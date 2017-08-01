A Solid CEF Yielding 6.7%, 15% Discount To NAV, And A Large Year-End 'Special Dividend'

This is one of the oldest equity CEFs around (since 1929) and has a proven track record of 80+ year in paying dividends.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) is an "internally managed" closed-end equity fund which closed recently at $14.63. It has a net asset value ("NAV") of $16.91 and now trades at a ~ 15.0% discount to NAV. It has a very low expense ratio of 0.61% - much lower than the industry average for closed-end equity funds. During 2016, ADX has paid in dividends $0.99/share for a yield of 6.7%.

Advantages of Holding ADX versus SPY

There are several advantages in buying ADX versus the S&P 500 Index (SPY):

ADX has a history of outperforming the S&P 500 index during periods of a strong bull market, such as the one we are seeing today. ADX provides a unique buying opportunity which is the ~15% discount to Net Asset Value. Investors are getting a good deal here. Most importantly, ADX is designed for income investors who are looking for a steady paycheck: It pays a steady annual dividend of at least 6%, while the S&P 500 Index SPY pays only 1.9%.

ADX Background:

ADX has been around for quite a while. This is one of the oldest closed-end funds and was founded back in 1929 and has a track record of over 80 years of paying dividends. Apparently, ADX did not deploy its cash prior to the great market crash of 1929. It has survived some wild swings in the market and has survived with some $1.7 billion invested in largely (96%) domestic equities. It has several idiosyncratic policies. Unlike many closed-end equity funds, ADX does not use leverage. ADX also has a general policy of paying at least 6% of market value out each year as dividends. ADX maintains a very low expense ratio and has an active dividend reinvestment program under which it issues some 2.5 million shares (total share count is 99 million) in a typical year. It has also been repurchasing stock in recent years - but not enough to offset the shares issued under the dividend reinvestment program.

Investment Holdings:

ADX has sector allocations which are actually remarkably similar to the S&P 500 - with an emphasis on large-cap companies. The table below compares ADX and S&P 500 percentages allocated to different sectors.

Sector ADX S&P 500 Information Technology 22.9% 22.3% Financials 15.0% 14.5% Health Care 13.9% 14.5% Consumer Discretionary 12.5% 12.3% Industrial 9.8% 10.3% Consumer Staples 8.8% 9.0% Energy 7.2% 6.0% Real Estate 3.0% 2.9% Utilities 2.9% 3.2% Materials 2.1% 2.8% Telecom Services 1.8% 2.1%

ADX's largest holdings are the same companies which lead the weightings in the S&P 500 - AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, etc. ADX has only 82 holdings with a weighted average market cap of $ 115.4 billion so, in comparison with the S&P 500, it probably has a bias toward large cap companies. It is noteworthy that ADX has a 2.6% allocation to Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) (part of its energy allocation) - which itself trades at a 13.9% discount to NAV. So, in a sense, the actual asset value in the ADX portfolio is actually higher than its reported NAV by roughly 0.4%.

ADX Top Ten Holdings:

Top 10 Largest Holdings Company % of Total Assets Apple Inc. AAPL 4.1% Alphabet Inc. (Class A & Class C) GOOG, GOOGL 3.6% Microsoft Corp. MSFT 3.5% Facebook, Inc. FB 2.7% Amazon AMZN 2.6% Adams Natural Resources Fund PEO 2.4% Comcast Corp CMCSA 2.3% Philip Morris International PM 2.1% Bank of America Corp BAC 2.0% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 1.9%

We like ADX's large exposure to technology which consists roughly 24% of the CEF's holdings. The Information Technology sector is expected to have the second-highest earnings growth in Q2 2017, after the Energy Sector. This sector has been seeing a strong momentum and likely to keep outperforming for the next 12 months at least.

Performance:

ADX has generally performed well coming out of the 2008 crash. Its total return on market price has been 13.2% year to date; 21.6% in the past year; 14.1% (annualized) over the past five years; and 6.4% (annualized) over the past 10 years (which includes the period of the financial crisis of 2008). ADX has shown a history of outperforming the S&P 500 index during a strong bull market, which could be partially attributed to the large discount on NAV. Investors should note, however, that during a large market pullback (or bear market), ADX has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 index. Over the long term, an investor in ADX will likely experience an overall return which will not be dissimilar to the return on an S&P index fund.

Year ADX Returns S&P 500 Index Returns 2017 YTD 13.2% 9.3% Past 12 Months 21.6% 17.7% Past 3 Years 9.4% 9.5% Past 5 Years 14.1% 14.4% Past 10 Years 6.4% 7.1%

Above returns are on an annualized basis (source: ADX and SPY websites)

Since January 1, 2017, ADX has beat the S&P 500 index by roughly 5% (on a total return basis with dividends re-invested) as can be seen in the chart below.

This can be attributed both to the high discount of ADX, in addition to the fund's large exposure to technology.

Dividends:

ADX has a stated policy of paying a distribution of at least 6% of market price and has adhered to this in recent years. The table below provides the dividends for the past five years together with a breakdown between the sources of the funds for the dividends and the rate based on the market price at the close of the time period.

Total Dividend Capital Gains Dividends Rate 2012 $.67 $.49 $.18 6.3% 2013 $.84 $.62 $.22 7.1% 2014 $1.18 $.98 $.20 8.8% 2015 $.93 $.79 $.14 6.8% 2016 $.99 $.81 $.18 7.8%

ADX tends to pay a 5 cent quarterly distribution, and then pay a large year-end distribution, which is usually paid in December of each year. The Table below provides the dividend and year-end distribution history starting in 2014 with the record date associated with each dividend or distribution.

Ex-Date Amount Dividend 2/12/14 $.05 Dividend 5/12/14 $.05 Dividend 8/8/14 $.05 Year End Distribution 2014 11/20/14 $1.03 Dividend 2/10/15 $.05 Dividend 5/11/15 $.05 Dividend 8/10/15 $.05 Year End Distribution 2015 11/23/15 $.78 Dividend 2/10/16 $.05 Dividend 5/11/16 $.05 Dividend 8/10/16 $.05 Year End Distribution 2016 11/22/16 $.84 Dividend 2/8/17 $.05 Dividend 5/10/17 $.05 Dividend 8/9/17 $.05

With a view that ADX's holdings have had a strong performance so far in 2017, we believe that the year-end distribution this coming December will be more generous than usual, and the CEF could yield well above 7% for the year.

Impact of NAV Discount:

When investors are paid dividends in a situation with a large discount to NAV, investors' position tends to significantly improve. This is especially true for ADX which trades at a huge discount to NAV. For example, a 6% distribution based on NAV would translate into a payout of 7.1% based on ADX's market value and its 15% discount.

Share Issuances and Repurchases:

However, investors should note that there is a downside to the discount to NAV situation. If a company trading at a discount to NAV issues more shares, this tends to reduce the NAV per share, and if the percentage discount to NAV stays the same, the share price will tend to decline (this has been a big issue with some BDCs). Thus, if a company with 1 million shares, a net asset value of $20 million and, thus, a NAV per share of $20 - but trading at $10 a share - issues an additional 1 million shares at $10 a share, it will raise an additional $10 million increasing the company's total net asset value to $30 million. But it now has a total of 2 million shares so that its NAV per share is only $15 a share. If it continues to trade at 50% of NAV, its stock price will decline to $7.50 a share.

In this regard, ADX has an active dividend reinvestment program in which many of its investors elect to reinvest the annual dividends in additional shares of ADX stock. ADX issues new shares (roughly 2.5 million last year). It offsets this somewhat but not entirely by repurchasing its own shares (974,000 last year). ADX has not disclosed the specifics of any share repurchase plan authorized by its directors but seems to repurchase roughly 1 million shares each year. The table below provides the number of shares repurchased by ADX in each of the last five years.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Shares Repurchased 0 948,339 1,011,600 977,800 974,904

Over the years, because it has issued more new shares than it has repurchased, ADX has had an increasing share count - going from 84.5 million shares in 2002 to 93.0 million shares in 2012 to 99.4 million shares at the end of 2016. ADX should probably be buying back sufficient shares to offset the issuance of new shares in the dividend reinvestment program - at least as long as it trades at a discount of more than 10% to NAV. This would be a strong evidence of management alignment with the interests of shareholders and might actually have the result of reducing the discount to NAV.

Risks

ADX is an equity CEF and is subject to equity market risk. In case of general market declines, the price of ADX is likely do go down.

Also, equity "Closed End Funds" that pay a large distribution to shareholders, such as ADX, tend to underperform the general markets when the markets experience a long period of under-performance. This is because, during such times, the distributions of the CEF tend not to be covered by income and can result in destructive "Return of Capital" (or ROC). Having said that, ADX has proven that if held over the long run, it is able to deliver solid returns and does not seem to have been much affected by ROC.

Bottom Line

ADX is a well-managed equity CEF with a solid track record. In the short and medium term, ADX is well positioned to keep outperforming the broader market. The discount to NAV is definitely a net advantage here while the expense ratio is low. Given a relatively conservative investment strategy, it would not require nerves of steel for management to use a modest amount of leverage to enhance returns or even to fund sufficient share repurchases to offset the issuance of new shares under the dividend reinvestment program. With a discount of 15%, we believe that ADX is a strong buy here. This is a very attractive CEF for income investors who are looking for a yearly payout of at least 6% on their investment. The good news is that investors who buy today and hold till year-end will be entitled to the large "special dividend" as the fund going ex-dividend around the 23rd of November of each year.

===

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.