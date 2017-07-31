Exxon Mobil: Should This Dividend Champion Be In Your Portfolio?

Retirees holding Exxon Mobil stock should consider selling it or not further adding it to their portfolio any more.

Big oil companies may not have stable buy and hold prospects in the future. They are plagued by increasing dominance of alternative energy, burdened by current and future Capex into traditional oil production and ruined by the ever increasing efficiency of our energy consumption.

Today we would be looking Exxon Mobil. I know several people who are so confident in its dividend yield and "blue chip" status that they are even planning to pass it on to their next generation.

Oil fuels the most politically volatile regions in the world, yet we’ve decided to send military aid as oil is critical to our own security. For the last century, oil has dominated our economics and our politics. Oil is power. However, the dominance of oil is slowly fading.

I came across an investors presentation by Exxon Mobil called "2017 Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040." In this presentation it states the projections that Exxon has for the future and guides investors' long-term opinions. While there is a lot of showmanship-related information within the report, I will try my best to distill the information provided to do a fair assessment on what a long term investor should do. While this article largely relies on information from BP (LON:BP) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), it has implications on the entire supply chain of oil and gas companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Exxon Mobil has been a favored stock of retirement investors looking to round up their portfolio. Most of my fellow writers on Seeking Alpha gets excited at the sight of the dividend yield, with titles such as "Buy Exxon Mobil For Its Attractive Yield." With its strong stance on rewarding shareholders - a 34-year streak of increasing or maintaining its dividends so far - it has been a stock critical in many buy and hold investors' portfolios. However, in the future, this might no longer be true anymore.



Source: Xom Annual Report

As someone who typically prefers value stocks as compared to dividend stocks, I fail to see why dividend yield should be the most important metric that people look at. I believe if a company is unable to preserve its dividend growth, and is only increasing dividends to satisfy shareholders, then there are serious implications for the stock.

Just providing a stable increase in dividends per share is not indicative of how well the stock is performing and if it should be an essential component in your portfolio.

Source: Tradingview.com

Over the last 7 years Exxon Mobil has barely moved in its consolidated trough formation. One thing that I feel dividend investors should understand is that capital gains and dividends goes hand in hand. Investors in Exxon might applaud the stock for increasing dividend yield over the past quarters, but one might not realize that the increase in dividend yield is largely attributable to the fact that the price of the shares are going nowhere in the past decade. When the price of the shares is largely stagnant, any increase in dividends would allow the dividend yield to shoot up. Conversely, other stocks have to give much larger dividends to maintain the same yield when their price appreciates.

Free Cash Flow to Dividends Comparison

Source: Xom Cashflow Statements

Exxon has been providing a dividend of $12.453 billion, which translates to $12,453 m dividends/ 4,148 m shares outstanding/$81.41 stock price for a dividend yield of around 3.68%. However, Exxon's free cash flow for 2016 is only $5.92 billion. In order to support their current dividend levels, Exxon has been adding to its debt balance sheet with $12.066 billion of long term debt, almost the same as their dividends issued. This balloons their debt balance to almost 50% increase of their debt in 2015 to fund their operations.

I feel that the Exxon Mobil's board may feel obligated to continually provide the dividend for its investors, even though it may not make business sense. This is a classic example of the agency problem, where there is a conflict of inherent interest where short term decisions are made at the cost of more sensible long term decisions.

A look into XOM's Operations

Source: XOM Annual Reports

During 2012, over 70% of Exxon Mobil's capital is employed in its upstream operations, which involves a variety of projects, including conventional, heavy oil, tight gas, shale gas, deep water and Arctic gas projects. The upstream sector includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and natural gas fields, drilling exploratory wells, and subsequently drilling and operating the wells that recover and bring the crude oil or raw natural gas to the surface. As such, this area of operations is the most susceptible to price changes of crude oil. When the price of oil goes down, earnings for their upstream operations goes down in a dramatic fashion. Operating costs are not the only caveat that we would have to consider here, but also additional storage costs and distribution costs to the oil and liquefied gas that goes unsold.

Upstream Profit Margins drastically fall

Source: Xom Segment Data from Annual Reports

Additionally, what is important to note is that even before the plunge in oil prices late 2014-2015, Exxon's upstream business has not been doing particularly well and stagnating. Profit margins for the upstream segments have been steadily on a decline, due to ever increasing exploration and development costs required.

Exxon is one of the largest players in terms of capital employed compared to its peers, with projects and infrastructure plans currently underway till 2025. However, this is worrying if oil would remain at depressed prices for a longer extended period of time.

The next part of the article is a look at growth drivers for the oil and gas market as set out by Exxon energy sector report and taking a look at them one by one to view if these are indeed actual drivers that would potentially lead to growth.

Oil & Gas Market Growth Driver #1

Increased demand of energy consumption due to population

One of the main reasons why Exxon Mobil has been around is that the world we live in runs on energy. We have an unquenchable thirst and desire for energy. Exxon Mobil states that by 2040, energy consumption is expected to increase by 25% when the world population increases to over 9 billion. Even with this projections, a compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) of 1.08% of growth is nothing to get excited about. Additionally, these projections do not even consider that the market share of oil giants are slowly being eroded away by alternative sources. On the other hand, Shell states that oil demand could peak in just 5 years. They are already starting to plan a strategic shift to renewables while Exxon may be too late to catch up on the trend as it continues to invest heavily in upstream capex.

Source : BP Statistical Review of Energy Consumption

The market share of the oil industry over the last 40 or so years has nearly shrunk over 30%, due to the replacement with natural gas as an alternative source of fuel. Even though it varies by the firm, typically oil extraction has higher profit margins as compared to natural gas, due to the large costs in cooling to ensure the liquefaction of natural gas.

Verdict: Market share of Exxon's core upstream business is likely to continue shrinking or remain stagnant year-on-year as oil plays a less important role in today's energy market. The lower margins on liquefied natural gas as compared to oil would also have an adverse impact on the firm's balance sheets.

Oil & Gas Market Growth Driver #2

Increase in demand for personal transportation

Source: 2017 Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040

Much of our fuel today is used for personal transport. Another major driver in the demand for energy is tied to the affordability of these vehicles. One thing to note for this, however, is not the rise of electric cars - which is a separate topic itself - but the increase in efficacy of cars. Personal automobiles have seen leaps-and-bounds improvements in fuel efficiency. An average car has only a fuel engine efficiency of 18-23% , while the world's average energy efficiency is 39% with the remaining being lost as heat and other forms of energy.

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions projects an almost 60% improvement in fuel efficiency in automobiles by the end of 2025 in the US and Canada. This improvement and drive towards energy efficiency would flatten the demand for gasoline as it improves.

Source: 2017 Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040

Additionally, another interesting factor to note is that the small and mid-sized US car sales segments have been projected to gain traction in the future, due to estimates that the developing countries to gain access to such vehicles. This ties in with the predominance of hybrids and electric vehicles penetrating into the small and mid-sized cars market. Several types of hybrid vehicles can be up to 35% energy efficient while electric vehicles would be the same as our power grid. Even though pickups are supposed to stagnate, as someone who watches Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) too, I am rather excited at the Tesla electric pickup!

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

What is important to note is that the drive for electric vehicles are not just in developed countries, China’s latest auto industry plan (China Association of automobile manufacturers) sees all new vehicle growth coming from electric vehicles, while Indian plans to only sell electric cars (India Paris Climate Targets) by the end of the next decade.

Verdict: Even while developing economies are slowly shifting to adopt a greater vehicle-based culture of transportation, the trends towards these vehicles seems to be largely electric based. The huge shift to electric vehicles would vastly improve energy efficiency - due to grid energy production instead of combustion engines, resulting in decreased usage of energy consumption.

Oil & Gas Market Growth Driver #3

Increased demand in Industrial usage

Source: 2017 Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040

Roughly half of the world's energy consumption is attributed to the demand in usage in industry. The largest share goes towards heavy industry for the production of large scale items, while the fastest growing segment is chemicals, which companies such as Lyondellbasell (NYSE:LYB) specialize in. Oil is broken down and used for roads, lubricants and other chemicals. About two-thirds of the energy is used by the chemical sector as feed stock, while the other one-third is used as fuel.

Oil's change in market share for industrial usage is largely expected to remain flat, with losses from fuel switching to alternatives buffered by increased use as chemical feed stock. Additionally, the usage of coal is projected to decrease rather rapidly, as OECD countries pave the way for China.

Source: 2017 Outlook for Energy: A View to 2040

The modernization of China's technologies and processes would greatly boost the efficiency of the largest energy market in the world. The heavy industry in OECD is projected to utilize over 50% electricity by 2040, which would largely be fueled by alternatives.

Verdict: Overall, the industrial sector would similarly shift to heavier consumption of energy, paving the way for renewables as a power source. Chemical feed stock would be the main driver oil usage but is inadequate to make up for the fuel switching of oil. The U.S. EIA found that of the 1.6 billion metric tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided in the U.S. power sector from 2005 to 2013, more than 60 percent came from substituting natural gas for coal and petroleum, while less than 40 percent came from growth in non-carbon generation, particularly renewables such as wind and solar.

Additional Final Note

Some people may feel that big oil might be adequately prepared for the coming shift to renewables and other forms of energy, as several firms have released research goals and teams directed towards renewables research and investment.

However, there are several issues to note:

1) Existing and future capital expenditure is still largely directed towards convention oil pipelines and production. More then 80% of Exxon's capex goes into exploration and development costs with the rest mainly going to their downstream and chemical business segments.

2) If you would want to invest in the future of renewables, it would make more sense to invest in a pure-play renewable energy company than hope for big oil companies to gradually make the change. BP was one of the largest solar cell manufacturer from 1980-2010 when they eventually shut down the business and sold it off.

Conclusion

Are big oil companies too big to fail? Most certainly they are not. The world's energy consumption growth is not set to rapidly increase without reason and the share of the oil and gas market is also looking poised to decrease. This is due to two factors - mainly the shift towards renewable and clean energy as well as the increase in efficacy of energy generation. People need to start questioning the importance of oil and gas in today's changing economy, as well as the efficacy of these stocks in your portfolio.

What I suggest is that investors looking to accumulate wealth and dividends take a look at their business model to see if Exxon can continue producing stable income generation for years to come. Do your own due diligence to decide down the road if Exxon will still remain a dividend champion.

