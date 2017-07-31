PayPal Invests In Cloud IQ For Ecommerce Optimization

The investment is part of a continuing trend with PayPal, as it adjust its business to provide AI/Machine Learning-enabled technologies to its customers.

Quick Take

Payment processor PayPal (PYPL) has participated in a $5.27 million financing round for e-commerce technology firm Cloud IQ.

Cloud IQ has developed an online platform to help websites more efficiently convert visitors to paying customers.

PayPal is beginning to increase its investment pace in new technologies and startup companies, something with which I strongly agree, as the financial services industry continues to evolve at an increasing pace.

Investee Company

London, UK-based Cloud IQ was founded in 2012 to create a machine learning-driven automated optimization system for Ecommerce websites.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO James Critchley, who was previously Group Managing Director at Ad.IQ, a provider of mobile advertising services to brands.

Below is a brief video about Cloud IQ’s approach to online conversion:

(Source: cloudIQ)

A feature of Cloud IQ’s system is that it requires a small snippet of code to be added to the client’s website which then connects it to Cloud IQ’s ‘artificial intelligence platform enabling them to complete more customer journey, driving up revenues and increasing marketing ROI.’

The company’s system integrates with major ecommerce platforms and ESPs (Email Service Provider) and marketing platforms.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with PayPal, other investors in the current round included previous investors Nauta Capital, Juno Capital and Finance Wales.

Valuation for the financing round was not disclosed. Cloud IQ has now raised more than $18 million in funding since inception in 2012.

PayPal and Cloud IQ had developed a previous relationship, with PayPal offering Cloud IQ’s system to its client base.

The key aspect of PayPal’s investment in Cloud IQ is its development of AI/machine learning technology to power its automated platform

As PayPal’s Jeremy Jonker stated in the deal announcement,

Today, Artificial Intelligence powered technology is finally able to deliver individualized consumer experiences at scale. PayPal is excited to support Cloud IQ as they bring to market solutions that improve the overall shopping experience on both web and mobile.

So, PayPal is beginning to not only partner with AI/ML companies, but to invest in them. This signals an understanding by management that its business model needs to adjust to a new environment that requires a fundamentally greater degree of technology-enabled services that can adapt to current conditions in real-time, rather than static functionality.

PayPal has been moderately active investing in startups in recent years, as the chart below shows,

(Source:CrunchBase)

PayPal’s investment pace appears to be picking up. Extrapolating from 2017’s activity year-to-date, management is on track to exceed 2016’s investment pace significantly, and 2016 exceeded that of 2015.

So, it appears PayPal management is beginning to increase its focus on investing in the next generation of technologies such as AI/machine learning.

Another candidate for investment may be blockchain technologies, as they may have the greatest potential payoff and potential threat to PayPal’s core business.

Security startups that use AI/ML technologies have also been hot targets for investment and acquisition, so I would not be surprised to see PYPL moves in this area as well.

In any event, I’m positive that management appears to be on the move and focused new technologies as the financial technology space continues to indicate a high propensity for change in the coming years.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.