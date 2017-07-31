UCB's (UCBJF) CEO Jean Tellier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UCB S. A. (OTCPK:UCBJF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Antje Witte - Vice President, Investor Relations

Detlef Thielgen - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Emmanuel Caeymaex - Head of Immunology Patient Value Unit

Iris Friedrich - Chief Medical Officer, Head of Development

Jean Tellier - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Jeff Wren - Head of Neurology Patient Value Unit

Pascale Richetta - Head of Bone Disorders Patient Value Unit

Analysts

Patrick Chen - Morgan Stanley

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Richard Vosser - J. P. Morgan

Sandra Cauwenberghs - KBC Securities

Timothy Woodward - Goldman Sachs

Trung Huynh - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the UCB 2017 Half-Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that a replay of the webcast will available later today on UCB's website under the Investors section.

I'm pleased to present Mrs. Antje Witte, Head of Investor Relations, who will be the moderator of this conference. Madam, the floor is yours.

Antje Witte

Thank you very much, and thank you for the introduction. So a warm welcome from UCB from Brussels, good morning, and, of course, good afternoon to you. Welcome to our half-year 2017 earnings results and call.

We have Jean Tellier , our CEO, introducing to you our first half; followed by Emmanuel Caeymaex, our Immunology Patient Value Unit Head for the bimekizumab data; and Detlef Thielgen, our CFO, who will get a little bit more into the numbers.

Please note that this presentation in this call is covered by our disclaimer and safe harbor statements, especially concerning forward-looking statements. You'll find these on Page 2 of our presentation and in our corresponding press release.

Thank you for your attention, and I'm now handing over to Jean-Christophe.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Antje. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. You see here that Antje has just introduced the agenda for today's presentation. And I would like to start with sharing with you our strong first half year '17 that you have seen in our press release this morning.

As you know, we aim to deliver our patient value strategy through deeper connecting the patients and patients' deep understanding through science and by that, translating better, innovative hypotheses into differentiated medicine. And this is how we aim to deliver value for patients and value for shareholders.

The first half results as you have seen this morning was strong. We are pleased with the results. It was built on 2 elements, the first of which is the continuous growth momentum of our core products, with net sales of EUR 1.7 billion at plus 18% of the 4 key products that you see here on the slide. These 4 products represent now more than 85% of our net sales. And that’s delivered also a strong growth on profit line.

Growth we continued thanks to either new data coming from new clinical trials that will further differentiate from our [offered patients] or new indications that will aim to reach new patient populations. And we have these for Cimzia, Vimpat and Briviact.

We are also very pleased with the results of our Phase IIb on the bimekizumab in psoriasis, and Emmanuel will comment in a minute. This is a clear illustration of our strategy in action and demonstrates that scientific purposes can deliver differentiated clinical outcomes. So more to come.

We are also continuing to work with our partner Amgen on the resubmission of EVENITY in the U.S. which are linked to the ARCH topline result that we had earlier this year.

A third point of the first half was also the continuous advancement of our [indiscernible] molecular entity, which is doing as planned in the early pipeline.

And finally, we continue to further focus our portfolio with the outlicensing of Xyzal and the strengthening of our foreign platforms and technology with the Beryllium acquisition, which will give us leading capabilities in protein expression and structural biology as well as a new discovery platform targeting [indiscernible] with small molecules.

So this is really, in a nutshell, what this first half represents for us as a result. And before Detlef will comment on the financial outlook [indiscernible], which is the final point of this slide, I will now hand over to Emmanuel, who will comment on the [indiscernible] results. Emmanuel?

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Well, thank you very much, Jean-Christophe. And indeed, as you mentioned, we went after a therapeutic hypothesis with bimekizumab, and this hypothesis is that specific targeting of both protein A and protein F may improve the therapeutic efficacy versus targeting protein A alone. And it is something that we've engrained in residual patient [indiscernible]. A minority of patients benefit from clear skin. It takes a long, long time to get there, and in many cases there is not a [indiscernible] over time, even with [indiscernible] intervening in the [indiscernible] 17 path line.

In addition, psoriasis patients suffer from a lot of comorbidities, psoriatic arthritis, of course, but also cardiovascular adverse events and many others. So it's clearly a field where there is residual unmet need and where new technologies may help us create that value for patients. The background, really, is that when interleukin-17 was identified as being very important to solving this disease, the focus was on 17A, and that is because, in mouse models, 17A seems to really confer [indiscernible] activity.

In humans it's different, and our teams really focused on the combination of disease-relevant human in vitro [indiscernible] and analysis of these tissues from patients to produce data, human preclinical data, that suggested that the role of F was important. And they identified that [indiscernible] F was structurally similar to 17A, that they're both [indiscernible] cytokines that confer their effects through the same receptor. So there is a similar and overlapping biological function. But we also know now that they have roles that are not redundant in in vivo models. And we also know that they communicate and they collaborate with each other and with other inflammatory mediators to [indiscernible] information.

So if you think about this as a faucet with 2 taps, if you just suppress 17A, the water is still flowing, and so the inflammation is still rising. And impacting on both in humans would be necessary to really fully affect the 17A pathway. And so to move from these insights and preclinical data that suggests the importance of 17F, we designed an antibody that -- using our proprietary technology rationally designed both 17A and 17F. And it's an antibody with dual [indiscernible] so it's not a [indiscernible]. And we can do that because actually the 17A and the 17F locks and clues look very similar. So we could treat this in a way that was deliberate and rational. And so the [PDR] the binding reagents of the antibody, really enable us to very potently and selectively neutralize both cytokines.

We tested the concept first in a Phase I psoriasis study, which you will remember a few years ago, with a very high [indiscernible] course, and also in a proof of concept in psoriatic arthritis, which was meant to give us a signal as to whether the [indiscernible] joints would be significantly different from that observed with [indiscernible] and [indiscernible] A. And the answer was a resounding yes. In fact, the [indiscernible] probability of there being a significant difference was greater than 99%. We had [indiscernible] course of 87% versus -- of 80% versus only 17% with placebo.

So this was powerful evidence for us to decide to invest into a further study. And I have the pleasure to make the comment from this -- those ranging studies that has recently reported results. You've all obviously seen the press releases. The main goal of the study, of course, was to establish which doses to potentially take in Phase III, which they have patient data [indiscernible].

It was a 12-week -- well, it was a longer study but the endpoints that we have reported and that is available now is a 12-week endpoint. [indiscernible] 5 bimekizumab doses versus one placebo arm. And the results were really impressive. If you think about the new kind of standards that are emerging in psoriasis [indiscernible] almost clear skin, about 8 out of 10 patients achieved that. And then really very impressive and, to my knowledge, unprecedented in mid- and late stage studies, up to 6 out of 10 patients achieving complete skin clearance.

So that is, of course, very exciting data, and we will communicate more about this in the first half of 2018. But it gives us a lot of confidence and conviction to continue to accelerate the bimekizumab programs in psoriasis but also in other indications. And so here's a quick overview of the larger programs that are currently running. There's one that we actually started that started before the psoriasis one, and that was a learn experiment. And this learn experiment was an adjunctive study for a short period of time of bimekizumab [indiscernible] Cimzia for [indiscernible] rheumatoid arthritis.

And actually this proof of concept study has met its primary endpoint, so the learn study was positive. And we've observed that after 12 weeks of treatment, which is basically [indiscernible] injections of bimekizumab, significantly more patients achieved remission than patients who are just continuing on their baseline Cimzia.

However, as we look at the totality of the data, including some day-to-day points, we also realized that we would probably need to identify [indiscernible] populations [indiscernible] ahead of that adjunctive therapy for [indiscernible] commercial [indiscernible]. Because the goal here was to see whether a 3-month treatment course could make a big difference, not only at 3 months but later. And those results will be shared at the upcoming scientific congresses. But very clearly, the learnings from these studies, there's a very clear biologic effect. There was no safety issue in this adjunctive therapy regimen, which in itself is a very valuable conclusion, and that there may be potential provided the population can be identified, so as to have an [indiscernible] size which makes sense for payers to [indiscernible] issue [indiscernible] as well.

I have briefly described the psoriasis study. We will not give more details about the results of this study right now but to say, of course, that there were no new safety [indiscernible] and the product was very well tolerated. Then we have 2 Phase IIb studies that are currently running, one in psoriatic arthritis. And you will notice here that the primary endpoint is ACR-50. So in line with us aiming for stronger endpoints [indiscernible] we go for a higher level of efficacy as well in terms of joints, in terms of PsA. We're expecting results in the first half of next year.

And we also have an ankylosing spondylitis dose ranging study that is running. And here again, with a slightly more -- a significantly more meaningful and strict endpoint, which is the ASAS40 response [indiscernible] also. And those results will also be [indiscernible] in 2018. So all in all, I think that there's remarkable consistency throughout the preclinical data, the in vivo model, the Phase I in psoriasis, the [indiscernible] study in psoriatic arthritis, the [indiscernible] study in RA and the Phase IIb study in psoriasis. So this gives us a lot of confidence to really accelerate the developments of bimekizumab in [indiscernible] conditions.

I would now like to hand over to Detlef, who will cover the financial highlights for this subject.

Detlef Thielgen

Thank you, Emmanuel. Always very exciting when you can combine exciting pipeline news with also our performance in the year, and I'm very happy to share our performance in this first half of the year. I have to say I love that page, all green, and the only red that is in there is in itself good news. So let me go through in just a bit more detail. We reached more than EUR 2.2 billion of revenue with double-digit growth, total net sales and the revenue. 85% of our net sales is coming now from our core products, which in itself, after the divestments that you remember last year, is quite a strong statement about how we are doing in these areas. We are growing very nicely with these and we'll see what later [indiscernible].

What is also very good we are doing is that, by very focused investment, you'll see that we are under-proportionally growing our operating expense. There is a bit of phasing in that. We have mentioned here the R&D expense phasing. Expect that that's going to go up. However, probably not reach our guidance of 24% plus/minus 1%. I think now more about 23% plus/minus 1%. So anyone could keep that in mind.

The recurring EBITDA has been very strong. When you have good sales and reasonable expenses, that is not a surprise. When we are looking to the quality of this, we have to say, however, that we had a few extraordinary events on that, that have helped us to achieve those revenue levels but also the recurring EBITDA level. One that Jean-Christophe alluded to, the [indiscernible] booking that we had in our other revenues, EUR 56 million. So that will not occur in the second half anymore. I have to take that into consideration.

We had some very strong results on [indiscernible] in the first half. [indiscernible] a part of that is also inventory building for some of our repack agreement business, which you know is on and off, and we've seen that throughout. Hence, part of that is also [indiscernible] from distributors. So we had a few -- a few extraordinary topics, but growth is extraordinary at the first half year. And that has been also moved down to the profit of the group. You saw that our tax is around 20% on returning income.

I expect, to some degree, that, that would be similar to the year-end. However, giving a little bit of a caution there, because we see quite significant changes in the tax environment. I don't even want to think about what might be coming on the U.S., but even for us, U.K. and Belgium take a role. So we'll have to fully see what is happening there. [indiscernible] just happened. And it will be more in line, not much positive, but also no negative. So all in all, a strong performance on the earnings side, earnings nearly up 50%. I can't complain with that. Then I look into what I said before, 85% of net sales. We are very happy with the growth pattern. As we have told you before, Cimzia, the growth has lost a little bit of dynamic, but we have seen encouraging trends between first and second quarter. And when you look at that, also keep in mind losing sometimes contracts might increase your average net selling price if this contract has been in areas where rebates have to be paid. And we'll see an impact of that later. So it's not all a negative or neutral.

On the other hand, when you look at 25% increase in Vimpat, a 17% increase in Keppra. And we even didn't dare to show the Briviact as it comes on a low absolute level. Very, very nice growth dynamic across the board. So we are very happy. And [indiscernible] neutral more in Europe and in international markets and the U.S. So for products at that stage in the life cycle we are very happy about it. And we believe that we can drive this for the foreseeable future, which then will bring us back to our EUR 3.1 billion guidance that we, as you know, are very comfortable with.

What I want to share with you is a bit of the different buckets where profitability has been improving. If you look at the gross margin ratio, it has been going up. And you see that the first 4 columns are annual numbers. So the 75% probably is a bit high because we will see some softening in the second half of the year based on [indiscernible] impacts. We have our Bulle facility that they're just increasing capacity for Cimzia because it's nearly meeting the [indiscernible] not only for today but also for the future. And there will be some impacts on that, that we'd see in the gross margin. We have seen those positive impacts also. Overall, a reasonably benign cost-to-net development. So this is very positive from our point of view. So the product is going strongly without a significant negative pricing component.

And when we are going to the operating expense ratios, you'll see that, due to the phasing of some of the marketing but also the R&D spend, it has been very strong also here. There will be a little bit rebound, which does mean that the second half of the year. For these reasons, but also as a cautionary view on FX, I want to remind you that the first half of the year [indiscernible]. When we look to the newspaper today we're reading 1.15 1.17, and that is a bit of a difference.

And while you don’t need to think about it, I do, because we are always giving our guidance, including these elements, as they are important, and we are widely hedged, though not entirely hedged, and this is something that will have a little dampening on the second half of the year, too. All in all, we have the sliding arrow that is moving towards the 30%. We are well on track for that. We feel good on it. And I think this was a very good step forward. We have told you all along that we are accelerating towards this, but it's very clear to see. But I feel very good about this development.

Moving to the financial outlook, it is very clear that, based on the strong numbers that we have seen in the first half of the year, but also taking into consideration what I was just saying on some of these factors either that have been strengthening the first half of the year or that we have to look with some more caution in the second half of the year, leads to an increase in our guidance. The revenue has been moved by EUR 100 million to EUR 4.35 billion to EUR 4.35 billion. We have increased -- widened the range for rEBITDA and core EPS; rEBITDA from EUR 1.15 billion to EUR 1.25 billion now, and core EPS from EUR 3.70 to EUR 4.15.

So that reflects, I think, at this moment, I'm very, very realistic on what we will achieve. And then we'll have to wait with some of these factors that I was mentioning will do throughout the second half of the year. The guidance beyond 2017, we talked about the 30% and the EUR 3.1 billion. And yet, with the encouraging trends that we see in Briviact, there is nothing new to report also for this one. So all in all, I think we have a very strong first year from the financial situation. Also, the strategic flexibility and financial health of the company is very good. So we are very pleased from that.

I'm happy to hand over the call back to Jean-Christophe and to go into more pipeline news after the exciting financial news.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Detlef. And yes, I want to come back on the pipeline. As you know and as you have seen, the pipeline innovation is really a key component of our strategy, translating science into clinical differentiation. And you have here the slide that summarize the products that are currently in what we name the learning phase, which are the Phase I or Phase II. And these strong pipelines have been developed over the last years under the strong leadership of Ismail Kola, as you know, who will retire this year. And I would like to thank him. And under his leadership we have been able to now have this strong pipeline now and that we continue to further develop.

You see here on the right side of the slide that we will have a lot of reading points in the coming months, second half and first half of '18, that we'll be able to translate this pipeline furthermore through the funnel, through these Phase III. I just want to highlight 2 elements. Emmanuel commented on bimekizumab already with the acceleration through the Phase III with the psoriatic indication. The second Phase IIb patients we will get will probably be psoriatic arthritis in Q2 and ankylosing spondylitis in Q3.

The second component I would like to highlight was the padsevonil, our new component in highly drug resistant epilepsy. This year, in February, we have published already some positive results in patients who have failed already 4 epileptic drugs and who have at least 4 seizures a week. So you see we are targeting here very difficult patient populations to treat. And for these patient populations we will continue building on these positive Phase II results, and we continue to develop these products. So you see a very dense pipeline. We are pleased with it, but we continue. And some of them are accelerating because of the quality of the results.

So all of this makes us confident that the strategy that we have put in place to focus on the patients' needs and trying to translate scientific hypotheses into more differentiated molecules can really lead to more value for the patients and more value for the shareholders. So with that, I would like now to open the floor to your questions, where my colleagues from the executive committee are with me to help to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have the first question from Mr. Patrick Chen from Morgan Stanley.

Patrick Stanley

These are my questions, 2 if possible. First, on Cimzia, can you give some color on your view of -- you talked about a more and more competitive market, as you stated in your release. And secondly, where do you see pressure coming from mainly? Is it branded competition? Biosimilars? And have you yet to see or expect to see pricing pressure on your term? Secondly, on margins, on both gross margin and recurring EBITDA, as you mentioned, they both performed very well, above expectations and historically as well. There's some leverage and some phasing of R&D here, but can you expand upon where you'll be able to control costs well and where you see opportunity in the future?

Jean Tellier

Thank you for your questions. I will start with answering the things that are related to the questions. So indeed there is more competition, both coming from biosimilars and [indiscernible] concerns in direct competition with some price erosion in certain markets as well as, of course, the kind of indirect impact in terms of how branded competition is reacting to the entry of biosimilars. And we see that in the U.S., for example, with how J&J is reacting to the entry of infliximab. We've had some kind of second quarter effect in terms of the contracts that are available to us, the kind of rebates that are given into the market. In Europe, I think the impact of biosimilars has really been as we have forecast. However, there's been some indirect impact as well. Not much from infliximab because [indiscernible] from Europe. Some more from [indiscernible] and that is why our growth rate in Europe is still attractive but a little lower than last year. You can see tender markets, for example, where the biosimilars are at relatively [indiscernible] prices. And at those prices we sometimes opt not to participate in that trend there. So that is going to continue, I think that the differentiation points of Cimzia [indiscernible] as well as [indiscernible] have proven and will continue to prove to be a good defense against it. I should say also, from a branded perspective, that there is, of course, an increase in competition in RA from JAK inhibitors. And to an extent in the U.S. that has been the case for some time, with Xeljanz. In Europe we now have [indiscernible] as well, which is intensifying the competition there. And so we see that our RA growth is not as high anymore as it is in psoriatic arthritis. In addition, IL-17 had a good uptake. And so the whole [PMS] class has come under some pressure with that. In the U.S, in rheumatology, the PMS class has actually decreased by about 5%. And in that context, things have been stable, if not growing very slightly, it's actually a good result.

Detlef Thielgen

I can take the margin question there. And coming back to what we all along have been saying, now 85% of our products, of our net sales [indiscernible], we always mention that the gross margin of these products is higher than the existing or previous gross margin. So you would expect to see that, but as well as not needing infrastructure for moving these sales higher or having products like Briviact brought into the mix. That is one of the strengths of our focused portfolio and that is very helpful. With R&D, we have seen that R&D costs have come a bit along from the high levels that we have in the previous years. But that is always something that we have to review on an annual instance in terms of what opportunity we have and whether we think it's worth to do that investment. And we are [indiscernible] that we are very conscious about that and have very, very high hurdles in really investing in things that we think will make a real difference as being [indiscernible] for example, bimekizumab. That is something that we will have to [indiscernible] to answer more or less on your future question. For today, it's mainly our products are doing, as you can imagine, when you are selling more, a scaling effect of manufacturing but also utilization of your infrastructure as a total and good cost management on what I would name the back office, which does not have to grow with your sales force. So these components play into it.

Operator

We have the next question from Mr. Tim Woodward from Goldman Sachs.

Timothy Woodward

It's Tim Woodward here from Goldman. I have 2 on bimekizumab and Briviact. So on bimekizumab, where do you see the main market opportunity? Do you see it in psoriasis or potentially in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis? And also, for the design of the Phase III trial, what do you think the control arm of that needs to be? Is there a possibility that you'd need to run it against one of the other new agents approved for psoriasis or, if you don't have that, then how do you go about differentiating it? And then on Briviact, could you give some commentary, please, on the sales number you reported and how much is the stocking? And also, thinking longer term about the revenue guidance that you've given here, how much of that are sales in the monotherapy rather than that on [indiscernible]?

Jean Tellier

Tim, thank you for your question. So to the first question, I think that the psoriasis population is a huge population. And whilst it is true that there have been more advances recently with [indiscernible] and also [indiscernible] improved inhibitors, there's still a lot of space to go if we actually can shift our mindsets to clear skin and up to 75 or maybe even [indiscernible] of the patient's standard. So in such a large population, there is a very significant unmet need. In PsA I think there's probably more headroom, if you look at it, because there haven't been so many new modes of actions to really move the needle. And that is also why we're going to be really interested in understanding the data from those ranging studies before making the decisions on bimekizumab. But in terms of comparators, of course, we're only going to invest into these studies if they allow us to get payer coverage, they allow us to have a strong value proposition in the future and has a standard of care that is resulting in psoriasis [indiscernible]. We'll also look at some of the more recent [indiscernible] comparators. Jeff, can you take the question on Briviact?

Jeff Wren

Sure. Thank you, Tim, for the question. So regarding stocking, we launched the product last year, in the beginning of the year in Europe, and of course you do need to stock to ensure that there is the ability to see the product pull through. And then we launched in basically June, July in the United States. At this point in time, there is no additional stocking that's taking place. What we're seeing now is fundamental strong growth associated with our product, so no stocking impact whatsoever at this point in time.

Jean Tellier

Maybe just to -- there was a second part of the question regarding the [peak cells] and the type of indications which was [indiscernible]. We don't really comment on the [indiscernible] indication, but what I can share with you is we are very pleased with the speed of the development of Briviact. It's unprecedented that an [indiscernible] drug may have so quickly on top of the [indiscernible]. So from an indication standpoint, we are doing very well. From an adoption standpoint, you know that the physicians need to first get the experience of the product before going more into an early stage. So we think that you will see that also with [indiscernible].

Antje Witte

Can we have our next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Trung Huynh from Crédit Suisse.

Trung Huynh

It's Trung Huynh from Crédit Suisse. You touched upon it during some of the presentation and in part from Patrick's question, but can you give us some more color on Cimzia's managed care discussions in 2018? My second question is when do you expect the launch of a Vimpat generic in Europe? We recently saw a recent CHMP positive opinion for Accord's generic product. And finally, how does the [indiscernible] impact the costs for the year? I think you briefly spoke about R&D, but perhaps you can comment on sales and marketing.

Jean Tellier

[indiscernible] managed care in the U.S. in 2018. Of course it's early to say, but I think that on the pharmacy side of the business we're expecting [indiscernible] our coverage from what we have today. On the medical front, I think the existing trends will continue to pay out, which is that payers are attempting to gain more control over that [indiscernible] over time, some rebating, some discounts and some potentially form of [indiscernible]. So we've kind of built that in our plan and in our guidance and of course our [indiscernible]. I absolutely recognize that with some very fast developments right now in terms of [indiscernible] one could say that this will impact the market in terms of the net price in the market. But I think that what biosimilars could do as well is somewhat loosen the grip of the 2 or 3 of the largest brands in the market which could be a positive for [indiscernible]. Jeff, do you have something to add?

Jeff Wren

Yes, we've seen a recent positive CHMP opinion for the generic product. Just as a reminder, our data exclusivity, it expires in September 2018. However, our patent expires in March of 2022. So the likelihood of a generic launch, we could see the potential of that taking place in September 2018 in those countries where we don't have patent protection. And basically, we're talking about Eastern Europe, which is really a very small, almost negligible component of our business. So that very well could happen in those countries sometime late 2018.

Emmanuel Caeymaex

I think the EVENITY cost question, as you can imagine, there were costs planned for prelaunch and launch this year. They will not come 100% through. We are still keeping this movement towards launch running. But we don’t have the peaks that you would have if you bring the product to market. So this will be a benefit for this year, and it will shift into next year to some degree. To what extent we'll have to see. And it's something that we will address in our guidance next year. I don't see this as a major topic at this moment in time. More information, questions of the timing will guide us on what [indiscernible] reality. But we'll update you with our annual conference. For now, we can say it has a slight positive impact for this year and I would expect a slight negative impact for next year.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Richard Vosser from J. P. Morgan.

Richard Vosser

Just a question on bimekizumab, please. Just thinking about the side effects, could you give us an idea of what side effects you've seen in the 2 Phase II trials to date? There was a product from Astra that more broadly targeted different forms of the IL-17 that had some safety issues around suicidal ideation. So just some thoughts there and what you've seen so far. And then, obviously one of your differentiation angles was a benefit on top of Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis. So just coming back to the question of differentiation going forward, how are you looking to differentiate the product and whether you would look to build new capabilities to launch in the psoriasis indication, or look for a partner. And then finally, just a question on M&A strategy. You've alluded to the generic expiry on Vimpat in early '22 and Briviact later on in the decade, 2025, 2026. Just your thoughts about replacing what you have in the epilepsy franchise and how that might -- how you might look at M&A strategy going forward?

Jean Tellier

I will very briefly answer the question on side effects and then pass on to Iris if you believe there's more color to be given. But essentially, these are small studies, and in those small studies we haven't observed anything on the safety [indiscernible] that would be different from 17A [indiscernible].

IrisFriedrich

I think that's exactly the message. [indiscernible] and [indiscernible profile very much as expected. No concerns around behavioral or psychiatric side effects. The most relevant side effects or adverse events that we currently see are infection, so that's very much in line with expectation. So very clean [indiscernible] very encouraging.

Jean Tellier

And of course bimekizumab is a [indiscernible] receptor antagonist. So it's [indiscernible] 17F and [indiscernible] as well. And so the biology and [indiscernible] may not be fully understood. I think it's probably also important to mention that the [indiscernible] with [indiscernible] has not been established. And the FDA, of course, is encouraging the [indiscernible] to do all kinds of scales in the study, which, were anything to happen due to chance would give us a good shot at making sure it [indiscernible] properly. In terms of the RA and benefits on top of Cimzia, again, I think this study was really a learn experiment, predicated upon the observation in models that when one blocks TNF, in certain systems or in certain patients, [indiscernible], and so if one can then also block [indiscernible] would you then get better results. And I think that the proof of concept has met its target, and the answer is yes. This did indeed happen. That doesn't necessarily make it a medicine that can be applied in those situations in a large population or, conversely, with [indiscernible]. And so now there are probably better opportunities for us to pursue with bimekizumab than this particular one.

But of course, our researchers will continue to look and to collaborate with academia to understand whether a subpopulation might be able to benefit from such a treatment. And then finally, in terms of psoriatic questions, one was around the differentiation, the other one related to whether we would launch this on our own or not. I would say that, as to the latter, it's too early to say. We've barely opened the database. We are going to see how to best create value with this product [indiscernible]. In terms of the differentiation, I touched upon it during the presentation, really if you look at the end goal here, which is clear skin, really controlling systemic inflammation to avoid all the particular side effects and mortality and comorbidity that comes with it, making sure that patients don't develop psoriatic arthritis and all the other comorbidity, this gives them room to go forward.

And when you look at up to 60% of patients achieving [indiscernible] 100, that is really something that I don’t think we've seen before. And it's probably linked to neutralizing [ANF]. And those results were obtained as soon as 12 weeks. So we're really encouraged. And we believe that, that, as the proof of concept that was positive in psoriatic arthritis, bodes well for bimekizumab for psoriasis patients of which, I will remind you, at least 1 in 5 also suffers from PsA, diagnosed or undiagnosed.

Unidentified Company Representative

And in a way, these results are a good illustration of how to answer to your questions about M&A. What we are looking first is really about clinical differentiation and bringing molecules to the market that can really have a differentiated offer versus the standard of care. And by doing that, we think that's the best way to continue to be successful and to deliver sustainable growth in the future. So we are pleased with what we have today. We are pleased also that we have now a strategy [indiscernible] of our debt. And so we are in a good place, we think, in order to look into the future, to see how we can continue to strengthen that [indiscernible]. We are very confident that we have a solid and a strong case. We are already encouraged by the response of Briviact and the way Briviact is accepted. We are also very pleased with the efficacy result that we have been able to demonstrate with [indiscernible]. So we have a lot of current assets that may, in the future, take the continuation of the growth, both in [indiscernible] and [indiscernible]. And of course we are looking in an opportunistic way to see if and how we can further accelerate growth moving forward. So it's really a strategy to continue to focus on innovations and differentiations and [indiscernible] deleveraging our strategic flexibility that we now have in order to continue to accelerate the growth.

Operator

We have the next question from Mrs. [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned before that you were increasing your efforts concerning bimekizumab. Can you give some more details on this in terms of timing of trials, of the approval process as well as in terms of processes in the future?

Emmanuel Caeymaex

It's a very good question. I'm not sure that I can provide you with much more information right now, but to say that we are putting all the efforts in to make sure that the [indiscernible] of the next phase of studies in psoriasis will be as soon as possible as well as the fact that in PsA and ankylosing spondylitis we will be ready to proceed to the next phase if the results are confirming the proof of concept and confirming our expectations in ankylosing spondylitis. Detlef, you want to say a word around the financials?

Detlef Thielgen

As usual, we go phase by phase. [indiscernible] push to make that pass into Phase III. We are pushing the other 2 studies and getting data as early as possible. And at that moment in time, as you all know, when you go from Phase II to Phase III, there's a significant uplift in cost. And that will flow more or less these decisions. They are based on what we believe and hope will be positive results. So if that is the case, [indiscernible] in '18, '19, and that was why I also said we have to go with R&D costs year by year, we would see a significant cost [indiscernible]. At the same then we'll have to see what our [indiscernible]. That is too early to tell. And there will be then also decisions on -- value decisions that you are making as [indiscernible]. We have very encouraging data on the combination for bimekizumab, but perhaps it's not the best area to invest in. And so that is how we think about that. I think I can give you a bit of timing. '18, '19 will probably be the years where you'll see something on that. And as soon as we have the data available, and others have mentioned it, there's a lot of data coming, and that will be very well used to make the decisions of high impact.

Operator

We have the next question from Mr. Peter Welford from Jefferies.

Peter Welford

Firstly, on romo, I just wanted to get any sort of timing you may have there on the European filing. I appreciate you always get a lot of questions, but do you -- did you already discuss with the European regulators the filing of [indiscernible]? Any update you can give us there on the filing in Europe? Just wondered, then, in regards to Briviact in Europe, can you give any sort of visibility on the relative pricing of that versus Vimpat in Europe? And also, the launch seems to be going very well. Any sort of inference you can give us as to how that's being used in Europe at all? And then finally, just a clarification on Keppra. And I might be being a bit silly and have missed something here, but is the Keppra patent life in Japan about 2 few years longer? Is that right, or is that just me being silly?

Jean Tellier

We have Pascale Richetta, Head of the Bone Unit, online. So Pascale, maybe you can address the first question?

Pascale Richetta

Yes, with pleasure. Regarding the filing of romosozumab in Europe, we are progressing as planned, and we're planning to [indiscernible] by the end of the year.

Jeff Wren

Absolutely. So we don't comment on pricing by country or especially comparisons of product. So what we are excited about is Briviact is continuing to launch in Europe. So we [indiscernible] strong fundamental growth. Very excited about that. Regarding your question on Keppra, yes, you're absolutely right. So now with the pediatric extension, we have 2 years. And of course we're seeing an exceptionally strong fundamental growth rate in Japan. It's a strong fuel for Keppra worldwide, and very pleased with these results. So yes, we do have that 2-year extension.

Operator

We have the next question from Mr. Peter Verdult from Citigroup.

Peter Verdult

Apologies if we're going over old, previous questions. But 3 if I may, maybe for Iris and Pascale, just on romo. Has any progress whatsoever been made since the initial data was seen in trying to come up with some sort of rationale regarding the CV in balance? Or is the current [indiscernible] thesis that it's [indiscernible] or [indiscernible] lucky? Secondly, I think previously you said if you were [indiscernible] redevelopment possible indication you would seek a partner. I'm just trying to work out whether psoriasis, trying to go it alone, and only if you could partner [indiscernible] to add RA, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Just some clarity there would be helpful. And then lastly, JC, on M&A, you've been very candid as a team that with the developments of romo you're going to have to sharpen your focus on M&A [indiscernible] do that. Now I'm not expecting you to discuss candidates on this conference call, but what I would like to understand is it's obvious that you're looking for products with differentiation, but could you make any general comments about whether those assets and opportunities are actually out there and anything that you're pursuing now, is it still in exploratory phase?

Pascale Richetta

And so regarding identity, basically, as you know, we received a [indiscernible] letter from the [FDA] and we will be [indiscernible] the data from the [indiscernible] and also the BRIDGE study, which is being done in men with osteoporosis. You may remember the initial filing in the U.S. was based on the [indiscernible] only. And as we are working, as you can imagine, with our colleagues at Amgen but also will [indiscernible] all the data. Unfortunately I cannot comment further at this stage. But the disease, they are patients for whom [indiscernible] will be [indiscernible] and that we will be working with the regulators.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, Pascale. Peter, once again, on the partnership on bimekizumab and the overall M&A strategy, I do feel like for us strategy is first about differentiation. The key question for us is really first to address and evaluate how we see the differentiation versus what [indiscernible] and what will come versus the standard of care. The first insight that we get from bimekizumab in psoriasis are really [indiscernible] that's possible from a differentiation standpoint, which really is very positive. And so we will be confirming in Phase III. But that should lead also to a decision of whether or not we will partner. And in this case, partnering would be either from the question of speed or for questions of extensions of what we are currently doing. [indiscernible] on IL-17A plus F, as Emmanuel alluded to, is also on the joints, and so on PsA and AS.

And from that standpoint, the next data point will be beginning of next year. So we'll have a much more comprehensive global picture when we get the results of these 3 data points. And on romosozumab, please keep in mind also, if you remember, on top of the [indiscernible] cardiovascular signal, but leading the current discussion with the FDA and the inclusion of [indiscernible] into the resubmissions to the FDA. On the [indiscernible] this time we have an unprecedented efficacy [indiscernible] standard of care. So from a value point to the patients, we have here also very impressive results. So how to translate that into a commercial proposition [indiscernible]. These are the elements that we want to take in consideration. So from that standpoint, we don't feel like it's needed to achieve our strategy. As I said, we continue to look from an operating standpoint if we can further strengthen our [indiscernible] or our technology and continue to develop as fast as possible our internal pipeline that, if it continued that way, continued to deliver good element of differentiation that we are very pleased with.

Operator

We have a question from Mrs. Sandra Cauwenberghs from KBC Securities.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

I was wondering if you could explain a little bit more about the shipping [indiscernible] that you reported earlier to the sales of Cimzia and Neupro in the Japan region. And secondly, the one-off of licensing of [indiscernible] in the U.S. region, do you plan on doing any other divestures for 2017?

Jean Tellier

So Jeff, the first question was about the shipment that we [indiscernible] in certain other countries such as Japan that may have an impact on the sales of the quarter. I don't feel like there is a lot to say here. It's just that because we are doing sales through partners, we don't group those on the regular monthly basis as we are currently doing when we commercialize the drugs ourselves. And we are, in a sense, linked to the ordering of our partners. Sometimes the order comes in a quarter and you have a quarter -- and perhaps that's the been the case, for example, in Japan for Keppra. That's one of the reasons why you have a very high growth in Japan. Jeff, you want to add something?

Jeff Wren

The only comment I would add is, regardless of who we [indiscernible] timing [indiscernible] look at Japan, whether it's Neupro or Keppra, we focus more on the strong fundamental growth rate that we have there that's been very impressive. But you're right, we see flexing of sales when they're received or orders placed. But overall, the fundamental growth rate is still very encouraging for us there.

Jean Tellier

And in the question of the [indiscernible] deal, as you know, our strategy is to continue to focus even more on our key patient population that we want to address in neurology or immunology. So our portfolio [indiscernible] that from time to time we are looking at. Divestment is an equation that can [indiscernible] measure few elements, one of which is the timing. The second is the potential interest and whether [indiscernible] for us. We do not see anything for the rest of the year, for the remaining part of 2017. And it is here also an opportunistic approach that may alter in the near future. So nothing in the [indiscernible], but it will probably continue to come in the years to come.

Antje Witte

I have one more question coming from the website. It's from [indiscernible] from Blueocean. "Can you please give more details on the Briviact filing for pediatric epilepsy? What was the data on which the filing was done?"

Jeff Wren

Yes, so thank you for your question. I think this is very exciting news, as we've talked about, because we're sort of reaching a new point in the way these products could be filed. Specifically looking at the mono and pediatric filing that will take place, we're looking at data extrapolation, so we've only been able to extrapolate data on the adult population and file on this extrapolated data. And I think it's just a testimony to the speed and efficiency with which we can now hopefully see future indications for patients will realize. So it's very exciting. And we hope to see more of this. And we could limit time between new indications and utilizing new type of development platforms including that extrapolation.

Jean Tellier

Thank you, everyone. Thank you for attending the call. Thank you for your interest. Thank you here to the team for their participation. Once again, we are very pleased with our first half, and we look forward to continuing to dialog with you. The next step would be the full-year results. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.