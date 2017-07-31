Exxon: Seeking Permian Growth

Three more rigs are set to hit the region after Exxon acquired top tier Delaware acreage from the Bass family.

How the Permian, with an eye on the Delaware Basin, is fighting to push ExxonMobil Corporation's upstream output back over 4 million BOE/d.

ExxonMobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) upstream production base slipped below 4 million BOE/d during the second quarter to 3.9 million BOE/d, outside of its 4-4.4 million BOE/d guidance through 2020. Let's see where ExxonMobil's new production streams will come from to offset natural production declines elsewhere by checking out its latest Permian updates.

Midstream support

To support its production trajectory ExxonMobil Corporation just teamed up with Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to build natural gas gathering and processing infrastructure in the northern Delaware Basin. By June 2018 Summit Midstream should have two compressor stations, a cryogenic processing plant with 60 MMcf/d of capacity, and gathering infrastructure up and running. The project will cost about $110 million.

Summit Midstream Partners noted that its processing capacity is at the complex will be expandable up to 600 MMcf/d of gas, which most likely would entail expanding other parts of its asset base. ExxonMobil has now found a partner to support its Delaware Basin production ramp and Summit has a major new source of midstream income growth.

Permian behemoth

ExxonMobil Corporation is sitting on a massive 1.8 million acre position in the Permian Basin but that includes plenty of uneconomical acreage that isn't worth developing in a low price world. There are two main regions within the Permian that gets upstream players excited, the Delaware Basin to the west and the Midland Basin to the east.

At the beginning of 2017, Exxon issued ~$5.6 billion worth of its shares, on top of committing to $1 billion in contingency payments starting in 2020, to bulk up its position in those core unconventional locations. That deal with the Bass family greatly increased Exxon's presence in the Delaware Basin, a footprint that was previously wanting, by adding 227,000 net acres in the core of the play. Even better, no debt issuance required.

Below is a look at its acreage position. Note that ExxonMobil's new acreage is heavily situated in New Mexico's Eddy and Lea counties, a very prolific oil & gas area.

Source: ExxonMobil Corporation

We learned that Exxon was running 16 rigs across the Permian in Q2 with plans to push that up to 19 by the end of August. Including legacy conventional production from the Central Basin Platform, Exxon pumped 165,000 BOE/d net out of the Permian in Q2. In sharp contrast to its company-wide output, Permian production was up 20% year-over-year (aided by M&A).

Exxon's initial unconventional Permian program focused heavily on the Midland Basin with 180 producing horizontal wells to show for it. The upstream industry's main targets in the Midland are the oil-rich Wolfcamp and Spraberry horizons.

Management notes that those intervals carry a development cost of $7 per BOE, which means after capitalizing the cost of drilling & completing that well the DD&A expense comes out to ~$7/BOE. It's very important to note that there still are LOE, midstream (GP&T), G&A, leasehold, geophysical, and other expenses to consider, and that BOE realizations (includes oil, dry gas, NGLs) are different from crude oil realizations.

The impact of new horizontal wells are slowly offsetting older wells on upstream income statements, but not to the degree that unconventional firms are posting net income when WTI is below $50.

At $50 WTI, the Permian is a very lucrative play. At $40 WTI, only core of the core wells are markedly doing better than just trading dollars. Generally speaking, a mid-$40s WTI world means the Permian is worth developing.

Exxon is now pivoting towards the Delaware Basin where it sees development costs coming in between $5-7/BOE. That seemingly minor reduction can make all the difference when crude oil is range-bound. Having a centralized acreage position is key to making that possible.

Longer laterals were touted as a way to bring down development costs to the lower end of that guidance. Laterals are the horizontal reach of the well, with the idea being that higher EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) rates from XLs more than offset the additional costs through larger lifetime production streams. This shows up as smaller DD&A per BOE expenses and presumably slightly smaller LOE per BOE expenses as well.

Well lateral lengths in the Permian have been shorter than in other unconventional plays, usually 8,000 feet tends to what is considered an extended lateral. While in other plays, like the Bakken or Meramec, a lateral that is 10,000 feet or longer is considered XL.

Last quarter, Exxon drilled its first 12,500-foot lateral well in the Delaware, following its footsteps in the Bakken where it just brought a well online with a ~16,000-foot lateral. This clearly indicates where Exxon wants to go.

Due to its size Exxon and its peers aren't particularly nimble, large overhead costs will always be a factor. At the end of the day, Exxon seems to be betting that by matching the performance of the best operators in the business (in other words, learning from the best and applying that knowledge to its own operations) it can mitigate expenses it can't easily get rid of. Hopefully the expertise it just acquired through its M&A activity helps out in this endeavor.

ExxonMobil is sitting on over 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Permian Basin, over three-quarters of which is liquids with a large oil cut. 3.4 BBoe came from the Bass family purchase, indicating the productivity of northern Delaware Basin wells. Continued exploration, delineation, and development activity could push that figure higher.

Watch pressure on pricing

The sharp increase in America's drilling and completion activity, other than holding global oil prices down, is creating another problem for the upstream industry. From workforce shortages to higher rates on rigs, piping, completion services and so forth, the unconventional side of the oilfield service industry is looking to boost prices after undergoing a series of huge cuts to keep clients.

Exxon is "seeing some inflationary pressures" on "localized on specific services" but the firm "is fully offsetting those costs as we go forward."

Specifically in regards to the Permian management commented;

"Despite growing industry activity in the Permian, we have successfully offset inflationary pressure through increased efficiencies and high recoveries per well. And this includes, amongst other factors, a continuing reduction in drilling days and cost per foot as well as further improvement in completion designs."

When pressed on the issue during Exxon's Q&A management noted that the company was "focused on progressing various structural efficiency savings." As the firm was behind the learning curve of the best Permian operators it has some room to run. Faster drilling times, less rig downtime, centralized facilities, faster completion times, etc, are going to try and combat pricing pressures. An important development to follow.

Final thoughts

ExxonMobil Corporation's financials, all things considered, are rock solid. However, the giant has long had problems growing or even maintaining its massive upstream production base. Declines from mature oilfields have long plagued its growth ambitions.

The Permian Basin gives ExxonMobil Corporation a chance to begin turning that around. The second half of 2017 will be more capex intensive for ExxonMobil Corporation in part due to the planned Permian ramp, a key weapon in the company's growth arsenal. Investors looking to read more about ExxonMobil Corporation should check out its Qatari and UAE footprint in light of the ongoing geopolitical stalemate.

