Natural Gas Price Seasonality In August: What To Expect From September Contract

August (Q) contract expired on July 27 and September (U) contract became the front month (or prompt contract), which will be traded for most of August. What do we know about seasonal patterns in August (i.e., for September contract)? Click here to see future expiration dates.

Please note that throughout this article, we will refer to September contract by its futures contract symbol – “U”. Click here to see a full list of codes and symbols in futures.

Seasonals are certainly not the only basis for a trade and they can be skewed by one-off events or coincidences. They are just one among many tools, but are something to keep in mind every time the calendar turns.

Historically, U contract has been one of the most bearish natural gas contracts – second only to November contract. Over the past nine years, its returns have averaged -7.45% (from open to close). Average losses over the past five years have been less severe – just over 1.50% (see Figure 1 in the chart pack below).

In terms of volatility, U is a relatively quiet contract (at least by the standards of natural gas market, which is itself one of the most volatile). The standard deviation of returns over the past nine and five years was 0.101 and 0.084, respectively, which results in annualized implied volatility being below the average (see Figure 2 in the chart pack below). The level of returns has fluctuated from +6.73% in 2016 to -22.07% in 2010. This may sound like a very wide range, but not when you compare it to the historical volatility of other natural gas contracts. For example, over the past nine years, the level of returns for February contract varied from +26% in 2014 to -26% in 2009.

Clearly, bears have the upper hand when it comes to trading U contract. In 67% of cases, the general trend has been bearish (see Figure 3 in the chart pack below). Furthermore, when bullish trends do form, they tend to be weaker than bearish trends. The average return for the bulls has been +4.33% vs. -13.34% for the bears (see Figure 4 in the chart pack below).

Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results. This is especially true for one the most volatile commodities, such as natural gas. Indeed, the performance of natural gas in 2017 so far has deviated from historical performance in four out of six contracts (January, April, June and July). The key is to monitor the fundamentals on a regular basis.

Natural gas consumption has been lower y-o-y, but aggregate demand has been higher. Due to lower base effect and structural improvements, we expect gross demand to grow at an average annual rate of 2.3% in September. Therefore, we would not be surprised if September contract eventually closes in the green this year.

We are looking for opportunities to buy the dips in UNG and natural gas futures. Based on historical (seasonally-adjusted) implied volatility, there is a 68% chance that natural gas price will trade in the range between $2.83 and $3.05 per MMBtu over the next five trading sessions. A narrower, statistically adjusted range is $2.87-3.02 per MMBtu.

Remember, being outside the trade and wishing you were in is so much better than being inside the trade and wishing you were out.

Source: Bluegold Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.