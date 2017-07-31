Apple Earnings Preview: Fiscal 2018 EPS And Revenue Estimates Bode Well For The Stock

Is Apple becoming a growth cyclical, and can investors play the stock with the launch of each iPhone?

Personally, I'm looking for reasons to be skeptical on Apple.

Seeking Alpha probably needs another Apple (AAPL) article like it needs another Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) article, but the trends in Apple's earnings per share and revenue estimates tell a good story:

Fiscal 2017, which ends September 30th, will probably be a so-so year as the iPhone 7 sales slow, and the iPhone 8 is awaited by the customer base. Fiscal 2018 is looking quite strong given the estimate revisions, particularly the revenue revisions. Fiscal 2019 is showing positive trends as well, but the last two iPhones, the 2nd year of the series has shown slowing growth and a less robust stock price. Is there an iPhone super cycle with iPhone 8? I'll leave that for the gurus - I just watch the numbers.

Apple by the numbers:

Q3 '17 est Q2 '17 (March) Q1 '17 (Dec '16) Q4 '16 (Sept '16) 2019 EPS est $11.19 $11.06 $10.71 $10.43 2018 EPS est $10.67 $10.37 $10.05 $10.03 2017 EPS est $8.87 $8.95 $8.93 $9.03 2019 est EPS gro rt 4% 7% 7% 3% 2018 est EPS gro rt 20% 16% 13% 12% 2017 est EPS gro rt 7% 8% 7% 9% 2019 P/E 13(X) 13(X) 12(X) 11(X) 2018 P/E 14(X) 14(X) 13(X) 11(X) 2017 P/E 17(X) 16(X) 14(X) 13(X) 2019 est rev ($'s bl's) $257.2 $254.8 $246.8 $243.7 2018 est rev $255.5 $250 $244.7 $243.5 2017 est rev $225.5 $227.4 $227.6 $228.9 2019 est rev gro rt 1% 2% 1% 0% 2018 est rev gro rt 13% 10% 7% 6% 2017 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 6% 6%

Source: Thomson Reuters IBES estimates as of 7/29/17

Note how fiscal 2017 has been gradually weakening which is consistent with the 2nd year of an iPhone upgrade but also note the trend in both fiscal 2018 revenue and EPS estimates: as that stands today, pre-release, that bodes very well for Apple's stock, particularly given the production rumors and rumors of component shortages, etc.

Even fiscal 2019 looks good right now, but remember, the stronger fiscal 2018 in units, revenue and earnings, the tougher the comps get with that 2nd year of the upgrade cycle.

Apple valuation:

Metric Apple 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 11% 3-yr avg rev gro rt 6% 3-yr avg P/E ratio 15(X) Price-to-sales 3.44(X) Price-to-book 5.5(X) price-to-tangible-book 7.5(X) Price-to-cash-flow 13(X) Price-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) 16(X) Price-to-cash-flow (ex cash) 9(X) Price to free cash (ex cash) 12(X) FCF yield 6% Div as % of FCF dollars 25% FCF returned % (div/share repo) 100% Mstar's economic moat Narrow

Most of the above balance sheet and cash flow metrics are based off the March 31, 2017 quarter.

Analysis/conclusion:

Looking for reasons to be bearish on Apple, reviewing the fiscal 2018 estimates before this August 1 earnings release, has now got me thinking that the iPhone 8 really will be a catalyst for the tech giant.

Or at least the numbers are telling the right story.

Since the $133 high in Apple in early 2015, just before the China meltdown that started in late July 2015, Apple has returned roughly 19%, versus the S&P 500's 22%, so the stock is starting to lag a little bit in terms of relative performance, although 2017 YTD has been stellar:

Apple SPY 2017 YTD 29.8% 10.64% 2016 12.38% 13.59% 2015 -2.09% -1.31%

With a 3.68% in the S&P 500, and an 11.5% weighting for Apple in the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), what happens with Apple has a significant impact on the overall market, with the exception of the small-caps.

The $1,000-$1,200 price point for the Apple iPhone is one worry, and I thought I read that the iMac might be retailing for around $5,000, so Apple might be testing the price elasticity of its main products. (My last iPhone cost me $680-$700?)

I'm surprised that hasn't shown up yet in the CPI data.

How Apple performs - in terms of the stock price - between now and the iPhone 8 launch in September is anybody's guess, but the EPS and revenue revisions are telling a good story.

Just remember too, Apple is a substantial beneficiary of tax reform that has cash repatriation attached to it.

Could the analysts/estimates be wrong?

Sure, Tuesday night, Apple could talk of production delays or component shortages, or the sell-side analysts might simply have done a poor job of forecasting.

Analyst consensus today for Tuesday night's 3rd quarter financial results are expecting $1.26 on $44.9 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 11% and 6%, respectively. The fiscal 4th quarter is expecting - given the current estimates - 8% EPS growth and 5% revenue growth if the consensus remains unchanged. (For fiscal 2018's expected growth rates, see the first table above.)

Apple is currently a 3% position in client accounts, and has been for a while. The probability of increasing the position before Tuesday night is unlikely, since the 4th quarter guide will likely be tepid at best, and management may not choose to talk about fiscal 2018 prior to the October release.

Apple had two decent corrections the last 5 years: from September 2012 through mid-2013, that was a 45% correction in the stock, and from July 2015's $133 high to June 2016's $90 low, the correction was roughly 32%-33%.

Seriously, I want to be bearish Apple and am looking for reasons to pare the position, but the numbers - particularly the 2018 estimates - are telling a positive story.

If the 2018 $10 estimate holds up, and with minimal cash repatriation, Apple trading at $200 would mean a 20(X) 2018 P/E and more cash returned to shareholders. (Hate writing that).

