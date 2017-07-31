A Market Pullback Could Lead To A Buy Signal For Applied Optoelectronics

With the stock market in a bullish trend many investors are looking for stocks to buy when the market pulls back some - a buy the dip strategy. So in order to pursue this strategy investors need two things. First they need a market pull back and secondly they need a stock to buy. This article will discuss why a market pull back could soon happen and then look at Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) as a buy candidate on a market pullback.

The market as measured by either the SP 500 index or the Nasdaq Composite index is in a bullish trend. Charts 1 and 2 below show the weekly charts of the SP 500 and the Nasdaq, respectively.

Chart 1 – S&P 500 Index Weekly Chart

Chart 2 – Nasdaq Composite Weekly Chart

Both Charts 1 and 2 show markets in strong bullish trends. All three weekly moving averages are moving higher and are in bullish alignment which I discuss in my monthly series about managing my retirement funds. In short, the markets look strong. However, healthy markets do pull back and consolidate some of those gains from time to time.

One reason for the markets to pull back is seasonality. The months of August and September are often weak ones for the markets. Chart 3 below shows that in the past four years the S&P 500 index has only been up one time in the month of August and that was in 2014.

Chart 3 – SP 500 Index Monthly Seasonality

Source: www.stockcharts.com

The Nasdaq has done better but has still been weak. The month of August has averaged a negative return over the last four years.

Chart 4 – Nasdaq Monthly Seasonality

Source: www.stockcharts.com

Perhaps the weakness in the Nasdaq has begun. Chart 5 below shows a daily chart of the Nasdaq. An outside reversal day happened on Thursday, meaning that the market went higher than the previous day but then reversed and closed below the low of the previous day. When that price action happens, especially after a nice run like the Nasdaq has had, it can be a sign that the market will be pulling back or consolidating some of its recent gains. Additionally, the daily moving average convergence divergence and the daily stochastics are both rolling over. A pullback may be beginning.

Chart 5 – Nasdaq Daily

If the market does pull back one of the companies I am interested in buying is Applied Optoelectronics. The company’s stock has been phenomenal as depicted in Chart 6 below.

Chart 6 – Applied Optoelectronic Weekly Chart

Applied Optoelectronics is a provider of fiber-optic networking products. It makes products for three end markets: Cable television broadband, fiber-to-the-home, and internet data centers. They are a vertically integrated company that makes a variety of lasers, photodiodes, and transceivers. The common theme for their end markets is more bandwidth. Their end markets need more bandwidth as society becomes more connected. Fiber optic connectivity is an economical solution to delivering more bandwidth.

As such, Applied Optoelectronics has grown enormously. Table 1 below shows some key metrics for Applied Optoelectronics. Revenues, margins, net income, earnings per share, and free cash flow have all grown nicely since 2010.

Table 1 – Applied Optoelectronics Metrics

Source: Morningstar

Additionally, the company has a current ratio of over 2. Its return on assets is over 15%, its return on equity is over 23%, and its debt to equity ratio is well below 1.

Looking at Chart 6 above, you would think the stock is selling at a super high PE ratio. It is actually selling at 33 times earnings. The best part however is that it is only selling at 18 times forward earnings. Management recently came out and stated that its second quarter revenues and earnings would exceed its original estimates.

Applied Optoelectronics is executing its business plan and is providing products that the market demands. They have expanded their production capacity in order to meet demand. Because these products are so well designed, the company can command high margins that are even growing.

In summary, even bull markets take a breather now and then. These breathers come in two types. Markets can mark time by moving sideways for a spell in order to work off extremes and let earnings catch up to price expansion. Or, markets can pull back in order to meet earnings where they are currently. In either case it is healthy for the bull market. While it is not a guarantee that the bull market will take a breather in August there are some indications that a pullback could happen. The month of August is statistically a weak one for the market and on a daily chart an outside reversal day recently occurred. If markets pull back a buy the dip opportunity presents itself. One stock I would consider on a pullback is Applied Optoelectronics. It is a growing company that looks fundamentally sound. And while its stock price has soared it does not appear to be especially overvalued based on forward earnings expectations. I would be a buyer of Applied Optoelectronics on any pullback to its rising 20 week exponential moving average.