Whiting's Redtail DUC Deception Continues: Q2 Update

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its earnings for Q2 (another loss, of course) and updated investors and analysts on the Friday morning conference call. Numerous changes occurred as expected, but the company is still spending a very large amount of Capex in 2017. Given the lower oil prices in Q2 Whiting scaled back their Capex budget from $1.1 Billion to $950 million. They are dropping two rigs from their current count of six, one in the Bakken and one rig in Redtail, the only rig that was operating there. This appears to be a "throw in the towel" move, that desperate last gesture when your fighter is about to collapse in the boxing ring. It looks as though the sketchy economics and dollar losses are finally catching up with them in Redtail, as the company is running out of options (and deceptive schemes) to drill there. As mentioned in my previous article, "Whiting Petroleum's Redtail Wells in Colorado Are A Serious Red Flag For Equity Investors," a large percentage of WLL's Redtail acreage is non-economic below $55 / barrel WTI crude prices. The acreage is simply inferior in quality on a petro-geological basis.

Figure 1 below illustrates a quick summary of their drilling pads that contain 65 of the 105 DUCs they are completing in Redtail in 2017. Fifteen were completed in Razor acreage and fifty (50) of them were fracture stimulated in Horsetail as of late July.

www.cogis.com

Horsetail and Razor is looking awfully crowded these days. You know its overdrilled when the color laser printer runs all the laterals together into one blob of color. Those laterals are very closely spaced together and on average are about 150' apart. I'm using the word "completed" here loosely, as a means of describing that the wellbore has been frac'd. Because the wells are not "officially" generating oil as of late July, they are not yet in production status. The delays are due to numerous factors such as infrastructure, low oil prices and proximity / logistical issues. Because the laterals in Horsetail and Razor are so close to each other (some literally on top of each other), Whiting is forced to shut in nearly the entire package of wells when a new DUC is frac'd for safety reasons. What this does is bring production in the entire section to a halt until the frac program completes in its entirety.

Volker Q2 Redtail Comments: Big on Adjectives - Light on Details

This conference call Whiting was very tight lipped and secretive about the well completion results in 2017 in Redtail. As shown above company has completed fracking nearly 65 wells since January 1st, 2017, when they resumed operations after the shutdown in 2016. One would think Whiting would be full of news on the performance of 65 well completions, a major material event, with nearly $250 million in capex burned already. It seems "no news" here is bad news for Whiting. As I have mentioned before, Whiting will only publish positive results on their well performance. My estimates for Redtail project that nearly all of those new DUCs will average a 300 MBOE tracking curve at best. Whether or not WLL uses a larger frac or attempts to improve the technology of their completions with diverters the benefits are likely to make only small improvements in production. The rock simply has an inferior cross section of permeability and porosity, with low amounts of oil in place. The geology is what it is.

In yet another surprise, the company announced they are going to have 38 DUCs remaining in Redtail by year end or late December. In Q1's presentation and call they told investors the 105 DUCs would all be completed by year end. This is another worrying sign, because if they are in no hurry to complete their 105 DUCs then something must have gone wrong. Given they have completed 65 of them already (as of July 28th), Whiting likely knows what the early results are from these wells, and I am sure the data falls in line nicely with the same abysmal production rates they saw in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Since Whiting was not very forthcoming with information on Redtail production on the conference call, I figured it best to supply some supplemental tables so the analyst community and investors can obtain more insight into how dire the situation there is. Below in Figures 2 and Figure 3 the frac details on the 65 DUCs completed since January are summarized. There are six or seven major groupings (pads) that line up with the Colorado G.I.S. map in Figure 1. The frac profile will be discussed shortly. As for the conference call, examining Volker's comments paints an interesting (and confusing) picture of Redtail operations in 2017.

Here is what Volker said about Redtail before the analyst Q&A began:

Slide number 3 (sic) [13] depicts our Redtail field in Colorado. This slide number 13 is an excellent slide. Our first pads completed in 2017, the Razor 12-G and 12-H began flowing back in June and July. The Razor 12-H was an enhanced completion pad that incorporated 8 million pounds of sand per well. It is significantly outperforming the offsetting Razor 12-G pad that was completed with 5 million pounds of sand per well.

I am confused already. Just what part of Redtail is "excellent" ? I guess he is referring to the masterpiece of deception embedded in Slide 13 as "excellent ". Volker then added that Razor 12-H wells were outperforming "significantly". In fact so "significantly" that Volker could not tell anyone. It must be a National Defense Classified secret. The analyst community here was unusually quiet Friday with Redtail questions, as there were only a few softballs lobbed in. Not sure if the analysts were just stunned by the blatant deception or baffled by the CEO's verbal trickery.

To his credit, the Suntrust analyst did lob in a generic question on the future of Redtail, and Volker and Mark Williams responded by saying that Redtail is essentially coming to a halt (well, at least a drilling halt).

...and then, I'll go on and answer the second part of your question and say that, yes, in 2018, we'll have fewer DUCs in Redtail. And, consequently, the concentration of activity in 2018 will be more in the Williston Basin. -- J. Volker, CEO So we started out the year with 105 DUCs at Redtail. We've been working off that DUC inventory right up until the present. We're continuing to do that. We expect to end the year with about 38 DUCs. And we are following through (with what) we've done, but we also scaled back our drilling a little bit, about 17% roughly in Redtail. But we'll continue completing our DUC inventory into 2018, and we should work most of that off by the end of the first quarter -- Mark R. Williams - Whiting Petroleum Corp Source: Seeking Alpha WLL Transcripts Q2 2017

I guess Whiting thinks scaling back 17% is the same as 100%. When you cancel your only rig operating in the state of Colorado that seems to be a shut down event, not scaling back 17%. He's likely referring to the total number of drilled wells planned for 2017. Scaling back 17% and stacking your only rig in the equipment yard is a nice way of saying "exit stage left".

As for the Razor DUCs, this is where things get interesting. Volker responded to one of the analysts (Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil) on the call when pressed about details of 2017 Redtail production:

Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil "You talked about the outperformance of those enhanced completion, the 8 million pound pad in Redtail. Any chance you can give us a little bit more details on the production side of things?" James J. Volker - Whiting Petroleum Corp. "Sure." Rick A. Ross - Whiting Petroleum Corp. "Yeah. This is Rick again. I would say the Razor 12-H pad that Jim mentioned, it's only been on a couple of weeks at this point. So we don't have a lot to go on. The early performance looks good and we're just going to watch it very closely. And as soon as we feel comfortable that is the right step to take, we'll apply that to future completions. But I'd just say, it's pretty early. We generally would like to have 90 days performance, but we'll make a decision as soon as we feel comfortable." James J. Volker - Whiting Petroleum Corp. "So far, everything is very encouraging. Really good." Brian Corales - Scotia Howard Weil "And should we assume that with the completion of the DUCs, are you only going to use 8 million pounds going forward or are you going to continue to do both and see if you get the benefit?" Rick A. Ross - Whiting Petroleum Corp. "Right now, we're with our standard completion of 5 million pounds. As soon as we feel comfortable with the performance on the Razor 12-H, I'd anticipate we could make that change immediately." Source: Seeking Alpha WLL Transcripts Q2 2017

OK, let's peel this verbally evasive interchange apart. There are a few deceptions buried in those innocent sounding statements. First of all, Volker says "sure", yet Rick Ross hesitates and says they do not have enough information yet. Well, how could Volker be so confident the wells will "significantly" outperform but Ross is not so comfortable? Which one is it? In another comical statement, Ross says they "are going to watch it very closely" and that "they would like 90 days or so to make a decision". That's interesting. In the Q2 Whiting slide deck they plot Bakken wells with only 30 days of production history, claiming those well will reach 1500 MBOE. They are quick to plot premature data when it suits their phony exaggerated claims. Back in 2015, quarter after quarter Whiting would plot Redtail wells with only 30 days of history, against their claimed 450 MBOE curves, only to see them head for 200 MBOE. Why the double standard Whiting? Good news is inflated, bad news is buried. We get it.

"Watching it closely" is another comical statement. Just picture for a moment, Volker & Ross huddled together in some doublewide trailer next to a wellbore in the middle of a field in Razor, intently glaring at some computer screen dribbling data as the well sputters to life. I sure hope they don't confuse 30,000 barrels of flowback frac fluid in month 1 with pure Colorado 45 deg API crude when they dream about 650 MBOE in Redtail.

And timing. Timing of the whole program seems very orchestrated. Wow, seven months later and 65 completions, yet Rick Ross says they are ready "immediately" to make a change. Very unusual. Shouldn't this have occurred in January? Whiting has been talking about enhanced completions for two years now. Do they really think the audience is that unsophisticated ?

Also, here's another disturbing fact. Based on the frac loadings in Figures 2 and 3 and the data from FracFocus, Whiting has already frac'd 58 of the 65 DUCs with only 5 million lbs of sand (or equivalent on longer laterals). So by the time they have enough information on the Razor 12H and 12G wells they will have only a handful of Razor wells remaining, roughly 20-25 wells ! This assumes the two frac crews keep moving pace at the same rate as Q1 and Q2, that is about 11 completions per month. The only other possibility here is if they suspend the frac crews as well and stop completions to wait for the data? It's curious what the delay here is. Shouldn't they have completed just 2 or 4 wells in January and run their tests then? The entire industry, from the Bakken to the Permian to the DJ Basin has moved to higher sand loadings, more stages, slickwater with diverters, and fracs with enhanced production results during 2016 yet Whiting drags its feet into Q3 on a few dozen mediocre 300 MBOE Redtail wells? What is the confusion? What is the downside risk Mr. Volker? Your current average in Redtail is 250 MBOE, could it go any lower? Why not frac all 105 DUCs with 10 million lbs of sand? Noble is using 18 million lbs of sand on their laterals 5 miles down the road. Why are you 12 months behind? Can the casing handle it ? Now that 65 DUCs are behind you using 2015 completion schedules now you wait to l look at more data?

www.cogis.com, www.fracfocus.com

Perhaps Whiting is finally signaling the rock in Redtail does not have the oil in place they have claimed for five years. Sand prices and completion prices have gone up recently. Another possibility is they do not have enough money (or don't want to) to pay for the higher sand loading costs (estimated at +300K for 40 stages, & + 500K for moving from 5.0 MM lbs to 8MM lbs). They have already tapped the revolver for $550 million to cover part of their 2017 capex campaign. It's entirely possible management believes the incremental costs in Redtail are likely not worth it given the lower expected oil production rates.

But more importantly, lets follow the money here. The Horsetail DUCs, as mentioned earlier, constitute the bulk of the completions in Redtail. Fifty completions. Not once, not in the presentation, not in the press release, nor in the conference call were the Horsetail DUCs mentioned. The silence was deafening. Whiting burned through $150 to $175 million of capex to complete those fifty (50) Horsetail wells and not a peep. Nothing. Is it possible the "For Sale" sign is up already on Redtail and its fragmented group of production wells and DUCs ? The analysts on the call asked multiple questions on intricate details of the four Evitt wells in North Dakota completed last month. But not a squeak on Horsetail's fifty wells! Not one analyst inquired about Horsetail, which leads me to believe the analyst community: (1) already knows that Redtail is in play or about to be sold or (2) does not want to discuss it for fear of the impact on reserves or the bank covenants which drive the line of credit and their funding. Remember, Whiting is still spending outside of cashflow in 2017, even with their revised capex budget of $950 million. In a refreshing moment on the call, Ms. Wei , the analyst from Citi, nicely chimed in saying that according to "her" models Whiting was still spending outside of cashflow in 2017. At least part of the analyst herd has their number in line.

This is a dangerous scenario for the syndicate and the banks that control Whiting's revolver, namely Citi and JP Morgan. While those banks may "think" they are protected by Whiting's assets and their reserves, Whiting has no cash flow cushion if crude prices do another U-turn to $40 a barrel or even lower. Wall St banks and the high yield market are clearly complicit with funding certain struggling shale operators and their negative NPV capex programs. Just as long as underwriting fees continue and Whiting's assets do not fall below the outstanding level of borrowings the dance will continue until the next big oil collapse or high yield debt correction.

As for Horsetail, it seems the answer may be overly simple. Those poor performing Redtail DUCs are going to generate the same mediocre 250 MBOE that the other 26 legacy Horsetail wells are now producing, and which Whiting believe in 2014 would achieve 450 or 650 MBOE. Maybe Whiting sees another 30-50 MBOE improvement with 50 stages and more sand, but that's a long way from 650 MBOE.

In Figure 3 the table indicates that Whiting ran just 5 million lbs of sand down every one of those 7500' laterals. This is the same exact frac job they were doing in 2015 and 2016. The four wells highlighted in light blue, on pads 8C and 8D, were hit with 6.5 million lbs of sand but only because they are longer 1000' laterals on 1280 acre spacing. The lbs / foot is actually the same at roughly 650 lbs/ft along the lateral.

A Minor Tidbit of Information on Two Razor Wells ?

Both Rick Ross and Volker were slightly mistaken when they commented on the call that there was no production from Redtail in Q2. Whiting's books and accounting system seem to be out of sync with Colorado's reporting in May. A careful look at Colorado records on two Razor 12G wells (pink highlights in Figure 2) indicate some minor amounts of oil were reported in the May reporting period. One well produced 129 barrels over two days and another produced 159 bbls over two days. This sounds like an IP (Initial Potential) test or maybe some other event that resulted in a small amount of oil production released. Obviously, if the oil is not sold or transported off the pad it doesn't hit the Q2 ledger. The 129 barrels of oil equates to 65 barrels a day of production. Scaling that out to 30 days gets to roughly 1900 barrels of oil or close to 2000 BOE in month one. Although this data could be meaningless, if those rates are accurate that would project a 100 MBOE track for those 2 wells, or possibly even lower. Further review of those two wells on COGIS for documents did not reveal any more details, as Whiting has not furnished any completion reports yet.

Predictions of Razor and Horsetail DUCs : Class of 2017

Given that Whiting will not reveal any information on Redtail production, I figured it was easy enough to furnish my own independent estimates of their 2017 DUC oil production rates. Any simple three factor regression on sand, lateral length, and location could reasonably ascertain what those production levels will be. How far off could my estimates be? Their historical dispersion of production performance in Horsetail and Razor is wide enough to drive a truck through it. The standard deviation on MBOE track is at least 100 MBOE, so I can be off by a large amount and still be within the 95% confidence band similar to their historical productions numbers. And that's when the company was not experimenting with completion technology. Or were they? For reference, in the Appendix below is Table 5 from my earlier article on Redtail. Table 5 illustrates the historical performance of the Horsetail "dogs", or those 16 wells that were sub 400 MBOE. Recall Whiting only had 6 Horsetail wells over 7 years that tracked at or near a 400 MBOE curve. The data in Table 5 is only through March 2017, but gives you a useful snapshot of current production potential. Notice the 11 Horsetail wells with an average age of 18 months that are generating around 88,000 BOE cumulative thru their lifetime. This is an average MBOE track of 275 MBOE. Not something you want to publish in your slide deck. To make matters worse, all of these production wells in Horsetail have been shut -in since February when the frac programs began on the new DUCs, so Whiting's 2017 production from those legacy wells will amount to only 1/3 of what they produced in 2016.

Here in Figure 5 are the "unofficial" BookValueHunter-Analytics, Inc forecasted oil production levels for Redtail DUCs in the remainder of 2017. I'm not including the legacy production, that is just a paltry 5000 BOE/day and falling across 200 dying wells. The table includes gross amounts of oil on the 65 DUCs in Q3 and Q4, and the expected track of the MBOE curve at each group of wells (pad locations). I've included discounts to cover additional delays in production from the 65 DUCs. An Oracle database full of 2 million production records from the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission offers a nice set a data to work with. A few lines of Python 3.6 code and we are in business. Extrapolating performance from 5000 data points is a lot easier than it was ten years ago. No more waiting for Volker's wild exaggerations in the Q3 slide deck.

As you can see, on the high side, Whiting will see 1.5 million BOE net over the 6 month period. But delays are already present and more wells will disappoint, so I estimate with a two month lag, Whiting only sees 1 million BOE from this monstrosity in Q3/Q4 combined. That's a mere 5584 BOE/day, almost in line with what their 200 legacy wells produced in Q2 last month. So maybe Redtail sees an uptick in Q4 to 9000 or 10,000 BOE/day across all their acreage but it seems that's where it will top out as the DUC program finishes and the disappointing results trickle in. I look forward to the company's next presentation slide deck. I am sure in August or September Volker will be talking about two or three obscure Razor wells that are tracking 550 MBOE after mere 29 days of production and reporting. Just check Seeking Alpha a few days later for the straight dope on actual numbers from the new wells.

Appendix: Legacy Horsetail Production Data

