Does Dover Downs Gaming Have A Future?

Dover Downs is not a buy, but at the same time not a compelling short - with the share price well below the $2.50 maintenance margin requirement for short positions, the maximum gain would be minimal.

With the company living "hand to mouth", refinancing the debt in September 2017 may be an issue.

While the opening of the MGM Grand National Harbor in the Washington DC area will affect business, the decline is minimal compared to the Maryland Live!-related loss in revenue.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) is a company in purgatory: With earnings from its sole asset (Dover Downs casino and harness racetrack in Dover, DE) decimated by casino openings in neighboring Maryland, the company is still cash flow positive but must use this cash for upkeep and debt repayment. Too broke to diversify, all it can do is figure out a way to slog along, eke out enough cash flow to make mortgage payments, and figure out what to do with a $100m+ facility that is no longer a cash cow.

A controlled company with no possibility for activism, shareholders are along for a ride on a bridge to nowhere. However, with a share price well under the $2.50 maintenance margin requirement for short positions, the potential gains from shorting are minimal, and short-sellers would be exposed to the risk of any positive development causing a short-squeeze.

Company Overview

Dover Downs started off a harness track within the motor racing track at Dover International Speedway. After the State of Delaware legalized VLTs (Video Lottery Terminals, essentially slot machines that are regulated by the State Lottery Commission), Dover Downs opened a "racino" slots facility in late 1995. Eventually the State of Delaware permitted table games (in 2010) and limited NFL sports betting (parlay cards only). Dover Downs also added a 500 room hotel/conference center to the property.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment was spun off from Dover Motorsports in 2002. Both companies are controlled by Henry Tippie, an advisor to the Rollins family (best known for their ownership of Orkin) who was responsible for developing the original racetrack facility.

As part of the spinoff, Dover Motorsports owns the physical track, but Dover Downs has a perpetual easement to the inner track, allowing it to hold its harness racing season (November 1-April 30) rent-free. Dover Downs fully owns the casino, dining, hotel, and conference room buildings. Like the inner track, Dover Motorsports owns the parking lots but allows Dover Downs to use certain lots via easements.

During the early to mid 2000s, as Delaware was the only state outside New Jersey to have casino gambling in the Mid-Atlantic area, the casino thrived as gamblers drove in from the DC and Baltimore areas.

But as Pennsylvania and Maryland finally executed their own casino legalization strategies (with properties opening within the Philadelphia, Baltimore, and eventually Washington MSAs), there became less of an incentive to drive all the way to Dover, DE, to play.

This trend has continued with the opening of the MGM Grand in National Harbor, MD (just off the Beltway outside of Washington DC). Now that Maryland residents (in both the Baltimore MSA and DC MSA) have their choice of three nearby properties (MGM Grand National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County, and the Horseshoe Casino in downtown Baltimore), Dover Downs' market is limited to those who either live on the eastern shore of Maryland, or in rural Southern Delaware. The eastern shore of Maryland already has a racino of its own (Ocean Downs outside Ocean City, MD), and Southern Delaware has Harrington Raceway.

Recent Performance

Sales down 6.3% YOY ($43.3m vs. $46.2m) for the quarter ended 6/30/17 on the opening of the MGM Grand National Harbor in Maryland.

Gaming revenues down 6.7%. Other revenues (hotel/conference/banquet venue) down 4%.

Quarterly EBITDA down from $3.46m this time last year to $2.3m.

Based upon six-month results (period ending 6/30/17), gaming revenue should be ~$150m for 2017, down from $157.2m in 2016.

MGM opening affected performance, but decline not as severe as declines caused by Maryland Live! opening in 2012.

The company's share price has stagnated around the $1 mark for the past few years, after suffering large declines caused by the initial Maryland casino openings.

Valuation

While the market has discounted the stock for the loss of players to the Maryland casinos, with the MGM Grand opening all of Maryland's population centers have casinos (Horseshoe, Hollywood Perryville and Maryland Live! in the Baltimore area, MGM Grand in DC area), the other shoe has dropped. As indicated from the past two quarterly results (which both occurred after MGM's December 2016 opening), casino revenues have only fallen 6% YOY. The opening of the Baltimore facilities was a larger driver of revenue decline (gaming revenues fell from $200m in 2012, when Maryland Live! opened, to $160m in 2014).

Based upon this, it is clear the MGM Grand will be taking business more from Maryland Live! than it will be from Dover Downs.

However, as stated in the 10-K, 28% of the casino's total win is from players coming from Maryland, and 60% of players in the rewards program are from Maryland. These players may be continuing to play at Dover Downs due to the higher tiers of comps they have received due to years of accumulated play.

With all of this in mind, it is reasonable to assume that the property has reached a floor on gaming revenues ($150m), at least until rewards program members slowly dissipate and are not replaced.

To determine what the property's operating expenses are I did a little algebra: in 2016, Dover Downs generated $157.2m in gaming revenue and had $150m in gaming expenses. As we know 57% of this revenue goes to the state (details below), we can assume that ~$90m of that amount went to the Lottery Commission, leaving ~$60m in direct operating expenses (including allowances for comps). Although these estimates do not break down gaming revenue between slots, table games, sports betting, and horse racing/simulcasting, based upon the lack of a breakdown of gaming revenue, we can assume that slots revenue is the primary revenue driver, with table games a distant second, and the sports betting/racing/simulcasting operations producing de minimis revenue.

In 2017, I believe that the company will be able to shave about $0.9m off of operating expenses (despite the fixed costs of operating a casino). With reduced business, the property will be able to reduce staffing in certain areas (such as table games) and generate some labor cost savings.

During the last big decline in gaming revenues (2012-2013), gaming win dipped from $203m to $173m. As 57% of revenues go to the state, we can determine the estimated operating expenses for both years:

Year Gaming Revenue Total Gaming Expense State Gaming Tax/Race Purse Contributions (57%) Operating Expenses 2012 $203m $183m $115.7m $67.3m 2013 $173m $162.4m $98.6m $63.8m Percentage Change -14.8% -11.3% -14.8% -5.2%

Using this formula, for every 100 basis point loss in revenue, we can expect a 35 basis point decline in operating expenses, or a 1.5% decline in operating costs on a 4.5% revenue decline.

With this in mind, I am estimating that the casino business will pay out $85.5m to the Lottery Commission, and spend $59.1m in operating expenses ($144.6m total gaming expense).

In 2016, non-gaming revenues were $25.1m, and non-gaming expenses were $17.3m. Despite declines in gaming revenues, non-gaming has been steady over the past five year at around $25m (thanks to the conference center business). For 2017, I am forecasting similar numbers.

G&A expenses should be the same in 2017 as they were in 2016 (~$5.4m).

Category Revenue Expenses EBITDA Gaming $150m ($144.6m) $5.4m Non-Gaming $25.1m ($17.3m) $7.8m Corporate - ($5.4m) ($5.4m) 2017 Total EBITDA $7.8m

Assigning this projected EBITDA of $7.8m, a 7x multiple (reasonable given that there is no growth potential, but countered by the fact that the bulk of depreciation is for the build-out, and capital expenditure only make up a fraction of depreciation charges) gives Dover Downs a $54m EV valuation (I am not including the $10.8m in cash, as this cash is primarily "cage money" for operating the casino). Subtracting the $23m in debt gives a net value of $31.6m for the business, or $0.95/share, slightly below the current trading price.

Even assuming Dover Downs will be able to sustain $150m in annual gambling win, the company is slightly overvalued.

Catalysts

Increase in VLT Percentage

The State of Delaware generates more money annually from Dover Downs (~$60m) than the market values the entire company to be worth ($58.4m Adjusted EV).

As a VLT operator (as opposed to a slots operator), Dover Downs technically does not own or even lease the machines: the State Lottery Commission purchases the equipment from the vendors, collects all the slots revenue, then allocates 43% of the revenues to the casino as their commission (of the other 57%, the State takes 40% for its coffers, allocates 10% for horse racing purses, and uses the remaining 7% to the pay the vendors for leasing, servicing and upgrading the games, as well as the State Lottery's costs for monitoring the games).

Any reduction in these taxes/required contributions would go straight to the bottom line. A 10% reduction would add $9m to operating income.

Dover Downs has mentioned in conference calls it is lobbying for reductions (utilizing the services of Bob Byrd, a former Delaware state senator who is regarded as one of Delaware's top lobbyists), but it may be a hard sell to convince Delaware it needs to accept lower taxes to keep the facilities open: Pennsylvania casinos pay an effective 55% rate (includes contributions to the PA Race Horse Development Fund). Maryland Casinos pay an effective rate of 67%! At 57% combined tax and purse contributions, Delaware's rate is not onerous compared to the competing jurisdictions.

Another issue preventing successful lobbying is the divide between New Castle County (the Wilmington, DE, area that is in the Philadelphia MSA) and Kent County (where Dover is located, a mostly rural part of Delaware). Delaware representatives are more interested in New Castle County. Unless Delaware Park takes a more aggressive stand in the lobbying (Delaware Park is in the Wilmington area), Delaware will not be convinced it needs to give a tax break.

Sale/Leaseback Transaction

In order to repay its debt, Dover Downs Entertainment may attempt to enter a sale/leaseback transaction with a casino REIT such as Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). However, with Dover Downs paying just 3% interest on the mortgage, the amount of cash flow lost from this transaction would not be worthwhile (assuming leaseback would be a triple-net lease yielding the new owner 6-7%: the only benefit it will provide will allow the company to financially engineer its way to appear debt-free (although new FASB regulations are finally recognizing the fact that operating leases are obligations more similar to debt than they are routine expenses).

Monetizing Hotel Component

As mentioned above, Dover Downs has a 500 room hotel.

According to the 10-K, the hotel facility's book value is $113.68m. With rooms revenue at just $5.84m in 2016 (implying a $32 RevPAR taking into account 84% occupancy), the hotel is not worth this much to an outside buyer, as the bulk of hotel rooms are provided as comp awards to players. The hotel does however have some non-gaming related drivers, such as people staying there during Dover Speedway's major NASCAR weekends, as well as people coming to the conference center for conventions and other events.

Strategic changes such as re-branding the hotel with a major chain, or perhaps converting the hotel from a "4 Diamond resort" into a typical business traveler property, will enable to monetize this asset as decreased casino business will lead to lower demand for comped rooms and higher vacancy rates for the hotel.

Re-Merger With Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports and Dover Downs Gaming could decide to merge back together. Given the size of both entities, from a compliance cost standpoint, this would be a no-brainer (the two companies proposed a reunion in 2010, but the proposal was eventually scrapped).

Dover Downs was spun off at a time where it was the growth asset, in retrospect, it may have ended up being an optimal way to separate the risks of the gaming industry (highly leveraged, vulnerable to jurisdictions closer to population centers destroying their moat) from the motor racing industry (NASCAR/Auto Racing has peaked in popularity, primary catalyst for Dover Motorsports is an eventual sale to International Speedway or Speedway Motorsports).

Except for eliminating duplicate expenses, there is little immediate benefit from merging these companies back together: despite the poor performance, Dover Downs has yet to accumulate a significant amount of NOLs Dover Motorsports could use (one advantage if there was NOLs is that since both companies have the same shareholder composition, Section 382 would not be triggered).

At the end of the day, re-merging the two companies would just be window dressing and add very little to the equation.

Risks

Debt

Dover Downs' outstanding debt consists of $23m (out of $35m available) on a secured credit agreement, backed by the company's real estate assets.

The debt is considered a current liability, as the facility expires September 30, 2017.

This amount of debt is a small percentage relative to the book value of the Dover Downs property ($139.2m); the property has little resale value outside of being a casino. With net depreciation (depreciation after CapEx) being around $4.6m, there is plenty of net cash flow to convince the lender to renew the loan, as the balance can be repaid within five years with cash flow.

Pension Liability

Dover Downs has $7.66m in net pension liabilities from a plan the company froze in 2011.

Additional Revenue Decline as "Players Club" Is Not Replenished

While the addition of MGM Grand has created a less severe decline than prior casino openings, Dover Downs may be just living off legacy "players club" members who continue to trek out to Dover due to them receiving larger rewards due to accumulated play. Once these legacy players phase out, and new regular slots players establish a relationship with Maryland Live! or MGM Grand, this player base will diminish.

Bottom Line

With stagnant cash flow that could decline further, no strategy to diversify or grow the business, and a looming debt obligation that needs to be rolled over annually (not to mention a seven-figure pension shortfall), Dover Downs is not a compelling buy. At the same time, the stock is not a compelling short: due to the ~$1 trading price, investors would need to put down $2.50 a share to cover the short position, leading to just a maximum 40% return if a bankruptcy were to occur. While the risk of significant upside is minimal (as its lobbying efforts to reduce gaming taxes has been fruitless), due to the illiquid nature of the stock, a short squeeze could skyrocket shares in the event of positive news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.