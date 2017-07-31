Let's Take A Closer Look At General Electric's Debt

That is not a problem though -- most of that debt is covered by cash on hand.

General Electric (GE) has had a rough year so far, hitting new lows just recently. Some investors fear about the company's debt, but that is not a problem for the company.

In some comments on an article I recently wrote about General Electric I was asked whether the company's debt was a threat for either General Electric's dividend or for the company's long term well-being generally.

GE Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And indeed, when we look at the company's long term debt, we see that it is at a relatively high level, totaling $134 billion. We see that the company's debt load has shrunken immensely over the last years though, which is easily explained by the fact that General Electric is winding down its banking business (GE Capital).

We also should not look at General Electric's debt in a vacuum, it has to be looked at relative to other metrics:

GE Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The first of these metrics is the company's book value, which totals about $74 billion -- this gives the company a debt to equity ratio of 1.8, which is rather high, but not too high per se. Another metric we should look at are the company's cash and other short term investments: Those total $84 billion, which means that General Electric's net debt position (long term debt minus cash on hand) is a lot smaller than its long term debt, totaling $50 billion.

Those $50 billion in net debt look rather small versus the company's market capitalization of $225 billion.

GE EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

With General Electric's EBITDA totaling $13.3 billion, the company's net cash position is equal to about 3.7 times EBITDA -- such a leverage ratio is not low at all, but still securely in the area where rating agencies award an investment grade rating (usually up to a net debt to EBITDA multiple of 5).

General Electric's debt is thus not low at all, but due to the company's big cash position its net debt is manageable.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Investors may worry about General Electric's debt due to the fact that interest rates are rising again, but so far this doesn't have a negative impact on the company.

According to morningstar.com, General Electric's debt is mostly fixed: The company has $6 billion in floating rate notes, but the rest of the company's current debt is not affected by changes in the FED funds rate. A 200 base point increase in the FED funds rate would mean an increase of $120 million to the interest expenses of those floating rate notes -- a rather small amount relative to the company's total interest expenses of several billion dollars.

General Electric's fixed rate debt is not affected by increasing interest rates, and refinancing may lead to better conditions once those issues expire:

When we look at the biggest issues General Electric has made, we see that all of them trade at lower yields to maturity than the coupon at which the debt was originally issued. This means that General Electric could refinance those at lower interest rates when they expire. When we look at the first line of the above graph, we see that the note was issued at 5.25%, but trades at a yield of only 1.55% right now -- General Electric could easily refinance that note at a much more favorable rate once it expires (in December), even if the FED increases its rates once more this year.

The same holds true for some smaller issues General Electric has made:

For some of its debt General Electric is paying more than six percent a year, up to eight percent for the issue in the first line of the above graph. Even if the company refinances those at three or four percent, the company would still save a huge amount of money each year.

The rising rates environment we are in right now is thus not really threatening to General Electric: Most of its debt is not affected by rate increases, and a lot of the company's debt could very likely be refinanced considerably cheaper once that debt matures, even when we see a couple more rate hikes over the next years. It is very unlikely that General Electric will have to issue debt anywhere close to even five percent in the foreseeable future, as even its long term debt is trading at yield of just two to three percent right now.

Takeaway

General Electric has a lot of debt in absolute terms, but when we factor in the company's cash position and the company's earnings power, we see that General Electric's debt levels are not threatening at all.

Rising rates will not hurt the company either, as most of its debt is fixed at a certain rate, and once those notes expire General Electric will very likely be able to refinance that debt at lower rates, even when the FED continues its tightening course further.

