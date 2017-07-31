Lee Enterprises, Inc. For Contrarian Consideration

Market sentiment may not be consistently high right now, but there is fundamental evidence that suggests Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) is an above average business available at discounted price.

Business Summary and Industry Overview

Lee Enterprises, Inc. provides information and local news primarily through print media west of the Mississippi River. LEE publishes dozens of daily and Sunday newspapers and hundreds of weekly, classified, and niche publications. In addition to its print media, it offers digital advertising and marketing services, and a portfolio of supplemental digital products.

LEE recently reached an agreement to purchase the assets of Moline Dispatch Publishing Co., LLC. This will add approximately 25,000 newspaper subscribers to its circulation.

The skepticism surrounding print media and publishing has recently subsided. The decline in print subscribers is being alleviated by an uptick in digital subscribers and products. As we move forward, look for companies in this industry to shift their focus toward digital services. Don't be surprised to see continuing consolidation in this industry as long as the rate of print subscribers declines faster than the rate of digital subscribers increases.

Fundamentally a Value Buy

Lee Enterprises is currently undervalued based on basic fundamental measures of how efficiently it generates returns and its profitability compared to the share price. LEE's return on capital is currently 72% which is better than 78% of the other companies within the publishing industry. All else held constant, this means that LEE is a good company. When profitability is compared to share price, value is inherently measured. LEE's earnings yield is currently 14.5%. The industry median is only 3.95%, and as such, LEE is doing very well; better than 83% of its peers. This means that there is at least some perceived level of value. Again, all else held constant, this supports the claim that Lee Enterprises is an above-average company.

EV/EBITDA is another valuation gauge that can contribute to calculating the fair market value of a company. This metric is often preferred to the more popular P/E ratio because of its connection to debt and net cash. The industry median is 10.88 and LEE comes in at an impressive 4.76. The enterprise value is the theoretical takeover price of a company and is thought to be more comprehensive than the market cap. When compared to EBITDA (the cash generated by a business), value is the product.

By definition, a value buy must have a margin of safety. Based on normalized free cash flow and book value, Lee Enterprises has an intrinsic value of $9.85 per share. As of this writing, LEE is trading at $1.85 per share. This is a considerable margin of safety that should be taken into consideration when considering LEE.

Risks, etc.

Even though there are supportive fundamentals that endorse LEE as an above average company available at a discounted price. There are a few negatives that may subdue any excitement surrounding LEE.

Growth: Lee Enterprises' average revenue per share for the past 12 months, 3 years, and 5 years is negative.

Insider Transactions: LEE insiders have not bought stock in the company since September 2008.

Industry: Even though negative sentiment surrounding print publishing is waning, it is still a struggling industry with a very questionable future.

No dividends paid to investors.

How to Play LEE

Lee Enterprises is far from a sure thing. However, I do think it has a place in a portfolio of value stocks. With a play as risky as this, set a hard line to protect your downside. Right now, LEE is trading at 6% higher than its 52-week low; if it hits a new low, I would recommend getting out with the minimal 6% loss. Lastly, there is fundamental upside right now and a large margin of safety accompanied by an intrinsic value over 5 times the current stock price. With Lee Enterprises, the risk/reward factor is in your favor if you decide to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.