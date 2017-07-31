SCD: Equity CEF Has An 8.2% Discount And An 8.6% Yield

LMP Capital and Income

It’s been a year since I wrote about LMP Capital and Income (NYSE:SCD) (Retirement Income: Earn A Safe 9.3% Yield From This 15% Discounted Equity Fund), which I considered to be a fund “poised to hold down a place in the core of an income portfolio.” It’s time to review the fund. SCD is a modestly leveraged (24.2%) growth-and-income fund that is invested in listed equity (84%), convertibles (10.4%), investment funds (6.8%) and short-term debt (0.9%).

Consistent with the category-wide trend in CEFs, that 15% discount I noted in last year's headline has given up considerable ground. It now stands at 8.24%. And the 9.3% yield from last July? It’s now at 8.6%. So if you had bought the fund at the time of the article, you would have picked up seven percentage points on the discount compression. I had predicted at the time that the deep discount would likely insulate the fund from any losses to a deepening discount, so I was correct on that point. How has that change in the fund's discount status affected its potential as a core income holding?

Portfolio

I'll start with a look at the fund's portfolio. SCD just released its semi-annual report, so portfolio data are current through May 31, 2017, two months ago, which is the best we can do on a CEF. This chart from the report shows the fund’s investment breakdown through the end of May compared to what it was six months previous.

Note that the allocation to real estate has gone down with the decline going into an increase in information technology. It's not clear how much of that was from a repositioning of the portfolio or simply differential performances from the two sectors; REITs had a ragged six months as infotech soared.

MLPs continue to lead the list of investments and now account for 27% of the fund’s portfolio. This seems to have become a common positioning among many of the equity CEFs I have been reviewing recently. I am in agreement with the view that MLPs offer prime opportunities for income investors at this time, so I’m attracted to funds with strong positions in the sector. I’ve recently written about InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) (AMZA: Taking A Risk On This 20% Yielding … ETF), an ETF holding midstream MLPs, and Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE), a CEF that, like SCD, holds a strong allocation in MLPs. I like being invested in MLPs for the coming year and prefer to do it in ETFs and CEFs, which issue year-end 1099s instead of the K-1 tax reporting of the MLPs.

At a top level, the SCD portfolio holdings breakdown as seen here:

The top 10 holdings for MLPs, common equity and REITs are:

Top Holdings MLPs

Top Holdings Equity

Top Holdings REITs

Distributions

SCD’s current distribution is $0.31 paid quarterly for an 8.56% yield on a 7.86% NAV yield. The distribution was raised 10.5% for the final quarter of 2015 and has held at the current rate since. Return of capital as reported on Section 19a notices is relatively high. For the past three quarters, it has averaged 57.6% of the distribution. Consider, however, that the fund receives a large percentage of its investment income as distributions from MLPs and REITs, which tend to generate high levels of return of capital in their payouts. This RoC is generally considered as being an advantageous accounting practice, and the income is tax-deferred until the position is sold. The return of capital received by SCD from those sources is distributed to the fund’s shareholders as return of capital, so those advantages accrue to SCD's shareholders.

Bottom line on return of capital for SCD: I do not consider it to be a problem. One potential issue with RoC can arise if the fund is held in a taxable account. When the fund is sold, the RoC becomes a taxable capital gain. It's taxed as ordinary income if the fund had not been held for a full year, which is part of the reason I'm reviewing the fund now, slightly more than a year since I last looked at it here. For a holding longer than one year, the capital gain is subject to the lower, qualified capital gains, tax rate or, for taxpayers at low income levels, no tax at all.

I remind readers that I am not a tax expert and anything I say here about taxes should be confirmed for your individual situation with your own tax adviser.

NAV Returns

When return of capital appears to comprise a large portion of a CEF's distributions, it is worthwhile to see if those distributions are negatively affecting the fund’s NAV. What we see is that NAV is down for the year by -1.93% even as the market price has risen 6.7%. The rise in market price has obviously come from the fund having given up nearly half of its discount.

While the decline in NAV may look worrisome, consider that the fund holds 46% of its assets in REITs and MLPs, both of which have been a drag on its NAV over the year’s time. The Dow Jones Equity REIT index is down -4.6% and the Alerian MLP Index is down -8.1% for the past 12 months.

UNII

More troubling than either the NAV decline or the high level of return of capital is the fairly high level of negative UNII (undistributed investment income), which stands at -$0.1487, about a half of the quarterly distribution rate. When I wrote about SCD a year ago, UNII was $0.23, so the fund has gone from UNII at 19% of its annual distribution to UNII at -12% of the distribution. This is not a healthy trend and may call into question the decision to raise the distribution to $0.31/share.

Summary Viewpoint on SCD

When I began to review SCD, it was with an eye to adding to my position as I felt that the fund had a good year on my balance sheet. My own holding is up about 6% at market price, plus I’ve received a handsome distribution payout from it. However, after reviewing the current data, my consideration is not whether I should be adding but whether I should be taking those profits and finding a replacement for the fund.

SCD’s distribution is about at the 60th percentile of equity CEFs, so the income can be replaced from any one of those 40% of equity CEFs above its distribution rate. The discount is about at the 66th percentile, good but not outstanding and, again, not sufficiently good that one cannot find a suitable alternative on this basis either. Funds that are running mid-pack for these two metrics can be good positions if they are performing well, but SCD's NAV returns suggest that it's not performing as well as I'd like. In such a case, I start to look for a replacement.

Let me note here that the comparative data in the previous paragraph comes from CEFAnalyzer, which I am reluctant to cite as the site has become increasingly unreliable in recent weeks. The database and search engine have degenerated to the point that I no longer consider it an accurate source of information for CEFs. I've used the percentiles I calculated from its summary but caution that while I'm sure they are close to correct, they are likely not accurate. I'd further caution that no data from CEFAnalyzer can be taken at face value, which is a shame because it had been an excellent source of comparative CEF information.

I see the high allocation to MLPs as a positive that argues for keeping the fund. But, here again, this is a position that can be replicated fairly easily with comparable or better return potential and income. MLPs seem well poised to recover (although that recovery is beginning to seem long overdue at this time), but even if they do, I’d not expect a large boost in investment income from them sufficient to stem the trend in the UNII. REITs may also move up over the coming months, but the same reasoning applies there: It will help the NAV erosion, but probably not do much for the declining UNII.

On the other side of that coin is the roughly equivalent allocation to common stocks. While I’m not overtly bearish on the broad equity market, it seems inevitable that at least a modest correction is in the cards for the near future. Any downturn in the common stocks portion of SCD’s portfolio can offset any gains from a recovery of REITs or MLPs, so I’m not looking for any meaningful price moves from the fund at the NAV level in the near term.

My plan is to watch this fund closely and carefully over the coming weeks. My inclination is to sell it now, take the profits it has generated and replace it with a comparable fund. I wrote about HIE last week (here). I think it is an appropriate replacement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, HIE, SCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.