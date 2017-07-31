EIA's 914 Report Showed May Oil Production Lagging The Weekly Estimates

Welcome to the lag edition of Oil Markets Daily!

In an article we wrote last week titled, "Divergence Between Weekly And Monthly Estimates In U.S. Oil Production," we said:

As you can see from above, there’s a divergence between what the EIA is reporting in its weekly production forecasts and what the actual monthlies are reporting. In our view, US crude production is recovering, but it’s not recovering at the pace the weeklies are projecting. Part of the reason for the production growth lag, in our view, stems from compelling evidence we see in servicing crew bottleneck in the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Because of the lack of available frac crews, drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) have been on the rise.

For HFI Research subscribers, this theme has been central to why we were so bullish on oil coming into 2017. For most of 2017, analysts, investors, and traders have ignored the difference and instead focused on weekly data. Putting this into historical context, we do not blame them.

1) Historically, EIA monthly oil production figures have been higher than the weekly estimates (see chart below).

2) These annual averages tend to converge over time, so there's no sense to getting the production growth precisely correct on a week-to-week basis.

Understanding these two historical explanations provide some context into why the weekly estimates are still highly important to pay attention, but the last two months have shown significant divergence between weekly estimates versus monthly estimates.

One explanation for the 150k b/d+ difference between April and May is that the Gulf of Mexico production is still under maintenance. Estimates range around 100k b/d, which would then reduce the difference to 50k b/d, but what about the months ahead?

If indeed our thesis that a lack of available completion crew stalls US production growth, consensus will have to broadly revise lower for what "peak US shale production growth" would look like. As we've said in the past, the current consensus's estimate of 1.2 to 1.6 million b/d is wildly optimistic, and the true full capacity growth rate is closer to 800k to 1 million b/d.

Of course, our estimate also assumes US shale to outspend cash flow by some 20%+ at $50/bbl WTI. If we assume producers to spend within cash flow at $50 WTI, growth rate halts to just around 150k b/d, a staggering drop and an illustration of how external financing has been fueling US shale production.

For readers familiar with our bull thesis, if US shale growth is reported to have slowed down in the months ahead, you should not be surprised. Estimates from sell-side banks to EIA have assumed linear extrapolations in rig to production estimates. This will likely prove to be too optimistic in hindsight.

Once again, with WTI now hovering above $50/bbl. The physical oil markets continue to show additional flat price strength ahead. If storage globally draws continue, we expect the curve to start shifting into backwardation.

