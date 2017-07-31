OPEC: Snatching Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat

OPEC is seeming to have fixed it and will stop shale CEOs from hurting themselves.

While price may still not be right, OPEC has accomplished something very important and this could have big repercussions for oil price down the line. They have changed the crude oil futures price structure and, by extension, made it harder for shale oil producers to hedge. To begin our explanation let's start with...

Shale Oil Producers:

Possible future Webster definition:

A collection of math-challenged CEOs who rather make $0.10/barrel on 100,000 barrels rather than make $10.00/barrel on 75,000 barrels.

While the definition is of course tongue-in-cheek, it seems to be the most accurate description of the CEOs of the current E&P firms who have focused only on production growth at the continuous expense of profitability. This comes due to a warped compensation structure that emphasizes production growth significantly more than EBITDA and cash flow.

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

Contango To Backwardation:

After pursuing their "growth" plans in the other basins, the E&P firms have firmly set their sights on the Permian this time around. The Permian oil basin's production increase continues to thwart OPEC's plans for an increase in oil prices. The rise in oil production has been relentless in spite of a large drop in oil prices between 2014 and 2016.

Source: EIA

However, the recent large oil inventory declines have gone a long way towards fixing one big issue. Contango.

Source: Tradingcharts.com

The current difference in oil prices for the front month and that for 12 months out is about 30 cents. Compare this to one year back when the 12-month forward contract traded at a large premium of between $3.50-$5.00 to front month contract.

Source: OPEC August 2016 report

Hedge Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace:

OPEC and oil analysts have maintained that ending the contango in oil futures would be a key goal if shale oil production growth has to be stopped. The rationale is that the large forward curve premium allows shale oil producers to hedge at higher prices making them indifferent to the destruction they bring upon the unhedged producers when prices go lower. But as the shale producers themselves are never completely hedged and as each round of oil production increase depresses the oil market further, they are not completely immune from this. It is a fascinating mindset that makes us question what exactly are these people thinking.

However, with premium disappearing and additional inventory draws hopefully pushing the market into backwardation (when forward months are cheaper than front month), hedging and hence production growth should slow. According to IHS Markit:

For 2018, the Permian operators have already hedged 25% of oil production at $51/bbl and 9% of gas at $3/Mcf, while the non-Permian operators are largely unhedged for oil but have 9% of their gas production hedged. “At present, it would be a challenge for the Permian E&Ps to replicate their 2017 hedge positions in 2018 given the weakness in oil prices and the relatively flat futures curve,” O’Donnell said.

Source: Oil & Gas Journal

The challenge for the Permian and non-Permian shale producers is quite severe if they want to hedge. Their production is substantially larger than in 2016 and prices are so weak in the absence of them having hedged anywhere close to their previous levels. Any attempt to hedge large volumes will depress oil prices in the forward curve further. It is one thing to tell your shareholders that the company has hedged at a $4 premium to current prices and it is quite another to explain you will be locking prices lower than current prices. Generally oil companies will not hedge a lot into backwardation (although it would have been a fantastic move in 2014) and their window to hedge any more for 2018 might be closing.

An Unexpected Gift For OPEC:

Another source of profitable oil supply at current prices has now suddenly been put into jeopardy as well. Canadian tight oil was seeing modest increase in activity as the combination of the weak Canadian dollar and moderate oil prices allowed activity to resume.

Source: National Energy Board-Canada

However, with the recent rate hike and incredible strength in the Loonie (weak USD/CAD), the price of oil in Canadian dollars on the forward curve has taken an even bigger hit.

Canadian non-tight oil expansion plans should also slow with the recent strength in the Loonie and this should bring some much needed relief to OPEC.

Conclusion:

Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Hess Corporation (HES), ConocoPhillips (COP) and others have recently reduced their capex for 2017. Their inability to hedge removes the certainty of cash flow, something they cannot afford as they are flirting around the break-even mark for every barrel. Canadian E&P firms have been dealt the double-whammy of flattening curve and strengthening Canadian dollar which will significantly impact their ability to hedge. If OPEC can succeed in driving down inventories in the US in spite of rising Nigerian and Libyan production, they might just win this war after all.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.