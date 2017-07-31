Robert Half: Great Company On Sale

Despite the top and bottom line 2Q misses, Robert Half International (RHI) remains an outstanding company and is now selling at a discount after prices plunged in the wake of the earnings report. After reporting a revenue decline of 2.2% year over year and an earnings per share decline of $0.07, RHI shares plunged from nearly $48/share to just over $43.5/share and have since stabilized between $44.5-$45/share, at the low end of the 2017 trading range:

RHI data by YCharts

This price seems to present an outstanding opportunity for long-term investors to establish a position in the company given its excellent fundamentals. ROIC for the quarter was 29% - consistent with the company's long-term average of ~30% - while float continued to decline with an additional 1 million shares repurchased during the quarter with 4.2 million shares remaining on the buyback plan:

RHI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the company maintained its spotless balance sheet and impressive NCAV status:

RHI Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

With a payout ratio of only 34% combined with its healthy and growing dividend yield well north of 2%, it appears primed to continue its long-term pattern of consistently growing its dividend payments well into the future:

RHI Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Finally, it is important to note that the business remains strong not only quantitatively, but also qualitatively. In fact, on a same-day, constant currency basis, the company actually grew revenues year over year, showing that the large sell-off was entirely unwarranted. In the earnings call, management pointed out that key areas continued growing:

Second quarter revenues were strongest internationally, but we were also pleased with the quarter-over-quarter sequential performance of our domestic staffing operations. Every U.S. staffing line of business reported higher sequential revenue growth this year than the same period a year ago. Sequential revenue growth for overall U.S. staffing operations was 2% in the second quarter versus a sequential decline of 1% a year ago.

Furthermore, the company continues to sharpen its competitive edge, maintaining positioning to capitalize on potential tax cuts and hiring for growth that would likely follow:

We’re investing continually in technology innovation to better serve our customers, but technology has its limitation and a great many steps in the hiring process require human skill and judgment. We believe Robert Half’s competitive difference is our ability to offer both innovative technology solutions and personal attention backed by our nearly 70 years of experience.

Investor Takeaway:

Though RHI clearly didn't have one of its better quarters, it continued to plug away at what has made it so successful over the long term: maintaining a pristine balance sheet, investing in its competitive advantages and growing in key areas, and responsibly growing its dividend and reducing float. The post-earnings sell-off did not reflect a decline in RHI's business, fundamentals, or long-term prospects and serves as a great opportunity to initiate or add to a position in this great company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.