DryShips: Fresh Kalani Deal Ahead?

| About: DryShips Inc. (DRYS)

Summary

If the company hadn’t performed any voluntary reverse splits, the share count would have increased by more than 100 billion at least.

Even though they have raised close to $1 billion from the general public, the company’s debt has increased by about 20%.

The $2B mixed shelf offering is not complete, so share dilution is not officially over yet.

The share price at Kalani Round 1 stands at $800,000 a share vs. $1 a share at Round 4 of the Kalani deals.

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Since the $2 billion mixed shelf offering for DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is not complete, and there are no plans to cancel the offering, massive share dilution will continue (stock will continue to hit new all-time lows on a regular basis). Since a share spike will only leave victims holding the bag, I would stay away from this most dangerous stock.

Deals between DryShips and Kalani - $0.7085 Billion so far

Although DRYS once said that they may not need equity financing, I highly doubt that the company will cancel the $2 billion mixed shelf offering. Even if you invested a month ago, you would now be down by 91%. If stock is down 90%, it has to go up by 900% to break even. If it is down 99%, it has to go up by 9900% to break even. If you invested a month ago, you would have lost your entire investment in DRYS. The below events describe the massive dilution:

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

Round 1 Kalani Deal : $100.0 million (1 reverse split)

Round 2 Kalani Deal : $200.0 million (1 reverse split)

Round 3 Kalani Deal : $182.1 million (no reverse split)

Round 4 Kalani Deal : $226.4 million (4 reverse splits)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total: $708.5 million

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Round 1 November 1 - Reverse Split 1 for 15

On November 16, 2016, DryShips sold convertible preferred shares and preferred warrants to Kalani (Dryships raised $100 million) - 31,932,629 shares before the 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

Round 2: January 23 - Reverse Split 1-for-8

Reverse Split 1 for 8 took effect on January 23, 2017. As of January 31, 2017, 31,769,940 shares were sold to Kalani at an average price of $6.30 per share (DryShips raised an additional $200 million).

Round 3: No reverse splits

Between February 17 and March 3, 2017, DryShips sold 103,867,307 shares to Kalani at an average price of $1.75 a share (DryShips raised an additional $182.1 million)

Round 4: On a fresh $226.4 million deal (signed on April 3 rd), Dryships sold 24,881,215 shares to Kalani at $7.44 share (raised $185 million). As of July 28, 2017, there were 25,079,003 shares issued and outstanding.

  • April 11 - Reverse Split 1-for-4 : Share Count: 177,354,378
  • May 11 - Reverse Split 1-for-7 Share Count: 67,402,716
  • June 22 - Reverse Split 1-for-5 Share Count: 28,261,285
  • July 21 - Reverse Split 1-for-7 Share Count: 36,296,071
  • July 28 ………………………….. Share Count: 25,079,003

On Kalani round 4 alone, DRYS issued about 300 million new shares. This is massive dilution by any standard.

Conclusion

I strongly believe that DRYS may go for a fresh Kalani deal, and that the company is addicted to raising money. They will likely go ahead and complete the $2 billion mixed shelf offering, with cancellation unlikely. On Kalani round 4, the company still needs to collect $41.4 million. At this rate of $2.23 million per day, they should be able to raise the remaining $41.4 million in 3 to 4 weeks. I understand that the bulls are very excited about the Kalani round 4 deal being over in a months' time. I strongly believe that the stock poses enormous risks and is not worth it.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Tagged: , Shipping
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here