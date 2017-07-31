Facebook: Trading At All-Time Highs, Yet Still Undervalued

Facebook's (FB) Q2 earnings beat expectations on all fronts, including EPS, revenue, and user growth. Here's a quick look at a few of the highlights:

Ad revenue grew to $9.2 billion, an increase of 47% year over year.

Profit grew to $3.9 billion, an increase of 71% year over year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.01 billion, an increase of 17% year over year.

Facebook is also managing expenses well and expects to come in at the low-end of its initial 2017 guidance.

Given this, the stock has surged to all-time highs, but I still see value in the stock. Facebook is still adding users at a torrid pace and the stock has upside potential based on a conservative two-stage discounted cash flow analysis. Facebook's historical valuation multiples also trade below 3-year averages.

Facebook's User Growth

What I continue to be most impressed with is the rate at which Facebook is adding users. Over the last year, Facebook has added 298 million additional users. This is basically like Facebook adding every person in the United States in one year. I'm also impressed with the fact that Facebook has been able to accelerate growth over the last two years. Keep in mind that this is just Facebook and doesn't account for Messenger and WhatsApp, which both have over a billion users each.

The best news is that I still see plenty of room for growth. With a worldwide population of 7.5 billion, this gives Facebook a reach of approximately 27% of the world's population. Breaking this down a little further, Facebook has penetrated approximately 65% of the United States and Canada, 47% of Europe, and 20% of the rest of the world. So while a lot of North America's target market has been exhausted, there is still plenty of room for growth in Europe and developing countries, especially the ones that are rapidly adopting cell phones.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 11% Upside Potential

Facebook isn't just steadily growing its top-line and user base, it is also growing free cash flow at an impressive pace. Based on 2nd quarter results, I expect Facebook to produce approximately $17 billion in free cash flow this year. Facebook has no debt, so this will just continue to be added to the war chest.

Data Source: Google Finance

I recently wrote an article where I included a similar two-stage discounted cash flow analysis, but I definitely underestimated Facebook's cash flow potential in the early stages, so I've updated this below. My calculated price target is similar to what Wall Street expects. In response to recent performance, many analysts have raised their target price levels.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - This model is quite sensitive to beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. For example, Google Finance lists Facebook's beta at 0.67, but my E-Trade dashboard lists it at 1.0. Because of this, I took the most conservative approach and used a beta of 1.0.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 5 years (first stage), Facebook's FCFE is assumed to grow by $4 billion per year. Then, Facebook is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (second stage).

Facebook's Valuation Ratios Over Time

I've included 3 common valuation ratios below. What I'd like to point out is that over the last 3 years, Facebook's stock price has more than doubled, yet valuation multiples have gone down. This is a good trend and means that Facebook's stock price is a result of good performance and not just ever-increasing valuation multiples. If you want to see a stock that has the opposite characteristics, check out Amazon (AMZN).

FB data by YCharts FB data by YCharts FB data by YCharts

Conclusion

Facebook has impressively grown revenue, profits, and free cash flow over the last couple of years. The 2nd quarter confirms there is no slowing down. I'd expect performance to continue improving based on Facebook's growing user base and a track record of monetizing its user base more effectively every year. Even though Facebook trades near an all-time high, the stock is still reasonably valued and I still consider it a good buy. A forward PEG of 1.21 and forward P/E of 26.74 (according to Yahoo Finance) are attractive. I also calculated an 11% upside based on a conservative two-stage discounted cash flow model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.