GE: Short-Sellers Need To Know This

Technical analysis reveals that the stock is oversold on weekly charts and the downside is limited in the short-term.

After a big 20 percent decline year-to-date, General Electric (NYSE: GE) is understandably on many minds as a potential buy candidate. But, the refusal of the short-sellers to cover their positions makes you wonder whether they know something that the others don't? Are the risks they are taking worth the rewards they are expecting? This article will attempt to provide answers to these questions using technical analysis on price charts.

I understand that several readers find technical analysis hard to understand. Rest assured, this article will be presented in the easiest way. For the fundamental viewpoints, there are several well-written articles on SA.

First, I want to present the monthly price chart which shows a decisive breakdown from the long-term uptrend in place since early 2009.

This breakdown is not just any forgettable breakdown. Beginning 2009, the serious investors were willing to give GE another chance in the hope of better future earnings. Many others would have entered only from the view of making quick profits near $6 or even $10 for that matter. Since then, the stock repeatedly attracted strong buying interest on dips and entered into a classic higher-top, higher-bottom bullish formation.

The fact that the long-term uptrend has been breached decisively is telling of the disinterest in the stock at $30 or more. This is to say that the stock's upside has been limited in the medium term.

On March 8, 2017, I discussed the possibility of GE dropping to $25-$26 in my piece GE: Time To Sell? Obviously, at that time, the article wasn't well received because many didn't want to believe that GE could slide to those levels. But as we see now, and time and again, that anything is possible in the stock market.

In the following monthly candlestick price chart, one will find strong consolidation in the band of $22.50-$24.00. Employing an important technical tool Fibonacci Retracements to this chart reveals that the 38.2 percent retracement of the entire bull run since 2009 is at $22.56. At the current price of $25.53, this zone is 6-12 percent away. The 38.2 percent retracement offers strong support to the underlying.

But looking at the year-to-date short interest data, one is compelled to ask why are the short-sellers not covering even after the 20 percent drop? The short interest in GE is approximately equal to what it was at the beginning of the year. In my opinion, the short-sellers should start covering their positions from now on and not wait for lower levels. The stock could easily consolidate at these levels and may also give a dead-cat bounce which could sharply lower their profits. Even if the stock were to fall down to $24, the risk is not worth the reward. Remember, booked profit is always better than book profit.

Another reason why I recommend covering the short positions is that the stock is hitting oversold territories on the weekly price chart. The following chart spans the period from 2013-to-date and reveals that the stock has repeatedly given strong bounces or consolidated whenever the oversold territories were tested.

As of last week's closing, the 14-week RSI stood at 29.8671 while the 14-week Money Flow Index stood at 21.3324. Both these readings are near their multi-year lows which could easily bring about a technical rebound.

If we bring the Bollinger Bands (the blue colored envelope) into our calculation, we see that the stock has been sustaining near the lower end for quite some time now. Although many take it to be a potent indicator of bearishness, I have learned from experience that one should be willing to take a contrarian call in such an event.

On a slightly different note, the market would like to give Mr. John Flannery some time before taking the next decisive call on GE. Agreed that the momentum and the investor sentiment are currently against GE but there is no strong reason to be overly pessimistic on the stock.

Conclusion

I am of the firm opinion that the short-sellers are taking unwarranted risks by holding on to their positions given that the stock has already corrected 20 percent YTD and is nearing its support region. The resistance for the stock is near $27 while the support is at $24. At the current level of $25.53, this does not turn out to be an attractive risk-reward in order to continue holding to the short position. A bump up could trap them, especially those who are now trying to get into the decline for the next 6 percent drop (if it comes).

