Roper Technologies, Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Roper Technologies, Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.31.17 | About: Roper Technologies, (ROP) The following slide deck was published by Roper Technologies, Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 121 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Technology, Scientific & Technical Instruments, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here