DryShips: Fresh Kalani Deal Ahead?

The share price at Kalani Round 1 stands at $800,000 a share vs. $1 a share at Round 4 of the Kalani deals.

The $2B mixed shelf offering is not complete, so share dilution is not officially over yet.

Even though they have raised close to $1 billion from the general public, the company’s debt has increased by about 20%.

If the company hadn’t performed any voluntary reverse splits, the share count would have increased by more than 100 billion at least.

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Since the $2 billion mixed shelf offering for DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is not complete, and there are no plans to cancel the offering, massive share dilution will continue (stock will continue to hit new all-time lows on a regular basis). Since a share spike will only leave victims holding the bag, I would stay away from this most dangerous stock.

Deals between DryShips and Kalani - $0.7085 Billion so far

Although DRYS once said that they may not need equity financing, I highly doubt that the company will cancel the $2 billion mixed shelf offering. Even if you invested a month ago, you would now be down by 91%. If stock is down 90%, it has to go up by 900% to break even. If it is down 99%, it has to go up by 9900% to break even. If you invested a month ago, you would have lost your entire investment in DRYS. The below events describe the massive dilution:

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

Round 1 Kalani Deal : $100.0 million (1 reverse split)

Round 2 Kalani Deal : $200.0 million (1 reverse split)

Round 3 Kalani Deal : $182.1 million (no reverse split)

Round 4 Kalani Deal : $226.4 million (4 reverse splits)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total: $708.5 million

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Round 1 November 1 - Reverse Split 1 for 15

On November 16, 2016, DryShips sold convertible preferred shares and preferred warrants to Kalani (Dryships raised $100 million) - 31,932,629 shares before the 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

Round 2: January 23 - Reverse Split 1-for-8

Reverse Split 1 for 8 took effect on January 23, 2017. As of January 31, 2017, 31,769,940 shares were sold to Kalani at an average price of $6.30 per share (DryShips raised an additional $200 million).

Round 3: No reverse splits

Between February 17 and March 3, 2017, DryShips sold 103,867,307 shares to Kalani at an average price of $1.75 a share (DryShips raised an additional $182.1 million)

Round 4: On a fresh $226.4 million deal (signed on April 3 rd), Dryships sold 24,881,215 shares to Kalani at $7.44 share (raised $185 million). As of July 28, 2017, there were 25,079,003 shares issued and outstanding.

April 11 - Reverse Split 1-for-4 : Share Count: 177,354,378

May 11 - Reverse Split 1-for-7 Share Count: 67,402,716

June 22 - Reverse Split 1-for-5 Share Count: 28,261,285

July 21 - Reverse Split 1-for-7 Share Count: 36,296,071

July 28 ………………………….. Share Count: 25,079,003

On Kalani round 4 alone, DRYS issued about 300 million new shares. This is massive dilution by any standard.

Conclusion

I strongly believe that DRYS may go for a fresh Kalani deal, and that the company is addicted to raising money. They will likely go ahead and complete the $2 billion mixed shelf offering, with cancellation unlikely. On Kalani round 4, the company still needs to collect $41.4 million. At this rate of $2.23 million per day, they should be able to raise the remaining $41.4 million in 3 to 4 weeks. I understand that the bulls are very excited about the Kalani round 4 deal being over in a months' time. I strongly believe that the stock poses enormous risks and is not worth it.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.