Monsanto Sale To Bayer To Close In 2018

The first anniversary of Bayer's (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYRY) September 14, 2016 announcement that it had agreed to acquire Monsanto (NYSE:MON) for $128 per share in an all-cash transaction is approaching. For the past two months, Monsanto has been trading at an average 8.4% discount to that offer.

This is a considerable narrowing from the levels at which it was discounted immediately after the deal was announced. But it is still a fairly wide discount, suggesting at the very least that arbitrageurs remain uncertain about when the acquisition will close. The confidence Bayer's CEO expressed on July 27 that, as Bayer has always hoped, it will close before the end of 2017, does not seem to have impressed traders who might put their money on the line. If it had, it is unlikely that they would leave what he suggests is an unleveraged, annualized return of 21.5% on the table. Since arbitrageurs are generally leveraged three or four times, they would turn that into a 60% to 80% return over five months.

However, timing is only one concern. In light of the concessions extracted to achieve regulatory approval for the Dow/du Pont and ChemChina/Syngenta transactions, the value of Monsanto to Bayer could end up falling short of the consideration Bayer has offered for it. Sufficiently onerous regulatory demands - involving pieces of Bayer's existing business as well as parts of Monsanto's − could subtract enough value from the proposed combination to kill it. I am not aware of anyone predicting this, but it is by no means impossible.

At least thirty agricultural producing countries - to name only the most obvious, the E.U., the U.S., Canada, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Argentina, South Africa, Thailand and Australia - will have something to say about the deal. Any of them that can find a remotely plausible excuse will want to extract concessions in favor of local interests for letting the deal go through. Even the U.S. and especially the E.U. have become attracted to novel legal theories, populist influence on policy and questionable metrics of market concentration to drive what is allegedly just anti-trust policy. Arbitrageurs have plenty of reason to be concerned about the prospects for this deal and the timing of its closing.

Agriculture is, of course, sacred. It is central to America's, Europe's and even Japan's myths about themselves, which only grow more powerful as their citizens become further removed from the realities of farming. It is a key export sector even for some advanced economies such as Canada and Australia. Its importance is immeasurable to countries such as China, India or Pakistan, where large segments of the population depend entirely on agriculture. Consequently, it receives special protection everywhere. Ministers of agriculture and of trade are likely to be at least as exercised over the Bayer/Monsanto combination as competition authorities, and it is even possible that the deal will be construed as having implications for national security.

In theory, the E.U. should pass judgement on the deal by August 7, but it is almost certain to stall for time by initiating a "phase II" review. As seen with Dow/du Pont (NYSE:DOW, NYSE:DD), this can be extended indefinitely by repeated calls for information, and suspension of the review process until it is received. However, the E.U.'s concerns are unlikely to be the main impediment to the transaction. Creation of "European champions" is in line with E.U. industrial policy, and its competition authority is very much a creature of that policy. Further, the merger will have limited effect on the competitive situation for crops Europe actually grows. The E.U. is unlikely to care, for instance, about the combination's implications for cotton growers. Between them, for example, Bayer and Monsanto control 60% of the U.S. market for cottonseed.

Bowing to the inevitable, before any demands have been made of them, Bayer and Monsanto have already begun to auction assets said to be valued at $2.5 billion. Little information about this process has been made public, but presumably the assets include varieties of cotton, soybean and rape seed as well as Bayer's LibertyLink gene patent and associated herbicides, which compete with Monsanto's Roundup product lines. BASF (OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY) and ChemChina are mentioned as possible buyers, but there are many trade buyers who were willing to sign non-disclosure agreements - if only to examine the sellers' proprietary information− and apparently private equity firms have also been approached.

This may be enough to assuage E.U. concerns, but it will surely not be the end of the concessions the companies will be forced to offer. Both companies have been facing demands from producing countries to lower royalty charges. Monsanto had to threaten to withdraw its Xtend soybean technology from Argentina (the world's #3 soy exporter) to persuade the government to institute a system that ensures that its royalties are paid. Monsanto is locked in a costly dispute with India (the world' largest cotton producer) over royalty levels and intellectual property rights. The 2016 conviction of Mo Hailong for stealing Monsanto and du Pont inbred (parent) corn seeds on behalf of China's DBN Group, suggests yet another way that these companies' intellectual property is under threat.

The U.S. is losing an industry leader that is, if not dear to farm state voters, at least better-loved as an American company than as a subsidiary of a former member of I.G. Farben. Bayer has been careful to cultivate good relations with the Trump Administration, which might not have been expected to welcome the deal. Hence its promise to base the seeds and traits businesses in St. Louis and invest heavily in them. This is no sacrifice: most of the combined group's expertise in these areas is already there, where access to relevant research and personnel is greater than it is in Germany. Despite stentorian lobbying by environmentalists and advocacy groups such as the National Black Farmers Association, Congress has shown little interest in the transaction. No Senator from either party so much as mentioned it during DoA Secretary Sonny Perdue's confirmation hearings. Provided U.S. concerns about cotton and soybeans are addressed, the transaction is likely to encounter little Justice Dept. opposition.

I am inclined to think that June 2018 is a more likely closing date than December this year. It is more consistent with the treatment that Dow/du Pont received at the hands of E.U. competition authorities, and it allows most of a year for Bayer/Monsanto to work out the details of its accommodation to the numerous demands that so many jurisdictions are likely to make upon it. Note that, if the purchasers are trade buyers, in most cases antitrust regulators will want to look into those deals, too, as they have looked into the asset swap between du Pont and FMC (NYSE:FMC). This reduces the unleveraged annualized return on the transaction to 9.8%. The arbitrageurs are quite aware that the opportunity to exploit this deal is not running away from them. Investors can expect to see Monsanto's discount to the $128 offer price begin to close gradually in the Autumn.

