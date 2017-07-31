Culp's Higher Margins And Lower Share Price Could Present An Opportunity Soon

The market is acting as if recent gains will end soon; if that's too conservative, CULP has upside.

As Culp (NYSE:CULP) heads toward an eight-month low, the message from the market seems reasonably clear. Investors don't expect recent performance to continue:

Source: Culp annual performance charts

This is a company, after all, that has increased adjusted EPS 55% over the past three years. Admittedly, revenue has stalled out, with FY17 (ending April 30) sales actually modestly below FY15 figures. But Culp has walked away from some low-margin business in its upholstery segment, and choppiness in the larger mattress segment has had an impact as well.

CULP isn't quite as cheap as adjusted EPS figures make it look; trailing twelve-month adjusted EPS of $1.96 suggests a 13.4x P/E multiple, plus the company's $4.31 in cash on the balance sheet. But those figures are benefiting from NOL utilization, which has led to a mid- to high-teen non-GAAP effective tax rate the last two years. Tax-normalized net income suggests a more aggressive ~17x P/E, and an EV/EBITDA multiple just above 8x similarly seems more reasonable relative to the recent growth cadence.

But even those normalized multiples suggest a company whose profit and cash flow growth are nearing an end - and I don't quite think that's the case. From that standpoint, a price under $31 looks a bit too low. The question is whether it's low enough to create a margin of safety, and enough upside in CULP to compensate for some of the legitimate mid- to long-term risks here. It's not quite there - but it's getting close.

A Major Transformation

Culp historically was a domestic upholstery manufacturer, with a smaller mattress fabrics business. But at the beginning of the last decade, foreign competition undercut pricing, and Culp responded by focusing on the mattress business and outsourcing nearly all upholstery production to China:

Source: Culp December presentation

This now is a mattress story, for the most part. 62% of revenue and 72.5% of FY17 segment operating income came from the Mattress Fabrics segment. Most of the revenue growth came from that business as well: sales have increased at a 5.5% CAGR the last five years, including a somewhat disappointing 2.4% in FY17. Over the same period, Upholstery Fabrics revenue has grown 9% total, including declines in each of the last two years.

The combination has been enough for Culp to jumpstart growth of late. As seen in the earlier chart, Adjusted EBITDA has just about doubled in the past five years, thanks in large part to a 510 bps expansion in margins. The biggest concern going forward is whether the business, as constructed, can continue that margin expansion.

After all, two of the primary drivers of the higher margins have been beyond Culp's control. The significant fall in oil prices has significantly benefited gross margin, which on a consolidated basis expanded 680 bps over the past five years. Two-thirds of that improvement came in the last two years alone - a period which not coincidentally overlaps with the steep fall in oil prices that began in the second half of Culp's fiscal 2016. The stronger dollar has helped as well, lowering upholstery buying costs in China as well as the cost of operations at a plant in Canada.

On the Q2 conference call, when asked about the key drivers behind a 220 bps YOY expansion in Mattress Fabrics segment EBIT margins, CEO Frank Saxon cited input costs as the largest driver, with operational efficiencies and the weak loonie also contributing. That seems likely to be the case on a broader basis as well.

With those input costs now lapped - albeit stable, according to recent commentary - and the dollar weakening of late, the concern looking forward is that margin expansion probably is near an end. CFO Ken Bowling admitted on the Q3 call that Mattress Fabric segment margins - 15.4% in FY17, up 450 bps in three years - probably were near a peak. Competition in Upholstery remains intense, and the 'race to the bottom' in that business from a pricing standpoint suggests the gap between the two segments (15.4% vs. 9.3% last year) will remain rather large.

And there simply isn't enough revenue growth in either industry, at least at the moment, to project substantial SG&A leverage. Q1 guidance suggests a modest YOY decline in both profits and margins, even excluding one-time costs, and some investors might see that guidance as a harbinger of what's to come in FY18 and beyond.

With CULP still pricing in some growth, considering its return to being fully-taxed come FY19, a potential ceiling on EBIT margins seems a reasonable impediment to the bull case, even at $31. But modeling the end of margin expansion does seem a bit too conservative at this point.

Looking Forward

There still should be some benefit left for both operating margins and free cash flow, as Culp has invested rather heavily in its business over the past few years. Those moves have both caused some one-time costs from disruption - not excluded from Culp's adjusted EPS or EBITDA - and promise some improvements going forward.

A distribution center was built in North Carolina, and fabric plants in that state consolidated. Those efforts have cost $250-$300K a quarter (~$0.02 after-tax at the current rate), but should save the same amount starting in 2H FY18, for a net benefit of about $0.15 annually.

The company entered the mattress cover business in 2012 through a joint marketing agreement referred to as CLASS; a new low-cost facility in Haiti will open toward the end of CY17, adding what management has said is desperately-needed production capacity. A new distribution center in Canada allows for direct sales to that market. And spending on new machines and design capabilities already has helped efficiency and margins, and probably has some room to run still.

There's simply been a lot of operational disruption over the past couple of years, which makes the recent performance all the more impressive. That disruption is coming to an end. As CFO Bowling put it on the Q4 conference call, "The first two quarters [of FY18] here are going to be a little choppy for us as we get everything underway and then, from that point on, we can take advantage of all the savings and efficiencies and synergies and all that in the second half of the year."

Meanwhile, capex should normalize, with Culp guiding for a return to $6-8 million annually starting in FY19, against an average in the ~$11 million range the past four years (including guidance for FY18). Given guidance for ~$8 million of depreciation this year, that in turn suggests free cash flow generation should outpace net income, with the lower capex helping to offset what should be higher cash tax payments.

In other words, even though trailing multiples are a bit depressed by the lower effective tax rates, forward-looking multiples on a P/FCF basis still look to be in the 14-15x plus cash range, assuming that taxes rebound but the ~$0.15 of cost savings and step-down in capex come through. Assuming margin expansion is near an end - and almost certainly will slow substantially the next two years - the obvious question becomes whether Culp can grow revenue enough to support that multiple.

And that question really boils down to the mattress fabrics business. Upholstery segment revenue is guided up in Q1, with mattress down due in large part to a very tough comparison. But it seems too early, particularly after two years of declines, to forecast a re-acceleration in upholstery. Culp's major customer in that business is La-Z-Boy (LZB), which drives ~29% of segment revenue.

That company posted basically flat upholstery sales in its FY17 (ending April 29), excluding the prior-year impact of a 53rd week, but cited a new ERP and more efficient buying as a key driver of margin expansion. That combination doesn't seem helpful for CULP (though recent strength in the LZB stock price might augur a better FY18 for that key customer).

Overall, the business has remained rather choppy, as seen in results from other customers like Bassett Furniture (BSET) and Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). And Culp itself writes in the 10-K that competition is getting more and more intense, and buyers more and more price-sensitive.

Culp already has moved pretty much all (92%) of production to Asian suppliers, and margins are probably close to a mid-term peak there, too, barring a jump in revenue. Segment gross margin has increased 500 bps+ the past three years- but SG&A has deleveraged 210 bps over the same period. If the input cost-driven gross margin expansion stalls out, profit gains there could reverse.

So the pressure point here seems to be mattress segment revenue. And there are some interesting puts and takes in trying to forecast demand in that business. One of Culp's key customers (10% of consolidated FY17 revenue, ~17% of mattress segment sales) is Tempur Sealy International (TPX). That company, of course, was rocked by the late January announcement that its contract with Mattress Firm had been terminated. That, in turn, would seem to be a negative for Culp.

But the catch is that Tempur Sealy is being replaced by Serta Simmons - who actually is Culp's biggest customer (22% of overall FY17 sales, ~32% of segment sales). In theory, the Mattress Firm move could be a net positive for Culp. Saxon himself said in response to a question on the Q4 call that "your guess is as good as mine" as to whether Serta Simmons demand would outpace that of Tempur Sealy. There, too, Culp is looking toward the second half of the year, as it will "take a while to settle things back down".

The other obvious question is the impact of so-called 'bed in a box' offerings from companies like Casper, Leesa, and Tuft & Needle. At the least, those direct sellers would seem to imply potential pricing pressure for the business. And relative to the CLASS mattress covers business - which continues to grow - the move from showroom to online would seem a negative.

Part of the reason mattress makers spend on covers is that they look attractive when customers see them in person. There's little news for a fancy, and more expensive, cover when selling to a price-motivated customer who is going to have bedsheets on the top of the mattress 99.5% of the time.

But Culp seems reasonably constructive on the new sellers. Saxon said on the Q2 call that the company was "agnostic" as to whether it sold to traditional manufacturers or the Internet upstarts. Culp is doing business with "about 20" of those new companies right now, and making a "full-court press" to reach them.

There's enough here to model continued growth in mattresses, ~flat performance in upholstery (with potential upside if that industry finally sees steadier demand), and additional margin expansion, if not at the rate seen the past few years. And that trajectory probably implies some upside here. The question is whether there's enough to take some of the risks embedded within the two key end markets and from external factors.

Valuation

Valuing CULP is a bit more of a 'feel' exercise than one that lends itself well to detailed modeling. There really aren't any public peers to provide valuation benchmarks. The impact of oil prices and currency, as seen in recent performance, is reasonably significant from a margin standpoint. And with consolidated EBIT margin still shy of 10% (9.7% last year), effects of 100 bps here and 50 bps there can have a notable impact on profitability.

But I do think CULP looks reasonably priced. Tax-normalized (37%) EPS in FY17 was right about $1.50. Cost savings in 2H FY18 and FY19 alone probably get that figure to $1.65, and cash flow to ~$1.75 per share in FY19. Assuming $5 per share in cash at that point, even assuming the business flattens out this year, CULP basically is pricing in low-single-digit cash flow growth onward - after the business and the mattress industry (hopefully) have 'settled down' a bit.

Assuming external factors continue to cooperate, that seems eminently achievable. Between new capacity for CLASS and overall mattress industry growth, the trend in that segment should be favorable. Mix shift from upholstery to mattress should help overall EBIT margins, albeit modestly. One would think there's going to be a shakeout of some of the mattress startups (I'm skeptical there's room for 20 online direct sellers), but Culp's diversification should limit any major impact there.

Where I'm a bit stuck is on just what kind of upside there might be - because there are risks from a jump in oil, or disappointment from Serta Simmons, or another leg down in Upholstery. Assuming $1.85 in FY19 cash flow, with decent performance the next eight quarters, and 5% free cash flow growth with a 2% terminal rate, CULP still is worth about $37 at the moment, discounted back. That is 20% upside - but this is also a business whose profits were stagnant for years heading into the last few years, and one with a modest amount of cyclical exposure as well.

In short, CULP looks cheap - but I'm not sure it's cheap enough to buy, particularly with the stock continuing to slide. From a 'feel' standpoint, fair value does look like it's in the $33-$35 range (something like 15-16x out-year free cash flow, or modeling 4-5% FCF growth), and toward $27-$28 the case here gets more attractive. There is a regular dividend plus special dividends, which have pushed the average yield over 2% the last few years, and Culp also is interested in some bolt-on opportunities as it looks to expand the upholstery business into hospitality.

I do think management has done a fine job in a tough space (even disregarding outside help from oil and currency), and I can see a case for making some assumption that they will continue to find enough efficiency to keep overall revenue growing and margins expanding - however modestly.

That combination is enough to support some upside for CULP. At $31, I'm not sure it's quite enough, or quite enough upside. But as the stock keeps sliding, it gets closer and closer to where I'll have to jump in.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CFI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.