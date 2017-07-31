First Solar, Inc Solid Q2 Bookings And Earnings - Still A Bet On Suniva 201 Petition

Bookings for Series 4 Modules was quite strong at 1.6 GWs due to developer concern over availability and price if the Suniva 201 petition is approved.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) released Q2 earnings on July 27th. The following is a brief look at several of the important disclosures in the Q2 Earnings Release and Q2 Earnings Presentation that should impact the assessment of FSLR as a suitable investment at this juncture.

Series 4

It was a great quarter for Series 4 bookings, at 1.6 GWs. FSLR's Series 4 module production is being wound down in anticipation of its transition to and commercial production of the more price competitive Series 6 modules during mid to late 2018. Per page 8 of the Q1 Earnings Presentation, as of May 4th, FSLR had between 1.7 and 1.9 GWs of unbooked capacity on its Series 4 after only booking 100 MWs of Series 4 modules from April 1st to May 2nd (page 7 of Q1 Earnings Presentation). As discussed in this article published in May, one of the risks facing FSLR was the possibility of declining Series 4 bookings as price competition eroded margins. Between May 2nd and June 30th and then July 1st to July 27th, however, FSLR booked an additional 1.5 GWs of Series 4 sales. What changed? The Suniva Section 201 petition was filed on April 2th with the ITC.

An analysis of the Suniva Section 201 petition was published here, so I will not do an in-depth analysis in this article. The possibility of a positive finding by the ITC and the resulting imposition by the Trump administration of the requested tariffs and minimum prices on the importation of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells and modules set off what can properly be described as a stampede (in light of the 1.5 GWs of bookings by FSLR alone) of module bookings across the industry in order to lock in supply and price.

The 1.5 GWs of Q2 Series 4 bookings reduced FSLR's unbooked production capacity (barring an extension of the production life of the Series 4, see below) to .3 to .5 GWs at July 27th (page 5 Q2 EP). It should be noted that Q2 bookings is used a bit loosely by FSLR. Of the 1.5 GWs booked from May 2nd and through July 27th, 1 GW was booked from July 1st to July 27th (page 4 Footnote 3 Q2 EP). FSLR booking 1.6 GWs during Q2 and reducing its end of run unbooked Series 4 capacity can only be interpreted as a positive, but it is curious that so many of the bookings occurred in the run up to the Q2 earnings release.

As I wrote in a previous article previewing FSLR's Q2 earnings:

Some of this activity may be robbing Peter to pay Paul and a decline in bookings for US projects beginning late in Q4 and carrying over into 2018 may occur. If this is the case, expect these stocks to surrender some of their gains. If Trump takes no action on the Suniva petition, look out below. Here are some comments regarding Gordon Johnson's view on this issue: Gordon Johnson, managing director of Axiom Capital Management, thinks uncertain regulatory catalysts are cause for hope among solar investors. Johnson expects a bull market in U.S. solar until November 2017 -- possibly as late as January 2018 -- considering the possible passage of a Section 201 tariff. "If it fails to pass, the outcome could prove detrimental to the entire industry. And in the meantime, the uncertainty is driving independent power producers to stockpile modules at presently inexpensive prices ahead of anticipated price hikes."

The financial impact of the Series 4 bookings is actually pretty limited. As mentioned above, some of these bookings are really just being shifted from 2018 into 2017. If FSLR was able to book all of its remaining 1.9 GWs of production (as of May 2nd) at $.50/watt and could achieve 20% gross margins, it would generate $190 million of incremental margin. But a chunk of this margin was already assumed in FSLR's projections. Say only 25% of the bookings represent sales that may not have otherwise occurred without the threat of the Suniva 201 petition, which would suggest the real impact is closer to $50 million. It is great to have the incremental $50 million, but it is not a world changer for FSLR.

Series 4 Production Run Extension

There was a discussion on the conference call of extending the Series 4 Production run to take advantage of demand. FSLR management stated that it had not made a decision yet. This is pretty simple. If the Suniva 201 petition relief is rejected by the ITC and the Trump administration follows the ITC's recommendation, demand for the Series 4 will collapse and production will be halted.

Series 6

There was some speculation form Gordon Johnson of Axiom that the commercial production of Series 6 would be delayed so FSLR could take advantage of the demand for the Series 4. This was not true which is very good news. Any delay of the Series 6 would have been poorly received by the market. Series 6 production dates are on track per management. What did change was that FSLR decided to build a Series 6 production line in Viet Nam so it would have the option of continuing to produce the Series 4 in Malaysia if demand (read Suniva 201 petition tariffs and minimum prices are implemented) exceeds the remains scheduled production run.

The best piece of news was that FSLR was increasing its estimate of the Series 6 production run rate at the end of 2019 to 4 GWs. This appears to be an increase from prior production forecasts of 3 GWs (admittedly this was an end of 2018 production run rate). This is a positive for FSLR but 18 months is a lifetime in the solar module market. At best it may help FSLR maintain its bottom line profitability in 2020.

Third Party Module Sales Dominate

On page 5 of the Q2 EP, Series 4 bookings to third parties of 1.9 GWs far outpaced Series 4 bookings for systems sales of .2 GWs. This supports the Series 4 margin discussion above and indicates that FSLR system sales during the next 18 months will decline.

More Optimism About Solar Power

Setting aside the short-term impact that the Suniva 201 petition has had on the market, FSLR spoke positively of the increasing optimism around the price competitiveness of solar and the increasing penetration of solar worldwide in the generation market. I agree with this assessment and the opportunity to increase FSLR's growth rate is there. Management just needs to execute on the Series 6 and then expand its production plans dramatically in order to justify the Company's current EMV.

Conclusion

FSLR has had a great price run since late April and it has bounced again after the earnings release. A close examination reveals that not much has changed and that FSLR's EMV, which was pretty rich before earnings, is now dependent on Trump finding in favor of Suniva in the 201 petition. This is a bold be since any rationale economic analysis of the relief sought by Suniva in its petition would result in its rejection. This is a risky binodal bet.

