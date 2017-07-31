China Aviation Oil: Q2 2017 Results, Share Price Hit By FX Impact, Underlying Fundamentals Remain Healthy

Since our initial article on China Aviation Oil (OTC:CAOLF) published on January 9, 2017, its share price has increased by 11.5% (based on share price data from Bloomberg). To recap (and for the benefit of non-PRO subscribers), we like the following aspects of CAOLF, mainly:

CAOLF's 33% stake in Shanghai Pudong International Airport Aviation Fuel Supply Company (SPIA), the only jet fuel supplier for Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the No. 2 airport in China. The company operates all supply and refueling facilities at Pudong Airport and charges a fixed markup of jet fuel prices to its customers.

Its prime position to benefit from the growth aviation industry in China. CAOLF is the only approved supplier of imported jet fuel in Chinese airports. It supplies jet fuel at 17 international airports across China, including Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and others.

Next, we will provide updates (and our views) on CAOLF's Q2 2017 results.

Jet fuel trading volumes increased 7% YoY to 4.0m MT in Q2 2017, in line with our observations of growing aviation demand in China. In addition, we also note that blended gross profit per ton increased from US$1.13/MT in Q2 2016 to US$1.26/MT in Q2 2017. This has contributed to Q2 2017 gross profits increasing by 6.7% YoY.

Despite improving gross profits, Q2 2017 PATMI only increased by 4.1% YoY. This is primarily due to the 8% decrease in earnings contribution from SPIA to US$16.1m (from US$17.5m in Q2 2016). We believe that this disappointment has been a key factor that resulted in CAOLF's share price falling by 6.8% since its Q2 2017 results announcement, as the market had expected strong earnings growth from SPIA during the quarter. However, CAOLF's management has indicated this decrease is purely due to the RMB (the reporting currency of SPIA) weakening against USD (the reporting currency of CAOLF). In RMB terms, SPIA's earnings contribution would have increased by double digits.

We also observed various data points (based on the top seven outbound destinations for Chinese tourists in 2016) that supports our view that growth in outbound Chinese tourists remains healthy:

Visitors to Japan for 6M17 increased by 6.7% to 3.28m, which is still fairly healthy considering full-year growth in 2016 and 2015 were 28% and >100%, respectively.

Tourists to Vietnam for 7M17 increased 51% YoY to >2.2m.

Based on Singapore Tourism Board data, Chinese arrivals into Singapore via air transport increased 5.1% YoY for 5M17.

Chinese tourists arrivals in Malaysia increased by 7.5% YoY to 551k in 3M17. Another report by ForwardKeys (a Spain-based research service that claims to analyze 14m global travel bookings daily) said that airline bookings from China to Malaysia for flights between March 16, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2017, surged 72% YoY.

In addition, brokerage CLSA expects Chinese tourists to make 200m outbound trips in 2020, a 48% increase from 135m in 2016. Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Japan are expected to be the most-visited destinations.

Considering the above data points and CAOLF's Q2 2017 results, we believe that our underlying thesis for the company remains valid. We view the price correction since the Q2 2017 results announcement to be a potential entry opportunity.

Position in SGX CAO.

