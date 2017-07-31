McDonald's Could Lose 40% Of Its Value

The stock surged 62.58% over the past 3 years; it’s time to let it go before it burns your portfolio.

Investment Thesis

Back in 2014, I sold McDonald’s (MCD) based on the following premise: The world's largest fast food restaurant chain can’t find any growth vectors. Unfortunately, for me, the stock price surged by 62.58% since July 30, 2014 (as of July 31, 2017). I obviously wish I had kept MCD for this great ride, but I’m still convinced MCD is a sell today.

Over the past three years, management multiplied new items on menus, transformed some of their restaurants to have waiters and tried the fancy burger avenue. None of these efforts stopped revenues from plunging one quarter after the other. The only good idea was to open breakfast menus all day long. And more recently, MickeyD’s wants to become No. 2 in the coffee shop industry, right behind Starbucks (SBUX). While everybody is all cheerful as management finally published a strong quarter, I’m thinking, Eating burgers is bad for my health, is owning McDonald’s any better?

Source: McDonald’s

Where Are The Revenues?

As a dividend growth investor, my main concern for any company is always about dividend payment sustainability. A growing dividend starts with a healthy business. And a healthy business obviously starts with growing revenues. Here’s the past 10 years of MCD revenue growth:

Source: Ycharts

MCD grew its revenue by 7.56% over the past 10 years, that’s a 0.73% annualized growth rate. Between 2013 and 2016, MCD spent between $1.8 and $3 billion each year and opened a total of 4,500 new restaurants representing approximately 12.5% of all its restaurants today. During this period, MCD revenue plunged by 10.90%:

Source: Ycharts

In other words, while the company opens tons of new restaurants and explores various growth vectors, nothing seems to work. It is true sales increased by 6.6% during their latest quarter, but MCD's revenue keeps getting hit by their refranchising process. Management is about to complete a 4,000 refranchising process. I guess we will start seeing revenue growth afterward.

I can see MCD's strategy seems to finally work a little, but at this point, I still don’t understand the hype around the burger maker.

Dividend Perspective

Let’s dive into the most important part for me: MCD’s ability to continue paying its dividend.

Source: Ycharts

McDonald’s has been generous with its shareholders keeping a 40-year streak of continuous dividend increase. Looking at both payout and cash payout ratios, we can see management will not have any problems to keep this streak alive. The payout ratio has even declined since 2015 due to stronger earnings:

Source: Ycharts

While the company struggles to find growth vectors, management did a very good job at working out the numbers to increase their earnings. Their most recent quarter showed a 19% EPS increase (after taking out non-recurring elements), which is quite impressive.

Source: Ycharts

Finally, the company was able to grow both its cash flow from operations and free cash flow over the past 10 years. However, their numbers are not as impressive since MCD shows a 2.2% and 3.17% annualized increase respectively. During the same period, the dividend increased at an annualized rate of 9.63%. Can you see the problem coming up?

Source: Ycharts

Revenues and earnings are not following the dividend payment increase. While management still has plenty of room for future increases, it must find a way to turn both revenue and earnings on a strong uptrend if it wants to keep increasing its dividend like it did over the past decade. Overall, MCD meets most of my 7 dividend growth investing principles, but current valuation is definitely the problem here.

There Is A Valuation Problem

I wonder how the burger behemoth shares could jump that high in such a small period. Then, I looked at how the P/E grew during the same period:

Source: Ycharts

Back in 2012-2015, the company's P/E was between 16 and 19. This seems like a fair valuation to me. Then, all of a sudden, we see the P/E explodes up to 27 and now the most recent quarter brought it down to 25.57. How does this compare to the rest of the fast food industry?

Source: Ycharts

I’ve added Darden (DRI) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to have more comparison. In all cases, MCD is trading at a higher multiple. On the other side, MCD is larger and offers a great stability in a portfolio. It’s only normal to pay a premium in this case. Still, nothing explains the jump from a 19 P/E to a 25 multiple.

When it comes down to valuation, I'd rather use a double stage dividend discount model. This valuation process enables me to use a dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and another one afterward. Considering the current situation where MCD is growing its dividend faster than both its revenues and earnings, I used a 5% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years. I increased this number to 6%, giving them credit for the company’s history and the fact that there is space for a second player in a coffee shop sector. Finally, I use a discount rate of 10%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Here are the results of my calculations:

Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $146.64 $110.34 $88.54 10% Premium $134.42 $101.14 $81.16 Intrinsic Value $122.20 $91.95 $73.78 10% Discount $109.98 $82.75 $66.40 20% Discount $97.76 $73.56 $59.02

Source: how to use the Dividend Discount Model

As you can see, MCD stock price could plunge by 40% according to the Dividend Discount Model. Even if I consider a 9% discount rate, the stock is still trading over a 20% premium.

In order to get to the current value, I must increase the 10-year dividend growth rate to 6% and the terminal rate to 6.5%. In addition to becoming overconfident in MCD’s ability to increase its dividend year after year, I also have to reduce the discount rate to 9%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00%

Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $306.51 $184.23 $131.81 10% Premium $280.96 $168.87 $120.82 Intrinsic Value $255.42 $153.52 $109.84 10% Discount $229.88 $138.17 $98.86 20% Discount $204.34 $122.82 $87.87

At this point, I don’t know how I can justify such generous numbers for a company that hasn’t been able to grow their revenues since 2012.

Sell MCD On Strong Profit

If I were you, I would definitely kiss MCD goodbye and cash a strong profit. There is no justification for such a high price at this point, and there are many other companies offering a strong dividend perspective to replace MCD in your portfolio. In my case, I’ve replaced it with Starbucks. SBUX shows a lower dividend yield, but stronger growth perspective.

Disclaimer: I do not hold MCD in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.