, we've had resources to include the manufacturing and so a lot of that cost of the new facility for the most parts is included in cost of goods sold, but, we've been able to offset the increase in the cost of the new facility by the reduction in operating expenses, by closing the three operations we talked about. So, we don't see significant amounts of operating costs going forward and quite frankly, we see efficiency and that's the way we've been able to maintain our operating margins.

James DePalma

Yes. And while we're talking about that facility, right now they are producing primarily tubes. Over the next month or so, we're going to be expanding that capability to include flat panels, high bays and wall packs. So it's going to be a very exciting opportunity for us and the buy America, made in America mantra that we're hearing throughout the country, I think is going to play well in the success of that facility.

Craig Irwin

Great, thank you for that. My last question before I hop back in the queue is balance sheet. So, your guidance for positive cash flow this year is really encouraging, it's nice to see a target of $15 million there. Can you talk about whether you see more opportunity to bring in receivables and inventories by the end of the year, if there are other items that are likely to really push the cash flow as you as you exit 2017?

Robert LaPenta

Yes, so -- look, I would say that the receivables are higher than I want them to be. We've made some changes to some of our resources to focus on collections. But a lot of the activity resolves around larger programs that we've been selling where some of the collection periods are longer than we would like, it's sometimes 90 to 120 days, these are longer construction projects where we get paid some amount on deposit or progress payments, but for the most part, it depends on when the jobs are completed. So, we expect to collect a significant amount of money in the third quarter and fourth quarter related to these projects and should allow us to get closer to our projected number of $15 million for the full year.

Operator

The next question comes from Amit Dayal with Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning, Bob, good morning, Jim. Congrats on the quarter. Bob, you mentioned in your prepared remarks this new partnership potentially to be announced soon. Could you give us some color on whether this is domestic or overseas and what the impact on the pricing and margins from this partnership could be?

Robert LaPenta

Yes, it's a domestic provider. I got to tell you, a very impressive company that has a product line that complements us perfectly. And as I indicated, it's going to enable us to bring our percentage of a particular opportunity that we can bid on from about 25% to 30%, up to 75% or 80%. We think that's going to create additional revenue and sales momentum for us and they had products that, again complement our product line, and fixtures and troffers, they have a high quality U.S. manufacturer, our margins will be in line with the margins we're currently experiencing, and again these are high value products. So, it'll aid our mix in switching to higher sales and margin products.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And you spoke about an important meeting coming up today for utilities, and if that goes well, will the impact from that be seen in 2017 or will that be more of a 2018 development?

Robert LaPenta

This opportunity again, would be a game changer for Revolution. We think we're in the pole position on this opportunity, it would provide an interesting way of doing business in the future. I can't really go into a lot of details on it. The people in Connecticut that are at high levels are behind this program, we would love to be able to make an announcement over the next quarter and then we believe we would begin to see revenue, maybe as early as the fourth quarter.

Amit Dayal

Understood. A last question from me, you guys have done a great job in keeping margins steady and improving in an environment where there is some price pressure in the market, do you think -- we are sort of swimming against the tide a little bit and will we be able to keep up this margin performance given what the market is looking like?

Robert LaPenta

Yes, And it's an interesting profile. For instance, when you compare our second quarter revenue this year to last year's second quarter, what you don't see is the fact that last year there was a tremendous amount of reductions in product pricing, but almost all of it occurred in the second half. So, what we're looking at now is products that probably are 25% lower, in particularly in tubes, in the second quarter this year versus the second quarter last year. But again, the good news is , we're finding [indiscernible] that's expanding the market.

So, the numbers of product we're shipping has increased dramatically, but also the mix of our product is changing very favorably. We're seeing a lot more demand for wall packs and our flat panels and our fixtures and our troffers. And we're very, very excited about that. So, I think we're going to be able to maintain our margins and maybe even increase them a little bit, with the higher sales products and the fact that our costs have come down even in tubes, more than the prices have. So, I don't know, does that answer your question?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investment. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Hi, good morning. I have a couple of questions, first off on the Navy, in the past you have included [indiscernible] but you say that there's something imminent, have you now added that into the numbers you're talking about?

Robert LaPenta

I'm sorry, could you repeat that, you were coming through broken up, Lisa.

Lisa Thompson

Oh, okay sorry. So, considering the Navy, in the past you haven't included that in any guidance. But now you say you have an imminent order. Have you now included that in guidance?

Robert LaPenta

No, no, we have not. It's a bit a difficult for us. And I think as I discussed in prior earnings calls, the bad news is, it's an incredibly difficult process with hurdles at every corner. We have passed all the hurdles, and now we believe we're going to get an order, our first order and we believe it's imminent. We have not included that in our forecast, because it could continue to slip. The good news about that is, we believe we are now the only certified Navy provider of that product. There is another company that's involved, we believe that our product has dramatically outperformed theirs. The specs are great. So, we think we're in a great position in the Navy ship market in the US. There is one other competitor, a small Canadian company, but again we are either the only or I would say the prime competitor, Navy supplier in the US.

Lisa Thompson

And when you announce this contract, will you give a dollar amount?

Robert LaPenta

We will. Yes.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And then in the past -- when last you talked about the buy America program in Simi Valley, you said you had a backlog of like 100,000 units, has that changed, have you still that or is it greater ?

Robert LaPenta

I would say it's greater, but I'd get you the details on that post the call but I don't have that in front me. But their production is ramping dramatically and we're really excited about that capability.

Lisa Thompson

Let me look at this. So can you just a little bit more talk about just why the fourth quarter is going to be so huge? Because it's a quite a leap of numbers. And can you talk a little bit how that gets to that number of like $73 million?

Robert LaPenta

Yes. And again, our guidance for the first half was in line with our expectations. And as I indicated, our pipeline is building, our new rep and agency network is now gaining traction and we're starting to see the return of the investments we've made in that network. Our new management team in the government and I'm not talking about Navy ships, I'm talking about bases and facilities both here and abroad is starting really to gain momentum. So, if you look at where we'd been, we did about $30 million in the first quarter, $43 million in the second quarter, which I think is about a 40% increase.

In the third quarter, we're looking at $53 million to $55 million, which again is a 25% increase over the third quarter. So, when you get to the fourth quarter, a nominal and normal progression, we get you to $65 million plus range. So, we think that we're in line to achieve that escalation and again last year we did about $101 million in the second half, what we are looking at today is probably something in the $120 million in the second half. And we believe that's achievable.

Operator

So, next question comes from Matt Briggs with [Indiscernible] Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to congratulate on the strong quarter and guide. Just so I understand, this issue in Connecticut, is that -- would that potentially impact Q3 or Q4 of this year?

Robert LaPenta

We think, if it were to happen, and again the budget has not been finalized yet. The Governor is diametrically opposed because what we're talking about is Connecticut customers of Eversource, they pay a surcharge on their utility bills. That surcharge is used to provide 50% of the cost of any upgrade by those customers and also enables the utility to provide interest free loans that are paid back by the reduction in the energy consumption.

They started with $160 million, which they wanted to move from that energy fund into the government coffers to reduce the deficit. That is now down to about $70 million. So, they made a lot of progress and again we met with the Governor in our office last week and I can't tell you how impressed I was with him and how really dedicated he is to energy savings, which he believes is critical for Connecticut to remain competitive and to start bringing businesses back in Connecticut.

So again the budget hasn't been finalized. They made a big dent in that budget deficit. I don't want to talk too much about the government and their financing. But you're going to read, I think that they've done well over the past couple of weeks. But if there is an impact, a gain, it would be in our Energy Source and TNT divisions and you know, talking about I don't know, this year maybe I don't know, worst case $10 million, so we're not talking about anything dramatic. And again the opportunities we have here in Connecticut, greatly outweigh any particular risk that we could be facing.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So, it would just be -- that would just impact this year, it wouldn't roll into next year as a bigger -- it would be -- it wouldn't roll into next year as a bigger headwind next year, would it?

James DePalma

No, we think it will lower the bar, but again we are expanding our presence in the program, so that should offset any reductions that we may, may, and I'm not saying will, I'm saying may have this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if just [Indiscernible] you guys are going to be generating, I think what, north of $20 million of free cash flow in the second half, is that [Indiscernible] that math correctly?

Robert LaPenta

I think you are doing your math correctly. And I'll add and Jim's not going to be happy about this. If it's only $15 million, I will be unhappy because, we really are making a concerted effort to bringing our working capital investment down, particularly at value. And we think we can make an important reduction in our working capital. Our receivables are aging, it's too high and there is a consorted management effort to bring that down.

Now, I think our cash flow would have be even greater. But as you know, in our performance, a lot of our sales occur in the last month of the quarter. So, we're going to end the year with very high receivable numbers, and I think you're going to see a first quarter that's going to have very, very robust cash flow. So, between the second half and first quarter next year, you're going to see a lot of cash flow from our company.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, you guys are talking about north $70 million, was it $73 million, $74 million I mean, I think if you commented earlier, some of the growth that's coming from larger projects, which you said had a sort of a payment terms of 90 days to 120 days. I mean you're kind of in that area now, if your revenue goes from $43 million to $70 million, I mean to me that sounds like a drag and you guys on cash, right? I mean in the back half of the year actually, like a pretty significant drag.

Robert LaPenta

Well, but we're building to that level now, and as we indicated, in the third quarter we're looking at the sales of $53 million to $55 million, which is a 25% increase over the second quarter. So, a bulk of that incremental working capital has already been absorbed. There will be some more going from 53 million to high 60 million in the fourth quarter, but you're talking about another 15% to 20%. And again, we're now going to start experiencing rapid collections from the investments and the receivables we have, particularly in our Value Lighting unit. You're going, we're going to see very robust cash flow in the second half of the year from Value Lighting.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow-up from Craig Irwin.

Craig Irwin

I was hoping you could answer just a couple of questions to give us a little bit more color about sort of the operational gains internally. So Value, can you talk a little bit about the growth plans at Value as far as geographical expansion, your experience with new facilities there? Whether or not you're considering opening new offices for Value in the backend of the year?

Robert LaPenta

Value, again has been a very successful acquisition for us. We acquired them, they were doing about 35 million in '16 that increased to somewhere around 70 million plus and we opened a new operational office in the Washington DC area. That is beginning now to gain traction. We're bringing in management and we're exciting about the growth potential in that market.

Last year, we also expanded to Arizona, Phoenix and LA or California, I should say. And we are seeing good results from those expansions. The nice thing about Value is we can expand geographically by adding just a number of people bringing our reputation out of those locations. For instance, we opened our office in Arizona last year, and if there was one dominant provider in that market and we have become the biggest competitor to them in less than eight or nine months.

So, Value is doing well. Now, what we're talking about here in cash flow is they are in a business where the contractors are slow payers, building owners are slow players, but our vendors want to be paid in 30 days and that's a bad dynamic when it comes to cash flow. So, their working capital is growing dramatically and I think right now it stands at around a little under $40 million. We believe with our new management and our new focus, we're now offering slight discounts and we are negotiating payment terms where we will be able to get partial payment for partial deliveries.

We believe we can take that working capital down at least $10 million and reduce the days outstanding of our receivables. A lot of that is going to happen in the second half. So, the other thing that I think is encouraging with Value is when we acquired them, virtually 0% of their revenue we generated with LED lighting. Last year that became 40% and this year, that's probably going to go up to 70% or 80%. So, we believe that there is an opportunity for us to -- with that pull through and our leverage in buying with our high volume to increase their profit margins while they increase their sales in LED lighting products.

Craig Irwin

Next question I wanted to ask was about Energy Source. One of the things you were optimistic about there when you bought them, is that longer-term you'll be able to sell a mix of Revolution fixtures into the projects that Energy Source executes. Can you update us on whether or not that's something that is contributing to the growth rate? Is this something where we may need new products to be introduced over the course of the next year to see increasing penetration there? How does this play out for you guys from here?

Robert LaPenta

Yes. Energy Source is really a very interesting company. They are actually a mini ESCO. They go in, they look at an operation and that includes lighting, it includes air conditioning, heating systems, things of that nature. And then they put together a proposal. That proposal is financed, as I indicated, 15% of it by the utility in the case of Massachusetts, we're talking about the utility up there is --.

James DePalma

National grid.

Robert LaPenta

National grid and it's Eversource in Connecticut. When I talk about this opportunity here in Connecticut, that I really can't talk too much about, Energy Sources puts us in the prime position on this opportunity. And again, I'll tell you, if we -- if we're successful here, it's going be a game changer, but they would be the company that would be the prime in this opportunity.

Craig Irwin

Great. Then if we could talk a little bit about the 60 lighting agencies, I know Brian has been working really hard with the rest of the team to ramp up the sales volume through this channel. Can you talk about the maturation of the relationships for Revolution in this channel, is this something where we should see increasing efficiency over time or given the historic relationships that have been there between people that have come to Revolution, and these agencies, are you seeing faster traction upfront that's allowing you an accelerated maturation curve through the agency channel?

Robert LaPenta

I'm going to say, yes. But I've done a lot of talking on this call. I'm going to let my VP on Marketing, only kidding. Jim DePalma who spends a lot of time going through the numbers from every one of those marketing groups. So, Jim?

James DePalma

So, as we indicated, we brought the 15 new resources over the past nine months and Brian has done a very good job of organizing those people. Bob and I had long call with all the sales guys yesterday, they're all excited, but it takes time. And the -- one of the ways that we're going to really bring that together and accelerate revenue is by bringing more products, what our sales people told us yesterday is that we need the products, we need the high base, we need the flat panels, we need the troffers, we need the wall packs and we need in place so that we can add it to our agents' portfolio products. And so, it's just a matter of time. We made a big investment here. We like the people that we have, we like the enthusiasm that they're bringing to the table, but it's just going to take a matter of time to capture more of the share that we believe is out there.

Robert LaPenta

Yes. And the other good thing that we're seeing, if you look at, let's call it our network forecast in the third quarter. That includes Simi Valley, our Tri-State operation and our [Indiscernible] and Lumificient product lines. What we're seeing now are opportunities that are not in the 30K, 40K, 50K range, a big percentage of our sales in that category in the third quarter are $1.5 million to $2 million opportunities. That is exciting and it reflects A, the fact that our new sales group is gaining traction in national networks, which we think is a very exciting space, schools across the board, cities, municipalities. These are big programs.

And the other good thing about those programs is they provide us with additional opportunities going forward. So this large retail opportunity I talked about in the third quarter represents probably about $1 million to $1.5 million in revenue. That's an opportunity that over the next three years could be as much as, take a third of it, $60 million. So, these are exciting opportunities with a lot of legs. And as we continue to build those kinds of opportunities, it's going to be very, very favorable for our business, our growth and even our ability to forecast, because is going to be a lot more in the pipeline.

James DePalma

And also as Bob alluded, I've spent a great deal of time with some of our larger ESCOs and our marketing people dealing with those ESCOs, and when it comes to schools, we have a really good position in schools, but when I talk to the ESCOs that service a lot of these schools, there about 100,000 school systems in the United States. Only 4% to 5% of those schools have retrofitted to LEDs. And every one of the people that I talked to that work at these ESCOs, here's what they tell me about Revolution Lighting and our people. You guys have the best product, you deliver when you say you're going to deliver and when it comes to project management, you guys are the best. And so there is no question as they move into school systems across the country, they've been in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts. We're going to be their primary provider of LED products and services.

Robert LaPenta

We're very proud of what we've been able to achieve here, we've started $4 million, $5 million four years ago and we're up to the $200 million run rate certainly in the second half, we'll be over $230 million run rate. We will be profitable, we're going to have positive EBITDA, positive cash flow that's going to give us a lot of flexibility going forward. But we believe that the opportunities are increasing and the bigger growth is ahead of us. So, we're looking for investors. People that want to partner with us, people that are not worried about a $1 million here and $1 million, are we performing, are we doing what we say, and I believe the answer to that is yes.

Craig Irwin

And just to clarify something, Bob. I want to make sure I heard this correctly. The retail contract, you said something in the range of roughly $1 million to $1.5 million where if you get what you got on the first round, which is a third, that $60 million of $180 million opportunities, did I hear all that correctly?

James DePalma

No, no. The first buy actually was a small buy and we got a third of it. The $170 million is what we believe it would amount to over the next 2, maybe 2.5 years to retrofit all of their facilities. And that doesn't include some ancillary facilities, which are not included in that number. So, if you take a third of it and we believe we're going to do better than the third, you're talking at somewhere around $55 million to $60 million over the next 2 to 2.5 years. And this year we're only looking at a couple of million dollars.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Robert LaPenta for any closing remarks.

Robert LaPenta

Well, thank you very much for participating in the call. I know it's a busy earnings day for everyone. But we're excited about where we are, we're excited about where we're going and we look forward to talking again at the end of our third quarter. Thanks very much. Have a good day, everyone.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

