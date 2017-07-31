“Like a poem poorly written

We are verses out of rhythm

Couplets out of rhyme

In syncopated time”

--The Dangling Conversation, Simon & Garfunkel, 1966

The stock market and the U.S. dollar are two capital market verses that seem entirely out of rhythm. While both still speak of things that matter to investors, which if any will leave investors feeling lost when it’s all said and done.

Let’s Talk

So what is the disconnect between these two?

Let us begin with the story of the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY). Stocks have soared since late 2016 on the enthusiasm about pro growth economic policies serving as a catalyst for the U.S. economy to enter a phase of sustained economic growth and higher inflation. Such an environment would support increasingly accelerating earnings growth and widening profit margins that would help justify stock market (DIA) valuations that had risen to premium levels during the post crisis period. And in the process, the U.S. Federal Reserve would undoubtedly have to raise interest rates in response to such a vigorously strong growth and inflation environment.

Now to the tale of the U.S. dollar (UUP). The greenback equally fell in love with the dream that pro growth fiscal policies would spark economic growth and rising inflation that would induce the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, thus further attracting capital from foreign shores seeking to reap the benefits of the higher coupon payments on offer from bonds issued by the U.S. government (IEF).

Over the final two months of 2016 and into the start of 2017, the U.S. stock market (QQQ) and the U.S. dollar (USDU) were two lovers entwined, caught up in the same romantic dreams of all that would come in 2017 and beyond.

What a difference seven months have made. The once starry eyed couple now sit silently together with one optimistically reading Robert Frost while the other is despondently reading Emily Dickinson.

What happened? The pro growth hopes and dreams that were supposed to come with the new administration have thus far turned out to be frustratingly elusive. Gone are the hopes of massive infrastructure spending, the repeal and replacement of existing health care legislation, and major corporate and income tax reform. Along the way, economic forecasts that once conjured up visions of a return to +3% to +4% real GDP growth have dwindled back to the humdrum reality of continued +1% to +2% increases at best. And none of this includes the persistently unexpected developments on the political front on both sides of the aisle, which remains a topic for debate on a forum other than Seeking Alpha.

But ever the romantic, the U.S. stock market actually still sees it all as bullish. Sure economic forecasts have come down, which is drag on our hopes for revenue and earnings growth, but all is not lost. Give it time, the U.S. stock market says. Never mind that the $1 trillion infrastructure program once bandied about as a given as the first piece of bipartisan legislation is no longer on the radar screen. Same for the fact that prospects for healthcare reform anytime soon are now all but finished. Keep those earnings forecasts high, the U.S. stock market declares, as time still remains for meaningful tax reform. And this coupled with trends toward deregulation will be all that we need to keep us joyous. As a result, stock prices have continued to soar to new highs.

Perhaps more the realist of the two, the U.S. dollar has spent the last many months seeing things more pragmatically. As a result, the U.S. dollar index has steadily bled to the downside due to the truth of continued uninspired economic growth, still below trend inflation, and the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not be so inclined to raise interest rates as previously thought. As a result, not only has the breakout of the U.S. dollar index that took place late last year since failed, but it is now racing toward lows dating back to the start of 2015.

Lost In The Dangling Conversation

Yes, we speak of things that matter

With words that must be said

"Can analysis be worthwhile?"

"Is the theater really dead?"

--The Dangling Conversation, Simon & Garfunkel, 1966

What is left to be said? Certainly, the love affair between the U.S. stock market (IVV) and the U.S. dollar was always doomed to fail. After all, the long-term returns correlation between the two asset classes is -0.22, which is another way to say that if anything these two investments are more likely to be repelled from one another instead of being attracted in any meaningful way. Perhaps this parting of ways was nothing more than the inevitable end to an exciting yet fleeting tryst.

Certainly, reasonable explanations also exist for why stocks have been able to continue to rise while the dollar has subsequently fallen hard.

After all, economic growth from overseas has turned out to be stronger than expected in 2017. In addition, corporate earnings have accelerated to not only match but in some cases even exceed expectations in place when the year began. And in an interesting twist, because the U.S. dollar has weakened, it is actually putting an additional tailwind behind corporate earnings to further boost their prospects.

On the U.S. dollar side, it was rising late last year not only due to expectations for accelerating growth and rising interest rates in the U.S. heading into 2017, but also that the political transformation and populist tide that struck in the U.S. would soon settle here while spreading with force across Europe the rest of the globe. Of course, what has since taken place has been the exact opposite with persistent political unrest here in the U.S. at the same time that Europe and the rest of the world has resisted such sweeping political transformations. In addition, while some wonder whether the Fed will pull back on the tightening reins, other major global central banks including the European Central Bank in particular have become more assertive in working toward tightening monetary policy by winding down their own major stimulus programs.

You Can Still Hear The Ocean Roar

Indeed, all of this is true. But even with these explanations, there are still things being left unsaid between the two on the borders of their lives that still matter to investors. Indeed, analysis is still worthwhile when seeking to generate favorable risk-adjusted returns over time.

First, the core fundamental story still remains the same. The U.S. dollar has fallen because of lackluster economic growth, while the U.S. stock market has soared despite lackluster economic growth. Who is right between the two? Only time will tell, but given how divergent the price movements have become based on this principle, the potential exists that either the U.S. stock market will pause because of the reality of slower than expected economic growth, or the U.S. dollar may rally because economic growth may actually be better than currently implied, or both.

Second, U.S. stock expectations for better than expected earnings growth and justification for higher premium valuations AND U.S. dollar expectations for fading greenback demand are built in part on what may ultimately prove to be a flawed assumption that the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to hold back on raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy because economic growth and inflation have fallen short of expectations in 2017. This notion is understandable. After all, the Fed has relented each and every time they have been presented with these same circumstances in the past during the post crisis period. But this time around, the Fed has given absolutely no indication that they plan to deviated from the tightening course that they set out at the beginning of the year. In fact, if anything they have marginally increased their dialog around tightening including moving to raise rates in March when the market believed they would take a pass. If anything, the global marketplace is underestimating how aggressively the Fed is going to move to tighten from here. This is evidenced by the fact that the market is now only assigning a 45% probability for a quarter point rate hike in December, which is down from over 50% earlier this month. If indeed global capital markets are underestimating the resolve of the Fed to tighten monetary policy, then this is U.S. stock market bearish and U.S. dollar bullish.

Third, the U.S. dollar brings a level of unpredictability to the relationship that should not be underestimated or overlooked. Just as the consensus was convinced that the U.S. dollar outlook is bullish heading into 2017, equally now is the widespread consensus view that the U.S. dollar outlook is bearish heading into the second half of the year. Currencies have an uncanny knack of getting investors twisted inside out despite all of the fundamental evidence that may suggest otherwise. And with the U.S. dollar now oversold and trading at bearish extremes within its nearly three year trading range, investors should not rule out a potentially unexpected change in perspective about the U.S. dollar even if geopolitical events do not provide a catalyst to support such a change. If a geopolitical catalyst is provided, such an outcome may be even more so true. And just as a weakening of the U.S. dollar is U.S. stock and commodities (DJP) bullish, so too is a strengthening of the U.S. dollar U.S. stock and commodities bearish all else held equal (of course, not all else is held equal, as other factors will also have their influence).

Of A Now-Late Afternoon

The U.S. stock market and the U.S. dollar ended their late 2016 love affair and parted ways long ago. While explanations are plenty for why stocks continue to rise while the U.S. dollar continues to fall, it is important to remember their relationship and fundamental facts that simply cannot be ignored. For if the core fundamental reasons for the continued rise in the U.S. stock market run exactly counter to those that explain the continued fall in the U.S. dollar, the deafening silence is likely to eventually be broken. Either the U.S. stock market will start to stir to the fact that things are not as great as its rising prices continue to imply, or the U.S. dollar will awaken to the fact that U.S. economic prospects are not so bleak. Of course, both happening simultaneously is also a possibility.

What is the most likely catalyst for one or both outcomes taking place? It remains arguably the most powerful people in the world in the U.S. Federal Reserve. For if they begin talking more assertively in the coming weeks first about their intent to begin the process of shrinking their balance sheet through quantitative easing (QT) and turn not long after to emphasize their repeated intent to raise interest rates one more time in 2017 in December, then woebegone dollar bulls may suddenly find themselves inspired at the same time that U.S. stock investors begin to recoil at the thought, particularly if this notion is accompanied by a waning flow of monetary stimulus.

So while the conversation may continue to seem both pleasant and quiet between the U.S. stock market and the U.S. dollar, it is what’s not being said at the moment that speaks volumes about what we can reasonably expect from either or both asset classes in the coming months.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF,TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.