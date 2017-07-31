Arena Announces Full Participation In Stock Offering - What Investors Should Consider

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) announced that the company has been successful in selling 7.187 million shares in a stock offering which raised over $170 million in cash. The stock sold for $24 per share and all options related to the offering were sold. The move represents dilution of about 22% while bolstering the cash position. The outstanding share count is now about 39 million shares. Arena still has a cushion of about 34 million shares authorized.

While I am not a big fan of dilution, it remains a stark reality in the world of stocks. This particular dilution was well executed, well timed, and the stock has seen an ability to hold onto gains experienced on the positive data readout of a pipeline candidate.

What investors need to realize and consider is that the dilution is very real. Your stake in the company has been diluted by 22%. What investors need to consider is whether or not the company can put the money raised from dilution to work in a way that will make up for the dilutive action and hopefully offer reward beyond it. One factor on the side of the average investor is that some big players are now into the equity at $24 per share. This offering does help establish a base for the stock, but the strength of that base will be determined by the accomplishments of the company on its pipeline, the company's ability to possibly partner its pipeline, and the ultimate success of drug candidates.

At this stage Arena is all about its pipeline. The company has indicated that it could take Ralinepag into phase III clinical trials on its own. Prior to this dilution savvy investors would look at that statement with a tinge of doubt. By raising $172.5 million, that doubt has now been removed. In effect, the company can indeed progress to phase III trials on its own. but it does not necessarily need to if the right offer comes along.

I will oversimplify the position of leverage Arena now has with a real estate example:

Let's assume that Arena is a developer and the company has three good lakefront house lots. When the projects started, Arena had enough money to clear a road into the property and pave it. That is Phase I. Phase IIA was clearing the lots themselves, and getting foundations started. Phase IIB is beginning the framing. Arena had enough money to get one of the house lots completed on framing, and had enough money to order materials on the other two lots.

At this stage, an interested party may be able to come in and present a low offer on the house that has been framed and is now weather tight. That interested partner can present a low offer because it knows that Arena does not have the finances to keep the project as a whole moving along, and while Arena could afford to finish one house, there is no telling how long it could sit on the market.

Arena has 3 options:

Shop the nearly completed house and take the best of the low offers that will give enough cash to begin to finish the second and third house Take on an investor (diluting ownership) to secure enough cash to finish the project and sell completed goods. Keep going along a slower path and hope that the market improves

What Arena did in this example was option number 2.

By securing financing, whilst giving up 22% of the company, Arena has instantly removed one of the key elements of a potential buyers strengths in a negotiation. Arena does not "need" to sell at a low price because the company can now afford to build out the first spec. house (a house built on speculation) and market it on its own terms.

What Arena needs to hope for is that another developer is not getting ready to build and market a potentially superior house elsewhere on the lake.

This overly simplified example is essentially a lesson in understanding leverage. In business, the party with the most leverage usually gets the winning side of a transaction. Long term Arena investors experienced both sides of the leverage equation with Belviq.

When the anti-obesity drug Belviq was being developed Arena was able to use speculative leverage to its advantage in a deal with big pharma's Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY). There were three therapies being developed for weight loss. Big Pharma had interst in the segment because it had been over a decade since any new treatment was introduced. Big pharma knew this, and saw the size of the obesity epidemic as a cash cow. Eisai courted Arena, and Takeda courted Orexigen (OREX). Vivus (VVUS), the third player in the space shopped for a partner, but ultimately was unable to secure one.

As the anti-obesity drugs launched, it was quickly realized that none of the contenders would be a home run. Sales growth was slow, and margins were such that no one wanted to pour money into what turned out to be a very tough market. At that stage, the leverage shifted to Eisai. Ultimately, Eisai pretty much gained control of Belviq for little money.

The lesson here is simple, as are assessing the potential and the risks. Arena had a drug candidate that is ready to enter phase III, but lacked the financing to make that happen. That gave potential buyers leverage. Arena raised capital, and now has the ability to take on phase III on its own...OR...it can choose to negotiate from a stronger position.

With its current cash position Arena has removed a financial overhang fro the company, and by extension, the equity. The potential we have is that the three drug candidates are all equal to or superior than other treatments. The risk we have is that none of these are superior and that the market for partnering dries up. The potential is that big wall street firms saw enough positive attributes to plunk down $172.5 million for what amounts to a 20% stake.

There are some critical elements that investors need to be aware of in the months ahead. If these turn out positive, then the strength of the foundation can hold.

Traction on designing a Phase III trial for Ralinepag and beginning enrollment. Delay in this will not be good. Positive readouts in Phase II trial of Etrasimond by end of year Positive readouts in Phase II trial of APD-371 Continued royalty payments from Belviq that demonstrate at least some traction.

Arena has bought itself some time in the next few months, but in essence, the company can not afford to take its foot off of the gas pedal. The equity remains a speculative play, but a key financial overhang has been removed, which can lead to some stock price stability. If the news flow out of the company can keep a lid on the bear thesis, then there is decent potential for some upward moves. If any one of the pipeline drugs comes up short, then the bear thesis gains its own leverage. As a company Arena is not yet out of the woods, but the company does possess the tools to see daylight. Stay Tuned!

